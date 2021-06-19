Is This Inflation Temporary? My Thoughts on the Biggest Mess I’ve Seen in Decades. And other Nuggets of Dispute

Wolf Richter as guest on the HoweStreet.com podcast, recorded June 16. Ah yes, and you’ll hear the first tidbit about the soon-to-be-infamous WOLF STREET beer-mug shortage.
Please god just make the FED stop manipulating the housing market. Nobody can afford to raise a family because of the FED’s manipulation. And when they unwind their manipulation it’s going to cause another burst bubble that will crush home prices and result in retirees not being able to find their retirements as they expected.
Home prices that bubble and burst are the worst thing for everyone and here the FED just keeps buying mortgages and manipulating for no reason!
My wife and I live in Seattle. We rent, trying to save money. House prices have gone up over 20% in 6 months. If that’s not hyperinflation, what is?
We have a baby coming in 6 months. Supposed to be the best time of our lives. Instead, we’re terrified of falling permanently behind economically. We cry regularly.
Meanwhile everyone else is buying new Porsches and living carefree. It’s tough to keep trying every day.
Unless you and your wife are forced to live and buy in Seattle, it sounds a tad bit entitled to expect home ownership as a right to be worth crying over
Oh for Pete’s sake, grow up. Yes, it is entitled to expect home ownership to be a right per se. But it is NOT entitled to expect to be able to buy things priced based on market forces and not government manipulation that benefits no one other than people who currently own assets. I suspect you already own your home, as your attitude seems very prevalent among people who are the beneficiaries of the Fed’s nonsense.
“As long as I have mine, who cares about everyone else?”
It also entitled to expect the market to behave in a way you prefer for various reasons
Being houseless in Seattle, and every major metropolitan in NA is the norm, not the exception
I can’t wait till property taxes force seniors out of their housing bought decades ago at a quarter of current prices.
Millenials will be the first to remind seniors that they aren’t entitled to live anwhere.
@Same boat: “It also entitled to expect the market to behave in a way you prefer for various reasons”
That seems to be a straw dog diversion response to RightNYer’s statement “But it is NOT entitled to expect to be able to buy things priced based on market forces and not government manipulation.”
In other words, “Same boat” seems to think that objecting to government manipulation that benefits people in a certain asset class is being “entitled.”
So just accept it. Just like people do in communism and oligarchies.
Is it entitled to expect that someone not steal your money at gunpoint?
Nothing like wishing that government takes folk’s home, who have lived there for decades/raised their kids there/have poured their sweat and blood into taking care of the place, because…
Envy.
“I can’t wait till property taxes force seniors out of their housing bought decades ago at a quarter of current prices.”
Seriously cold dude. You replied to one post but you’re really speaking to tens of millions of your fellow citizens who are being crushed financially by their own government’s policies.
Eventually the hungry mobs over-run whatever fortified position you’re living in.
Same boat, me thinks you got yours entitlements backwards ands upsides downs.
I can’t wait for millenials to own a home. Oh, wait…. they will be seniors when they ‘really’ own it! Lack of perspective is a common failure among most of us. After all, there are 3 sides to a coin!
What you are describing is downward economic mobility. I expect a lot of it going forward as most people become noticeably poorer. It’s taken the greatest mania in history just to keep the median income essentially flat over the last two decades, using official statistics adjusted for price changes.
What’s going to happen when the financial levitation act ends and most of this fake wealth disappears?
Reading conventional economic commentary, it’s supposed to be a mystery why even so many of the affluent lack the expected confidence.
PNWGUY – “everyone else is buying new Porsches and living carefree.”
Take it from someone who has owned and rented many houses. “Renting” is “living carefree”. Owning a house is like a second career if it is a large structure in a nice community with strict rules and other costly unnecessary “Stuff”. For example, how about being forced to irrigate drinking quality water on a huge lot at the cost of thousands a year, in an area with 90-100 degree summers for over 100 days. Talk about insane, suburbia folks are forced to put chlorinated and fluoridated drinking water on their green lawns in near desert environments, and it is HOA law that if you violate, you will absolutely lose your house in a court of law. Perhaps that is why the water bill rates went up 63% this year alone…it is getting hotter out each year and we are running out of cheap water, so lets pump 80% of what remains of our water on the Bermuda “Grass/WEED” (it is actually a weed that we treat as grass). Yet we allocate 80% of our suburbia drinking water to weeds…brilliant…and we wonder why the UFO’s never land…HAHAHA
Yet I regress, but you see the point, “owning” is not “carefree”, as you might be forced to treat each blade of grass as if it has a soul…Ha
To be honest my most carefree housing time ever was renting a mini-mansion after the housing bust, where a near bankrupt developer wanted me to just pay the property tax on one of his mansions. Nothing to upgrade, nothing to fix, nothing to worry about…it was amazing and all I had to do was pay the property tax monthly. It was on the water, three stories with full decks, and the entry hallway was so big that I put a 10 foot trampoline inside the hallway for the kids to use indoors.
God I miss the Fed allowing recession so the responsible people on Earth can rent and buy things on recession sale when many people extend beyond their means…yet the Fed seems to never want to allow the business cycle to clear out the underbrush. Thus we have to wait for the entire forest to burn once the underbrush becomes to dense and an unexpected monetary lightning strike hits at some point in the future…the timing of which is as unpredictable as lightning itself…
Houses are consumables, and thus a lot of time and money…they can suck the life out of you. Don’t buy the housing hype…enjoy your carefree renting lifestyle, as I know I will be soon enough…
Good luck in all your investments…as you attempt to avoid the negative consequences of our transitory omnipotent psycho Fed..
Good rant. Not being married throughout early adulthood and middle life, I was easily able to live a tumbleweed, thrifty, and modest income lifestyle.
I noticed that most people who got married (especially with children) had serious deep changes in their beliefs and lifestyle. I didn’t think such profound changes were necessary, but admit that I probably would have been similar if I had been good “marriage material.”
PNWGUY – same thing is happening here in Bend. Every house that sells here has a Porsche with Cali plates in the driveway, or a Mercedes with WA plates… or whatever. Hardly any of these houses have Oregon plates.
To the A-holes asking if you really have anything to cry over, they don’t get it. My wife (RN) and I (tech) have been saving and saving for years and it’s hard to save 20% of x when x grows so damn fast. Throw in the cost of health care, student loans… the target just gets further away for college educated, working, savers. No wonder homelessness is out of control.
Just quit Oregon and move to an affordable state.
SOL,
I have this dream that one day when the markets and crypto crash, and the internet gives up the ghost the folks you are talking about in Bend are left so broke they can’t even afford enough gas to put in their Range Rovers and get out of town. Then the cowboys will roll in from Burns and Baker City and Madras and round up everyone who came to Deschutes county over the last 20 years and herd them to the California border like an old fashioned cattle drive.
you need to buy something thats undervalued .. a lot
obviously isnt housing
silver ide get some this week
basel 3 and us are implementing NSFR so the paper shorters have to buy back gold silver expected to rise a LOT. may take several yrs
then when when housing crashes it will then u exchangebyr gold and silver for a house or apt
try a little crypto shiba inu 0.000011 /$1000 and wait
Not everyone is buying Porches & eating gold leaf covered chocolate.
They would like us to believe that but most people are doing it tough.
Tax free Monte Carlo is just a bit of land hanging on to the edge of France & it only has 50 billionaires & 2,000 millionaires, they say.
Apartments are tiny & extravagantly expensive & young females come from all over the EU to catch themselves a sugar daddy.
It’s a superficial life style where the discarded wives have nothing to do all day & the Jones’s all compete with each other buy buying ever bigger boats & in several numbers & different colours.
There is so much to do in the world if you have money & you just sit around doing nothing & worthwhile things to make happen with your money & you spend it on mindless junk.
We have an image of the filthy rich being active & full of adventurous happenings & in reality they just sit around all day.
I watched Pier Morgan in Monte Carlo Youtube
Hobbies for the filthy rich:
1. Bigger, tighter mouse maze experiment youtube.
2. Backyard Squirrel Maze 1.0- Ninja Warrior Course youtube.
There is so much to do in the world if you have money…
Really? What would you do if you had 1 million, 10 million or 100 million?
The question “what would you do if you had a million dollars?” was addressed in a scene in the movie Office Space.
I’m also in Seattle. You might also look at how existing homeowners have blocked any meaningful reform of zoning in Seattle, thereby keeping 70% of the land locked away as single family only while the population surges. Huge increase in demand, little increase in supply of housing = huge prices increases in not only single family homes but also condos and apartments. The fed has supercharged drastic housing inflation that was already going on.
Financially owning a home is not a slam dunk, it’s more of a lifestyle. If you put 10% down you are highly leveraged. That’s 10% you don’t have to invest in other ways. Bad decisions can be made when you feel like you are missing out. Leverage has worked well the last decade, but it can bankrupt you quickly when tide goes out.
PNWGUY
I’ll cut you some slack wanting a house, even if it is in one of the most expensive places in the US, but if you’re standard really is baby, Porsche, house, you are probably going to have a long and uncomfortable relationship with reality:
o 1 US adult in 3,250 bought a Porsche in 2020
o 30%+ of Porsches sold in US were Cayennes (SUVs starting at $61,500; around the cost of a full-size pick-em-up truck)
As a man I would recommend not crying with your wife over this. Let her cry, but be the shoulder she cries on. She will lose respect for you if you cry with her. Not a good look.
It’s pure insanity. The Fed is entirely responsible for taking home ownership and retirement away from younger generations. Then, the Fed pretends there is no problem, in order to cover up its mistakes. It is a huge abuse of power, by people who are not elected.
As long as both political parties enjoy money printing, they both are supporting extreme wealth concentration, generational theft, low productivity, low wage growth, and general economic misery for a significant portion of the population. Time for a grass roots effort to kick both parties out of Washington. Neither party has the guts to make hard decisions or even play fair.
There is no solution to this problem, not in the sense that most people think of solutions.
The question most are asking is, how can the country extricate itself from this fake economy and artificial prosperity without a decline or crash landing in the typical American’s standard of living?
The answer?
There isn’t one. The majority of Americans are destined to become poorer or a lot poorer, no matter who gets elected. It took a long to get to this point and there is going to be a lot more pain than just some short if brief sharp recession to resolve it. The distortions are worse than any prior point in American history, by a long shot.
There is a solution. Quit voting the same idiots in or at least get a term limits movement going in the States and Congress.
The best solution would be for the US Government to have the interest rates increase on their bonds so that this fiasco can come to an end. Unfortunately, a lot of people are going to suffer should this happen.
The ‘storming of the capitol-insurrection’ should have been in January 2009. Bring an extra pretzel.
Jk
“The best solution would be for the US Government to have the interest rates increase on their bonds so that this fiasco can come to an end. ”!!!
You’re NOT serious JK, are you?!
You’re asking for the government to increase the Taxes on every American man, woman and child?
Well, the good news( for the government that is) , is they will, when more average folks like you start begging for more taxes on them!
It is a real travesty of this whole debacle, which is a direct result of ;
( voting for these two self interested parties that take turns in screwing the average citizens that soon will be asking for more,
more taxes, more screwing and another wholesale country devastation)!
As Shiloh1 alluded to in his brief comment, the solution have being missed, when a real correction was possible with less cost, less headache, less damage to the country!
That “solution” is still VIABLE, and a must.
Throughout history, corrections are required to bring balance to the lives of majority of a people of any country.
When that opportunity is missed, the pressure on population increases and expands to a more explosive potency.
The result is , as it always was throughout history , the overturning of the old and corrupt system to a new social contract that brings more balance to the lives of the majority of population.
And this cycle continues.
Psycho-Fed is destroying home ownership for both young and old, through artificial low interest rates which creates much of the housing inflation, which then leads to long term, compounding inflated housing costs such as property taxes, insurance, etc…that never really deflate…
I knew the world was catching on when Bloomberg ran an article on June 4th discussing how property tax increases are crushing the Texan middle class, which includes the young AND the old…
Per Bloomberg:
Property Taxes
The growth comes with headaches. Traffic is getting worse and public transportation is limited. The influx of people is driving up housing prices, forcing up the cost of living by boosting property taxes. Given high levies on real estate and the state sales tax, the fiscal burden on middle-class people is higher in Texas than in California, at least according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.
File under “Why no one believes the experts anymore.”
“the fiscal burden on middle-class people is higher in Texas than in California, at least according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.”
The Texas middle class???
How about the many Texas seniors that are on fixed incomes and can’t find work at 65 – 70+ years old (no one will hire us) to pay the same tax increases? And are faced with the same inflation.
Unless your property valuation increases more than the average for your taxing district, your property taxes will not go up just because your property valuation went up. Property taxes only increase overall when the taxing authority increases their budget.
For the majority of US history the government gave land to citizens, especially veterans, by the acre!
Becausee Americans viewed every citizen being a land owners to be a critical element to a functioning democracy.
90% of Americans from the past would be aghast at the very idea of a “central bank” buying $40 billion of mortgages every month and driving up the cost of homes so only the bankers and billionaires can have them and the average voting citizen is left houseless.
Tax the rich.
The fact is, the Federal Government is prohibited from owning property except for specific purpose, like military installations, or ports. The millions of acres it owns under the guise of “National Parks” is 100% unconstitutional. In the past, the Federal Government could only hold land in trust until it dispersed it to its legal owners, who are the American people….
Environmental lawyer James M. Auslander: “the national parks and national wildlife refuges system are pursuant to statutes enacted by Congress.” And statutes enacted by Congress are, you guessed it, inherently constitutional. There is not, says Auslander, “a bona fide legal claim that I’ve seen raised in this instance.”
Elizabeth Wydra, chief counsel of the non-profit Constitutional Accountability Center: “the Constitution clearly provides for federal authority ‘to dispose of and make all needful Rules and Regulations respecting the territory or other Property belonging to the United States’ (US Constitution Article IV, Section 3). Dedicating federal land a wildlife refuge, as Teddy Roosevelt did for the Malheur Refuge in 1908, plainly falls within that constitutional authority.”
try again
Statutes enacted by Congress are NOT inherently constitutional. Congress only has the powers prescribed in Article I, Section 8. A law that does things outside of those powers is unconstitutional.
Didn’t think I’d see someone arguing for abolishing national parks to deal with a housing bubble concentrated in desirable areas, or did I miss something?
If you want wilderness living and a house, plenty of states for that!
My base case is asset prices (both stocks and real estate) will revisit close to 2009 levels. Real economy hasn’t grown much since then and eventually real economy will have to support asset prices. I think ZIRP can inflate the asset, but not sure it can make them stay there as ZIRP is destructive to real economy.
True. ZIRP was started more than 10 years old in Japan before the U.S. started ZIRP. Japan has still not ended ZIRP. They can keep ZIRP going for a much longer time?
It’s not the worst thing for everyone at all there will be lots of people who will do well .everyone know this is a deliberate FED induced bubble and when the fed is READY they will burst it by disgn to create a crisis to bring in there digital dollar. So stay out of debt. The fed is trying to create inflation by buying and selling debt amongst other things
I understand your frustration, same sentiment here. Everytime I see Weimar Powell’s picture on TV or online, makes me want to punch a hole through my screen or monitor. These people have crossed the rubico of moral failure. Not that these clowns give 2 F about it, they got masters they have to serve, neither will people that got a house when the market was more normal back in the days. As long as I get mine, who gives a flying F about future generation or people that simply want a decent house without overpaying to raise a family…entire country runs on strong NIMBYism, so as long as I have my house that will continue to go up in value, not going to question what the FED is doing to destroy the middle class and we’ll just shame you for missing out riding the wave up.
The PTB are going to blame energy costs for inflation. Just watch crude oil continue its unlikely rise…
I sensed a bit of unease with Powell and his own tight labor hypothesis. (be careful what you wish for) If China cuts exports and the US labor market snaps tight? The markets are blowing off Powell’s trepidation. But then promoting the notion of a slowdown in economic growth is political suicide. I think the Fed chief got caught whistling past the graveyard. We are going to slow down.
Oh yes I agree and assumed that was obvious but maybe it’s not. We’ve had our rebound. Now we’re in gridlock and no more stimulus. I expect CPI declining (not to suggest inflation declines because WTF does CPI have to do with inflation?). The Fed will jump on declining CPI as reason to continue ZIRP and QE…. forever.
American business turned everybody into a gig worker and those workers seem to have taken the hint.
I walked into what I thought was a hair salon/spa and was surprised to find a collection of “studios” where health and beauty professionals rent and work. I only saw one side of the building and there were easily 30 of these studios. These are people working for themselves doing hair, nails, yoga, etc. These workers are out of the official workforce but still working.
Petunia, we have two shops like that near us with about 50 booths going full blast all day (hair, nails, facials, etc). My wife uses one for her nails and haircuts. That’s been the trend here in Texas near us for a decade or amybe more. All the “workers” are independent contractors.
The newer shops are all owned and staffed by Vietnamese women.
My mother and then worked in a salon. The majority in that business are gig workers. They essentially rent a station and bring most of their own tools.
Chinese staffs a lot of those in Sweden. It must be some kind of money export and/or money laundering setup.
I don’t see a vast market for their services and it’s not scalable – one person can just do so much work.
The rate of inflation has always fluctuated and will at some point back down, but the price increases will remain.
That only now someone at the FED comes out and states that they ‘might’ need to think about stopping MBS’s is insane. In a half functioning society the media would have been a over them a year ago asking why they are still buying them when housing is raging. But, the media’s silence has become a god awful scream over the last decade.
And, wolf… you made me laugh with your pre-emptive mug shortage call.
You had better preemptively double the price due to the upcoming shortage!!!
I wrote my comment before listening, so my beer mug comment doesn’t make much sense.
About the supply chain blockages, my sceptical mind is seeing a few that make me wonder if they are not by design?
We might get a few more of those pesky ruskies sabotaging things???
“In a half functioning society the media…” It must supremely galling to our American Media folk that they had to report on a leader who is highly intelligent, educated, sane, rational, judicious, compationate, and who often quotes Tolstoy to an electorate who knows who Tolstoy is.
Jacob Hunt,
I was smart enough to try to re-order the mugs a few months before the out-of-mug date. So I still have enough mugs for a few months. But I wasn’t smart enough to re-order 8 months before the out-of-mug date :-]
And not smart enough to figure out a way to exploit the opportunity when you spotted a trend ;-) Where’s your glass recycling business?
It is not just the Fed affecting housing supply. The articles I’ve read recently about Blackrock being one of the largest landlords in America. I knew about this after the 2008 crisis that the hedge funds, investment funds, etc were getting in on this action.
There should be laws with restrictions or fair play rules against large property owners such as these buying a zillion homes
More than a year ago, I wanted to buy this fixer from HUD. I have rentals. The house needed work and I thought overpriced at 210,000. I live in Central Valley, CA. Well, my offer was considered too low (180,000) and then there was some investor restriction for 14 days or so that I couldn’t buy it. Had to be primary owner those 14 days. It sold. No big deal. I was ok with it.
The homes right now are WAY OVERPRICED in a number of areas, but the market says this is as it should be. I will wait it out. I have enough and am content.
There should be heavy taxes and other fees to greatly discourage corporate real estate ownership. Houses are shelter for workers, not speculative assets for pigmen to corner the market on.
My son is an engineer with Dow Chemical in Freeport, the largest plant integrated chem plant in the nation. They are back to 100% production, so shortage of raw plastic materials is over.
The freeze was not what shut down the plant, totally, the main culprit was the failure of the nitrogen supply line across the gulf coast. No petrochem plant can run without nitrogen, and, apparently the nation has just one line supplying all the plants along the gulf, from Miss through Texas.
While it can be trucked in the amount needed is way beyond the ability.
When valves and meters freeze and fail, the line goes down. I find the whole thing rather amazing. What a target for sabotage.
Hang in there PN Guy. Hang in there, get some paper out and make a plan to leave would be my suggestion.
It is like all west coast cities…..if you didn’t get established years ago it will be impossible going forward. There are many fine alternatives and your skills are portable. After Covid there will be many job openings in other locales.
I have a few friends who got in to the market in Victoria BC 30-35 years ago. They have beautiful homes. Now? They would be lucky to land a townhouse in a suburb. They are all planning to sell up and move before retirement, while winter refugees buy those newly vacated homes as they migrate west to a better climate.
What will happen when people start leaving the southwest in droves as it dries up? Even more pressure will be exerted on decent places to live.
Regardless, good luck you two.
We build oil pipelines that stretch 1000s of miles. They were going to build a pipeline starting in Canada that would be 2600 miles long
Why don’t they build a water pipeline from the great lakes that store 30% of the worlds fresh water?
Here is what could happen..
The inflation rate will continue to exceed the short term interest rates set by the Fed. Those in cash losse.
The meager interest rate increases intended to quell inflation, will be mostly for show, BUT enough to weigh on the stock market. Those in the stock market will begin to lose also.
In cash…losing
In stock ….losing
Where’s the exit door to this crazy house the Fed has created? And they did create this mess…making water run up hill, holding the beach ball under water, making lenders slave to the borrower….the past 12 years have been a bizzaro world.
What you are seeing is a convergence of several poor decisions. First was just in time inventory, which does not allow for any fluctuations in supply.
Then you have the consistent juicing of the economy by artificially lowering interest rates and easing credit. Then add to that the completely asinine decision to pay people more to sit on their backsides than they ever made working and you have everything you need to drive inflation into double digit territory. Stupid decisions result in catastrophes. The problem is these stupid decisions are making money for a small minority of people, who happen to be bribing your Congressman and your Senator. The final stupid decisions, are yours, because you keep putting those same Congressmen, and Senators back in power so the can continue to screw you.
JD
You forgot to add, outsourcing high paying manufacturing and critical infrastructure jobs, chip manufacturing, and medical supplies to China and other third world countries.
Wolf mentions in the podcast that he’d prefer a zero inflation target versus the Fed’s current 2% target. I couldn’t agree more. Since when does the Fed’s mandate to maintain “stable prices” mean targeting a 2% increase every year. Stable means neither increasing nor decreasing. They should structure their policies to target zero inflation/deflation and let the chips fall where they may.
The likes of Jim Rickard and Steven Van Metre is stating an interesting case on deflation rather than inflation. The M2 velocity and its effect on how this can turn things to deflation, is one that not too many are advocating. Wonder what’s your take on their view Wolf?
There have only been a few quarters of consumer price deflation in my life. The rest was consumer price inflation, some of it in the double digits.
I have no idea how people think that this sort of fiscal stimulus and monetary stimulus will produce consumer price deflation.
M2 velocity has become a completely meaningless data set. No one pays attention to it anymore. It’s just useless. The financial world has changed, and the metric has not kept up with it.
Always nice to put your voice back to the words you type. So the glass mugs, paint and boxes are elusive to even WolfStreet.com! Just in time manufacturing will return as you predicted in due time. But just maybe another positive coming out of this globalization might be a replacement like AI-In-Time.
Cheers to successfully getting your message out to more people. Hopefully we get some new voices to the conversations