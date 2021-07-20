“No Resistance” to Price Increases

The Restaurant Industry Reacts to a Messed-Up Economy Plagued by Shortages & Transportation Snags.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
These reports are coming from all directions, from small mom-and-pop operations to large corporations: Input costs are surging, wages that companies have to pay to attract workers are rising, transportation costs are surging amid driver shortages, supply chains are tangled up and there are delays and bottlenecks, and suppliers suddenly can’t deliver because they’ve run out of something, and companies are furiously juggling these issues, and they’re raising their prices to make up for those higher costs, and there is no resistance to these higher prices.
Consumers mostly just pay whatever – when before, higher prices would have entailed the loss of some customers and some revenues, which might have forced companies to back off those prices.
Chipotle Mexican Grill was the latest company to confirm this phenomenon of higher costs and higher prices, and no resistance by consumers to higher prices.
It had raised prices by 3.5% to 4% in order to deal with higher labor costs, and so far, there has been “no resistance” to higher prices, CFO Jack Hartung told analysts during the earnings call today.
Turns out, those price increases, originally designed to pay for higher labor costs, will now be eaten up by higher raw material costs and the costs associated with the staffing shortages at suppliers, Harting said, adding, “It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that Q3 is going to be challenged by several industry-wide issues.”
There have been numerous reports, anecdotally and in statements, that companies are struggling with sporadic driver shortages, container shortages, and supplier issues because they’re having a hard time hiring staff. There are backlogs, and suddenly the thing a company really needs got stuck somewhere. It’s one thing after another.
Taco Bell has been getting ripped in the social media for various items that it had run out of at some or many locations, from hot sauce to allegedly chicken and beef.
Taco Bell blamed transportation issues. A spokesperson told MarketWatch: “Due to national transportation delays happening throughout most of the industry, we may temporarily be out of some items. Apologies for the inconvenience and we hope to feed fans’ current Taco Bell cravings again soon.”
There is plenty of meat, but meatpackers are having one heck of a time hiring staff and filling orders, amid red-hot demand particularly from the restaurant industry, and suddenly, meat prices are jumping.
Even the Bureau of Labor Statistics picked up on it with its CPI report for June: The price of uncooked ground beef, for example, jumped by 3.4% in June from May, uncooked roast jumped by 5.0%, and steak by 6.0%. Pork chops, roasts, and ribs jumped by 5.0%.
These price increases of meat in the CPI don’t reflect the price increases in the meat supply chain. This goes item by item, with some items seeing no price changes, but prices of many other items are suddenly jumping 20% or 50% or more, and deliveries are falling short, and some specialty cuts might not get shipped at all, because there is enormous demand, and the meat packer is prioritizing other customers that pay more and are easier to handle.
This massive demand for meat and other food items comes from restaurants, and restaurants are paying whatever they need to in order to get the shipment so that they can serve their customers.
Restaurants are facing Americans who’re super-eager to dine out and splurge, spending their stimulus money and stock market gains, and restaurants are raising their prices and Americans don’t mind.
Chipotle and Taco Bell are just fast-food chains. But there are innumerable individually-owned and corporate-owned restaurants with much higher menu prices, and if steak is an important part of the menu, they must get the steaks, essentially no matter what the price, and they now know that they can pass on those higher costs to their customers and face no resistance.
Lots of restaurants are facing supply issues mostly related to transportation problems and labor shortages further up the supply chain – even Starbucks, which told customers on its app, according to Restaurant Business, that “due to supply shortages, some items are temporarily unavailable.”
These are all signs of red-hot demand by consumers in an economy that is afloat in enormous monetary stimulus by the Fed and fiscal stimulus by the government, where economic mechanisms that normally would resist price increases have evaporated.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I listened to an NPR article with a guy who used to love his shitty meat packing job. Then the company fired him, told him he had to go work for a sub contractor to do the same job for the same company. He lost benefits and got a wage cut. I don’t wonder why they can’t find workers.
Well, if the companies can make record earnings with this level of unemployment, there’s really not a lot of incentive to change much of anything.
NPR uses anecdotal stories to drive home opinions. I take what I listen there with plenty of salt.
Is there a survey they can point to instead? Is it the wages? retirements? reluctance to be in people facing jobs? moving out of cities? going back to college? undocumented temp work?
I’m not sure why anyone is still eating meat? Bad for our health, bad for the environment, horrific for (non-human ) animals. The information is everywhere and has been for a very long time. One example from 2008
Seriously, how can we be so stupid?
Elizabeth,
Nah. Small amounts of meat are good for you, very nutritious. And meat is delicious if prepared properly. A pure joy. A pleasure in life. And no problem if consumed in small quantities. Sure, humans are “bad for the environment,” but hey, whether we eat meat or plastic, we’re still humans and bad for the environment.
Elizabeth,
You have to try these new lab-grown gluten-free fishsticks. They grow them out of compost and bugs. Healthy, unprocessed, environmentaly friendly, and delicious.
This is just so hilarious. I wonder if the people who refuses to work due to “low wages” are the same people who eats out and are willing to pay higher prices.
Inevitably, when their money runs out, the restaurants (the ones that are sufficiently forward thinking) will have adapted to automation and be able to support price drops. At which point, a McDonalds will be run by a couple of technicians and security guards whose job is to safe guard the robots.
There will be all sorts of funny drivers that will change things due to the artificial inflation. And soon, it won’t be just Bezos thanking his workers for putting him into space.
“from hot sauce to allegedly chicken and beef.”
Hahahaha…made me laugh so loud I woke up my dogo.
Fed gov should have stayed out of markets…
This is just the start of what “piper being paid” looks like…
Mal incentives and moral hazards of bailoutistan come home to roost
All for a little bit of “safety”… hope you all stateside are enjoying your “safety”… :P
Ya know, if Taco Bell needs meat, they could always get it from Costco (ha!). There is going to be a surplus somewhere if everyone is going back to Taco Bell. Still the same number of humans consuming the same calories.
Sort of like if all the industrial/office toilet paper stored in businesses and warehouses was redirected to panicking consumers during the “Great TP Scare of 2020″….
Darn, I noticed yesterday that the Tillamook ice cream pales seem to have shrunk again. I swear the average ice cream container has reduced by darn near 40% over the past year, but the price is the same.
You know, I saw this umpqua brand ice cream that seem to come out of Oregon area, I think that’s where it comes from at least. It was kinda good.
I haven’t seen them shrinkflat yet. Although all things considered it’s the fill factor on the ice cream that matters. So, you could get the same container, and be stuck with more air. heh heh.
i don’t know if, or when it will show in the data, but i have halted all restaurant outings, as has my sister’s family. the food quality has had a drastic decline in the past year, and prices seem to be akin to Atlas V.
The final straw for me was one of the restaurants we enjoyed many a time added an unannounced, but mandatory 20% fee to ‘tip’ the cooks. They also expected another 20% tip for the wait staff. On a bill of $50 for lunch for two adults, no alcohol (Last year same bill was $30).
no thanks, we’re done.
It all makes sense when you stop for a moment and think about it.
The average American parent reports that they struggle to teach their kids age appropriate math.
Wolf, one thought, steak is rather subjective, cause not everyone will want to eat it. Perhaps a better question is what would one be willing to pay for something common, like a gallon of milk, or a 16 oz of Coke.
I saw somewhere there is such a thing as a Campbell’s tomato soup index, because the can has stayed consistently the same size for a long time, and you could track inflation pretty well that way.
Or may be some other commodity, like a banana. I know your favorite, and mine is still the TJ banana for $0.19. How long do you think it’ll be before that goes up? In that case, at least shrinkflation is possible, you could get smaller bananas that weight less and cost it at $0.19 per.
Yes. The companies that produce milk are probably regretting the plastic gallon container about now. You can’t shrink the container or under-fill it without everybody knowing, and the price is something everybody remembers. You can’t remember what you paid for 50 other items, but you know what you paid for the milk, for some reason. Maybe because it’s so bulky and heavy, it leaves an impression.
MCH,
Milk makes me sick. Milk makes many adults sick. Stay away from milk. Drink water instead. Then top it off with a beer and a steak.
This entire article was about restaurants. If a restaurants serves Campbell’s soup, it needs to go bankrupt on the spot.
I am not buying anything, I am just selling the dollar because I have no trust in it as store of value. The G has proved they will devalue it as much as it takes. Inflation is lack of confidence in the currency.