Most Important Measure of Fed’s Economy: My “Per-Household Wealth Effect Monitor” for Q1, Based on Fed Data

How the “Wealth Effect” benefits Americans individually: Peanuts & extra costs for the bottom 50%, wealth for the top 10%, billions for the few.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Fed released its data on the wealth distribution through Q1 2021 today. It’s a testimony of the effectiveness of the Fed’s monetary policies in expanding the already unimaginably huge wealth disparity in America. The Fed’s data covers household wealth of the 1%, the next 9%, the next 40%, and the bottom 50%. The bottom 50% – half of the US population – are the have-nots and don’t even register on my “Per Household Wealth Effect Monitor” because they don’t have enough.
The 1% of 126 million US households – so 1.26 million households – are the prime beneficiaries of the Fed’s actions. At the end of Q1, their combined wealth was $41.5 trillion, for an average of $32.9 million per household. Over the past 12 months, their wealth increased by $7.9 million per household.
The “next 9%” of the wealthiest households, with an average wealth of $4.3 million, gained on $708,000 per household in 12 months. The “next 40%,” with an average wealth of $725,000 per household, gained $98,000 in wealth.
The 1% are spread across an enormous spectrum of wealth.
At the top are the 30 wealthiest American households, ranging from Bezos to Icahn, with Musk as #2. Combined, the 30 households have a wealth of $2.0 trillion, per Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with an average wealth per household of $67 billion. They’re the total hands-down-winners from the Fed’s monetary policies.
The bottom 50% are the have-nots in a universe of Fed-created wealth that is not for them.
The bottom 50% own essentially no stocks. And only a small portion of them own real estate, and they have very little equity in the real estate they own. But they have a lot of debts. The bottom 50% are not only bypassed by the Fed’s Wealth Effect – they have to pay for it in terms of higher costs.
Their average wealth of $42,000 per household includes durable goods, such as their cars and TVs and washing machines and cellphones. Their wealth gained just $10,000 over the past 12 months, much of it not from the Fed but from the government’s stimulus money, which they saved, paid down their credit cards with, or spent including on durable goods.
Among the bottom 50%, there are also large differences. At the top end are households perhaps with a modest house weighed down by a big mortgage they can barely pay for, a small 401k, plus nice cars and other durable goods, minus auto loans, student loans, and credit card debt. Those are the lucky ones among the bottom 50%. But that category also includes the poorest of the poor.
The chart below shows the wealth of the bottom 50% (red line) on the scale of “the Next 40%” (green line). This “wealth” of the bottom 50% has grown by only $14,000 in 20 years, not adjusted for inflation, of which $10,600 occurred over the past 12 months, thanks to the stimulus payments.
That “wealth” of the bottom 50% is composed of $122,500 in assets minus $81,000 in debt. Mortgage debt used to be the largest portion of the debt, but consumer debt – credit card debts, auto loans, and student loans – overtook mortgage debt in 2018:
The bottom half own nearly no stocks and little real estate.
Real estate at the bottom 50% is the largest asset at $61,500 per household (black line in the chart below), with $39,000 of mortgage debt against it, for a home equity of $22,500. What this means is that relatively few households in the bottom 50% own real estate. On average, those households gained $3,000 on their real estate.
When the Fed’s Wealth Effect policies inflate the housing market, most people in the bottom 50% don’t benefit at all because they don’t own a home. But they’re paying for the Wealth Effect because their costs, including rents, are rising.
Durable goods are the second largest category at the bottom 50%, at $24,000 per household, such as vehicles, appliances, and cellphones (green line), up by $2,500 over the past 12 months as people used their stimmies from the government to buy cars and other things.
Stocks and mutual funds, the smallest category of the assets, amount to only $1,356 per household (red line). The bottom 50% cannot at all benefit from the Fed’s efforts to inflate the stock market. That’s reserved for the top 10%:
The Fed’s Wealth Effect is designed for the top 10%.
The doctrine of the “Wealth Effect” has long formed the foundation for the monetary policies of the Federal Reserve. The Wealth Effect has been described in numerous Fed papers, including by Janet Yellen back when she was president of the San Francisco Fed. Later, in 2010, Ben Bernanke, as Chairman of the Fed, explained the concept to the American people in a Washington Post editorial. In March 2020, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who wisely chose not to use the term “Wealth Effect” and instead came up with his own terms, took the wealth effect to the most fabulous level ever, as you can see with the green line in the first chart.
To achieve the Wealth Effect, the Fed attempts with its monetary policies to make the already wealthy – the big asset holders – far wealthier, with the expectation that they then spend a little of their gains, such as by buying fancy meals or fancy cars or a yacht and a big house. This spending would then boost the economy, and some of it then trickles down to other Americans. The wealth effect is the capital version of the “trickle-down economy.”
The US population has grown over the years. In Q1, there were 126 million households in the US, according to the Census Bureau, up from 105 million households in 2000. By definition, all categories have grown over those two decades. So yes, the 1% have grown by 210,000 households over those years, hallelujah. But the bottom 50% – the have-nots – have grown by 10.5 million households.
Wealth Disparity balloons.
Over the 12 months through Q1, the wealth of the 1% surged by $7.9 million per household. The wealth of the bottom 50% increased by $10,600. And the wealth disparity between them ballooned by $7.9 billion.
Over the past three decades, the wealth disparity between the 1% and the bottom 50% has multiplied by a factor of 6, from $5 million per household in 1990 to nearly $33 million now, with a huge chunk of it over the past 12 months, thanks to the Fed’s assiduous policies:
This is an astounding but totally-taken-for-granted and totally accepted result of the Fed’s monetary policies. No one is even allowed to question it. It’s accepted because the top 10% like it that way, including Members of Congress who could actually do something about it, and because the bottom 50% don’t know about it, and don’t understand what the Fed is doing to them, and are too busy trying to survive in this disparity nightmare.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Great information on installing a metal roof on an existing building.
Product information is available at Classic Metal Roofing Systems, manufacturer of beautiful metal roofs.
metal roofs.
Is this trend the future of the country? Let’s hope not.
…really?
Not really a trend when it’s happened YoY for the past 20+ years is it?
“Here’s evidence the game is rigged and even if you work 26 hours a day and eat nothing but ramen and water you still cannot even come close to this sort of growth to your personal wealth”
“That can’t be right”
And the Fed has REMOVED the ability of people to SAVE their way to some sort of financial stability…which is typically the first step.
To save is to go backwards, since 2009….
This is outrageous!
To Save is out
To own a first house becomes a remote possibility
To invest in reasonably priced equities …..?
The Fed has skewed everything they touch….
20+ years? Another fine product of the American school system.
Astor, Vanderbilt, Morgan, Rockefeller, Carnegie, Frick, Fisk, Cooke, Duke, Hearst, Mellon, to name a few.
The only time I can think of where rich people put country before their own self interest was in the Founding era. Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Hancock, Adams, Franklin, etc were wealthy men who risked both life and wealth.
It didn’t last long. The new Republic needed funding. It needed investors to buy its bonds. Thanks to the efforts of Hamilton the US financial sector became popular with foreign investors. But surprise, surprise, surprise as the great Gomer Pyle often said, the people who got to the market first and who had demonstrable wealth got the goods, especially in the northeast. There was tremendous favoritism and the favoritism was directed toward the wealthy cronies. Kind of makes you root for Aaron Burr.
Nothing ever changes because human nature doesn’t change.
“Peanuts & extra costs for the bottom 50%, wealth for the top 10%, billions for the few.”
That’s precisely how inflation works. Hurts the poor the most. Benefits asset owners the most.
Thanks Fed and all the 1%ers in the Congress.
Get long pitchforks, torches and plywood
The money was all appropriated for the top in the hopes that it would trickle down to the needy. Mr. Hoover didn’t know that money trickled up. Give it to the people at the bottom and the people at the top will have it before night, anyhow. But it will at least have passed through the poor fellow’s hands.
-Will Rogers
My man Wolf Ric
Got the graphs so slick
And now we all know about
That Fed man’s trick!
Outstanding charts!
Clearly presents the story.
Stupid question – In the US what is considered the criteria to be part of the top 10% and the top 1%? How widely accepted is that definition?
Roughly speaking, at the minimum…
Top 1%: $400k+ household income, $10M+ net worth
Top 10%: $175k+ household income, $1.5M+ net worth
A lot obviously depends on where you live. $2M is barely more than a SFH in some cities but a lot of money in Arkansas.
Another way to look at it is socioeconomically…
Top 1%: Successful business owners, top management, successful athletes and entertainers, highly skilled professionals
Top 10%: White collar workers, well paid tradespeople, government employees
Thank you Antwan. Curious – is this the general understanding outside the financial circles (i.e Joe Blow) &/or is the anger being increasingly dispersed across a much wider % of the population?
There are lots of folks in Canada who make $400K a year but aren’t able to claim 10M+ in net worth and maybe not even be able to make the definition for the top 10%. Still they are business owners, top management, & athletes so by definition part of this grouping. Increasingly, it isn’t only the top 1% or even 10% that the anger or threat of action is being directed against. Is this also the case and is it happening in the US?
The top 1% is HIGHLY skewed to the top and should be separated further to .1% and .01% but that is the data that is made available.
A person can make 400k+ in income, but can have negative net worth (think a doctor in her thirties with a mountain of student debt).
A retiree with 50k income can have a net worth of 3 million (someone who bought a house in silicon valley and didn’t move out).
There is no one size fits all. But for ‘tax the rich’ mob, nuances are always lost.
On average, people are wealthier in Canada than the US; thanks to generous government programs (ie. universal healthcare, best public education system in the world, ect…). Also, RE in Canada is on fire.
You know what the country needs? A National gas tax to fight climate change, and a National sales tax to fight the lack of equity, or was it equality, I can never get those things straight. Oh and of course increase the income tax rate as well, especially for the top 1%. (But don’t worry about that 1%, they have an army of lawyers and accountants)
This will help make things better. Honest. 🤪
And California will once again lead the way by increasing the gas tax… again, oh I forgot, the adjustments are automatic now. Hehehehehe…. Supermajority rule rocks.
🤣
Rich people can only stay rich by extracting rent from the poor. The only assets you can buy in size to extract rent from the poor are stocks and real estate. McDonald’s is one of the most visible examples where you see people in the drive-thru waiting 15 minutes to pay $5 for 50 cents worth of food. It’s an insanely inefficient operation where the big money goes into (commercial) real estate and the corporate bureaucracy. Or said differently, it is highly efficient in squeezing the labor and food cost to very low levels, while most of the money is spent on things that don’t add value to the common person, whether it’s advertising or stock buybacks.
With interest rates permanently stuck at zero, holding cash means a guaranteed loss, so both real estate and stocks turn into cash alternatives. They are the new cash of the rich. I think valuations will just keep going up until the poor revolt with a drastic reduction in their work and consumption habits. It’s the only thing I can imagine that will truly crash markets and resolve the wealth inequality. Everything else will turn out to be a pullback BTFD opportunity, as inflation remains stubbornly low and the stock market remains stubbornly high. Even if the S&P crashed 66% from 4221 to 1435 and then does a 50% recovery rally to 2152, once you compute the compound annual return since 1990, it still comes to 6% appreciation per year. In other words, the stock market is all but guaranteed to return 6% or more on average in the long run. For this reason, I think a 66% crash would be quite boring at this point. We need a 97% or 99% evaporation of wealth to fix the inequality.
No idea what planet you live on. Got an iced coffee and a breakfast sandwich from McDonald’s for $3 in 5 minutes. A k cup alone is $0.50 a serving before considering the next 5-10 ingredients and time you’d need to make it at home. If anything, McDonald’s is hyper efficient and ruthless with pricing.
An internet search here on planet Earth didn’t find anything close to the price you’re stating.
Which McDonald’s location is this and what exactly did you order?
Ah! K-CUPS… the ultimate scam. You could pay .50 cents for that incredibly wasteful and over priced capsule….or you could buy some quality roasted coffee beans (ie. $14 for 1kg roasted) and that works out to about 8.5 cents a cup!
Don’t get me started on so called ‘breakfast sandwich. Bake your own English muffins for pennies; organic flower and free-range eggs, organic milk; quality cheese (not processed), nitrate free-bacon. Make it for pennies.
I remember learning as a kid you have to say no to things a whole lot in life. Offering products at multiple price points is what a market system does. Coffee market is a good example. I like the Expresso coffee in the yellow brick for under $3.
“With interest rates permanently stuck at zero, holding cash means a guaranteed loss, so both real estate and stocks turn into cash alternatives. ”
And here’s what you needed to know would be different this time…
THE FED REFUSES TO ACKNOWLEDGE OR FIGHT INFLATION.
If things were in the normality struck for 75 years prior to 2009, the Fed would have rates over 3% now, and the equities and housing would all be at sharply lower levels. To KNOW the Fed would not do their DUTIES is the “inside” deal here. To EXPECT the Fed to do the right thing has been incorrect.
I am coming around to there will not be long term cpi inflation unless they change Fed mandate. Too much debt. Economy will roll over soon as interest rate hits 1 or 2%.
When you add it all up, these are the historic signs that cause revolutions, as you know, when the poor lose everything then they have nothing to lose. Thankfully, not here in the rich west (excluding Portland and Chicago, that is) but around many places in the world. As you know virtually every country in the world has been following more or less the same policies.
It’s a sad situation when wars break out around the world but I suppose people who buy shares could profit from it by getting into American and European bullet manufacturers, as a revolution needs a great number of bullets.
Domestic terrorists.
Well, revolution and the poor uniting and fighting for a better life is not an USA thing. Not historically, and my guess not in the future. That is a cultural thing.
On the other side, in the USA expect more corruption on all levels, economic crime, violent crime and mass shootings. Again, culture. The corruption will be at all levels and not confined to government. It will not be only waitresses and bartenders that expect a tip, but also nurses, clerks and whoever else.
Anthony
I agree Wolf’s charts uncovering the wealth gap trend reflect issues which can lead to revolt (Think French Rev).
It makes me wonder why we added 26M households in the USA in 20 yrs (many presumably via immigration) when this is how we (USA) do biz with (or should I say “to”) our people ?
The trend is despicable, but a USA bottom 50%er must still be doing pretty well on the international scale ?
This is all ammunition for the Socialists…
These charts are the wind under their sails…
The Fed short circuits free market principles, provides cheap money for Federal giveaways and Socialist programs, and creates massive wealth disparities.
“Throw them a few thousand was we reap millions” seems to be the game here. That’ll keep them quiet.
What’s next, inflation compensation checks?
Isn’t next- $300 per month deposited for each child starting in July? Or am I reading it wrong?
Talk about “The only thing want’s to work on him is his dong.”
I believe that American wealth (for the most part) rests on an increasingly fragile foundation (debt, supply chains, etc.) and I don’t think bullets will be the weapon of choice in our next revolution. Pull a few well-timed rugs and watch our entire house of cards come crashing down. Those with the most to lose will lose the most.
This would never happen in a functioning democracy
Name a functioning democracy- any time, any place.
The USA is a republic BTW.
Switzerland is only one I know of.
And the Swiss have just voted in a referendum to
1. reject car and air fare taxes to limit greenhouse gas emissions.
2. reject outlawing of cheap pesticides, and giving water benefits to organic farmers over users of cheap pesticides.
..and it was the 18-34 age group who were most against, so this isn’t the boomers “oppressing” the kids.
The French just had a 32% turnout for regional elections. That is not a functioning democracy.
No one I know outside a city bothers reading newspapers or watching mainstream media on TV or internet any more. It’s all propaganda, irrelevant, insufficient to form a considered opinion, wrong, or downright lies. That is not a functioning democracy either. If people cannot discover what is really going on, I would say it invalidates the election system where people are expected to vote on candidates’ policy proposals.
Not a democracy.
Weimer Germany was a functioning democracy. The AH dude was elected in a democratic election.
1) I knew a widow who never flew to Vienna or Verona to buy a pastry.
2) She owned a rundown 4BD apartment in the most expensive
section of the city, but never fixed it.
3) She was a vegetarian, who got most of her calories from oil, spending
little on food, never seen a fancy restaurant, in the area.
4) She never had a car, but had > $2M in the bank in several saving accounts. collecting interest and pension from her’s and her deceased husband gov pensions.
5) She didn’t go shopping, neither a fur coat, but had a large vvs diamond ring.
6) She had a big library, but never red a book.
7) She kept her living room furniture simple, but rarely used them.
8) She never had a party in her house, never drank, listened to news in her kitchen radio, smoked two packs of cigarettes/day.
9) Her apartment was full of plants and oil paintings she drew herself.
10) Sometimes she was playing cards with old friends, but always fought
with them.
11) Never saw a movie, never had a date, kept painting for no one, but herself.
12) She was at the top 1%, had a cash flow to the banks, because her cash
was a sweet revenge over her poor divorced stepsister. She could never forget that when she was a child, her stepmom gave her stepsister few pcs of chocolate, but punished her.
You are a true prose poet.
I heard Fed has over 750 Phd’s. Hard to believe they got us to the place we are at. Last forty years of Fed policy sold the future out to ease pain of recessions and the future has arrived.
It’s like they didn’t understand that their policies had consequences. Who is going to risk building a factory in USA when you can just borrow cheap and buy in your stock?
Phd stands for “Piled high and Deep” .
Pretentious, highly-intelligent, yet dumb.
I prefer IYI to describe them; no common sense basically, mostly due to never having had a real job.
Thank you for this extremely relevant article, Wolf.
Wolf’s quote above
“and because the bottom 50% don’t know about it, and don’t understand what the Fed is doing to them, and are too busy trying to survive in this disparity nightmare.”
This quote could almost be taken word for word from the book “When Money Dies”. The German and Austria/Hungarian people in 1920/1921 were the same as the bottom 50% described above. They didn’t know what was happening to them. They were too busy trying to survive from day to day. I can understand their plight. They were collateral damage from having just lost a war, the country driven into bankruptcy by the Versaillie treaty, and lead by incompetent and corrupt leaders.
But they also didn’t have the Internet nor mass media like we have today. There is no excuse for the American people today to be so ignorant of what is going on. The information and data are out there.