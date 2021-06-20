What Powell Also Said at the Press Conference: “Hawkish” Nuances from the Fed

Modern-hawkish, not Volcker-hawkish.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell lobbed some choice nuggets in his press conference on June 16 after the FOMC meeting, some of which I dragged into the foreground when I discussed the FOMC’s decisions that then jostled the markets. The others I left sitting there, stewing in their juices, because they weren’t directly relevant to the FOMC’s decisions, including what came at the end of the press conference when he appeared to let down his hair a little. So here we go.
“We will taper” even if there is a “market reaction.”
This was in response to a question about the possibility of a Taper Tantrum, and about the Fed’s current efforts to jump through hoops to avoid it. The original Taper Tantrum was the Treasury market’s reaction in 2013 to the Fed’s suggestion that it might actually “taper” QE infinity out of existence. The 10-year yield jumped from 1.70% to 3.04% in eight months before it started actually tapering. So here is Powell:
“We will taper when we feel that the economy has achieved substantial further progress, and we will communicate very carefully in advance on that. And that’s what we’re going to do, and we will follow through on that. We’ll do what we can to avoid a market reaction. But ultimately when we achieve our macroeconomic goals, we will taper as appropriate.”
If inflation goes on longer than expected, “we would not hesitate to use our tools.”
Inflation has been red-hot in recent months. What if the Fed is way behind the curve, and inflation continues to exceed expectations and doesn’t back down?
“We don’t in anyway dismiss the chance that it [inflation] goes on longer than expected. And the risk would be over time that it does begin to affect inflation expectations. And if we see inflation expectations, or inflation, moving up in a way that is materially above what we would see as consistent with our goals and persistently so, we would not hesitate to use our tools.”
“Turns out it’s a heck of a lot easier to create demand” than supply.
We’re all learning something here, even Powell. When he was asked about raising interest rates too far and triggering another recession, given that this is what happened before, Powell said among other things:
“Turns out it’s a heck of a lot easier to create demand than it is to bring supply up to snuff.”
“That’s happening all over the world, there is no reason to think that that will last indefinitely. We’re going to watch carefully the evolving inflation, and that our understanding of what is happening is right. And in the meantime, we’re going to conduct policy appropriately.”
A higher neutral rate “would be a good thing,” and why the Fed avoids negative interest rates. Pointing at the ECB: “We don’t want to be in a place where we can’t react.”
In the Summary of Economic Projections from the FOMC meeting, the “longer run” federal funds rate was projected to be 2.5%, compared to 0.1% for 2021 and 2022. This projection would be something like a neutral rate that the Fed eventually wants to get back to. During the press conference, Powell was asked specifically about the longer-run neutral rate, or R-star (r*). Here’s what he said:
“A higher neutral rate would mean interest rates would run higher by that amount. And that would be a good thing from the standpoint of the economy because it would give the Fed more room to cut rates.
“The problem with interest rates being close to the lower bound [near 0%] is that it really cuts into our ability to react to a downturn, for example to a pandemic.
“And you can look, for example, to the European Central Bank; their policy rate was well below zero when the pandemic hit. So we don’t want to be in a place where we can’t react.
“A higher neutral rate, from that narrow standpoint, would be a good thing for us. It would give us more room, and that would result in better outcomes for the economy over time.
“You can’t estimate it [r-star] with great precision. Studying r-star is a whole industry unto itself. We would look to factors that might raise the neutral rate of interest. We try to keep up with that, and we’re all thinking about that, and the possibility of that.
“There are many stories right now that could lead to higher productivity growth and higher r-star. We don’t know which of those stories come true. I’ll give you an example: There are a lot of startups, a lot of early stage companies; will that have an effect? We don’t know. But we’ll be watching those things carefully.”
This was another confirmation of what the Fed has been saying for years: Negative interest rates are off the table even during a Pandemic. Zero is the lower bound. And higher interest rates in the good times would be “a good thing” for the Fed and the economy because, when there is a problem, the Fed has more room to cut rates. All of this added to the “hawkish” nuances – by the modern meaning of “hawkish,” not Volcker-hawkish – now emanating from the Fed.
One of the big Fed doves, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, is making “hawkish” noises, projecting higher inflation and pulling the first rate-hike into 2022. Things are tightening up quickly here. Read… When Fed Doves Turn Hawkish, it Gets Real: Fed Dove Bullard Gets Antsy about Inflation, Pulls Rate Hike into 2022, Sees Quicker Tapering with MBS amid “Threatening Housing Bubble”
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Will communicate in advance. But not before everyone is broke.
Well poor people.
Not his friends.
As much as possible, don’t play the game.
Live beneath your means.
Stay out of debt.
Get out of the dollar.
Etc.
What do you use instead of dollars? I am honesty curious.
They might be broke
But it ain’t no joke
That my name J-Pow
I’m a rob ya now!
And it all because
All the congressmens
Pimpin’ all them hos
While they spends and spends!
What is the point of even listening or reporting on these Central Bankers, they either lie or mis-lead. Serious financial Commentators say that there is no way they can taper as they have trapped themselves…this is all dust in the wind.
Marco,
They will taper, just like they did last time, and they will raise rates, just like they did last time. “Serious financial Commentators say that there is no way they can taper as they have trapped themselves…” Folks may say that, but they’re either clueless about the Fed or have an agenda to promote.
Ignore the Fed at your own peril (don’t fight the Fed). I’ve been through this many times.
I bet they will raise rates in December.
Note what is not defined.
Longer than expected
Inflation expectations
moving up in a way that is materially above what we would see as consistent with our goals
Literally – could mean anything
“We don’t in anyway dismiss the chance that it [inflation] goes on longer than expected. And the risk would be over time that it does begin to affect inflation expectations. And if we see inflation expectations, or inflation, moving up in a way that is materially above what we would see as consistent with our goals and persistently so, we would not hesitate to use our tools.”
Mr Snuffleupagus is real!
“Turns out it’s a heck of a lot easier to create demand than it is to bring supply up to snuff.”
Gee, maybe someone should tell Powell about Supply Side economics.
You see, if we would just cut taxes on the rich and corporations, we would remove the road blocks to production and out put and we’d be drowning in supply and cheap stuff.
And after all, every time in that distant past when we taxed the rich and corporations, everybody knows it was you and I that really paid those taxes, not them.
That’s why we need to cut the taxes on the taxes the rich and corporations aren’t paying. Because our taxes on them they aren’t paying are the highest in the world.
Don’t worry yourself that after 50 years of cutting taxes on the rich and supply side economics we have record shattering deficits. That’s all because $300/wk stimulus checks and Jan 2021. Deficits never happened before then especially when we cut taxes on the rich and corporations.
Total Government Spending:
1948: 17.3% GDP
2020: 41.8% GDP
2021: 47.0% GDP (estimated)
Source. WH.gov
Timbers:
I see a beaver in your future!
Our deficits have nothing to do with cutting taxes on the rich, and everyone to do with our bloated entitlement and defense spending. Period.
Except for one or two, politicians don’t even think about thinking about cutting spending. Period.
The Fed should pull back and see where the REAL market is….
then pull back some more.
Husking corn futures?
Eliminating the FED altogether, might be the best option. It never really worked well anyways. If you create a powerful, public private hybrid, with only the ability to create and loan money. It will probably spend most of its time, creating and loaning money; whether that is a good idea or not. You cannot really expect rich and entitled people to run a powerful organization with limited options as to what the organization can actually do, and expect them to only use those limited abilities when wise. Especially, when considering that over-using that ability can make them rich.
With the extended unemployment ending almost everywhere early, inflation is going to die a terrible death. People living on the streets are not big spenders. People already not paying rent are not going to start paying more to mega landlords.
The democrats are real dirtbags. They provide an unemployment program for an extra 29 weeks and then kill it a few weeks after it starts. The infrastructure bill is another big lie, just a bunch of payoffs to rich donors.
You really believe the trillions in QE and stimulus went to the “people?”
Here is a hint.
Those first in line get obscenely wealthy for doing nothing.
Those last in line get $800,000 crack shacks and $75,000 tuition bills for a communications major.
With Blackrock running the White House, the rich no longer need to leave any crumbs for the poor!
Wolf, do you feel that we have had back-door Socialism via the Federal Reserve since 2000 ?
Socialism for the rich, maybe. The Wealth Effect is precisely that. And that is part of the Fed’s express doctrine.
Thanks for the analysis Wolf.
It’s comforting to know the FED is looking out for us Little People. /s
One more thing you all missed. He stated 1.5 million people retired during the pandemic. Admitted the feds may not be able to ever get a control on rates or the economy due to not being able to obtain real labor numb. This may be as good as it gets
Matthew Brandley,
“Retired” is a funny thing. When you’re 65 and get laid off, and you realize you’ll never get another job again in your field because of your age, you might call it “retirement.” Meanwhile, you’re working on starting your own thing. 24% of the people over 65 are self-employed, the most of any age group — in part because they know stuff but can’t find a job, and so they’re striking out on their own. Until that gets going, it’s called “retirement.” And when they got it going, it’s called “self-employed.”
“Turns out it’s a heck of a lot easier to create demand” than supply.
With that kind of insight, Powell will voluntarily step down next year and become New Zealand’s Fed Chairman. That way he gets to watch the fireworks from somewhere safe.
I mean what’s next? Will he commission a study along “will people spend if you give them free money every month?”
The guy is a God Tier Tr*ll
A better way to say it.
It is a easy to print a fiat dollar.
But you can’t print a side of beef, a roll of copper or a design engineer.
It will be interesting to see how this plays out.
I own a rental in a low income area.
A tenant just left my rental house and I was only raising rates about 2% per year the past 5 years. So over a 5 year time frame the rent I was charging was up about 5%
Well I was checking out what nearby rentals were priced at now. A rental house a few doors down is charging 60% more than I am. 5 years ago they were only charging 10% more. (The house was more updated than mine) This other rental had a new tenant move in 5 months ago and raised the rent big time.
I am updating the bathroom and a few other things and I am going to be raising rent 65% for the next tenant. From $665 to $1100.
Granted, my property tax is up 30% over these past 5 years ($1000 to $1300 per year) and insurance is up about 10% to $780 per year.
Basically, every landlord in this neighborhood will be raising rent.
As I am working on the house, I get a lot of people walk up and ask if they can rent the house even when I tell them the amount they are not fazed.
At 2% a year increase, your rent would be up at least 9% over 5 years. Still a very modest increase! Good job!
Do raise that rent and get yourself compensated. People forget that when one renter leaves you are sans rent while you fix up, repair, upgrade and list and find suitable renters for the property. Mortgage payment, taxes and all the utilities you manage never stop collecting.
Good for you doing the homework and finding the value of your property
Total wealth of U.S. billionaires:
1990: $240 billion
2021: $4.56 trillion
Total wealth of bottom 50%:
1990: $380 billion
2021: $1.01 trillion
Tax the rich and take your country back from the FED!
Stop giving the uber wealthy more wealth with QE, stimulus, ZIRP, pork and bailouts.
It’s a big club. You, and me, ain’t in it.
We are hearing from some market technical analysts that according to their work, there is a possibility of a market correction in the fall.
As we are long overdue for a correction, and the excesses in the markets in both IPO’s and margins are at record levels they may not be wrong. Given that possibility, coupled with inflation pressures driven by worldwide shortages, the Fed probably does not feel very confident with what they have currently in their tool box to deal with such a event. Not that they have a stellar record at stopping recessions with 18 of them on the books since 1913, but they probably do not want to look completely impotent…
Heard a guy say after the next crash the Fed will be buying a $Trillion a month. Seems impossible now, but US households net worth is $120 T or more. That’s a lot of assets to buy to prop up (fake) wealth.
I see now, print up fake money, to buy real assets. Nice con job!
Does Powell ever discuss the elephant in the room – about 28 trillion national debt? Social Security trusts are the largest owner: 2.9 trillion. Other major holders of U.S. treasury debt: Japan 1.15 trillion, China 1.1 trillion).
Looks like consumer culture will prevent politicians from ever getting the country out of debt in a legitimate way. The core original sin is self-indulgent consumerism. If one lives in other countries, you would see something entirely different. The Fed is merely an enabler and protector of the rich.
Further, given inflation, the real interest rate of treasuries owned by Social Security is negative. This is robbing the social safety net. Sure, there is a lot of deplorable waste and indulgence the Medicare and disability programs. But a major measure of any government is how well it takes care of it’s older population.
Everyone gets old. The U.S. culture definitely has a “winner” mentality component (me / my group are #1, better than you). So if someone isn’t a winner in their old age, or have family support, they can enjoy struggling with destitution or something near to that.
The elephant in the room isn’t what you think it is, and that’s why he doesn’t talk about it.
Please, tell me what happens if the government zeros out their books and sucks up all the money they’ve spent into the economy.
Where will any outstanding USD come from, if it isn’t from the state?
How will anyone pay their taxes if the state isn’t supplying them the funds, through one avenue or another?
Will you even want to live in a nation with no infrastructure spending?
Or are you unwittingly making the argument in the immediate before times of paying off the debt, where private banks are holding a large portion of the money supply, and then can print at will based on fractional reserve lending practices?
I’ve never seen a nation last very long when debt collectors run the economy rather than the tax collectors.
Size 11 steel toed work boots doing that can kickin’ is what he is doing. A great leap forward to push America to the top of the world by a leap and bound
Ok I can forget the last quarter century. This time they really mean it: all those Fed doves will plug their ears, now deaf to the cries and moans on Wall Street.
The bond market is where I look, and right now the 30Y is back under 2%.
I think the realization is hitting that the taper has already started, it just taking a different form this time around in order to “avoid” a taper tantrum. The Fed is doing it with the RRP- a big giant ass taper every single day that reverses and then is put back on.
With manufactiring moved/moving abroad, education for plebs in a poor state, cæn there be enough with decent paying bluecollar jobs? In addition, Empire costs a lot, devouring resources.
The inflation is in the PEG ratios of stocks.
There is no reality where having interest rates below inflation works with fiat currency. It’s common sense.
Fed prints money, treasury disperses money, money goes into market, PEG ratios go haywire with people trying to make more money. Money doesn’t function as a streamline for trade if the money has no value of work or goods attached. Helicopter money and MMT and really the entire out of sight out mind environmental issues caused by the green movement (battery production, solar panel production) cause this havoc.
And for all the tax the rich people, they can take loans against appreciating assets at next to no interest rate and never pay taxes. They just take profit up front.
BECAUSE THE INTEREST RATES ARE LOWER THAN INFLATION AND THE RATE OF APPRECIATION.