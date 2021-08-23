Home Prices Dip for First Time off Crazy Spike, Price Reductions Surge, Sellers Emerge, House Sales Drop Year-over-Year, Inventories & Supply Keep Rising

“Normalization” or “deceleration,” as this phenomenon is called, is setting in.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Prices of existing single-family houses, condos, and co-ops dipped in July, reverting to seasonality for the first time since 2019, amid surging price reductions. Single-family house sales dropped 4.1% in July, from a year ago, the first decline since the lockdowns. Condo sales rose. Inventories rose for the fifth month in a row. And new listings are catching up with pre-pandemic trends, as sellers emerge from the woodwork. All this according to data from the National Association of Realtors today.
Home prices dipped in July from June, breaking the crazy spiking prices for the first time this year. Back in May and June, the median price for existing homes had spiked by a historic record of over 23% from a year earlier. But in July, the median price dipped to $359,000, reducing the year-over-year gains to a still gigantic 18.8%.
During the pandemic, all seasonality was thrown out the window. But in July, prices reverted to seasonality, dipping from the seasonal peak in June. Reverting to seasonality is the first step back from the craziness, and toward “normalization” or “deceleration” as this is now called, (data via YCharts):
Price reductions surged by 37% in July from June, the fifth month in a row of increases, and the largest month-to-month increase in the data provided by realtor.com’s residential listings database. The number of price reductions in July was still relatively low, but the recent surge shows the beginnings of a sense that “normalization” or “deceleration” is setting in:
Sales of single-family houses on a monthly basis, and not including condos, dropped 4.1% year-over-year in July, to 516,000 houses, the first year-over-year decline since the plunges during the lockdown. July last year was when the spike in home sales began:
Sales of house and condos combined, and expressed as “seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales” ticked up in July from June, to an annual rate of 5.99 million homes. Year-over-year, that was up 1.5%, the smallest year-over-year uptick since the lockdowns, with house sales down 0.8%, but condo sales, which had collapsed last year, up by 22% (historic data via YCharts):
Sellers emerge from the woodwork.
New listings normally drop sharply in July from June, continuing their drop from the seasonal peak in May, but not this year.
In July, new listings were down just a tiny bit (-0.6%) from June, and were up by 6.5% from July 2021, the fourth month of year-over-year increases in a row, and the largest one, as new-listings momentum has been picking up. New listings in June and July reached the highest counts since September 2019 (data via realtor.com residential listings database; the Julys are connected by a green line):
Inventory of unsold homes listed for sale rose to 1.32 million homes, the fifth month in a row of increases. Inventory is still tight, but is at the highest level since October 2020.
Supply of unsold homes on the market rose to 2.6 months, up from the low point of 1.9 months in December and January, and the highest supply since September 2020 (historic data via YCharts):
Americans concur: Terrible time to buy a home, perfect time to sell.
This is still a historically perfect time to sell a home, after prices have spiked at a record pace and are now sky-high, though they dipped a little; and mortgage rates are still historically low, though the Fed is now mumbling about trimming back its support for mortgage rates by ending QE; and supply of homes on the market is still low, though it has been rising all year.
And Americans concur: It’s a terrible time to buy a home. According to Fannie Mae’s monthly National Housing Survey for July, which started tracking buying and selling sentiments of homeowners and renters back in 2010, a record 66% of the respondents said that “It’s a bad time to buy a home”:
And 75%, the second highest after June’s 77%, said that “It’s a great time to sell a home”:
Investors and second-home buyers still have the hots for buying. In July, all-cash sales had a share of 23% of total sales, unchanged from May and June, but up from a share of 16% in July 2020. Cash buyers include institutional investors that can borrow at the institutional level, plus individual investors and second home buyers that have the cash, or can temporarily borrow against their portfolio and get a mortgage later.
For the past 15 months or so, the theory for homebuyers was to not sell the old home that is now vacant, and instead ride up the price gains of both homes all the way, and then sell the old home at the peak. That math has worked out. And some of those now vacant homes have come on the market, and more are likely to come on the market after Labor Day. Further price declines might put a sense urgency behind those potential sellers.
But buyers who need a mortgage fade. Mortgage applications to purchase a home in the week through August 18 has plunged 19% from the same week last year, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association. Compared to the same week in 2019, mortgage applications have been between flat and sharply lower on a year-over-year basis since early June – in other words, here too “normalization” or “deceleration” has set in despite record low mortgage rates (data via Investing.com):
In HB1, which came first: did asset prices drop and then did inventory increase, or did inventory increase and the prices drop?
In the current HB2 that we’re in, what will precipitate a sell off – if at all?
If your talking about the housing bubble of 1819, prices collapsed and inventory increased.
The charts I recall seeing somewhere (I can’t remember where) showed a massive build-up of inventory in 2007, something like 9 or 11 months. The build-up occurred because people were unwilling to lower the price to where the demand was at the time. This is what I believe happened, but I could be wrong.
What we’re seeing today is more similar to the dot com peak in 2000. Stocks (primarily tech stocks) are expensive relative to houses. In the 2000-2002 crash, home prices remained stable because people believed that home prices can’t go down on a nationwide basis because it had never happened before in the post-WW2 era. This time, there is recognition that home prices can come down, but the question is whether TINA keeps prices stable. Arguably the March 2020 crash may have been the analogue to the 2002-2003 lows in the markets. Stocks crashed, but home price didn’t have time to turn lower. From this viewpoint, another 10 year bull market lies ahead of us … or something like that.
Inventory before prices. Wolf’s charts show that from 2005-2009, for existing homes, “Months of Supply” surged long before prices dropped significantly.
The psychology of this is that when a bubble pops, most sellers are slow to accept lower prices.
The difference this time is that the run up up until 2006 or so was much more gradual than the runup from last year. That’s important because it means that the “lower prices” are still somewhat fresh in seller’s minds. It’s not 10 years back, more like 18 months back.
For some additional context, a few years back I saw a stat saying there were about 75 million single family homes (out of about 130 million households/families) with the balance being apartments (although it is hard to find stats claiming 55 million apartments).
Out of the 75 million SFH, 50 million still have mortgages on them (and were therefore much more affected by interest rate changes).
Just thought these numbers provided some context for Wolf’s.
An apartment in my house in central Stockholm that was bought for SEK 6 million a year ago just sold for almost SEK 9 million.
This housing and stock market evidently will be different from the last couple. It’s gone on longer and maybe it’s not through sucking in all the “market participants” yet.
It seems very wrong that things are not priced on fundamentals, but on Fed policy decisions.
Wolf, are you reading the same article you posted?
“The median existing-home price for all housing types in July was $359,900, up 17.8% from July 2020 ($305,600), as each region saw prices climb. This marks 113 straight months of year-over-year gains.”
“Properties typically remained on the market for 17 days in July, unchanged from June and down from 22 days in July 2020. Eighty-nine percent of homes sold in July 2021 were on the market for less than a month.”
“Individual investors or second-home buyers, who account for many cash sales, purchased 15% of homes in July, up from 14% in June but even with 15% from July 2020. All-cash sales accounted for 23% of transactions in July, even with June and up from 16% in July 2020.”
You negatively cherry picked the article you posted. You must have really missed out on the real estate bonanza over the last five years.
I dare you not to take this post down
Yea, I know everyone thinks this market is insane (it is), but the title is making a mountain out of a molehill in the data.
The market is certainly (finally) losing the ridiculous steam, but this is also typical seasonality. A bunch of doomer posters will come in here declaring this is the peak and the burst is ’round the corner. Just like they did in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020.
It is far more likely that we are bouncing off a price ceiling and price growth will finally cool off. There are no factors that point to any measurable crash around the corner.
We’re all going to die. Just because we don’t know the exact date doesn’t mean we’re wrong. And if we’re really out-of-shape and in our seventies, the answer is “soon.” The housing bubble burst should be viewed in the same way. Yes, it hasn’t burst for half a year of doomsaying, but it will. Because there’s nothing holding these incredible levitating prices in the air. I mean, WINNIPEG is up that many basis points? Winnipeg, MANITOBA? Who the F. wants to live in WINNIPEG? You see my point.
Totally agree. They say that real estate is local, and my local market is still on fire (not in the Greenville, Ca way).
What were the “factors” in 2007-2008? I’m really tired of hearing, whether it’s about stocks or real estate, that there’s no catalyst. In a massive bubble, there doesn’t have to be a known factor ahead of time. The catalyst is only known after the fact. And the bigger the bubble, the less remarkable the catalyst has to be.
Everyone knew in the 1910s, there were massive tensions brewing. The fact that no one knew exactly what the shot heard round the world would be doesn’t change that.
There’s no way these can be considered “normal” prices. No freakin’ way. It’s a bubble and everyone with a brain knows it. And when it bursts, it’ll take prices down 15, 20% across the board. The more in-demand cities will sustain a smaller hit — such as Vancouver and San Francisco — but even they will see a shrinkage in median home price. If I owned a house and was looking to sell, I’d rush to get to Re/Max right now and tell them I wanted to sell. And if there was any hesitation in buying my home, I’d slash the prices accordingly just to unload it. Because the crash is coming, and fairly soon. A plateau then a major dip, baby. It’s coming.
Been there. Sold ours back in April. In limbo as I type. We just made a bid on an awesome property @ about 20% below market and plan to build our forever home on it.
Wish us luck.
There is no normalizing happening. Home prices in my hood have gone up by 30% or so in last 1 year ish and the price ascent is not abating.
I see many price reductions because people are asking astronomical prices.
I’d discount this article by WR as a blip in data as I don’t see either inventory rising in a meaningful way or prices coming down. The rate of price increase aka inflation has definitely slowed down but not way the prices are going down.
Give it another week – the numbers will start coming down.
In the dozen or so zips I follow, all suburban coastal Southern CA, Boston, MA, and NYC, I see another wave of buying … much smaller, but it is on.
Finding a decent property for sale is very hard. I see nothing but green ….