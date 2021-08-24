End of the Era of Voracious Corporate Appetite for Office Space

Formerly temporary, now persistent work-from-home turns into slow-motion nightmare for office landlords.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
It has been nearly 18 months that many big-company offices became no-go places, and the temporary disruption that was supposed to last only a few months has been dragging on and on. The vaunted and repeatedly delayed “return to the office” – as flexible, partial, and “hybrid” as it was supposed to be – is being pushed out further into next year. February 2022 will close the second year of this shift to working from home.
Apple, which spent a massive fortune on its new campus in Cupertino and wants its people back in it badly, said that it would delay the return to the office until at least January 2022. Amazon, DoorDash, Lyft, Chevron, Wells Fargo, Facebook, and many others have delayed their return to the office until next year as well.
This is on top of the numerous companies that have moved to permanent work-from-home models.
The temporary situation is now becoming ingrained. Routines have formed around it, and people and companies have gotten used to it and found solutions to the problems that arose from it. They discovered the benefits and cost reductions and productivity gains that came with it.
The longer this goes on, the less likely is any return to the old pre-pandemic normal, even as some bosses dread the possibility that the old way of managing people and valuing work may become obsolete.
But all that can be worked out. What can’t be worked out is corporate demand for office space, which has been sagging and pressuring the office sector of commercial real estate.
These companies aren’t going to default on their office leases and mail the keys to the landlord. That’s not the issue. They will continue to make their rent payments.
The issue is that these companies have put vast and historic amounts of office space that they lease but don’t need on the sublease market, trying to find tenants for it, and this sublease space comes on top of the space the landlords are trying to find tenants for. But when lease renewal comes, many of these companies won’t renew, and then it’s the landlord’s job to find new tenants.
Office occupancy, as measured by workers actually showing up at the office has fallen for the fourth week in a row, from already dreadfully low levels. Kastle Systems, which provides electronic access systems for office buildings, said today that across the 10 cities it tracks, office occupancy in the week through August 18 had dropped to 31.3% of the level before the pandemic (early March 2020), meaning that occupancy was down by 68.7%:
Office occupancy fell in all 10 metros, but fell by the most in the metros that had made the most progress with their return to the office earlier this year: Austin, Dallas, and Houston. Those three metros had already bumped into the 50% line, but now amid the resurgence of the virus in those cities, had dropped to the 45% range, which is still far higher than in the remaining seven cities.
Office occupancy in the metros of San Francisco and San Jose, which is most of the Bay Area and Silicon Valley, and in New York City dropped to the 19% to 22% range, meaning office occupancy is down roughly 80%. These metros are among the most expensive office markets in the US, and they have turned into epicenters for working from home:
Survey after survey has shown that working from home has become very popular among workers, and that it has become more popular the longer it dragged on, and that many people are willing to take a pay cut if that’s what it takes to keep working from home.
People have organized their lives around it, have bought houses to accommodate two offices, have eliminated the endless and stressful hours of commuting, and the expense of it, and they no longer get slowed down by office chatter and sundry annoyances, distractions, and worthless meetings, and they can get their job done faster, and sometimes better. And some of them have even used the extra time they’re saving to pursue a side gig.
And the benefits of working in an office, the camaraderie, if any, the possibilities (fraught with risks) of finding a date or a mate at the corporate coffee bar, the free gourmet lunches at some companies – all this is receding into the background.
The longer this goes on, the less likely people are willing to go back to the office five days a week, and the idea of going to the office two or three days a week may already be a stretch.
This is a red-hot job market, with “labor shortages” written all over it, and with recruiters aggressively plying their trade trying to lure employees away from one company and send them to another.
Employers are going to have to bend over backwards to attract and retain their biggest assets – productive employees – and they’re having to make room for what employees have gotten used to and have structured their lives around: Flexibility about working from home. This isn’t going to get suddenly undone next February.
Some bosses are having a hard time with it, and have little enthusiasm for remote work, and they want their people back at their desks where they can be seen and monitored and “managed.” But in a hot labor market, they don’t have the final say in this. The employee does.
For landlords in the office sector of commercial real estate, this may be the end of the era of voracious appetite by businesses for office space.
Office markets, it now turns out, have been hugely overbuilt. Companies have for years leased office space, or even purchased and built office space, that they thought they might grow into some years down the road, but they never actually grew into it, and they were just warehousing empty office space for future use that now isn’t coming, or may be coming to a much smaller extent.
Sure, some companies will sign new leases to expand their office footprint, and new companies are popping up that rent office space, which is now getting a lot cheaper in places like San Francisco. And there will be many renewals, and some of those renewals, as we have already seen, will be for less space.
But the net effect is that there are vast amounts of unused office space out there. The latest and greatest office buildings will have little trouble filling their space if the rent is low enough, amid a flight to quality, though those lower rents might not have been planned for.
Over time, as long-term commercial leases expire, and as companies are upgrading their digs, the vacancies shift to older buildings.
That is already happening in Houston, the worst office market in the US, where the oil bust that started in late 2014 popped the magnificent office bubble. New fancy buildings have come on the market since then, and landlords are luring tenants away from older buildings, as vacancies have skyrocketed to 31% of total office space.
San Francisco is catching up with Houston, after having been one of the hottest office markets in the US through 2018. It takes years for this to wash out, timed with the expirations of long-term commercial leases, giving cities some time to think about alternatives for the vast amounts of aging and now unneeded office space.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
And many of these cities have wage taxes.
It’s like getting a raise not being there…
“People have organized their lives around it, have bought houses to accommodate two offices, have eliminated the endless and stressful hours of commuting, and the expense of it, and they no longer get slowed down by office chatter and sundry annoyances, distractions, and worthless meetings, and they can get their job done faster,”
I doubted that it could work before but scanning and electronic documents, combined with Zoom or its equivalents may be ending full time work at offices. Not all jobs can be performed from home but more can be.
I look forward to more employers being flexible.
I know my wife gets much more done at home than she does going in. She actually works more hours to boot since she doesn’t have to fight the other commuters on the road for 1.5 hours twice a day.
Condo conversions.
To live close to the job and company you are virtually working for….?
The more specialized a building, the less suitable it is for conversion. Basically any commercial-purpose high-rise constructed after the mid-’70s is unfit to be turned into a living space, the architects eliminated that possibility at the earliest phases of design in exchange for higher profitability numbers.
I mean you can always lobby at the regulators to change the requirements as to what qualifies as habitable space, but where the article mentions old buildings are getting out of the market I guess Wolf refers to ’80s and early ’90s structures that are past 2 or 3 big renovations. These are too run-down to be feasibly turned into a Grade A office space, but are already too functional for condo conversions.
The Regulations will easily be amended…when the ‘Homeless Storage Units’ come rolling out in a city or state near you…
Some office buildings may be converted. They may open up the center of a building for use as an atrium and keep the outer walls/windows for the outer views. The steel frame is good. The roof is good.
Before the 2008/2009 foreclosure crisis, someone tore down a strip shopping center in a DC suburb and put up mid rise multifamily housing units.
Vaccine mandates coming all over for in-office work will, I think, work against larger number of folks going back to the office. Or maybe not? How this plays out surely depends so much on mass psychology. There’s a psychic war going on, I can feel it. Infowars has not gone away. But Trump is telling his people “get vaccinated!”
In San Francisco, about 80% or so of the adults are fully vaccinated. They feel a lot better about going to the office if EVERYONE is vaccinated. My wife, who has been going to the office throughout the pandemic (“essential business”), is in this situation. As soon as vaccines were available, EVERYONE in the office got vaccinated as fast as possible (there was no such requirement at the time).
Now you have to be vaccinated in order to sit inside a restaurant or bar in San Francisco. This went into effect before the weekend. So Saturday night, when we went out, indoor spaces at restaurants and bars were PACKED. Everyone is vaccinated and feeling safer because of it.
We still dine outside, however, because we love it and because it adds another layer of protection on top of the vaccine.
If the vaccination rates are high, vaccine mandates don’t impact businesses negatively. In fact, there are lots of benefits, including higher revenues because everyone, including customers, feels safer and spends more.
Think of the ramifications of this. Here are a few.
1) Lower property tax collections by cities as buildings are revalued downward
2) Lower sales/business tax collections by cities as workers aren’t buying food, clothes, etc. near their offices
3) Lower ridership on mass transit causing (even more) money issues for cities and states
4) Potential commercial mortgage defaults as owners can’t make payments once long term leases end
5) Urban blight as stores close that serviced office workers
6) etc. etc. etc.
The stock market is papering over it now. However, this story is far from finished. It’s going to take a few years to play out in a slow motion roller coaster ride to defaults and serious money issues by states and municipalities.
“The stock market is papering over it now. ”
I don’t understand why this is a problem with the stock market. I mean tapering or discussion of tapering, or higher interest rate have a bigger negative effect on the stock market. This looks like a tax problem with local governments and municipalities. So they either need to raise taxes or cut spending, or both.
As rents decrease on office space the value of the building decrease as well. This may cause a “margin call on the mortgage” or an actual default. This means the banks or funds holding the loan or CMBS will take a hit. If their profits decline, so does their share value.
Retail space also works this way and has a more direct impact on the stock market because many more retailers are listed companies. Remember that many office buildings also have retail space.
Because ultimately, big public companies, including bigtech which people think are money machines that are completely non-reliant on the rest of the economy, need customers. Losses in commercial real estate, delis, dry cleaners, and any other businesses that serve these areas mean fewer dollars in customers’ hands.
You simply can’t have massive systemic job losses, closures of small businesses, and so forth without negatively affecting profits, unless you believe that the government can continue borrowing and printing to ensure that personal “income” never drops.
We’re already seeing that consumer spending is dropping now that the “stimulus” has worn off.
An economy that requires constant stimulus to maintain a baseline level of consumption is not a healthy one. It’s very sick.
white flag lap in the race to the bottom…
may we all find a better day.
“And some of them have even used the extra time they’re saving to pursue a side gig.” And some have discovered they can work two jobs at the same time:) Then there was the guy who outsourced his work to India, paid that guy and pocketed the (substantial) difference.
I can’t see younger workers liking working from home full-time. They are typically in a smaller/tighter housing arrangement. Who wants to work in a shared house or studio apartment full-time – like being in a cell 24/7. They want/need to be in the office both for social reasons and for what what one learns both formally and informally in an office environment.
Depends on the business as well. If just a cubicle farm / call center, then might as well work from home.
I see a mixed solution, going into the office part-time. But this arrangement does not allow for moving away a great distance.
It’s not a matter of “young.” It’s a matter of the person’s relationship status. Single people of any ages aren’t going to want to work from home, especially if their social lives to a large degree revolved around their office.
Married people and those with families will like working from home just fine.
Some of the more enterprising could easily serve multiple masters… if they have the time and talent to herd the peeps they hire from emerging economies.
Think about it…. I work for three companies at $X per year to provide a software product. I have teams in India (or wherever) that I pay peanuts to provide the work (think Accenture). I evaluate the product, test it, send it to my “employer” and reap the profits. The guy in India is dancing on a table, your “employer” gets his product, and you have three times the income.
What’s not to love?
It’s the ‘worthless meetings’ as well as the commute that would convince me to WFH forever if I still worked. How refreshing it would be to simply have an online discussion forum like WS demonstrates almost everyday. Send out an agenda, hold down the number of considered issues, then launch the weekly topics. Let the discussion stand open for up to 6 hours then make some decisions after input. Gets rid of pesky command zoom performances, the commute, and miffed feelings. If people have nothing to add why force them to attend a meeting?
At a variety of jobs I have had the company always required staff meetings to occur after or before the regular business day so customers would not be impacted. In union jobs the frequency and duration were controlled by contract language. Most of the meetings were a freaking waste of time and people would be just pissed off and want to head home. Manager types or manager wannabes used the meetings to grandstand, and morale suffered, always. If Covid nukes staff meetings then at least one good resulted from this nightmare.
If I never ever see another power point presentation I will be forever grateful. You know the type….the slide comes up and the presenter reads the slide aloud. Grrrr.
The world needs more housing rentals, not commercial office space. Build apartments instead.
Had a friend worked at GE had a meeting to figure out how to have less meetings hahaha
I always said: Stupid people confuse a “meeting” with productive work.
The ones who cannot do, call meetings. They have their admin (or grunt) develop a PowerPoint and then read it to you because they have no idea what it means.
I had hours of amusement tearing apart PowerPoints that people presented that you knew that the presenter had exactly zero time invested in the creation thereof.
Made for plenty of nap time followed by multiple embarrassing questions.
Regardless, they still got promoted.
In Canada the big five banks just announced that vaccinations will become mandatory for all staff entering premises. The banks are going to lose good employees if they are mandated back to work. One more reason to push out the return to the office.
If Apple and others can build new multi-billion dollar headquarters complexes, then not use them, that tells you their profits are excessive and we suffer from lack of competition. Competitive businesses are forced to monitor costs.
Monopolies on the other hand..do not NEED Too…lolol
At first, working remotely was a matter of convenience. But, it always comes down to the bottom line. Get ready to be outsourced, and enjoy those overpriced vehicles and residences!
Once work is moved out of the Office…it can next just as easily be moved out of the Country..Wolf you should look into this massive move in out-sourcing,especially in the Health and Pharma areas….aloha amigos
Nik,
Outsourcing has been going on for decades, from coding to lawyering. A whole industry has sprung up around it. But there may be less urge to bring in cheap workers via H1-b visas, and instead have them work at home in India.
I understand it has been going on for decades…however,with our recent massive increase in work from home numbers Covid-wise,seems like many more businesses potentially used it by default…as an ‘Experiment or Dry Run’ for much grander applications in Out-sourcing and Profits…? aloha
For sure for sure that working from home won’t do anything to slow the trend to outsourcing. I agree with that.
But dissatisfaction and risks with outsourcing are also issues.
For example, Americans are extremely dissatisfied with the outsourcing of call centers to India/Pakistan/etc. This is well-known and is part of the decision-making calculus. The only thing Americans hate more is AI chat bots, which are universally despised.
My bank has a call center in the Southern US somewhere, and when I call, it’s wonderful, the southern accent, the dry humor, I love it, music to my ears. But with other service providers, I have been sent to South Asia, and sometimes I can barely understand these people.
There are all kinds of quality problems with outsourcing, such as coding, and your managers really have to stay on top of it. All this costs money. So there is a trade-off that goes into this calculus. A lot of companies have gotten burned trying to save a little money.
The Woodlands, Texas here: I have a friend who is a mortgage broker with two employees working for a small firm with a few locations around Houston. I saw him last night at a local pub and asked him how business was doing? He said he is still very busy, but sees things slowing a bit. He sees a lot of cash buyers since the area housing is relatively inexpensive in relation to more popular cities. So his new mortgages are not going gangbusters but he has a good “refi” demand (and cash out) as prices are shooting higher for existing area homes.
He works out of a relatively small multi-story office building that houses small businesses and has a central incoming phone service to answer calls for the businesses and also handle paper type tasks (copying, Fax, FedEx, UPS, etc). He said that the place is practically empty. On his floor, he said that maybe 4 offices are occupied out of a dozen or so available. He said before Covid, the place was a lot more active as. This makes me think that maybe some of those businesses that were renting office space are gone for good (out of business).
I work for a bank with offices in Chicago’s Loop.
We were planning to return to office in September. Then Delta became a big deal.
So the bank not only postponed the return indefinitely but if you are not explicitly permissioned then you can’t enter the office even if you want to.
This is to keep safe those few employees who do have to come into the office.
I am planning to move my shop from a dockside industrial area in Portland to an area near Intel in Washington County. There are tons of industrial parks with small industrial spaces but I have not been able to find any vacancies. Over the last 30 years landlords got greedy and overbuilt fancy office space because they could charge more and now we find ourselves short of much needed industrial space. Let’s clear out the cubicles, bring in some three phase power to the one story office space and begin the real work of putting America back on its feet.