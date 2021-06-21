Where Shortages Show up: The WTF Plunge in Retail Inventories

How messed up the economy has become, fueled by government moolah and Fed manna, when nothing and no one was ready for it.
When the government spends trillions of borrowed dollars to boost demand from all sides, and when the Fed prints trillions of dollars to monetize the borrowing binge by the government and also to inflate asset prices so that asset holders feel richer and start spending these gains (the Fed’s doctrine of the Wealth Effect), well, then you’re going to get some demand, a lot of demand, suddenly, particularly for goods. And this sudden demand has been ricocheting through the economy for over a year.
And supply? Duh. Maybe they thought supply would suddenly materialize. But supply chains are long and complex, and then there were all kinds of additional issues, ranging from container shortages, spiking ocean-freight container rates, the blockage of the Suez Canal, a capacity shortage among container carriers and freight companies, a ferocious winter storm that hit the Texas petrochemical industry and semiconductor plants that then created further snarls in supply chains, while a fire at a chip plant in Japan wreaked further havoc with the semiconductor shortage for automakers.
Among commodities, sudden demand from homebuilders and remodelers for things like lumber caused all kinds of distortions and supply issues. And retailers ran out of products across a wide spectrum, from bicycles to hot tubs and importantly – since they weigh so heavily in retail sales – new and used vehicles.
“Turns out it’s a heck of a lot easier to create demand than it is to bring supply up to snuff,” Jerome Powell mused at the press conference. And now the economy has the biggest mess in decades to deal with.
This mess has shown up in inventories, which also indicates that this will take a while to get straightened out.
Inventories at retailers, from grocery stores to new and used vehicle dealers, dropped to $602 billion in April, down about 9% from April 2019, according to the Census Bureau, even as retail sales skyrocketed 20% over the same period, producing the lowest inventory-sales ratio in the history of data going back to 1992:
The inventory-sales ratio (inventories divided by sales) is a metric in the retail industry to show whether retailers are overstocked or understocked, at a given level of sales. Since both inventories and sales are measured in dollars, the effects of inflation get canceled out in the ratio. The spikes in the chart above were the brief periods when retail sales collapsed, which pushes up the inventory-sales ratio. This happened twice this century, during the Lehman moment in September through December 2008, and in March and April 2020.
New and used vehicle dealers have been encountering strong demand from retail customers, but their supply has come under heavy pressure. On the new vehicle side, the semiconductor shortage has been hitting vehicle production globally.
On the used vehicle side, it was the collapse of the rental car business in 2020 that triggered a collapse in orders from rental car companies for new vehicles to put into their fleets, which triggered a shortage of rental cars in 2021 as travel picked up, which is causing rental car companies, desperate to increase their fleets, to hang on to their vehicles that they do have, instead of selling vehicles from their fleets. The rental vehicle market churns over 2 million vehicles a year. And that whole flow has been thrown into disarray, and dealers, desperate for inventory, have bid up prices at wholesale auctions into the stratosphere.
And inventories at motor vehicle dealers and at auto parts dealers plunged to $162 billion, for a record low inventory-sales ratio of 1.15, when a ratio of about 2 is considered healthy. The two spikes in late 2008 and spring 2020 were the months when sales collapsed:
Motor vehicles and parts sales account for about 22% of total retail sales. Without auto and auto-parts sales, the inventory-sales ratio at retailers “ex-auto” ticked up a minuscule bit in April, from its record historic low, to 1.04.
This “ex-auto” inventory-sales ratio depicts the decades long efforts to get an ever tighter control on retail inventories outside of auto dealers, with ever smaller inventories on hand in relationship to sales, which was one of the conditions that contributed to the shortages: the lack of inventories when supply chains got tangled up and demand suddenly took off.
With two retailer segments, the ratio deteriorated further in April: auto & auto parts dealers, and furniture dealers. At other retailers, the ratio ticked up, including building material and garden supply stores (such as Home Depot), clothing stores, general merchandise stores (such as Walmart), and department stores.
Food and beverage stores live in their own world amid perishable goods that require tight and finely tuned inventories. The inventory-sales ratio remains relatively stable normally. But when the panic-buying at supermarkets set in in March 2020, with stores running out of things like pasta and toilet paper, inventories collapsed amid the empty-shelf syndrome, and the inventory-sales ratio collapsed with it, hitting a historic low of 0.59 in March 2020.
Panic buying eventually stopped, and inventories caught up to some extent, but sales remain hot as some consumption has shifted from the office to the home, and the inventory-sales ratio, now at 0.74, remains below historical levels. Note that the Lehman moment had practically no impact on supermarkets, but 9/11 did for just a moment:
These charts are signs of just how messed up the economy has become, hit by a sudden WTF spike in demand at the retail level, fueled by government moolah and Fed manna, when nothing and no one was ready for it.
Crutchfield has a handful of home theater receivers at the moment. Everything else is sold out!
15 weeks ago today I ordered, through a brick & mortar audio shop in the Twin Cities, a pair of USA made JL Audio e112 subwoofers.
At that time, the anticipated wait time for delivery was 5 – 6 weeks, and two weeks ago, I was informed that the may arrive in a week. Nope, no word yet.
I would rather wait a bit longer and get my subs made in Florida than get a pair “Designed in the USA – Assembled in China” (although it would be nice to have them in my system already). The shop owner speculates that the delay is caused by, “Catching up with back orders & The chip shortage impacting how fast they can catch up.”
Last week, for one day, the Penske BMW dealership had an M4 come and go. It was a 2015 with three previous owners and 94K miles. Asking price was $42k. Plus, it had presumably seen Minnesota winters and salt. When I bought my 2016 M4 last May 2nd, it was a one owner (no MN winter salt) with 19k miles. Asking price was $41.5k & I paid $40k. There were two for sale at the time.
Now, mine has 24k miles and would retail at close to $50k.
P.S. That’s the first used M4 that’s been at the dealership in five or six months.
It’s ironic that things are so bad now that all of Wolf’s charts end in WTF.
WTF stands for WE THANK the FED.
I had to order a multi-function switch, fancy name for turn signal with windshield wipers control, headlamps, etc. It was for my neighbours Plymouth Voyager. I was expecting it to be unavailable. I was pleasantly surprised it came in the next day. In fact, I simply could not believe it. The old one had a data/power ribbon hanging from it so I was expecting a big oh oh in price, plus it is obviously on the column next to the driver airbag. I would have bet it would be $800, cdn. It was $216 for this retail peon.
Then my daughter bought the last bathtub shower enclosure at her local Lowes, new ones to be determined. Go figure.
We needed a new dishwasher. Wanted the best-rated model in our price range, a GE. Zero available with an unknown restock date. So we settled on a Bosch, partly because it was available. Delivery was bumped three times, getting it five weeks late. But we got it.
Never seen anything like this in my 60 years.
IN my local home retailer, they have tons of bath rub enclosures, I am in Southern CAlifronia
“When the government spends trillions of borrowed dollars to boost demand from all sides, and when the Fed prints trillions of dollars to monetize the borrowing binge by the government and also to inflate asset prices so that asset holders feel richer and start spending these gains (the Fed’s doctrine of the Wealth Effect), well, then you’re going to get some demand…”
Absolutely and contrary to some opinion out there, QE is much more than an innocuous asset swap that only creates excess reserves that sit idly with the banks. Primary-dealer banks buy bonds from investors and sell them to the Fed. As a result, the Fed obtains the bonds on its balance sheet, the pd bank gets excess reserves and the investor receives a cash deposit.
Investors with the new cash deposits are prodded to speculate in the asset markets with ultra-low interest rates (financial repression). This is one mechanism of how QE provides liquidity to inflate asset prices. It’s the classic monetary one-two punch of new money creation coupled with ZIRP that is juicing asset markets while vicious housing inflation is being dumped on the masses.
And new money is indeed being created as the Fed pays a higher price for the bonds (with printed money) than a non Fed-intervened market would pay, so this is not some neutral asset swap.
Additionally, QE allows the government to spend more because as the govt debt is monetized (nullified), there is not the corresponding increase in interest payments (borrowing costs) with all the debt issuance. The increased spending which is transforming into helicopter money for the multitudes is also producing inflation in the economy.
In other words, QE increases deposits via asset purchases and govt stimulus-spending which shows up in the surging M2 money supply. And this new money is driving up asset prices and consumer spending leading to greater wealth disparity and inflation. What will the social and political ramifications be?
Pretty good restatement of all the convoluted dynamics of money printing.
At the end of the day, I personally always try to keep in mind that all the G’s tortured monetary manipulations tend to only have indirect, oblique impacts upon physical reality – even Powell is now basically admitting that “reality is hard” in his supply related comments.
That isn’t to say the G’s supra Constitutional actions are benign (especially in the longer term) but rather that most of the Fed’s f*ckery pokery is seen through by physical goods producers, who have to deal with the constraints/trade offs of actual production every day…and who do not live in a finger snapping, magic money printing world.
May be difficult to understand the oblique impacts on reality but the important considerations are that they’ve completely changed the financial system and wealth distribution of the nation which will have meaningful consequences going forward.
PD don’t necessarily buy from investors. They buy from the Fed or Treasury auctions.
A lot of PD SELL to others. Daiwa Securities and Mizuho Securities sell debt to Japanese buyers. BNP Paribas, Barclays, Deutsche Bank and NatWest Group sell the debt to European buyers. Goldman Sachs, and Citigroup sell to many American buyers.
By law the PD must participate in both Fed OMO and Treasury auctions.
What makes you think the PD sell secondary market bonds to the Fed? Numbers? My impression is that in the secondary market they act more like market makers and make their money on the spreads.
What makes you think that banks can “prod” the owners of the proceeds of bond sales to purchase “assets”? There are plenty of reasons to liquidate bond holdings besides “asset purchases “. One might be to reduce debt since creditors usually won’t accept payment in financial instruments.
If I sell bonds the proceeds can be deposited elsewhere. Chances are that the transaction will be conducted through my brokerage and the proceeds placed either in my brokerage account or transferred from there to my bank account.
I fail to see the connection you allege.
It’s not the banks prodding investors. It’s the Fed’s ZIRP that is pushing investors out of cash and into assets. And the “connection” to all this is the surge in M2 deposits. If it were only going to excess reserves, it would not increase the money supply. QE increases deposits and even Powell said it was being used to increase the money supply.
There are a couple of articles you should read that discuss the dynamic. In the Bloomberg article, it talks about how the banks were going to have to pay up for T-Bills because they did not have enough to sell to the Fed. In the Wall Street Journal article, it actually says that the Fed buys directly from investors without (correctly) mentioning the bank intermediaries. Follow the money which is showing up in M2.
Google: “The Money Boom is already here” -WSJ and “Fed’s Plan to Buy Treasury Bills Could Be an Expensive Ordeal” – Bloomberg
jrmcdowell, you ask “What will the social and political ramifications be?” A Pandora’s box of unintended (a charitable interpretation) consequences, which will constitute the next set of emergencies needing to be addressed in the future. The only question is when, not if.
Its amazing to me how fragile these mature industries are.
Bad weather, interruptions in supply chain, etc. Is there any business that can manage without government help and assistance?
Right now there is a major shortage of chlorine to be used to disinfect water and wastewater. Originally it was just a plant in Longview Washington due to a blown transformer. Now a plant in Florida and one in Louisiana are down. There are only a handful of plants in the US that make the chemicals that are essential to remove pathogens from municipal drinking water. Some smaller cities will be running out this week with no resupply in sight.
Makes me glad I drink spring water right out of the mountain behind me.
Nah, the fragility is a result of profit maximization, specifically monopolization and just-in-time manufacturing.
If you think about it, if you can sell X sheets of plywood for $100, why would you produce 2X sheets of plywood at $50??????
So now that the government stimmies are ending, another whiplash is coming. Increased supply and falling demand!
Lumber commodity down in the low $900’s off of its $1686 / thousand Board feet in May. 2x4x8′ still over $8 at Home Depot today 6/21. The stock was plentiful. No hurry to lower prices? Plywood so outrageous I’d better lock my 3 sheets up in a safe.
The $9 8′ long 2×4’s in our local HD are starting to dry out and turn into bananas. No one is buying them. Actually, the store was pretty empty Saturday when I was there. Quite a switch from the Pandemic days.
Fed Tapering Policy
1). Thinking about thinking about how many years before tapering.
2). Thinking about how years before tapering.
3). Thinking about talking about how many years before tapering.
4). Talking about thinking about how many years before tapering.
5). Talking about talking about how many year before tapering.
6). Taking about how many years before tapering.
Mr. Market tantrum over Talking about how many years before tapering.
Back to #1 and start over.
The economy is such a jumbled up mess now that I am just trying to give it time to see what new situation is going to look like before taking risk-on investments. Once every few months I buy some precious metals otherwise just running a portfolio that might keep up with inflation if I am fortunate.
Yep. Same here. We convert excess retirement income to metals regularly. Bought 40oz gold last year, 1500oz silver this year. Savings are getting darn heavy……
I’m sticking with my 1 yr CDs for the time being. Kicking in some bucks every month to compensate for the loss in purchasing power, so I’m keeping even.
Groundhog days at the Fed. Bill Murray was weatherman Phil Connors. But Murray is versatile and could easily play Jerome in the sequel.
Timbers,
If I were a better person, and I am not, I would find a way to reply with a link to “Talk Talk” by Talk Talk here. Just ran the lyrics through google and they are spot on for both your comment and Jerome’s Power Freakshow: “All you do is talk talk…”
JWB
I am still waiting for one day when I can casually order a RTX 3080 or PS5..I expect that to happen sometime around 2025 and it will probably cost 3 times the price it is today, not to mention by then I am sure I will be 2 generation behind and the latest and greatest will be out of stock at that time.
Its insane! 1660 Ti cards are now selling north of $800.
Since at least the year 2000 the gov and the FED have been doing a bang-up job on everything, don’t you think? In fact, it’s the government alone that has ruined the economy, jobs, and savings for citizens. Now, no one wants to work even if there were industries left. 28 Tril in debt too, with nothing to show but broken down bridges and potholes.
No corporation wants to produce in the states and they can squeeze out anyone less than a billionaire from entering any retail market start-up. What’s worse, the few corporates will use this inventory situation to their advantage to bleed out every dollar they can from us with inflation or goods supply distortion. The pandemic has been a blessing to them. Go stock market! GAG.
I’m sure the shortages will improve once we decouple from China. Might take 2-3 years though…
Just when you thought housing inventory might loosen up, it won’t.
Jeff Bezos just sunk 37 Million seed money into a start up that is buying SFH, with up to 20% investor participation, on the open market to purchase and then monetize the rental income with quarterly payouts. Individuals are/will be priced out of housing for ownership.
Arrived Homes. And the it will go public.
More reason to sign that petition to not allow Bezos to return from trip from space. Pure symbolic but it’s a tough in cheek start.
Now if Musk goes to space, we will probably need to step up the effort in not allow him to return for sure.
Good news. It’s becoming a very crowded market. Ultimately positive for those they hope to fleece
$37 million won’t even buy 100 houses. I suspect this is more him just talking for the sake of talking.
A couple of months ago, I heard Amazon was buying up new homes in Slidell, LA near their new warehouse facility. Now most of that town is underwater from the latest tropical storm.
PlayStation 5 shortages are so bad and have been going on so long that launch titles are being severely discounted despite the fact that a large segment of the interested market of console buyers hasn’t been able to play them.
The times, they get more interesting.
Fortunately not one single mortality has been reported due to not having a PS5.
Grandson is still trying to buy a new model X-Box since early Spring. He thought he would be able to get one for Xmas but all sold out.
I need a headlight switch and door latching mechanism for a ’98 Tacoma.
Backordered 10 days ago, no estimated delivery date.
My plain unpainted wooden screen door ordered August 2020 just came in! The lumber store guy was so excited to tell me! Things are getting better!
Did you try Rockauto.com?
Try car-part dot com, it’s a junkyard search engine. Really, really cheap, and parts I’ve bought were like new. The parts get cheaper as the yard gets farther from population centers, and shipping is usually pretty cheap, too.
TSMC
Own it or regret it.
Jeff B. sat at home thinking, “how can I make myself even more hated than I already am?” Apparently he came up with an answer.
The US production economy ( durable goods, chemicals, parts, food, ) and its supply chain is like a prosperous farm family with an out -of production special machine needed to harvest its lucrative product. Earlier generations went to engineering and trade school to learn how to keep the machine running. A well equipped shop was kept in top shape along with inventories of spare parts to insure the “machine” kept running. Then younger members felt so flush from the income off the farm and its special machine they became lawyers and actors and such. Then when extra money was needed to repair the pool or go on vacation the sold the shop equipment and spare parts, but the “machine was running fine. Then one day it broke and they blamed the government, or their suppliers or the stimmies. But as they watched the farm get auctioned off bit by bit they realized they had done it to themselves.
Classic “ashes to ashes” story in 3 generations!
Cute story; but the average family farm will never be as profitable as a high paid professional working in a city.
The story is an analogy for what happens when you forget what is important. The family farm represents the supply chain. Once it collapses due to neglect and seeking of easy money it is hard to get back. Not much point in being a big city lawyer if there is no food, water or gas.
I am not sure why anyone is surprised by any of this. When you put people in charge of doing something they are incompetent to do, you might as well accept that they are going to screw it up very badly.
That is exactly what the American people have done. They have elected people who have no economic knowledge or experience, have never run a business, are completely oblivious to how the real world works, and are basically a group of lying, criminal, sociopaths.
Then when faced with an emergency, they do what they feel is best for their political career, with no knowledge or regard for the consequences.
WTF should be what you expect.
Powell and his ilk have behaved the same way through out human history. His ilk treats the arduous process of production with contempt. His ilk also has contempt for any money standard that is outside of their ability to manipulate that standard. His ilk has had a powerful tool through out history that so far has been infallible. That tool is ignorance of the masses. The people do not know nor do they care what are the inalienable properties of money is.
With it’s stultified management and ponderous supply chains, American retailers were so unable to take advantage of the mass infusion of moolah that much of it went to paying off credit cards.
Maybe just-in-time inventory management needs a second look.
California gets about 20% of its electricity from solar panels. In LA County the payback for solar cell installation may be less than seven years. There is a shortage of polycrystalline silicate glass used to make solar cells.
1) Gulliver (Auto inventory/sales) and Liliputs (furnitures, food…)
dragged the All retail inventory/ sales down.
2) Toyota “just in time” sent this ratio down since 1995. Detroit learnt nothing from the tsunami.
3) Since the cost of labor and fixing stores was up, inventory
must be down.
4) Deep pockets retailers like Dollar General and Sherwin Williams (SHW) were doing well, until May 2021. Something is wrong.
5) Colgate package of intellectual property package is half empty.
6) Keep it simple, like FDR : in DG one dollar equal two. SF drug stores closed many stores.
7) Car dealers, shrunk capital prevent them
from buying expensive 2021/22 inventory. Mfg trinkets inflated retail prices.
8) pickup trucks are up 50% in three years. Dealers parking lots carry shrunk inventory, few 2021 pickup trucks and plenty bad items to sell.
9) Businessmen know : don’t touch, bad is bad. Their financial troubles means will send your invoice will shredded.
10) Putin will poison Hamlet. Rus 1 : 4 Denmark. Ukraine invasion is a feint. Shevchenko is hiding under his bed.His wife will get him and beat him up.
I bet Inventory/Sales ratio could go to 0 for many goods.
We have the tech now for an economy without stores, warehouses or inventory. Just order direct from the manufacturer, wait for your turn in the production queue, and have the goods transported directly to you when ready.
If sales exceed production on a given day, prices rise and some people will have to wait for the backlog to clear. If capacity exceeds sales, the manufacturing crew goes home early that day, or they work a few full days and then take a few days off?
Without the overhead costs of warehouses and retail, perhaps both buyers and manufacturers could be better off?
Wisdom : special orders are pain in the neck and expensive. Mfd inventory spectrum must be wide, deep inventory in popular items, light in others and nothing for most. Mfg have to waste time, call suppliers and click their special for missing parts. Your car MechE : if you need a muffler,
he will bargain with his suppliers, buy from the second market, finish within 24H. After a major accident, you can wait several month for the missing parts, without a car.
Co-worker in Florida just bought a new Jeep over the weekend. Unplanned just went out to breakfast and stopped by the dealer and walked away with a brand new JEEP w/truck bed
Inventory – Check
Motivation – Check
Financing/funding – Check
Didn’t have the heart to ask why he paid but he mentioned it had all the bells and whistles
“Turns out it’s a heck of a lot easier to create demand than it is to bring supply up to snuff,” Jerome Powell mused at the press conference. And now the economy has the biggest mess in decades to deal with.
I know the Fed has mandates but when did managing supply chains become one? Matching supply and demand is a free-market function.
Did anyone expect Powell to issue a warning? ” Watch out! Demand is coming back! Re-open your mines, start up your factories, stomp the accelerator on chip production and buy a PS5!”
I am not an expert about anything but here is my story: I needed new washer last week and I found a bunch in stock in all the retailers close by.
Could this be due to the backlog of container ships that’s currently waiting to unload their cargo in Los Angeles and Long Beach
I just looked at Covid numbers and the new cases are down to about 600 / day nationwide! My State is down to 1 or 2 cases a day. This thing is over!
I am not sure how the Federal and State governments think they can continue to justify all these subsidies. I just read where CA is considering extending the eviction moratorium, and continue paying landlords for deadbeat renters.
So long as people get free money and do not have to pay their rent, they are going to spend that money on consumables they would not normally buy and continue to drive inflation and shortages.
It was on the way to being over in March, and the Dems knew it. There was zero justification for the March stimulus bill.
Just in time meets forced business closures, stimulus checks, fat unemployment benefits, employees who get sick or fake sick, and shipping containers that are only used on the east to west leg of the journey.
The worst people of our society go into politics Private business pays better and you don’t have to go through a gauntlet of name calling and fake accusations. We should be amazed that anything works.
More stimmy on the way starting July15! Monthly payments of $800 for my household assuming we don’t teeter over that $150k mark again. I’m figuring we save that $800 for each month this year and next year we can use it to buy a cheeseburger. Cause we know our big monies won’t buy an effing house.