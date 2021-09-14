Inflation Whac-A-Mole: New Vehicle Prices Spike as Used Vehicle Prices Dip, while Housing Inflation, which Exploded in Reality, Barely Budged in the CPI

CPI inflation remains at 12-year high.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
What caught the media’s attention in today’s CPI inflation data was that the expectations by economists had finally risen enough to where CPI came in a notch “below expectations,” after having exceeded expectations for months, and often by a lot.
The Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.3% in August from July, and 5.3% compared to August last year, the third month in a row of 5%-plus year-over-year increases after having risen 5.4% year-over-year in July and June. The three months were the fastest increase in CPI since June 2008 (5.6%), and all four months were the fastest since January 1991, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics today:
The 0.3% month-to-month increase in the overall CPI reflected:
A decline of 0.2% for the month in the CPI for durable goods, which was still up 12.8% year-over-year, after having been up by 14.6% at the peak in June, the biggest year-over-year spike in the data going back to 1957 (red line in the chart below).
An increase of 0.5% for the month in the CPI for non-durable goods (mostly food and energy), which pushed the index up 7.4% year-over-year, matching the multi-year record of May (green line).
An essentially unchanged-for-the-month CPI for services, which was up 3.0% year-over-year (purple line). The services CPI is dominated by the CPI for housing costs, which accounts for nearly one-third of total CPI, but it barely ticked up, despite soaring actual housing costs – more on that phenomenon in a moment.
CPI understates services CPI by massively understating housing costs.
Homeownership costs and rents, not including utilities and other housing-related costs, are the largest and most crucial category, accounting for 31% of the overall CPI, but it hardly inched up despite home prices that have surged at historic rates.
“Rent of primary residence” weighs 7.6% in the overall CPI, and it ticked up just 0.3% for the month, after having been stuck at a monthly increase of 0.2% all year. For the 12-month period, it rose 2.1% for the year, up from the 1.9% year-over-year increases in prior months. This CPI for rent had been running in the 3.5% to 4% range since 2016 until it softened in the spring last year. There are big urban areas were rents have sagged over the past year; but in many other cities, rents have spiked. Depending on where tenants live, their personal rental inflation is going to look a whole lot different.
The CPI for “Owners’ equivalent rent of residences,” which stands in for the costs of homeownership and weighs nearly one quarter in the overall CPI, inched up just 2.6% year-over-year. But measures that attempt to track reality have exploded. The national median price of existing homes spiked by 23% year-over-year, according to the National Association of Realtors. And the Case-Shiller Home Price Index spiked by a record 19%.
The Case-Shiller Home Price Index tracks the price changes of the same house and is therefore a measure of house price inflation. The disconnect between the record double-digit home price increases of the Case-Shiller Index (purple line) and the CPI’s homeownership component’s puny increase of 2.6% (red line) is due to the CPI’s structure.
The CPI for “Owners’ equivalent rent of residences” doesn’t track actual home-price inflation or home prices, but is based on surveys that ask homeowners what they estimate their home might rent for. So the CPI for “Owners’ equivalent rent of residences” is a measure of rent as seen by the homeowner.
The effect is that the entire services CPI, thereby the overall CPI, is artificially kept down by the way housing cost inflation is measured.
Food costs, which weigh 13.9% in the overall CPI, rose 0.4% for the month and 3.7% year-over-year. The CPI for meat rose 8.0% year-over-year.
Nearly half of the food CPI is “food away from home,” which rose 4.7% year-over-year, the biggest increase since 2009, not spiking but working its way higher as restaurants are carefully raising their prices to meet the higher costs they’re now facing.
Energy costs spiked 2.0% for the month and 25% year-over-year. Energy accounts for 7.3% of the overall CPI. Within the category, motor fuel spiked 2.8% for the month and 42.5% year-over-year. The price of natural gas pumped to the home jumped 21% year-over-year. The CPI for electricity service rose 5.0% year-over-year.
The CPI for used vehicles fell by 1.4% in August from July, the first decline from the ridiculous spike as some price resistance is finally starting to crop up. It pushed down the durable goods CPI, shown above. Retail prices follow wholesale prices, and used vehicle wholesale prices started ticking down in June from their equally ridiculous spike, but prices remain ridiculously high. The CPI for used vehicles is still up by 32% from a year ago.
This chart shows the index value (not year-over-year percent change), which essentially hadn’t increased in two decades despite large price increases on dealer lots, thanks to aggressive “hedonic quality adjustments” (see below). It took the pandemic price spikes to break the stranglehold that “hedonic quality adjustments” had on the index:
The CPI for new vehicle spiked the most since June 1981. Month-over-month, it spiked by 1.2% and year-over-year by 7.6%. Inflation Whac-A-Mole: even as the used vehicle CPI starts ticking down, another index spikes, which is how inflation works, circling from category to category.
“Hedonic quality adjustments” hold down the CPIs for new & used vehicles. CPI attempts to measure price changes of the same item over time. When the price increases because the product gets better, then the portion of the price increase related to the improvement of the product isn’t considered inflation (loss of purchasing power). And this makes sense.
These “hedonic quality adjustments” are an attempt by the BLS to account for improvements in vehicles over the years. For example, over the decades, the estimated added costs each step along the way of migrating from a three-speed automatic transmission to a 10-speed electronically controlled transmission are removed from the CPI.
In reality, the hedonic quality adjustments have been way too aggressive, with the political purpose of concealing from the public the true loss of the purchasing power of the dollar, and the purchasing power of their earnings. Every government over the past few decades has toed the line on this strategy.
I illustrated the aggressiveness of the hedonic quality adjustments in my F-150 and Camry price index going back to 1989, which shows how prices have soared even as the CPI for vehicles remained nearly flat. The recent spike in prices was too much too fast and overpowered the hedonic quality adjustments.
This loss of purchasing power is “permanent.” The only event that can undo tiny fragments of decades of losses of purchasing would be a period of deflation when prices on average are dropping, as the dollar is regaining some purchasing power that had been lost in prior months. In the US, the is an extremely rare event that happened only a few quarters during my lifetime.The rest of the time, inflation ruled.
This is the loss of purchasing power of $1 starting in January 2000. Note the brief episode of deflation during the Financial Crisis, when consumers found that they could buy just a little more with their money. But the fun didn’t last. In July and August, it was below 62 cents:
Interesting to see price of rents in primary residence go down so much, despite double digit home price inflation??
The divergence of the Owner’s EQ Rent & the Case-Shiller Index is just absolutely stunning. And it’s starting to look a good bit more exaggerated than 2005-2007. The funny thing is when about realtor backed market analysis that says this housing market is different than 2008.
What a joke. The data speaks for itself. And when you have institutional investors buying whole subdivisions for twice the builder’s asking price, then you’ve got something that’s just as bad or worse than giving people loans that really can’t afford them.
I just raised all rents 10% – glad it’s transitory – that is right into my pocket
gotta keep up with minus(-8.5% real interest rate – ie devaluation)
> CPI understates services CPI by massively understating housing costs.
A TON of us moved away from HCOL areas into LCOL thanks to Remote Work during COVID. On top of that, higher mortality among the old is allowing younger people to buy homes at an auction as I did a few months ago completely killing housing costs for good.
So whether the CPI is understating housing costs or not at the individual level depends on people’s mobility.
Was your purchase price below market at auction ?
I totally doubt any meaningful supply of homes to younger / first time buyers is coming from auctioned homes. Maybe you got really lucky. Normally, in an auctioned home, the company / bank selling the property requires a payment in relatively short order less than a week. You can close and get a loan that fast. So if you did what you did, you’re either an outlier or you had the money to purchase the home outright. And, I seriously doubt you bought this house at any sort of significant discount, unless it’s in somewhat of a distressed area which these days are few and far in between. Most auctioned houses today are being sold at near market value, because there’s so much demand. Again, you might have gotten lucky, but for the most part, you’re an outlier. 28 year-old John Doe isn’t making his first home purchase at the county courthouse steps.
Owner’s equivalent rent absolutely under accounts for the “real” cost of homeownership. Along with spiking housing prices, hazard insurance and property taxes are going up significantly as well.
As for cars, with 44% of the $10+T in 1st mortgage debt having been created in the last 12 months, the over priced car situation will get sorted out in the next 12 months or so. In due time, all the equity people sucked out of their homes will be spent, including what was thrown at new & used cars. In addition, we’re probably 12 months or so from the mortgage refi business drying up, especially when the FED starts to tapper MBS and then raises interest rates within 9-12 months.
Once this happens, all of those tons of new cars sitting in parking lots waiting on chips will become nearly worthless. I certainly hope GM & Ford are planning for this.
@Jay,
I don’t think FED is going to taper and hike rate sup. FED sees inflation as transitory and in the end they’d be proven right. In reality, all inflation is transitory.
The Fed will probably bump rates a quarter point every once in a great while.
Nothing that will make any difference but they will shout from the rooftops
“We did our job and raised interest rates!”
Way too little and way too late.
we all should know for whom the FED really works!
The biggest mistake learnt people have is that they think FED cares about the common people.
But FED would do all to keep the pretense going that they care about poor people. It means they may do lil tapering and lil rate hike
FED only cares about the rich and they are one of them. I work for a big company in a low position. I can’t do short tern trading or option trading of my company’s stock as it is consider insider trading although i have absolutely no insider info as i am quite low down.
Look at the FED.. these folks are market movers and they are neck deep in stock trading…. height of corruption.
Unless common Joe has ripped naked and have no food nothing would change. I don’t believe democracy works as well.. Just two parties taking turns to serve the same masters/
We have a Corp owned 2019 King Ranch F250 we are going to replace next year, so I priced out a loaded 2022 F250 Platinum today. While not shocked, the msrp was $89K as optioned. Msrp on the loaded 2019 was $82K. All that has changed is the screen in the dash and the taillights.
I have a tritoon I bought new at the boat show in 2019 for $62K OTD with a trailer. I can sell that boat for what I paid for it today but if I want to replace it, the msrp is over $100K.
Boats are one sign of an overheated economy. I remember thinking RVs were dead, the boomers were riding Harleys. Once the greatest generation passed, used RVs would be a drug on the market. House boats replace RVs? What was that movie, Dear Brigitte? The family lived on a houseboat in Marin.
As an under 30 year old, house boats do have alot of appeal. It would probably take decades to become a common thing though. Most people I know (who are under 35), don’t show alot of interest in RV’s, some but not many, but regular boats have much more interest.
Given the skyrocketing prices to park RV’s and the price of RV’s themselves, I would guess hotels will kill off most RV’s eventually.
NEMO300BLK,
It sounds like someone might have mastered the art of what counts as a business expense.
Car makers have their lobbyists write the new law so that they can raise car prides $10,000 dollars on EV. How nice to use printed money so nicely.
But remember, they are perfectly trustworthy in other matters and issues…
“The effect is that the entire services CPI, thereby the overall CPI, is artificially kept down by the way housing cost inflation is measured.”
“In reality, the hedonic quality adjustments have been way too aggressive, with the political purpose of concealing from the public the true loss of the purchasing power of the dollar, and the purchasing power of their earnings.”
It’s been brought up before and I’ll bring it up now…when will you be creating the Wolfstreet index? Everyone knows that CPI is cooked and really only used for propaganda purposes, also to lend bogus credibility to COLA’s for the social security checks. More and more folks need to quantify what inflation actually is to combat the misinformation they spew forth. You’re a number cruncher and can most certainly do this.
Pravda would announce the winner of the Soviet election as having garnered 98% of the winning votes, while we’re going the other way with absurd numbers, and CPI inflation is always 2%, never varying much.
We are nothing like the Soviet Union! America would never create an oppressive political environment where people could be fired for pointing out things known as true only a few short years ago —before the onslaught of Internet propaganda! Never! Not on my watch! I, Jay Powell, leader of the Fed, will fight against this with every fiber of my being! I am the last great hope of these United States of America! Oh…I’m rambling…but yes this inflation is bad. I created it on purpose to protect my homies in Congress. I created the fake chip shortage to jack up car prices. I promoted keeping everyone out of work to jack wages. My bad. I hope I get a second term for all I have done.
“The people who went through the last bout of massive inflation as adults in the 1970s and early 1980s, the people who have actual experience with large-scale inflation and remember what it was like – the over 60 crowd – they expect inflation to hit 6.0% a year from now (red line in the chart below).”
This isn’t about experience, it’s about being a heavy user of healthcare services that are locally produced. Think about nurses wages, in NIMBY areas, patients will have to pay more to account for inflating housing costs. The nurses need housing!
Not every service can be imported, healthcare’s biggest component is actually local. Inflate housing costs and those on fixed incomes who need healthcare will suffer.
Elderly landlords who are super healthy (my mother, for example) highly benefit.
In the computer industry, it is common for feature specs to improve year over year for the same or lower price. So you get a bigger TV every year for the same price and the same size TV price drops. You get a faster processor for the same price. There is a portion of this that should not be counted as a hedonic adjustment because it is the nature of technology to improve products over time.
Deflation in prices is actually a good thing and if it suppresses demand, so what? Maybe we need a little demand suppression. People are consuming way too much of things they truly dont need and are not saving enough money for the things that they truly need to save for – retirement and healthcare, etc.
Inflation benefits the rich, deflation favors the poor.
Our economics reward people who spend frivolously and punishes the people who are frugal.
Inflation also rewards governments with massive debts and obligations.
Look at the new iPhone and devices. Same prices as last year but double the storage space, better cam, and bigger battery! With that said, who needs a new phone every year. I just brought a new phone this year after my old Samsung phone of 4 years cracked and stopped working properly. I will keep the new for a while.
We’re all fools put money in 401 k except market crashes we loss 50% then keep putting more money in very foolish
I finally did my own inflation fighting today and told Comcast and its effing artificially idiotic (AI) chat bot, which I hate more than anything, F-U.
Literally.
“We don’t recognize your response,” the AI chat bot said, hahahaha
Today I finally got fiber to the house for broadband from a local company, the first real competitor for Comcast in the area. I now have nearly 1 giga bits per second download, 12x the speed of shitty Comcast, and nearly 1 giga bits per second upload, nearly 200x the speed of shitty Comcast, at HALF the price.
Comcast had doubled my broadband subscription fee a year ago. When I called to negotiate, I got it’s effing chat-bot. There is no experience more aggravating than an AI chat-bot. I’m finally free from Comcast.
A monopoly or near-monopoly makes executives greedy and lazy and fills their heads with shit for brains.
Broadband charges fall under CPI for services.
> I now have nearly 1 giga bits per second download
AT&T gave me that in the REO house I bought at auction vacant for LESS than what I was paying in Denver and NYC for a crappy connection.
Remote work… just works!
Wolf,
I’ve had Comcast for 30 years. I have the double play. Internet and TV.
My phone is still on RJ11 horse & buggy technology. Works during power outages which we have very often here because of an incompetent Power company PEPCO. The only thing worse than COMCAST is AT & T and Verizon. They are all monopolies that have poor customer service and are very dishonest.
The things I don’t miss about living in Florida are Comcast and hurricanes, in that order.
My personal opinion is most of this is being caused by the Tech world reaching the end game of Moores Law. No longer can we expect to increase computing power and lower price a the same time. Just look at the top end CPUs. It used to be Intel could build a 1 billion dollar fab and crank out the next generation chips and sell them for $800 at the start.( back in the pentium days) Now TSCM talks about spending 25 billion dollars or more and make chips that sell for less than that. This has profound consequences for the entire semiconductor chain and is sucking the profit out of the whole ecosystem. This loss of profitability is causing the shortage and perhaps the end of an Era. Just before Covid, the death of Moores Law was the main topic of conversation in the bars frequented by Intel Engineers where I live. Sure modern car chips are not cutting edge, but adjustment to the post-Moores law era is causing the whole edifice to crumble.
Loved the CPI of used cars chart. Motor oil runs thru my veins. What a train wreck of a financial metrics.
Found a great Tweet that flows into this absurdity today from a guy named Sven Henrich
“Summer 2021: The Fed continues to run QE at $120B per month with PPI at 8.3% & CPI at 5.3%.
Summer 2019: The Fed cuts rates 3 times with unemployment at 3.5%”
I have noticed some declining used car prices in my folly. Is this the peak?
The CPI numbers really need a “committee” to re- evaluate the valuations.
The Fed and Congress really need to consider even allowing inflation to even exist. A dollar is a dollar – how about forever?
Balance our stupid budget like I balance my stupid beer guzzling and McNugget eating budget. I am solvent. McDonalds could run the country better than our current governors…they make a nice profit and pay a dividend.
I liked and voted for Ross Perot in 1992. He was different but spoke my language.
Thanks again Wolf.
Thanks again to the cadre of regulars and irregulars who make this site awesome.
“I have noticed some declining used car prices in my folly. Is this the peak?”
Looks like the peak of the used vehicle spike. Used vehicle wholesale prices have now dipped for the third month in a row. Not by a lot, but they dipped. Retail CPI lags about a month or two.
“Summer 2021: The Fed continues to run QE at $120B per month with PPI at 8.3% & CPI at 5.3%.”
This is why the FED is full of sh!t. They are purposely doing all of this. Nobody questions them. Jerome Powell should be led away at gunpoint. This guy is an absolute maniac for what he’s doing.
typo: “…higher costs their not facing.” Maybe should be “now facing”?
thanks!
CPI-All items rose 0.3% month over month vs. 0.32% from July to August 2020. Hence annualized CPI inching down slightly from 5.4% to 5.3%.
But the next 4 months of comps are (Aug-Sep’20, Sep-Oct, etc.) 0.14%, 0.04%, -0.06%, and 0.09%. So there’s a chance the annualized CPI could still go higher this autumn, despite M/M rates decelerating. The peak annualized CPI reading might not come till December.
Well,one thing that for me will be interesting is if we get the 9% (15% Old School) inflation that , according to the Exchange Equation is already baked into the monetary pie. Oi’ Uncle Milton drove around California with the equation on his car tag. What the hay , I am going with Uncle Milton on this one because I don’t know. I do not believe the Fed will tighten until the electorate get punished and punished some more to the point Congress can no longer ignore the political pressure to do something other that flogging each other over busy work BS.
We are in Stagflation. Inflation is close to double digits and the economy is stagnating. Most of the data the government puts out are lies. The underground economy is the only part of the economy that is doing well. Just hired a landscaper who did some good work for me on some trees a few years ago. Just paid him $200 cash for a 1st class aeration job on my lawn. More and more people are doing this. The major tax burden in now borne by the poor slobs who work for minimum wages.
Inflation is going to run hotter for longer than the FED expects, or there’s going to be a housing crash.
My bet is that housing rolls over.