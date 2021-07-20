The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in Canada: Why the Bank of Canada is Cutting QE

And the utter craziness has begun to “decelerate” in some markets.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
At least the Bank of Canada is officially acknowledging the craziness of the Canadian housing market, which has been deemed to be the second biggest housing bubble in the world, behind New Zealand, whose central bank also officially acknowledged its housing bubble, and stopped QE cold turkey, unlike the Fed, which has refused to officially acknowledge anything.
Starting last October, the Bank of Canada began the process of ending its asset purchases. Since then, it stopped buying mortgage-backed securities, unwound its holdings of repos and Treasury bills, and cut the amount of its weekly purchases of Government of Canada bonds for the third time, from C$5 billion per week last year to C$2 billion per week now. The assets on its balance sheet dropped from C$575 billion in March to C$487 billion as of last week. And in its pronouncements, the housing bubble looms large.
Housing markets react slowly, spread over years, and Canada’s housing market has started to react just a teeny-weeny bit. Home sales in June dropped by 8.4% from May, the third month in a row of declines, and inventory increased to 2.3 months’ supply, up from 2.1 months. And in a few markets, such as Greater Toronto, the historic price spikes have started to “decelerate,” as it’s now called, on a month-to-month basis, but they’re still crazy.
In Greater Vancouver, house prices jumped by 2.7% in June from May and are up 14.7% year-over-year, according to the Teranet-National Bank House Price Index today. Note how the Bank of Canada’s radical monetary policies starting in March 2020 turned around Vancouver’s housing bust that had already been under way for a couple of years:
The Teranet-National Bank House Price Index tracks prices of single-family houses through “sales pairs,” similar to the Case-Shiller Home Price Index in the US, comparing the price of a house that sold in the current month to the price of the same house when it sold previously. Since it tracks how many more Canadian dollars it takes to buy the same house over time, it is a measure of house price inflation.
In the Greater Toronto Area, the house price spike “decelerated”: In June, the index jumped by 2.7% from May, but that crazy increase (annualized 32%!) was the slowest increase since March. Year-over-year, the index jumped by 15.9%. Note the decline in house prices in 2017, and the wavering that followed, until the BoC opened its vault:
All charts here are on the same scale as the chart for Vancouver, with more white space appearing at the top as we go down the list, indicating the slower price increases over the past 20 years, compared to Vancouver.
In Hamilton, Ontario, house prices spiked by 3.8% in June from May, and by a mind-boggling 28.0% year-over-year, thank you Bank of Canada hallelujah. But now the BoC, with an eye on this exponential increase in house price inflation, is pulling back its radical monetary policies. Here too, the housing market had started to decline and waver in 2017, and it was the BoC’s pandemic policies that triggered this spike:
In Victoria, house prices spiked 2.7% in June and 18.5% year-over-year. The housing market had flattened in 2018 and stayed that way until the BoC opened its vault in March 2020:
In Winnipeg, house prices jumped 1.3% for the month, the slowest increase since March, a sign of this “deceleration,” and are up 9.9% year-over-year. There too, house prices had flattened in 2013, but the BoC’s policies knocked them loose:
In Montreal, house prices jumped 2.8% for the month and 19.4% year-over-year:
In Ottawa, house prices spiked by a whopping 4.0% for the month (48% annualized!) and by 25.8% year-over-year. But wait, that crazy 4.0% increase in June was down from the scary-crazy increase of 4.9% (59% annualized) in May:
In Halifax, house prices spiked 3.5% in June, and as much of a whopper as that was, it was a deceleration from the 4.3% spike in May and the 5.4% spike in April. Year-over-year, prices have shot up by 30.8%:
In Quebec City, house prices rose 1.3% for the month and by 10.8% year-over-year:
Calgary and Edmonton, the last two cities in the Teranet-National Bank House Price Index, are Canada’s oil-bust cities. In Calgary, house prices were still below where they’d been in 2014, and just above where they’d been in 2007; and the index for Edmonton remains substantially below the oil-boom peak of 2007. In recent years, some form of reasonability has moved in. And so neither one of the cities qualifies for this list of the most splendid housing bubbles in Canada.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I think that qualifies as a smidgen.
“Housing markets react slowly, spread over years, and Canada’s housing market has started to react just a teeny-weeny bit. Home sales in June dropped by 8.4% from May…”
From BNNBloomberg;
Canadian home prices increased in June to mark the largest 12-month gain on record as prices climbed in all 11 markets, says the Teranet National Bank composite price index.
The index was up 16 per cent from June 2020, beating the 14.2 per cent rise of June 2017 that preceded the introduction of macroprudential measures designed to restrain home prices.
Prices were up 10 per cent or more in an unprecedented 90 per cent of 32 urban markets and up 30 per cent or more in 42 per cent of these markets.
People here will just keep trying to wish the housing crash into existence. The fundamentals have simply changed. Housing will never be as affordable as it was in the 1970s, at least not in desirable, supply-constrained areas.
As population increases, SFH will become a luxury.
I heard this same nonsense before the last crash – “new paradigms,” etc.
The main component of the price is land.
Has Canada run out?
You can’t even begin to explain the housing bubble with the Canadian pop increase, which with a birth rate at about 1.3 per thousand is below replacement. And puleese don’t cite immigration, it is nowhere near enough to explain it.
It’s very simple. When the cost of a mortgage at 2.5 % is below the rate of inflation at 3+ (this was before it hit 5+) even if housing appreciation was a mere 3 % per annum, it is riskless to buy RE. So everyone who can buy does buy, making RE scarcer, and a self-perpetuating cycle begins.
These things always end, and because this one has been the most violent, its end will be also.
If you weren’t there in 1982, this will be your first rodeo.
Rule of 72 which is (actually just under 70) shows that top three charts have housing going up 7% plus for 20 years. That will be a problem when interest rates go the other way.
What fraction of Canadian citizens own and live in their homes, and has this proportion changed over the years?
Wondering how much of the price spike is due to capital flight from other countries, or other “investment” spending driving up prices for everyone though the owner doesn’t actually make year-round use of the house.
Wisdom,
Canadian home ownership is very very complicated with several factors that pushes the urge to buy instead of rent. The fear of missing out, tax incentives to buy as opposed to rent like being able to borrow from your RRSP (retirement plan) to repay later, and other incentives for first time buyers. Plus, the RE industry constantly hypes home ownership.
There has been a slight slight decline over the past few years in ownership, but the lack of affordable rentals still keeps home ownership more attractive than renting for a long term plan. Plus, our CPP is not as generous as US SS. So, outright ownership is important for retirement. A mitigating factor is our medical system as opposed to private health care and Medicare requiring supplementals.
I have read several studies about this topic and always conclude the most confusing factor is the decline of the dollars purchasing power relative to other markets besides RE. “It’s the number of zeros”….placeholders (not buyers :-)….that raises alarm with people, but is it really concerning? I don’t think it is. It is always relative.
The absolute numbers of homeowners by percentage has remained fairly stable for decades in Canada. But the purchase price numbers makes everything look scary scary scary. It always comes back did you buy in a rising market, just before a decline, and/or what will the interest rates do? Just like everywhere and always.
So, how does one compare the past with now, especially when market forces changes so much? Take Vancouver Island, specifically the Cowichan Valley which was my childhood home and a highly sought after place to buy, especially today. It has a modified Mediterranean climate with vinyards, farming, lots of recreation, and is just 30-40 miles from Victoria. In 1973, I remember my dad buying a starter home (shack) for a rental investment. It was an older bungalow, and needed work. He paid around 24K for it. That same year I bought my first truck, brand new for around $3500. So in that simple comparison, the starter home was about 7X what my truck cost. The same truck today would be of better quality, but something of similar size would start at $55,000 cdn. If you could find a similar quality bungalow of that tired rental, which would be still be considered a shack needing work by most readers on WS, the cost would be very very similar at 7-8X the price of the small truck used in the example.
What hasn’t kept up is wages. Then, I was working as a carpenter apprentice making between $6-7 dollars per hour. I guarantee you that an apprentice does not make $40-$50 dollars today, not even close. With Globalisation there has been a downward pressure on manufacturing wages, which has filtered throughout the economy and negatively affected all wage earners. In the past we had booming highly paid forestry jobs. Today? Gone for the most part just like the US Rust Belt jobs. This has forced a tremendous number of people into tech and commerce careers, namely in Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria…etc etc. Thus, their housing costs have skyrocketed.
I have a friend with 6 kids. 3 are now RE agents, one is a carpenter, and another is in the RCMP. The last works in business. The dad and grandparents were in forestry. My fisherman buddy has a son who is a computer scientist type in Toronto. Another logger buddy has a son in London in commerce. etc. England, not London Ontario.
Price spikes spread everywhere:
People younger and younger these days sell out of the city and move to places like where I now live, driving up our prices as well. Add to that fibre optic connectivity, WFH due to Covid, low interest rates, etc, prices are climbing everywhere, not as much as in the major centres, but still under pressure. Everywhere.
I have been raised to believe, and (like all indoctrinated people :-) continue to believe, that the path to security lies in home ownership. Also, that the path to wealth lies in property (land) ownership. It was true in 1973, and is still true today. It is also true that if you are not born wealthy, you cannot have it all when you wish. You have to let go of some things to buy that first house. Pay the mortgage but eat at home. Pay the mortgage but do a staycation. Pay the mortgage, but drive a clunker. etc etc. If you do that, housing is still affordable for almost anyone. Maybe not in Vancouver or Toronto unless you earn big money, but certainly in many many fine places to live. My son is 37 and owns two homes, (with mortgages), but rents pay for everything but $1000 per month. This includes taxes and insurance. For the $1000 he gets to stay in his basement suite which suits him just fine. My daughter is just renovating her home. She is 41. The cost of the reno is less than the RE fees if they were to move to a bigger place to match the family. The house was built 70 years ago and is on its third update. They will soon have it paid for and will be retiring by age 55. They managed to buy the place by sacrifice, fixing up a tired townhouse, and using that profit as a down payment on the house…..15 years ago.
3 of your friends 6 kids are real estate agents and you don’t think there’s a bubble in Canada Paulo? Let’s think here.
Point taken. Home ownership can lead to financial stability if a home is kept over a long period of time, but I wouldn’t say it’s for everyone.
At this time, I don’t think home ownership makes sense for people who want to build maximum wealth. Housing appreciation in the future will be limited given the drastic price run we’ve seen, and the stock market is likely to crash sometime in the next few years, if not weeks. This everything bubble looks like a once-in-a-lifetime scenario, and there may be a HUGE opportunity cost to locking up your money (and your future money, assuming a mortgage is taken out) in a low-appreciation asset for decades.
Liquid money invested at opportune times can grow 10x in a short period.
Buying a home with a big mortgage is akin to putting all your eggs in one basket. It may be a reasonable stable basket, but it’s no high flyer.
I wonder how much of this manic increase in prices is generated by wealthy immigrants, esp. B.C.
The last 18 months? None. Guess why (for 10 pts). Hint, the border reopens on Sept 7th to intl travelers. :-)
Plus, current BC Govt has stopped casino money laundering which had been endemic until 2 years ago.
The biggest problem is the low interest rates and need to export to US market. If US rates are low, ours has to be as low or lower. Otherwise, our dollar rises and exports drop. We are an export commodity economy with some tech added on.
I figured that they could buy remotely.
Absolutely! Using wire transfers, online showing, hiring inspection service, “docusign” for contracts. That’s what we did when we bought our current home 5 years ago. No need to be there in person.
That’s also the way I sold my home in California years ago as I was living in Texas at the time.
You definitely can buy virtually, however, the last year has proven that the stats are telling the truth. The purported rises due to immigration (once you get rid of the money laundering a couple of years ago) is too small of a % to blow the bubble. This is definitely us doing it to ourselves and regardless of the stagflation that has been occurring for decades. Paulo is hitting the nail on the head about price increases but wages not following suit. To give you an idea of how bad it is. I considered picking up an equivalent job to one that I held around 20 years ago. I couldn’t justify it given that the wage has only gone up by $4 per hour during 2 decades! Twenty years ago a decent starter home was around $250,000. That same starter home today is worth well over $1,000,000! Pretty sure none of us has to do the math to know exactly how insane that is or the problematic fruit it’s bearing.
Last I saw, the Los Angeles metro Case Shiller index was north of 338 … higher than any of the Canadian metros.
Canada has nothing on Los Angeles.
Yes, LA so far is still the top. Hamilton is at 335. LA is at 339 most recent CS. But Hamilton is rising faster than LA and at the current pace will likely surpass LA in a few months :-]
At current rate it will surpass all real estate in the world in a few years.
To the moon!
I don’t think that’s right.
The Case-Shiller indexes are baselined at 100 in 2000 whereas this Canadian index seems to be baselined at 100 in 2006.
So Vancouver and Toronto at least seem to have seen much bigger gains over the last 2 decades than any US cities (LA, San Diego, Seattle etc.).
So according to the official website of Teranet-National bank house price index:
the index is actually baselined at June 2005 = 100
but the overall point of Vancouver, Toronto etc. having bigger bubbles than anywhere in US is still valid.
You’re right! Thanks for looking it up.
Oh … Canadian markets have a different index with a different algorithm. So, they are not comparable. I would guess the Canadian methodology more aggressively states appreciation. I am making this assumption since I know someone who owns a home in Toronto, and it is only up 4x since they bought it 30 years ago …
Of course, you have to adjust for currency … CAD appreciation is worth less than USD appreciation … that takes a chunk away.
So who would actually want to move to Hamilton? I have always wondered why anyone would live in Hamilton if they did not have to? It’s a dying steel town. The winters suck and summer is worse. Snow, mud, humidity, and crime.
Paulo,
Look, I live in San Francisco, and love it, and there are commenters here who swear up and down that they would never even visit that hell hole, ever. So you know, it just kind of depends…
According to the latest numbers from realtor boards, the LA Metro is appreciating about 4% more than Hamilton … YoY. We will see if Case Shiller agrees.
Meanwhile, in podunk unincorporated North Carolina, this doublewide, on a $65,000 lot, came on the market at 7 X assessed value. This is beyond inflation. It’s more like Monopoly money:
And this “bargain” just hit the market in West LA.
This is insanity.
MaxOviedoFLA
Spent some time in LA over the last few years. Spent some time in Vancouver about 18 months ago. Many reasons why Vancouver would win my vote for places to live vs. LA. However, I will likely just stay in Florida.
Since the drop in interest rates anyone buying a house with a mortgage, even though the price is 20% more, will pay the same or less each month. Cash buyers, however, got inflation squeezed! Unless liar loans become norm as they did in the runup to the 2008 housing collapse, affordability will dictate pricing! Hey, if interest rates go negative house price will jump another 10 to 20% higher.
Wolf, the house prices spiked many months after BoC stopped buying MBS, after cutting qe from 5billion a month to 3billion. The drop to 2 billion/mo printing of fake fiat isn’t the reason the market has topped, it’s affordability due to top being reached at the interest rate drop in 2020!
One thing about houses and housing markets everywhere, forever: nobody’s ever been able to afford one, even when they were 10,000 bucks.
Nobody has ever been able to afford rent, either.
Reading old newspapers can be enlightening, and make you realize nothing really changes.
Utterly, totally wrong.
Income to house price ratios in the 1970s were 2 or less to 1, vs. the 6 to 10 (or more) today.
I’m fairly certain relative tax burdens were lower as well. Food costs were probably relatively higher.
Exactly. Historically, in my area, houses were 2x yearly household income. Then they spiked to 10 with the FED’s low rate and QE infinity nonsense.
Are you sure. I’m buying a very nice house tomorrow for 125,000euros. My salary was 68,000e 2019 and 63,000e 2020. Bike path directly to work, 30m from the lake, no house’s between the house and lake, 200m to 2 grocery stores. Ski trail 30m away, hockey rink 100m away. I wasn’t going to buy but my landlord wants to sell the rental I’m in. Fixed 10year at .72 percent. It just depends on how the government views housing, if they really want to have people live a normal life then they allow zoning and development to reflect the needs of the area. Interest rates don’t affect housing when the government views housing as a basic necessity rather than an investment.
Greg,
Canada doesn’t have a widely used, standard 30-year-fixed rate mortgage like the US has. Mortgages are either variable rate and adjust at certain intervals, such as annually; or they’re “fixed rate” for five years and then need to be refinanced at the new rate in effect at the time. There is considerable interest-rate risk for Canadian borrowers.
Is it correct that the US is fairly unique in its fixed rate mortgage product?
I am curious on how the bank sustains this churn through lower rates, granted it’s unique.
MCH
how the bank sustains this churn through lower rates?
It doesn’t. Banks have to either lever higher and take more risk, take in more reserves, or cut costs.
Sell a 30-year bond to cover a 30-year mortgage with a spread of 1%?
I don’t think that the 30-year fixed rate mortgage would exist as primary mortgage without government support.
Do you think the idea is to get the churn going with variations in the rates? I mean if you look at an amortization schedule, the interest part of the payment is in front, the principle is toward the end of the schedule. So, if you refi at a lower rate, it’s actually not to bad for the bank who now gets another bite of more interest up front.
Although that game has its limits given where we are today with mortgage rates.
Europe does long term fixed rate.
Many of the mortgages in Canada and the commonwealth are interest only mortgages. Prices were rising so fast for the last 5-10 years borrowers didn’t have a need to pay down principal to gain equity. Another feature of those markets.
Not really true at all. There is one company that now offers one, but they were phased out in 2010 after what happened in the GFC. They are very seldom used and occupies a niche market for those with sporadic incomes. It operates like a HELOC and allows certain buyers to get in to the housing market, and pay down other higher interest rate debts or make other investments. They can only go to 65% of the amount required.
I know lots of home buyers and know many in RE and have never heard of anyone getting this type of mortgage. It would be like number last to never on options.
There are virtually no interest-only mortgages up here. As in none. There are interest-only HEKOCs however. And plenty of them.
And the economy destructive 2008 rate rise, occupy wallstreet and the brutal housing collapse has been understood by BoC and Fed reserve! Rate hikes laeading to a housing price collapse and followed by a heavy recession will not be fomented by central banks interest rate hikes. Printing press going Brrrrrh to inflate assets while many in society will be thrown under the inflationary bus–but not home owners!
Why is it a risk? Only if idiots like greenspan are in control!
The problem in Canada is housing never tanked in 2008 like the USA. For most, housing has being a steady growth area above bond rate for 20+ years. I hear frequently the adage “house prices never go down” from real estate agents and investors. Its ingrained now, that you leverage to the max to buy anything you can. At nearly 10% of GDP it is also “too big to fail”
Foreign buyers will come to their rescue!!!
MB
Heard somewhere recently (Keiser??) Chinese citizens have ‘savings’ of $57 Trn. They’re great savers with memory of poverty. Their Govt apparently restricts overseas investment to $50k per head, but an increase to $150k is on the cards. We could all end up renting from a Chinese landlord.
I’m trying to flog them the Forth Bridge but they’re far too smart to buy that.
You’ve got highly skilled tech workers to Vancouver/Toronto, thousands of Hongkongers fleeing China democracy crackdown, top immigrant group are actually Indians (and then Chinese of course), and the official government target of 400K immigrants per year – which on a proportional basis is nearly 3.5x more than the US – the immigration rate should probably be even higher.
There is a reason why Canada was ranked best country in the world this year.
I don’t see a housing crash ever happening (a correction? sure).
I can see a future where California and Western Canada become a part of the Greater Bay Area (China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea).
Why don’t Canadian cities just introduce a punitive confiscatory property tax on non-resident homeowners e.g. 5-10% per year of current property valuation?
This seems to be a big new source of revenue with no downside since the taxpayers don’t get to vote in local elections since they are not residents.
Am I missing something?
A none residence tax was introduced in BC a couple of years ago. It didn’t do too much since it’s not actually the source of the problem.
In California, I have heard that for years and particularly now due to the pandemic, there has still been a huge inventory of homes which the banks are not foreclosing upon which means that the housing recovery is a mirage. When the banks eventually start mass foreclosures, the housing prices will tank when the foreclosure sales result in thousands of homes being sold then at a reduced price or thereafter, (at least in California, after the banks have made a credit bid way above the true, FMV, to avoid booking a huge loss for a while, because they cannot get a deficiency judgment against residential buyers) to a later purchaser for a pittance.
They might want to make deals with financial players that can purchase real estate for fake, inflated values in exchange for lower interest rates loans or other perks. For example, apparently, certain major financial players have decided to acquire huge masses of real estate and become landlords. Those players would only buy such distressed real estate at a discount below FMV but might work with banks to disguise the low prices of such purchases.
I am not sure as to Canada. However, an article in ZeroHedge, “”Stunning Divergence”: Latest Bank Data Reveals Something Is Terminally Broken In The Financial System,” claims that the banks will be “forced” to suddenly lend out the sums that they are holding. I doubt that. The reverse repos are probably occurring because the banks do NOT want to risk more real estate loans in an inflated market.
The banks already are being bailed out by their privately owned, “Federal” Reserve of mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) to the tune of $2.3 trillion with $40 billion in MBS being bought by it each month, so they may not have an appetite to dive back into the inflated real estate market with their OWN money, particularly if they have an inventory of real estate loans that they cannot foreclose upon. Remember, the plan in 2008 was not for them to bear any losses on their real estate gambling: it was the ordinary investors, a.k.a., the dumb money or the suckers, who were supposed to lose everything.
The banksters were essentially bottling garbage, subprime loans (as accurately depicted in The Big Short, to sell to the dumb money (pensions and other gullible persons) for juicy fees and gambling on it with synthetic CDOs (now essentially Bespoke Tranch Opportunities) but they got caught still holding lots of that garbage when the market went south. They also gambled foolishly on those CDOs in the erroneous expectation that their “Fed” could prevent the RE collapsed.
Now, they are supposed to be forced to lend huge sums and bear those risks while being bailed out of prior stupid gambles? Fat chance.
I think that the reverse repos indicate that the banks may be expecting a stock market, real estate market, and bond market collapse, so they do not want to touch those areas. See “Jamie Dimon says JPMorgan is hoarding cash because ‘very good chance’ inflation is here to stay” in cnbc. It is true that bonds will decrease in price as interest rates rise due to inflation.
However, because of the federal interest payments, which will increase dramatically if treasuries have to be doubled at higher interest rates, the banksters “Fed” cannot allow interest rates to normalize. Thus, the bonds cannot decline in value a lot.
I think that it is more likely that a stock and real estate market crash would provide great opportunities to buy assets for a song, since the market for some assets often goes lower than its long term valuation (over corrects), so for a while, some assets can be bought for a song which will soon go up in value. That would also explain Wells Fargo’s recent closing of credit lines and willingness to offend so many of its customers by doing so. Hoarded cash will enable such purchases.
“In California, I have heard that for years and particularly now due to the pandemic, there has still been a huge inventory of homes which the banks are not foreclosing…”
Fake news. However, there are some mortgages in forbearance, but not as many as there are in the rest of the US.
“The banks already are being bailed out by…”
More fake news. Banks are swimming in profits and don’t need to be bailed out. The Fed created this environment for the banks to profit from, starting in 2009, and banks have been profiting from it.
And more fake news about MBS. The only MBS that the Fed buys are those that are guaranteed by the taxpayer. The Fed takes zero risk on those. If something goes wrong, the taxpayer is on the hook.
“I think that the reverse repos indicate that the banks may be expecting a stock market, real estate market, and bond market collapse,…”
More fake news. It’s money market funds with too much cash that are the primary user of the RRP. Fidelity on top.
Like fiction? Read balance sheets.
To the best of my knowledge only Cali has Prop 13
Back in the 70’s people got tired of that never-ending RE skyrocketing BS,which always led to increased property taxes and cancerous growth of government agencies.
Solution for non-Cali residents:
Everybody simultaneously sells his house to his neighbor across the street for $1
But it must be kept secret,carefully planned and precisely executed,like Landing in Normandy 6/6/44 or Dallas 11/22/63
Florida has a portable real estate tax rate. The rate of increase is limited and owners can also transfer equity/homestead to keep old rates, but I don’t remember exactly how it works.
I often visit South Side Chicago.Not because I am some kind of daredevil Erroll Flynn but because everybody else is even less “In like Flynn !!!” than I am ☺
Recently I bought a local newspaper and read how one woman’s property taxes skyrocketed from $2K to $20K in the past 20 years.Which is 90% of her pension from US Steel-she worked there 40 years as an accountant.
Property taxes are one of the two big differences between the US and the UK.(not sure about Canada.) In the US you can get 30 year mortgages (we can’t) but you also have massive property taxes. The biggest property tax anywhere in the UK is around £4000 and that would be for the most expensive of houses.( in the millions of ££££) I pay £1000 a year but I only have a small house worth about £200,000 or so.
Anthony,
Property taxes vary greatly between states and metro regions. One can’t lump them together.
I pay ~$2500 a year on a $450k home w/10 acres.
@Anthony
I heard that HM Liz the Deuce is exempt from property and all other taxes.
That’s something we all simple cotters must look up to and try to emulate.
Other Privileges of Nobility are even more important:
-carry arms
-wage private wars
-be judged only by the Court of One’s Peers…
Local governments in Canada love the constantly rising housing prices because the tax assessment keeps going up evey year bringing in more property taxes without having to raise property tax rates. This helps hide much of their fiscal mismanagement.
In Ontario, property assessments are nicely done by a so called independent provincial crown corporation, so people get mad at a faceless entity, instead of local majors. All by design!
That is so not true, Wes. Local Govt set the tax rates well before the new financial year, and list the percentage increase based on last years amount.
For example, this year our regional district raised taxes by 1.4% compared to last year. If the value of my house increased, the mil rate drops as the budget is determined by what the Govt needs to supply publicly announced services, and not what they rake in on a rising market.
Tax Rates (where I live)
By May 15 of each year, Council approves the annual tax rates bylaw on which property taxes are based. The rates are expressed as an amount per thousand dollars of assessed property value. For example, if the rate is 7.5000, property taxes would be $7.50 for each $1,000 of assessed value, and a home valued at $100,000 would pay $750 in property taxes for that year.
Annual Tax Notice
Tax notices are usually mailed out the third week of May each year, shortly after Council approves the tax rates bylaw. The tax notice shows the amount of property taxes due, and may include parcel taxes and user fees applicable to your property. The City also serves as the collector for other taxing bodies, such as
Provincial School Taxes
Strathcona Regional District
Comox-Strathcona Regional Hospital District
BC Assessment
Municipal Finance Authority
Paulo:
You live in BC!
I live in Ontario! I can only dream of property tax increases of 1.4%!
I saw some article on CNN about how this recession was the shortest on record. Now that governments have seen that they can borrow money and hand it out to artificially increase GDP, maybe it’s time to remove government spending from GDP?
These clowns are addicted to money printing. The next hint of a downturn and they’re going to send out even more. Whodathunk Maxine Waters and Co. would ever be in control of a country’s currency? This lady couldn’t even count change from a $20 bill. We’re doomed.
Honestly, even if the money was borrowed, instead of printed from nothing, it would still be bad. Counting government spending into GDP is like embezzling from your company and counting that as income.
Waters is an example of what you get when you have universal franchise.
To stimulate home ownership, they reduce the mortgage, which increases housing prices within a few months, which makes it harder for anybody in the future to buy a home.
It’s rewarding one generation of home buyers to the detriment of another generation.
Any government that condones this type of generational theft is beholden to special interests and does not legitimately serve its population.
I’ve long argued that current policies are to benefit the asset owning portion of the Boomers at the expense of everyone else.
Just wait until they’re no longer in charge.
Tons of baby boomers passing homes to children no house issues
From Mrs Swamp Creature
Anyone buying a home now at these inflated prices will lose money over the next few years unless we go into hyperinflation which is unlikely. Housing affordability has now reached a peak and the only direction from here on is south. When interest rates normalize the house payments will go up for the same price home which will result in a decline in the market/selling price of most homes. This happened in 1981 and 1982 in Capital Hill a very desirable area in the Swamp and will happen again nationwide. A lot of homeowners will be underwater just like they were during the GFC but for a different reason. Banks are not doing what they did in 2005/2006/2007. They would rather not make these loans. There is no pressure on appraisers to hit values and make deals. Those who think this is like 2005/2006/2007 are way off. The lemmings are heading for slaughter but they need to look in the mirror before shifting the blame to someone else.
This time is different
The prices have reached permanent high plateau
Worst case is stagflation
1) Canada GDP = $512.4B. Canada M2 = $1,537B/1.275 = $1.2T.
2) Canada M2 velocity ; 512.4/1,205 = 0.43.
3) China GDP = $14.7T. China M2 =$193.55T/6.49 = $29.827T.
4) China M2 velocity = 14.7/8.57 = 0.49
5) US Real GDP = $19.086T. US Real M2 (!) = $7.585T.
6) US real M2 Velocity =19.086/7.585 = 2.5.
7) US GDP = $22.06$. US M2 = $20.37T.
8) US M2 velocity = 22.06/20.37 = 1.08.
9) Canada money stock is twice as much as US, relative to it’s GDP,
thanks to the foreign RE boom and higher WTI.
10) Canada deflated currency peaked in Mar 2020 at USD/CAD =1.5. Currently @1.275.
11) If SPX tank, USD/CAD might breached the previous high.
12) But after US shale deflate, Canada WCS will fly.
Wolf…
Pardon me if this has been discussed…
did you see the PBS special on “The Power of the Federal Reserve”?
Fisher, former Fed Gov said a remarkable thing…
“When you drive interest rates down all the way out IT FORCES INVESTORS into taking bigger steps on the risk spectrum.” Fisher
8:40 mark
FRONTLINE | The Power of the Fed | Season 2021 | Episode 14 | PBS
So the Fed deliberately conducted a “cattle drive”. I wonder who got the word first. They focused on the market, not the economy. Central planning and insider gamesmanship go hand in hand.
And I guess this is the Fed’s fourth mandate which is a direct negation of the third mandate “promote moderate long term interest rates”…(not extreme)
I guess the Fed somehow acquired the power to rewrite the Federal Reserve Act and their mandates.
The FED works for the wealthy. Period. All we can do is accept that and try to navigate through life accordingly. I am cutting spending TO THE BONE, and saving everything I earn. I am betting that the FED can’t continue to do what they’re doing forever, and that there’s going to be an asset price crash.
Can’t speak as to the housing market for the snow Mexicans but locally I’m seeing the market start to slow somewhat here in fervent North Idaho. The crap shacks are actually taking price cuts and sitting, the days on market have jumped substantially and goofy little metrics like the buyer/seller ratio on realtor.com have swing to 100% buyer in most counties now.
I was looking at the area my parents live in and the unbelievable run up in housing is just as aggressive there as most other places. I’m talking 2-3x price increase in a matter of 5 years.
Here’s hoping to interest rate hikes at some point soon. I don’t think they’d have to raise them much at this point to take the wind out of the sails. 30/yr mortgages going to 5-6% would probably devastate the market for the financially unfit but for savers who use money responsibly, well they’d have a windfall if they were in the market for homes.
Will be interesting where the market would be when the FED and mortgage companies increase the rates. Mortgages @ 6% would result in a reduction in value and price. Wouldn’t that equally upset homeowners who are no longer valued at $MM? These are so strange times. Nutty as an acorn tree. Wait and see is about all we can do as there is no way to fight the system
I expect to see people get rather upset when their $900k home is only valued at $690k. The FED will have to pay for that in the comments
There is no housing bubble unless it burst or crashes.
Housing bubble exists only in the hindsight
I don’t think FEd would ever raise rates.
Before raising rates they need to taper down the bond purchase
The housing “unwind” will be slow and may only be a plateau which flattens for awhile, regardless of when tapering of MBS occurs. Crash unlikely.
It’s amazing the home price increases have been allowed to go this far without a serious revolt. Instead of anger, the response has been FOMO.
Central banks have abused their discretion and their mandates. The job of a central bank is to provide liquidity in times of crisis, not function as an unelected treasury administration with power to tax via inflation, thereby re-allocating wealth from savers to spenders, renters to home owners, prudent to speculators, and from young to old.