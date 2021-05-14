WTF Spike of Retail Sales Lives Another Month on Surging Prices & $1,400 Stimmies. Gonna Be Tough in May

Government gives consumers Free Money, retail sales spike. Free Money peters out, retail sales sag. Welcome to the new normal.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The $1,400 stimmies that started flowing in March were still flowing voluminously in April, and the last big waves are still flowing in May, and then they’ll peter out. For retailers, this petering out will be a moment of truth. But in April, those stimmies kept coming and kept getting spent.
Retail sales in April maintained the peak of the epic WTF spike of March, as Americans spent the same epic record pile of money of $620 billion (seasonally adjusted) at their favorite brick & mortar retailers, online, and at restaurants and bars, the Census Bureau reported today.
Price spikes in motor vehicles and price increases in other segments had a lot do with it. Total retail sales were up 20.4% from April 2019. This gives the epic WTF chart of the year a flat top, and a drop in May, when the stimmies peter out, is practically guaranteed:
New & used auto dealers and parts stores: Sales rose another 2.9% in April from March, after having spiked by 17% in March from February, to a WTF record of $139 billion, seasonally adjusted.
This comes after months of tight inventories made worse by the chip shortage fiasco that is now gripping the automakers and crimping the supply of new vehicles for rental fleets that are then not selling their remaining older vehicles at auction, which crimps the supply for used vehicle dealers, triggering massive price spikes in used vehicles – with the CPI for used vehicles exploding by 10% in April from March:
These are sales measured in dollars, not in units, and they’re not adjusted for price changes (inflation). The price increases have been massive and have therefore a massive impact on the retail sales figures. This is what the CPI for used vehicles did:
Sales at new and used vehicle dealers and at parts dealers are the largest segment of retail sales. In April, they accounted for 22.5% of total retail sales (in the chart below, top black line).
The other top retailers by category (details on them in a moment):
- Nonstore retailers (top red line), mostly ecommerce retailers, #2 but far below vehicle and parts dealers.
- Grocery and beverage stores, #3 (green line).
- Restaurants and bars, #4 (purple line).
- General merchandise, #5 (yellow line).
Ecommerce and other “non-store retailers”: Sales ticked down 0.6% in April from March after having jumped 6% in the prior month, to $87 billion, seasonally adjusted. Compared to April 2019, sales surged by 36%! This category includes ecommerce, mail-order operations, street stalls, vending machines, etc.
Food and Beverage Stores: Sales ticked up 0.4% in April from March to $73 billion, roughly flat for the past 12 months, but at high levels – up 15.5% from April 2019 – as some consumption has shifted from offices to households, thanks to working from home.
Restaurants & Bars: Sales rose 3.0% in April from March, after having spiked 13% in the prior month, to $65 billion; up 2.8% from April 2019, thereby having recovered roughly to the level before the Pandemic. That restaurants are raising their prices has a lot to do with it:
General merchandise stores (minus department stores): Sales fell 5.4% in April from March, to $55 billion, undoing much of the spike of the prior month. They were still up 13.5% from April 2019. This includes the brick-and-mortar stores of Walmart, Costco, and Target, but their ecommerce sales are included in nonstore retailers:
Building materials, garden supply and equipment stores: Sales dipped 0.4% in April from March, after the 12% WTF spike in the prior month, to $43 billion, up 36% from April 2019. The WTF spike in the prior month was in part powered by price increases, including for lumber:
Gas stations: Sales dipped 1.1% in April from March to $46 billion. Sales in both months are still the highest since 2014, on substantial price increases for gasoline: Over the first four months of this year, the average price of gasoline in the US has risen by 28%, according to the EIA:
Clothing and accessory stores: Sales dropped 5.1% in April from March, wiping out part of the 22% stimmie spike in the prior month, to $23 billion, up 5.6% from April 2019:
Department stores: sales fell 1.9% in April from March, to $11 billion. Despite the power of stimmies, sales were still down 5% from April 2019. Nothing is going to save this form of retailing from irrelevance. This includes sales at the brick-and-mortar stores of Macy’s, Kohl’s, J.C. Penney, etc., but not their ecommerce sales, which are reported under ecommerce.
Sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores: Sales fell 3.6% in April from March, after the 24% WTF stimmie spike in March from February, to $9.6 billion, up 44% from April 2019:
Furniture and home furnishing stores: Sales dipped 0.7% in April from March, to $12 billion, but up 25% from April 2019:
Electronics and appliance stores: Sales rose 1.2% in April from March, after the 17% stimmie spike in March, and were up 5% from April 2019. But as most consumer electronics and a lot of appliances are now sold online, brick-and-mortar sales were below where they’d been 15 years ago:
So the inflation we currently see is because of free monies given to general public. What would happen when the free money is no more given and all the moratorium/ban stops.. I guess deflation then
@Jon said
“What would happen when the free money is no more given and all the moratorium/ban stops.. I guess deflation then”
Which is probably why the Fed says the current price increases are transient. I’m not so sure people are buying home’s using their stimmie checks though.
If one of the nastier virus strains lands on our shores (possibly by mail from India or wherever), then we could easily see more lock-downs this fall, followed by more stimmy (gimmy?) checks.
I’m reading about many people catching covid despite vaccination.(Bill Maher of HBO fame being the most notable) The CDC can’t shoot straight and should just tell people that vaccination will prevent the worst symptoms but does not in many cases appear to be 100% effective at preventing infection. Unfortunately they appear to pushing be the notion that you don’t have to even wear a mask once you’re vaccinated! This confuses people and it seems we’re heading toward generating a particularly nasty strain from all the vaccinated who may be carriers.
We really need to be getting n95 masks mailed out to every American. Masks always work!
Robert,
Count me out. I’m not wearing any n95 mask especially after I get my second shot next week. In fact I’m not going into any business that requires a mask unless I’m forced to go to the place.
As long as the vaccine prevents serious illness and hospitalization which has proven true I’m done with masks. If you want to wear one go ahead and wear it.
That’s my feeling. Everything I’ve read about this new strain is that it may be more infectious, but the vaccine is still effective against it.
Even India variant is not as bad as South African one. mRNA vaccine changed all the balance. The rollout of 3rd dose could be swift when it’s needed.
covid-19 is not as severe as SARS and every gov tries to play down.
Inflation can keep the plateau going. There are way more ways to keep spending. Don’t forget the saving rate is higher and credit care not spent much by American standard now. Also the big piggy bank from housing.
Deflation is very rare in all FIAT currency countries. Even Japan just has a minor one.
Funny how The Hill put out a segment exactly titled as below, search it out, if anything it’s a good laugh on how some on the politic spectrum can miss the mark so much even with data pointing straight at them. Leaving politics aside, other than the FED which has an agenda to keep peddling the inflation is a transitory narrative, it’s pretty irresponsible especially for a progressive show to lure people into believe inflation is nothing to worry about, really a disservice to all the data you have presented here Wolf.
“Krystal and Saagar: DEBUNKING Inflation Scaremongering”
Basically those two worthies are making the argument that the reported inflation is entirely attributable to yr over yr base effects, and since April 2020 was a Covid panic deflationary madhouse, current yr over yr numbers are misleading.
But…as Wolf’s base yr index charts illustrate, this isn’t inflation just above last yr…the index numbers are off much older base yrs…so the yr over yr base effect doesn’t apply.
In which case, those “The Hill” talking heads are numbskulls who don’t have a clue about how base yr index charts are supposed to work.
One small caveat…the G may be using some bizarro mutant methodology to generate these base yr index charts, one that hugely overweights last yrs number (which shouldn’t be weighted at all in a true base yr index).
Since few people dig deep into the methodologies, you can’t be 100% sure when dealing with the G.
There *are* plenty of cases where the G incompetently or intentionally gins up very, very misleading top line numbers (see unemployment rate).
I wouldn’t say inflation is nothing to worry about, but it is generally good news for debtors.
Yes, and the US government is the biggest of them all. That is why they want inflation.
I don’t know why this truism persists. Inflation might devalue your debt burden, but it doesn’t protect you from the higher cost of living.
If 10% of your budget is debt payments and inflation devalues it 10%, that pales in comparison to 90% of your budget going up 10%. So for a $50,000 budget, 10% inflation drops your debt payment $500 from $5,000 to $4,500, while it raises other expenses from $45,000 to $49,500. $4,500 to save $500? What is seen and what is not seen.
Any borrowing will be at higher prices and probably higher rates.
One might argue that wages will increase. Not necessarily (as anyone who remembers the stagflationof the 70s knows), and if they do then it will likely increase inflation.
Currently we have consistently choke points on economic activity due to things like computer chip shortages. Stimulus checks compete for labor. This looks more like stagflation to me. Some people think this will go on a long time. I think factors like stimulus checks and chip shortages will be self-correcting. At least they will be be if the government and banks don’t screw with it. A big “if” for sure.
OTOH we’ve never been here before so my money is spread among several asset classes for various scenarios.
Amazon is expecting the surge to continue. They are hiring 17K people at 17 bucks an hour with 1000 dollars upfront signing bonus.
We trust in Jeff Bezos!!
MB
Plus 10000 in the UK with a number of corporate roles.
These are to work out all the ‘online’ taxes they are going to be made to pay. As if!
Jeff is bailing the Amazon controls. His new, over 400 foot, yacht is coming to completion soon. Four years in the construction, a sailing vessel from what I have read. Cost not confirmed, but clearly in the $500 million range.
I’m done with Amazon. The only thing I buy from them is books.
Considering new CDC mask guidelines, my state plans to fully open up by June 30 or even sooner if the 70% vaccination rate target is hit before then.
I’ll bet that we see is a spike in commerce this summer as people get and try to shake off all those pounds they gained around the house.
The notion of pent up demand has been debated. Now we’ll see what the data has to say about it!
https://tradingeconomics.com/united-states/retail-sales-ex-autos?utm_source=alerts&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=alerts_more_button&utm_content=%2Funited-states%2Fretail-sales-ex-autos
IMHO the stimulus check bump has faded in April 2021 MOM per above link
FDR,
1. The Trading Economics chart you linked excludes new and used vehicle dealers and parts. But that’s 22% of total retail sales! The biggest part. Excluding them is BS.
2. Look at my chart, the first one. March and April both were HUGE outliers. Both here HUGE blowout numbers. There wasn’t any visible fading. Some categories were up, some were down. But HUGE numbers all of them.
3. I agree with you that this was a high, May is going to be lower.
Some of these crazy increases (such as building materials) absolutely can’t hold…..unless wages move up significantly. Construction activity is already starting to slow.
Wholesale lumber prices crested and took the first small step down yesterday.
Actually, I made a lumber run today and prices were down almost 10% from last month. Of course my job is almost done. :-)
California plans to open up June 15 and the state is also overflowing with tax revenues. Best state in America!!! …. Newsom aside.
Of course it is. The Feds dropped tons of helicopter money to everywhere, people bought stuff, and the states benefited from sales tax collections.
1) There is hyperinflation : Crude oil is up from minus 40 to seventy, yet the Y/Y CPI is only 4.2%.
2) The non-store Retailers are about to plunge.
3) QQQ : the last two days short covering on falling volume, closing on dma50.
4) The DOW Futures 1H chart : a Lazer stop plunge, another Lazer stopped today climb.
5) From today, Walmart invoice :
Yellow honeydew : 3.28/ pc. / Acorn squash 1.18/lb. / small clementine : 2.98 3 lbs bag. / Granny Smith : 1.84/lb. / Bell pepper : 0.80 each. / Cucumber : 0.62 each. / Roma tomatoes : 1.68/lb. / Beef tomatoes : 1.98/lb. / Red cabbage : 0.98/lb…no inflation.
6) The Colonial bribe was paid. The lines will disappear.
7) A ME ceasefire will be signed next week. Each side will claim a total victory.
8) NDX best got an “event”..
9) Overextended verticals never last.
Andy Haldane,UK, BoE economist said today. UK is set to grow at it’s fastest pace since WW2 (just like the deficit) overtaking the USA. Low covid rates and vaccinations are leading to a surge in consumer spending and lower than expected unemployment, However there is a risk of 1970’s style inflation rates with Boom turning to Bust he added.
So that’s why the Ftse got back above 7000 yet again for the umpteenth time today and the pound is over $1.40.
It’s all a game init? After Yellen knocked everything the other way last week.
OMG, you stealthed in a WTF chart in the last article, and now straight into a WTF article.
I think you need a WTF section in your headline bar up there. This is literally its own category now.
10) Today we drive less. Our cars are much more efficient than than in 2008. Today crude oil price is half of 2008, yet gasoline stations sales are the same. Why.
Because it costs $80 to fill up a pickup. I see that number a lot at pumps I drive up to. I spend at most $20 and it lasts a month at least.
Best economy since dot-com bubble, with inflation well hidden.
Government is trying to match the supply of money with the supply of goods (China has never slowed down but they are trying). Too many goods and too little money is deflation. We saw this week in the stock market what happens when the shortage of shares abates, even momentarily. SPACs and IPOs are diluting the pool of assets. NFTs?? Crypto?? Too many investment choices, not enough cash, government solves the problem by printing more cash. (You thought they cared about you?) This is the inevitable result of too much success in developing new financial products. New cash (and this stock market lives on new cash) goes into consumer goods, not stock speculation and the Reddit crowd starts cashing in. That is enough to tip this thing over. Then states dig into their surplus and hand out checks? The problem has morphed from managing the supply of credit, which the central banks have in control, to a problem of cash – ergo liquidity.
Wharton School finance professor Jeremy Siegel was quoted today as saying he thinks inflation could hit 20% over the next 2-3 years. However, the increase in the stock market will more than compensate for that inflation rate…as if every consumer is fully invested in the stock market. WTF planet are these people living on?
Siegal wrote “Stocks for the Long Run”. He is talking his book. Financially and in a literary sense.
Why could it be true? You don’t play along you lose.
Probably the same planet as former Housing Secretary Shaun Donovan, who was recently asked to guess the median price of a home in Brooklyn and guessed $100,000.
Put “my forecast for 2008” into Google and read the first link. If you were going to give any credence to Jeremy Siegel, this article should disabuse you of that notion.
Tomorrow I will get up at 6AM and try to get some gas. Gas lines are forming at every station that has gas. Cars are lined up blocking traffic. The police don’t care if traffic is blocked.
6AM I can deal with. During Carter I had to get up at 3AM to get near the front of the line. I’ll do what it takes to get gas. I may even head for that station that’s charging $7/gallon.
Why? The pipeline is back open and there isn’t really a shortage except from hoarders. I saw one news report where an idiot had giant plastic bags filled with gas…in his trunk. Maybe 15-20 gal in each bag. I wondered…how do you get it out?
Is it bad that part of me hopes he gets rear ended and wins a well-deserved Darin award?
Reporting also from the north of the swamp suburbia.
I got lucky enough to fill my gas last Tuesday 5-11-21. Yesterday was so bad and today, lot of gas stations were empty. The car lines were at-least half-a mile long on the stations available. I saw pictures of gas filled in the baskets and containers not approved to store gasoline. A hummer was burned due to that.
Cops can cite a single car blocking traffic. How they can cite tens or hundreds of cars waiting in line for the gasoline?
If there is moment to promote electric cars and alternative green fuels, this is the moment. I expect an announcement for rapid transition to alternative fuels soon.
Recently I learned that, the nations capitol is can be gridlocked for weeks by cyber attack on the gas supply lines…
I’m a big fan of electric cars, but do you not think the power grid is just as susceptible to attack?
Do you mean solar panels on the roof top? Nope I do not think so.
Yes, anything connected to a computer system and internet is susceptible to attack but an electric car can be charged from the local windmill?
Again, I am totally ignorant of the details, but this is a good time to promote in-house alternatives to gasoline just like the Jimmy Carter Oil embargo situation.
Those who got a raise have a target on their back.
Wages are inelastic. They never go down.
The only way to cut expenses is layoffs.
Nobody got a raise this year.
Travel expenses went to zero.
Multiple office leases were just not renewed.
The lights were turned off and heat was turned down to 42F for the rest.
None of the bathrooms or breakrooms were cleaned.
The trash cans have sat empty for over a year.
Free coffee is no longer brewed
No company paid lunch meetings.
Security staff was minimized
The building to building shuttle was shut down.
I guess the company vending machine revenue is down.
Companies are saving so much. Where is it going?
QE – Stimmies – UE – No Rent / Mortgage to pay – College Free – Trillions in InfraSolarture
Goods / Services / Commodities / Assets are all gonna go uuuuup for awhile. Best grab the assets.