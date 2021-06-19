Is This Inflation Temporary? My Thoughts on the Biggest Mess I’ve Seen in Decades. And other Nuggets of Dispute

Wolf Richter as guest on the HoweStreet.com podcast, recorded June 16. Ah yes, and you’ll hear the first tidbit about the soon-to-be-infamous WOLF STREET beer-mug shortage.

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.

Drone footage of roofs with aluminum and steel shingles. Take in the details of each installation from a bird’s eye view.