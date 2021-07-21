Creditors Foreclose on Another Mall of Simon Property Group, Face Massive Loss

As largest mall landlord in the US sheds its malls, CMBS holders, such as bond funds and pension funds, take the losses.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
After Simon Property Group, the largest mall landlord in the US [SPG], stopped making monthly interest payments in June 2020 on a $100-million loan backed by the 1.1 million square-foot Montgomery Mall in North Wales, Pennsylvania, the slow gears toward foreclosure began grinding. On August 31, a formal notice of default was issued, followed by a loan acceleration notice a month later. Now it’s over.
The creditors have foreclosed on the mall and have obtained a judgement of $119 million, including principal, unpaid interest, and expenses, against the Simon entity that owned the mall, Mall at Montgomery LP, according to court documents, reported by Philadelphia Business Journal.
Simon Property Group got rid of the mall at the expense of the CMBS investors – one of a number of malls that Simon has shed over the past few years to deal with the brick-and-mortar meltdown predating the pandemic by years. Each mall that Simon had shed produced big haircuts for the creditors – namely investors in commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).
The original $100 million 10-year interest-only loan was issued in April 2014 by the Royal Bank of Scotland which split the loan in two pieces of $54 million and $46 million that were securitized in May 2014 into CMBS, with Wells Fargo as the master servicer.
At the time, CMBS investors felt good about their deal. The mall, which had five anchor stores and was built in 1977, had been renovated in 2008 and in 2014. Just before securitization, it had been appraised at $195 million. With collateral of $195 million backing a $100 million loan, what could go wrong? Nothing, of course.
Last year, the special servicer then managing the CMBS had the mall re-appraised, and it came in at $61 million, a 69% haircut from the original appraisal.
By that time, it became clear that Simon would walk away from the mall. Why make interest payments on a $100-million loan for a property that was worth – perhaps at best – $61 million?
The process of wringing out the creditors has become fairly routine. These CMBS are in some pension funds or bond funds, and who cares.
In November 2020, Kroll Bond Rating Agency had put Montgomery Mall on a list of four malls that Simon would likely return to lenders, totaling $411 million in mortgage debts. The other three malls were the Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin, Ohio; Southridge Mall in Greendale, Wisconsin; and the Crystal Mall in Waterford, Connecticut.
In February 2021, Simon got rid of another mall that way, when Deutsche Bank foreclosed on a $178 million mortgage, spread over two CMBS, backed by 560,000 square feet of retail space at the 1.2 million square-foot Town Center at Cobb, in Kennesaw, Cobb County, Georgia. At the time of securitization in 2012, the collateral was appraised at $322 million. In October 2020, after Simon had defaulted on the loan, the value was slashed by 60% to $130 million. When Deutsche Bank held a foreclosure sale on February 2, with an opening bid of $130 million, it received no bids.
Simon’s $28 million mortgage, backed by the 426,761-square-foot Springfield Plaza in Springfield, MA, is also in the lineup of potential foreclosures, according to special servicer notes reported in August 2020. When the mortgage was securitized in 2013, the property was valued at $39 million.
It started well before the pandemic: In 2019, as part of the regular brick-and-mortar meltdown that has been going on for years, Simon shed the 1-million-square-foot Independence Center in a suburb of Kansas City, Missouri via foreclosure. When the mall was sold in a foreclosure sale in April 2019, the $200-million CMBS backed by the mall generated a loss of 75% for the CMBS investors.
In addition to the process of malls being returned to creditors, three mall REITs have filed for bankruptcy since November 2020: last month it was Simon Property’s spinoff, Washington Prime Group, following in the footsteps of two mall REITs last November, CBL & Associates Properties and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.
Among the malls that are not being returned to creditors are those in expensive housing markets, where the land itself has a lot of value, and where the vast parking lots, parking garages, and some or all of the mall structures can be bulldozed and redeveloped into apartment and condo buildings, with perhaps a sprinkling of office buildings. This is now underway in many cities, including in San Francisco, and often a most welcome change.
A rural mall in a town of several thousand wasn’t a good idea in 1977 and it didn’t suddenly become a good idea in mid 2010’s.
Heh, a small rural town…. As much as I appreciate Wolf’s stuff it is all about city centers. Small rural towns don’t count in the bigger picture. And I understand. Charts get all screwed up. They just can’t be included.
Wait… North Wales is not “rural” out in the boonies, it’s a suburb within the Philadelphia metropolitan area. This here is a typical suburban mall, and it looks like North Wales has got a traffic jam right now on 202 and 309:
of course these single entity malls should have required SIMON to guarantee said loans
oh, forgot they are part of the 1% GRIFTING pension funds and likes
I drove by there last week.
Montgomery County, PA is a very wealthy area.
This mall looks like it was too close to King of Prussia, the shopping mall meca of Philly. I used to power shop in PA and I never heard of it. Plus twenty years ago, Philly itself could not be beat for specialty boutique shopping. NYC didn’t come close.
I had friends who lived in North Wales back in the Nineties. That town was at the edge of the suburban sprawl. All farms after NW.
This is what too much easy money gets you Artem. Poor investment decisions and little or no consequence to the perpetrators. Rinse, wash, and repeat. Why shouldn’t the malls goes bust? That was America circa 1970s-1990s. Other than runaway inflation, that America is long gone.
The retailers in the malls today are all stock price hyping fronts. They don’t care about profitability. They care about Stonks. AMC, GME being prime examples.
The one and only local mall opened in our county in ’84 and has never been full of tenants. Now it’s just tragic and an eyesore.
Montgomery Mall is a regional mall serving portions of Bucks and Montgomery County. We lived a few miles away from it in 1988-92. It certainly isn’t “rural” nor a town of “several thousand”. PA has a weird system with it’s townships… which skews the perception of outsiders with respect to the population. We lived in Upper Gwynedd Township…. next to Lower Gwynedd Township…. but our mailing address was Lansdale….
The mall was on Rt 309 which is a major traffic artery in that neck of the woods. It’s located not that far from King of Prussia Mall… which is the big kahuna of Philly Malls.
“Among the malls that are not being returned to creditors are those in expensive housing markets, where the land itself has a lot of value, and where the vast parking lots, parking garages, and some or all of the mall structures can be bulldozed and redeveloped…” I wonder what the creditors (and their ultimate, respective, creditors) do when the land is not very valuable and cannot be easily redeveloped: forbearance until someday the real estate gains in value, so they do not have to book huge losses on their P&L statement?
Remember that the banks and their “Federal” Reserve previously concealed their bailouts.
Are the Fed banksters are being honest this time, even though they are the servants of the Wall Streeters and bankster billionaires whose avaricious bets they effectively insure?
Yes! Politicians are behind the decline of malls.
In a way they are because they allowed the overbuilding of retail.
If recognized and acted upon, the truth shall set you free. Right on, James!
Probably taking the Fed back to it’s original charter would help. They were just a lender of last resort to the banks. They couldn’t even hold treasuries. It’s morphed to a Goliath running the economy (into the ground).
NO WORRIES!,,, The Fed says that we only had a 2-month recession that ended in April 2020!! 😂 So…No recession at all during the lockdowns and now that the economy is opening…it’s an “explosion” of growth! 😉 Well…that’s what the Fed says… In this case…no problem if malls face massive losses…everything is fine!
Trust the Fed? Not bloody likely. Whatever happened to their primary mandate of price stability which is the only way to sustained growth and prosperity. All they know how to do is to keep pouring gasoline on the inflationary firestorm they’ve unleashed along with all the misguided and indiscriminate stimulus coming from the government. So what does Simon Property care? They’ll just write it off and pay no taxes.
The Fed does not have a primary mandate. It has a dual mandate.
The truth has proven to be opposite to whatever the Fed has told us. They said balance sheet would be wound down after QE. They said inflation is transitory.
“Trust the Fed”
Are yuo kidding? The Fed is the new clown in town…. A big joke with a printing press
I mean, as long as we’re including government spending in GDP, then we never have to have a recession again. If it looks like GDP will contract by 5%, all the government has to do is pump 6% into the economy, and voila, no recession!
“mall structures can be bulldozed and redeveloped…this is now underway in many cities, including in San Francisco, and often a most welcome change.”
I remember as a kid in the ’70s going to my first mall. So cool! Busy with shoppers, other young people hanging out, fun food at the small stands. Now, derelicts that I avoid.
Times change.
But abandoned malls can be fascinating places.
Well its been a while since I visited the big mall in my area of So Cal. It is about time for me to go and check it out. I wonder how many store fronts are closed?
Same here. I have been to Town Center Mall on occasion. Its not close but not that far from where I live in metro ATL.
Up until about 2005, I would go to a mall somewhat regularly. Recall going to Northlake Mall on a Friday night retuning from a business trip right before Christmas 2000 and looking out on the lower level where families with their children visited Santa. This was the mall nearest me in the 70’s. Now it’s a ghost town and presumably headed for closure.
Now, the horrible traffic on most days is enough of a reason not to make a trip.
The next 10 years of so should be “interesting” to say the least for so many things…how did that old Bob Dylan song go…”the times, they are a-changin”…
This is sad…
Every shopping mall is a world unto itself.
Lot of interesting stuff happens there, especially if one looks with a trained eye.
When I visit Chicago South Side I always shop in the zip code 60431.That particular K-Mart died after long agony and Wally Supercenter took over.
Every day at 11:30A.M. a brand new BMW X5 (SUV-ish type of car) zooms in,a guy jumps out,collects empty bottles from garbage cans,stuffs BMW’s inside with full plastic bags-all in 7 minutes-and is gone !!!
Jeez,he is brutal.No extra breath wasted,no unnecessary movement made-just like US Airborne Ranger running thru the obstacles course.
Well,not to be outdone myself,next time it will be me practicing Michael Jackson Moonwalk at this parking lot.Because South Side is a Moonscape.
The Fed and JPow are full of you know what. They are lying. Based on the former inflation measure, true inflation is already at an annual rate of 13+ percent per John Williams ShadowStats. Read the article written by former St. Louis Fed chair William Poole about Paul Volcker and the Great Inflation of the 1970’s. It just about sums up everything that was done wrong leading up to that inflationary spiral and everything that was done to finally reign it in and just how quickly all of those lessons have been forgotten. In other words, politics as usual. As for this example of Simon Property, it is also the same old story of too much easy money leads to too much malinvestment and the rest of us get to pay the ultimate price for it through higher prices and the ultimate tax which is INFLATION.
Listened to Neil Ferguson. He said most likely set up is similar to LBJ guns and butter and then high inflation.
It must be contagious. And this is where the rich folks live. Right across from Wrightsville Beach, NC.
“Mayfaire Town Center owner CBL Properties, which filed for bankruptcy in November, announced Monday that it has entered into an amended agreement that will allow the firm to proceed with its restructuring plans.
The amended Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) provides for the elimination of $1.6 billion of the company’s debt, according to a CBL Properties news release.
It also means that Chattanooga, Tennessee-based CBL (also known as CBL & Associates Properties Inc.) has reached a “truce” with lenders led by Wells Fargo, according to a Wall Street Journal story.
The revised bankruptcy plan “achieves all of the major objectives we have set for CBL post-emergence, including greater financial flexibility with a significantly deleveraged balance sheet, a lengthened maturity schedule and overall lower interest expense.”
He added, “With this agreement in hand, we look forward to moving ahead with the court approval and confirmation process and are confident that the restructured company will be in an excellent position to execute on our strategies and return to growth.”
Pretty sure you can get two day Amazon delivery in most of those places. Amazon is the real culprit here in the collapse of malls. Amazon destroyed small businesses I didn’t think so much more destruction was possible after watching Wal-Mart start the decimation of local retail around 2000.
There are no locals to inhabit these malls except large corporate BS trophy stores… The likes of spencers, hot topic, and foot locker that appeal to phone drones with their first credit card.
What amazon dod was sell virtual shelf space at a high commission for them.
amazon.com is very convenient for shopping and I’d rather shop there than at a mall any day of the week. I prefer it even over “local mom and pop” middlemen.
p.s. the only closures that I really lament are Fry’s Electronics, and only because it represented something of silicon valley at one point in time decades ago when geek culture was more exclusive to this area. Now the Bay Area has less geek cred, and we’re run by corporate monoculture.
But I blame myself because I too shopped more at Amazon and Newegg than Fry’s over the past decade.
To be fair, Fry’s merchandize in the last few years of existence wasn’t anything to talk about, you’d have almost better luck shopping at Best Buy.
I think debt market is different than equity market as things can get strong out and workouts done for years. Equity market you die pretty quick.
So they bought the Town Center for $192,000. Sold off the Community Center, and now they are getting Wells Fargo and friends to eliminate $1.6 billion of their debt. The ghost of Bernie Madoff must have been their accountant.
“CBL bought Mayfaire Town Center and Mayfaire Community Center in Wilmington for $192 million in June 2015 before selling off the community center later that same year.
The amended Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) provides for the elimination of $1.6 billion of the company’s debt, according to a CBL Properties news release.”
Sounds like going BK is going to make them a fortune. Money for nothing and the chicks are free.
I remember Landmark Mall in Alexandria, VA a few miles south of Washington, D.C. It drew crowds of people looking for clothes, shoes, etc. I remember buying Levi blue jeans at the Gap Store there in the 1970’s. Gap (GPS) stock is below its 2000 high.
Amazon was considering using Landmark Mall as a fulfillment center.
Pity it’s so difficult to follow the trails to see if any of these individual CMBS ever ended up being QE’d by the Fed and at what price. Maybe they don’t buy CMBS, I don’t know and it’s such a jungle to try to read through all the transaction trails.
DB & RBS co-incidences as usual in the cast list. Suppose it all looked fine when Malls were the ‘in’ thing.
Auldyin,
The Fed only bought CMBS whose underlying mortgages were backed by apartment buildings and guaranteed by the government via Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. So the Fed didn’t buy any mall, hotel, or office CMBS.
“So the Fed didn’t buy any mall, hotel, or office CMBS.”
The Fed did buy hotel CMBS when it bought the Bear Stearns toxic waste that made up Maiden Lane 1.
“The assets acquired by the Maiden Lane Grantor Trust include an approximately $4.0 billion interest in a $20 billion mortgage and mezzanine financing provided to Blackstone in 2007 to take Hilton Worldwide~ Inc. (“Hilton”) private. The Hilton financing is highly structured and consists of a single mortgage loan and 11 tranches of mezzanine debt~ each held by multiple pari passu lenders. In total~ the mortgage and mezzanine debt is held by approximately 125 separate interests, which are affiliated with 24 different institutions. The Maiden Lane Grantor Trust is the largest holder of the Hilton financing, having an interest in the mortgage loan and nine of the ten mezzanine tranches. In August 2009, Blackstone submitted a debt restructuring proposal to Maiden Lane and the other Hilton lenders to deleverage Hilton and provide for greater liquidity. ”
There was also a motel chain, that was held in Maiden Lane, that filed for bankruptcy after the Fed bought Maiden Lane. I can’t remember which one it was.
The motel chain that was held by the Fed in Maiden Lane 1 was Extended Stay. It filed BK while being held by the Fed.
We’re talking 2020, not 2009.
The slow death of malls is not exactly an overnight phenomenon. If you have been long this paper 7 years , not so bright ……
635,
You’re right on. Makes one wonder about
investment consultants.
Securitization… well, those pension funds and bond funds shouldn’t complain too much, they had probably a pretty decent set of rates for a while. I wonder if those fund managers will get their management fee clawed back.
The story sounds strangely familiar, just replace malls with residential housing, and it’s pretty much the same event. The hilarious thing is that if I look at SPG chart over the last year, they are up. And if we consider it over the last five years, they are only down by about 50%.
I wonder if those funds bought into GME and AMC as a possible hedge.
Monogrammed hat stores and abandoned food courts of GMO Sysco poison pretending to be food are not going to pay for Simon Group’s loans. It’s almost laughable that the mall owners did not see the writing on the wall ten years ago.
A significant portion of the earlier destruction in this space is the result of asset striiping by hedgies and private equity. What happened to the venerable Sears is a national tradgedy. Asset stripped and suffocated by non-retail financiers until it could no longer breathe. They killed Sears. On purpose.
Why have to keep all these malls!! Where else are we going to put all the GameStop stores that are obviously coming based on the stock price.
Put them inside the AMC theaters, next to the $8 popcorn stand.
All in one shopping. What am I missing? Put in a Tesla “dealership” at the AMC theatre, GME storefront to get your gaming fix and have digital currency kiosk so you can bet on the digital coin while you watch the show
At least, someone might still be bullish on the prospects of Downtown SF. Among the many “Available for Rent” properties, I noticed a “new” building just across the street from old Barney’s. Anyone know what that’s supposed to be? Looks pretty sleek. I haven’t been to that area for the longest time, but I think the building is occupying the old Macy’s Men Section.
FWIW, the main/only large mall in my medium-sized Central Valley town appears to be thriving. Go figure.
Thriving appearance perhaps due to lots of cars in the parking lots, but that does not tell the real financial story behind the scenes. If the thriving mall is in debt up to its corndogs It just might thrive itself into a urban exploration site.
The closest mall near me had a lot of cars parked on one side when I took my mother to walk there. I couldn’t figure out where the people were, as there was literally almost no one inside.
Turns out the parking lot was being used for the Emory University shuttle service.
Concerned about how this type of slow train wreck is going to hurt pensions and long term investors that never knowingly invested in the mall properties. Seems like these shell companies are spun out to hold the “bag” while the un-informed investor is going to be holding a lot of these companies collectively. Shadow transactions. Sort of like how you see J&J looking at options to perfectly legally spin off a company that can hold the bag for the losses they are about to incur.
Investors beware below
“… with Wells Fargo as the master servicer.”
Evidently WF is also into other things I was not aware of until reading this.
Wells Fargo is the largest CMBS servicer in the US.
