Mallmageddon: How Far the Value of Four Live Malls, Not Zombie Malls, Collapsed this Summer

Leaving Big Holes in CMBS as mega-landlords, such as Bookfield and Westfield’s owners, walk away.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Here are four big malls that are open and doing business, and that have defaulted on their debts, and whose value has been slashed over the past couple of months as lenders are bracing to get stuck with the collateral, while landlords are either walking away or filed for bankruptcy.
The loss of “value” is measured from the time the mall loan was securitized into commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) until the most recent haircut.
Westfield Palm Desert Mall (Palm Desert, CA): -74%.
The 1-million sq. ft. Westfield Palm Desert Mall, along with other Westfield malls, is owned by European commercial property giant Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield which, bucking under $32 billion in debt, vowed in February to get rid of all its US malls. One way of getting rid of a mall is to walk away from it and let lenders take the loss.
A 575,000-square-foot portion of the mall, not including the anchor stores, serves as collateral for a $125 million loan that was securitized in 2014 into CMBS. To sell the CMBS to investors, the portion of the mall was appraised at $212 million.
Investors felt secure by this conservative structure. What could go wrong with lending $125 million on $212 million worth of collateral?
What went wrong was the brick-and-mortar meltdown that started in 2017 and which has now turned into mallmageddon.
In November 2019, Sears announced that it would close its store at the mall. The former Sears store, which wasn’t part of the collateral, remains empty. An empty box for an anchor store is deadly for a mall. The other anchor stores at the mall, a Macy’s and a JC Penney, are also not part of the collateral. JC Penney filed for bankruptcy in 2020.
In May 2020, the Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield defaulted on the loan payment. In June 2020, the $125 million loan was transferred to special servicing for payment default.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has already shed several Westfield malls by giving them back to the lenders. In November 2020, ratings agency Fitch expected that either a deed-in-lieu or a foreclosure would be the likely outcome.
Now, the lenders have taken control. Management will be “transitioned” to a third party. Lenders are trying to sell the mall, and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield will wash its hands off another American mall. The lenders will take the losses.
But how much are the lenders expected to lose? The special servicer had the collateral portion of the mall appraised twice: In March, at $65.9 million; and in August, according to Trepp, at $55.2 million.
This cut the “value” of the collateral from the $212 million “value” with which the CMBS was sold in 2014 to $55.2 million now amounts to a haircut of 74%.
If the mall can actually be sold for $55.2 million, and before fees and other charges, lenders, having lent $125 million against $212 million in collateral, would pocket a loss of 56%.
Park Place Mall (Tucson, AZ): -72%
The 1-million sq. ft. Park Place Mall is owned by the second largest mall landlord in the US, Brookfield Properties, which has also been shedding malls in the manner that is now so popular, by handing them back to the lenders, letting them take the loss, and walking away.
A 480,000 sq. ft. portion of the mall is collateral for a $164.3 million loan. The largest tenant in the collateral portion of the mall is a movie theater, yup. The anchor stores, a Macy’s and a Dillard’s, are not part of the collateral.
When the $164.3 million loan was securitized in 2011, the collateral was valued at $313 million. What could go wrong with lending $164 million against collateral worth $313 million?
You guessed it, mallmageddon, which started years ago. The loan was supposed to mature and get paid off in May this year. And that was a pipedream.
In October last year, the loan was moved to special servicing, with a default expected. Brookfield said that it would no longer support the property with infusions of equity, according to special servicer data.
Now the special servicer cited a new appraisal of the collateral: $88 million, down from $313 million at securitization, a haircut of 72%.
If the collateral is actually sold for $88 million, the lenders, which lent $163 million on $313 million in collateral, would walk away with a loss, before fees and other costs, of 46%.
Valley Hills Mall (Hickory, NC): -66%
Owned by Brookfield Properties, yup, again, the nearly 1 million sq. ft. mall had four anchor stores, now down to three and an empty box after the Sears store closed in April 2020. The other three anchor stores are Belk, Dillard’s, and J. C. Penney. Belk and J.C. Penney filed for bankruptcy in 2020 and have now emerged from bankruptcy.
Brookfield has already removed the mall from its list of malls that it owns, having already walked away. Now it’s just a matter of sorting through the debris.
In 2013, a 325,166 sq. ft. portion of the mall – which doesn’t include the four anchor store locations – was used as collateral for a $57.9 million loan that was then securitized into CMBS. At the time, the collateral was valued at $97.9 million. What could go wrong lending $57.9 million on $97.9 million in collateral?
Mallmageddon. In September 2020, the loan transferred to special servicing due to payment default.
Now the special servicer, cited by Trepp, noted that the collateral value was reduced from $97.9 million at securitization to to $33.1 million, a haircut of 66%.
If the collateral is actually sold for $33.1 million, the lenders, having lent $57.9 million on $97.9 million in collateral, would pocket a loss before fees and other costs of 43%.
Jefferson Mall (Louisville, KY): -66%
The nearly 1-million sq. ft. mall with four anchor stores, owned by CBL & Associates Properties, borrowed $59.5 million in 2012, secured by a 280,000 sq. ft portion of the mall. At securitization in 2012, the collateral portion of the mall was valued at $101.7 million, for the purpose of selling the CMBS to investors.
What could go wrong lending $59.5 million on $101.7 million in collateral? You guessed it. Mallmageddon.
In September 2017, Toys ‘R’ Us filed for bankruptcy and was liquidated in 2018, and all its stores were closed, including the store at the Jefferson Mall, one of the four anchor stores.
In 2018, Sears announced it would close a whole bunch of stores, including its store at the Jefferson Mall, which closed in January 2019, leaving behind an empty box. Dillard’s and JC Penney are the remaining anchor stores.
In November 2020, the mall’s owner, CBL & Associates Properties, filed for bankruptcy.
This summer, the collateral’s value was reduced from $101.7 million at securitization to $34.7 million, a haircut of 66%.
If the collateral is actually sold at $34.7 million, the lenders – having lent $59.5 million on $101.7 million in collateral – will book a loss before fees and costs of 42%.
Turn them into housing, problem solved.
It’s possible that they were overvalued initially, don’t remember the last time I’ve been at a mall. Pretty boring places imho.
leanFIRE_Queen,
The only way to turn a mall into housing is to tear all or part of it down and build entirely new apartment or condo buildings on it, from scratch. Most of the land of a mall is parking. So you can build a lot of housing units on the dirt of where the mall used to be.
This is being done, for example, right here in San Francisco, where property values are very high. Stonestown Galleria is in an area that is good for housing. The owner of the mall, Brookfield, isn’t walking away from this mall due to the high land value. They’re actually planning to tear part of the mall down and build thousands of housing units on it (currently in the permitting process).
But it’s not necessarily a financial winner with a mall out in the suburbs, where property values are low. But this is part of the math. If the property value is low, the mall goes back to the lender, which may eventually sell it to a developer for cents on the dollar – and at a huge loss for the lender, much bigger than the losses for a live mall that you see in the article.
And the developer will then tear it all down and build entirely new buildings on it, most likely a mix of apartment and condo buildings and maybe some office and a little retail, such as a grocery store and cafes/restaurants/nail salons.
Its amazing to me that the lenders have no recourse to go after the “owners “ of these properties . How is this possible?
I watch closely the big outlet mall that has it’s headquarters close to me. I don’t own the stock right now, but would buy if cheap enough.
They have sold off about five problem centers, but they said the remaining 39 are all cash flow positive. A few of their best centers are at 100% occupied.
It will be interesting if they survive or will keep selling off their marginal properties as they become cash flow negative.
100% occupancy might only be due to the lease terms with retailers, once the retailers lease term expires, they can close stores.
With all the stimulus money many of the retailers have been fine due to the push to ecommerce. That has propped up otherwise disasterous sales through stores. This whole thing will collapse at a later date.
Park Mall Tucson – very busy but anchors have left – covid didn’t help
I wouldn’t doubt local investors will be ready to step in for price
this was sold 15 years ago to settle estate and they got PREMIUM price for it
just like El Con mall did when GENERAL GROWTH dipped it’s toe for that mall also
the HEIRS thank you
I have been to the Hickory Mall a bout four years ago and it had hardly any customers during a weekday. I suspected they were in trouble.
Since it was built there had been more retail built up close by that offered additional competition. It’s a pretty small town to support a big indoor mall as well.
All this damage at near zero rates.
Just imagine the carnage here and elsewhere at 5%.
Never going to happen, they’ll QE into it for ever. They would QE into this by buying CMBS if they were allowed to.
It would be interesting to see what they would do if a pension fund or a bank or something systemic was under threat due to an investment in some of these things.
Just askin’?
Infinite central bank credit seems like it would end poorly, if history is any indication.
At 5% all malls will be turned into soup kitchens.
QE is limited in an inflationary environment. The Fed has painted itself into a really bad place and fired all its bullets in panic and now the charging lion is getting close.
There is no stopping of QE. More negative rates are coming. Real rates are already negative.
The Fed don’t set rates, they follow them down.
Rates are low because rentier activity reduces growth.
Rates fall, rentiers get a boost, regulations remain, wealth creators become rentiers, growth falls, then rates fall, rinse and repeat.
If rates were to rise rentiers would still be favoured from the point after rates change, leading to less growth, leading to lower rates, etc etc
Are we really saying that the only problem with the West is low rates? That it will all just go away if this changes? That there are no other systemic problems in societies founded on the values of feudal societies.
John Locke thought we didn’t need land taxation because he couldn’t imagine a time when empty land in the USA would be gone. If he could see the full enclosure and rentier activity now, based upon flawed reasoning and influence of states with monarchies, I bet he wouldn’t just be lamenting low rates. He’d want change at the root.
Tax land, not labour!
BEFORE I got to the comments, I thought as I would be second to comment I’d say this: please let’s not have a bunch of the ‘convert to housing’ that crop up every time the mall topic comes up. There is a conversion industry but they don’t do malls, because it would be cheaper if it was just land. There have been hundreds of abandoned malls in the US for 20 + years. What is new is the plight of newer ones. Almost none are good candidates for conversion and that’s why they haven’t been. The only exception might be where there are two stories, so you can plumb kitchens and bathrooms without jackhammering hundreds of yards of concrete floor.
Not even for the homeless? You can put them in an airplane hangar too. I’m talking about ‘housing’ not emergency shelter.
Come on, who doesn’t want to live in a giant concrete box with no windows and no plumbing?
not to worry – our local PLANNING AND ZONING will make it ultra expensive
Any comments on Simon Property Group putting their “bad malls” into some kind of “special” holding shell company and getting them off their books?
I don’t know how they do this legally.
2banana,
Here is an example where Simon used an LLC as legal owner of the mall that it walked away from. Creditors only get the collateral and maybe whatever else is in the LLC, which is likely nothing.
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/07/21/creditors-foreclose-on-another-mall-of-simon-property-group-face-massive-loss/
With non-recourse loans, the creditors in theory only get the collateral. But if there are issues, it could be that the owner of the collateral can be held liable. So it’s always better to put the collateral of even a non-recourse loan into an LLC. Real estate folks are really good about these legal protections, and lenders go along with it because they can get the collateral, which at the time they make the loan, always looks good. And lenders get paid to take some risks.
Another reason they do it is because it’s usually someone else’s money. Moral hazard run amok.
If you are a fund manager and you underperform your benchmark, you have a good chance of getting fired. Little incentive to be prudent in a mania.
If a fund manager loses (most of) their clients money when most everyone else also does, it’s who could have anticipated that?
Do any of these loans fall into the “covenant lite” category?
What do you mean, you “don’t know how they do this legally”? It’s called an LLC – literally a “limited liability company”. Its whole purpose is to shield the owners from liability. This is part of the foundational structure of the corporate form.
Mallmageddon, is that a new phrase to be coined by WS?
Very catchy, Mallmageddon featuring zombie malls, you could almost make a movie out of that.
And from there, the savior will arise… in the form of Amazon, of course. I have heard stories about Amazon taking over spaces to put in warehouses, and a variety of other physical infrastructure. But I wonder if a mall is readily usable as that type of infrastructure space, I would guess you’d have to tear it all down, although in theory, the anchor store could be a warehouse tenant.
I suppose Amazon could be going into a mall to put in their own branded store, heard that’s happening somewhere in the midwest, but that seems to be somewhat problematic given that Amazon would only have a single store, may be it can be a mixed use property. Warehouse plus physical store.
But zoning aside, I’m sure someone will think of something creative to do with all of that land that starts to show up. Unlike office towers, there is actually quite a bit to build on.
Rezoning isn’t out of the question though, one just has to look at what’s happened to Vallco mall in Cupertino to see that it is possible as long as enough money is greasing the way.
“Mallmageddon, is that a new phrase to be coined by WS?”
I don’t think so.
Probably to merchandise all there returns has to be a shitload
I’m certainly not versed in the loan side of commercial RE, but should the loan payments the lenders received be taken against the loss in value?
On a practical level.
i.e. 1st one Westfield Palm Mall
$125M loan in 2014 with the mall as collateral if I’m reading that right. May 2020 it all fell apart and they defaulted, but 6 years of payments on a $125M loan. No idea on the terms, but not ‘chump change’.
If they dump the mall for the $55M (if they can get it) then what’s the real loss?
Or am I missing something?
Ross K,
Those are commercial mortgages, which are interest only.
Wolf what do you know about American Dream off the NJ Turnpike?
In HUGE trouble. Hired restructuring & bankruptcy law firm.
I’ve seen a few videos of the deserted Palm Desert Mall. A popular utuber who lives in the area, is documenting the demise of the retail economy in his town and surrounding areas.
I find it interesting that he never talks about the impact of losing the commercial side of town on residential housing prices in the same area. Since I consider good shopping a draw to an area, there must be some impact on house prices in the area.
This is the reason I don’t trust Socal Jim. I’ve seen the videos of all the closed businesses in the San Diego Gaslight District, and can’t believe people would still be paying high prices for residential in that area. It’s depressing.
In early 2018, I drove past Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth GA, an Atlanta suburb. When I arrived at my work location, I asked a coworker why the parking lot was empty. I used to go there regularly in the early to mid 80’s (it opened in 1983) but not in a long time.
He told me it was all empty, apparently except for Macy’s which still had cars in the parking lot. He also told me someone found a dead woman in the dumpster by the food court. Probably used to there to walk in-doors like I did with my mother at another one until about two years ago.
I agree with you about the impact on local communities. It’s another part of gutting the economy.
Petunia,
In Oakland, there is a constant drumbeat of news around crime and such. Yet, if you look at sales over the last couple of months, it hasn’t tapered off much. Housing is still somewhat robust here, for example, a burnt out house in Walnut Creek, pretty close to Bay Area, went something like $100k over asking.
Yes, ultimately the economy ties into housing, but the real economy around San Diego has very little to do with the gas lamp district.
I can tell you in desireable areas of LA housing prices are still off the charts and there is still very little inventory. I dont think SoCal Jim is lying, but this is all just an issue of timing.
Just curious… is the youtuber you are talking about “Jeremiah Babe”?
I guess that I am confused about how a CMBS works. Take the second mall that Wolf lists. The loan was securitized in 2011 and “the loan was supposed to mature and get paid off in May this year.” Since the loan was 80% paid off even before COVID hit… assuming that the owners stopped making payments then… wouldn’t the CMBS loss be only for 20% of its face value? The lenders have already been paid the rest.
Or does this work differently somehow?
Interest-only commercial mortgages. 100% of the principal is due on maturity date.
Can you explain why this situation makes sense for the borrower? Is it the ability to walk away easier?
Lauren,
If the borrower (landlord) has to pay interest on a $100 million loan, and then has to pay off the $100 million loan on a mall that is losing money, and is going downhill, like many malls, then the borrower would accomplish at least things by walking away:
1. save $100 million
2. save the interest for the remaining term of the loan
3. get rid of a money-losing investment (it might also be cash-flow negative) that lost 70% of its value if it were sold today.
The equity investment, if any, would be lost, but that is “sunk capital,” which was lost a long time ago.
Thanks for the explanation.
1) It is very hard for me to feel ANY sympathy for some entity which offered an interest-only loan on a nine-figure property. That would be like me giving someone else money to go gamble with in Vegas.
2) I assume (probably wrongly) that there are some forms of mortgage insurance for these loans as there are in the residential markets. Otherwise I am having a hard time seeing why these loans would be offered at all. Granted that money managers are all “chasing yield” but that doesn’t work if you are likely to get the yield but lose the principal.
So is this a blemish on their credit or it doesn’t matter.
Does the credit rating of these management companies go down or up? You know, for being smart to offload the risk.
Does the notional rating of the the investment funds go down?
You know, what you do in a broken system, throw darts as investment strategy?
So basically CMBS will get bailed out because nowadays the powers that be operate under the “we’ll prop up anything and everything” mantra?
John,
No one directly bailed out these CMBS. The Fed only bought apartment CMBS that were guaranteed by Fannie Mae et al.
But the near-zero interest rate environment has produced a chase for yield that pushed up prices of all bonds, even those that are in bad shape. And this has helped those CMBS immensely.
Macy’s is rapidly growing sales and income.
The largest mall operator Simon Property Group has seen growth in profits as vaccinated shoppers ventured out into retail space.
Macy’s is rapidly growing sales and income from its online operations. There, fixed it for you.
Macy’s like many others have figured out that their retail locations are nothing more than showrooms and warehouses for online.
I wonder how easy it is to use a former anchor store as a warehouse.