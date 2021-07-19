Normally Astute American Car Buyers Just Pay Whatever: AutoNation, Largest Auto Dealer in the US

The explosion of per-vehicle gross profit shows why buying a car or truck now is nuts. But lots of people did though they didn’t need to: inflationary mindset.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
I’ve covered the mindboggling price increases in the new and used vehicle markets, retail and wholesale, from various aspects since last year, including the collapse in new and used vehicle inventories across the US due to a mix of issues. Today, we’ll check into this on a per-vehicle basis, in dollars and percentages, in terms of what consumers are paying on average, and just how massive the profits are that consumers are allowing dealers to make. These are truly stunning times. And it’s another sign that something in the market has broken.
AutoNation, the largest chain of franchised auto dealerships in the US with over 300 stores, reported second quarter earnings this morning. The per-vehicle revenues and gross profits were just stunning, a reflection of the breath-taking price increases in used and new vehicles retail, documented now even by the new and used vehicle Consumer Price Index inflation data that for two decades has understated or brushed off entirely those price increases.
Revenue per vehicle retailed jumped as a result of higher prices per vehicle and a shift to more expensive models, as we’ll see in a moment. Throughout, I’m going to compare AutoNation’s Q2 2021 to its Q2 2019 because in Q2 2020, the numbers were heavily distorted by the lockdowns:
|Revenue per vehicle retailed:
|Q2 2021
|Q2 2019
|2yr Change
|New
|$44,429
|$39,276
|+13%
|Used
|$25,882
|$20,969
|+23%
Gross profit per vehicle retailed: Gross profit in the sale of a vehicle is the difference between the cost of the vehicle on the dealer’s books, and the final selling price; this does not include expenses such as commissions and interest expenses (floorplan).
These are stunning, mind-boggling, and in normal times incomprehensible increases:
|Gross profit per vehicle retailed:
|Q2 2021
|Q2 2019
|2yr Change
|New
|$4,153
|$1,780
|+133%
|Used
|$2,239
|$1,452
|+54%
|Finance and insurance (F&I)
|$2,339
|$1,921
|+22%
In new vehicles, the 133% explosion of per-vehicle gross profits reflects in part higher prices, as customers were willing to pay no matter what to get a new truck or SUV; and in part a shift to higher-end models in the mix, as we’ll see in a moment.
If you add F&I profits, the average customer allowed the dealer to make nearly $7,000 in gross profits. These are just stunning numbers and reflect a market that has broken. Customers are just paying no matter what. Pricing has become a loose cannon.
In used vehicles, the 54% surge in per-vehicle gross profit comes despite the historic surge in used vehicle wholesale prices, which averaged over 40% in Q2 compared to Q2 2019, according to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index.
So dealers are paying a lot more for their used vehicles, both in terms of trade-ins and in terms of units purchased at auction; and they’re able to pass on those higher costs, plus some, to customers eagerly jostling for position to vastly overpay.
For dealerships, this is a revolution. Before, American consumers were known to be astute and do research and walk away when the price was too high. All manner of tricks were being played to get consumers to pay more; and now, forget it. Consumers are eager to pay more.
Cars and trucks are for most people discretionary purchases. Most people can just drive for a year or two what they already have, or they can exercise the option to buy their leased vehicle at the end of the lease at the price set at the beginning of the lease (the “residual value”). They don’t need to buy or lease another vehicle.
And the people with money are splurging. These are the beneficiaries of the Fed-created asset bubbles, and they’re spending some of their gains. This is how the Fed’s favorite strategy, the Wealth Effect, is supposed to work.
AutoNation reported that “segment income” (operating income less floorplan interest expense) rose across the board, but modestly with domestic brands, and exploded with imports and at the high end.
|Segment income
|Q2 2021
million $
|Q2 2019
million $
|2yr change
|Domestic brands
|169
|166
|+2%
|Import brands
|204
|82
|+149%
|Premium luxury
|226
|95
|+138%
These enormous profits on a per-vehicle basis document the explosion in prices that dealers were able to get their customers to agree to pay; and they blew away the input cost increases that dealers faced.
And the fact that customers threw decades of training into the wind and just laid down and paid whatever when they didn’t even have to buy a vehicle, and could have just waited a year or two until this craziness blows over, shows just how broken the vehicle market is, and how broken ultimately the customers are. With this kind of attitude that price doesn’t matter, inflation has become ingrained in the mindset.
If enough customers had refused to pay those prices, and just kept driving what they already had, sales would have dropped, and inventories would have built up until dealers start cutting prices and making deals. But that didn’t happen. Customers eagerly played along with the worst outbreak of inflation in four decades.
Decades of consumerism brainwashing, perhaps the herds can’t and don’t know how to say no. Even with inflation and crazy price increase, the best we can do is Shut up, take it and you’ll like it when it comes to spending.
Think the elites and the ones benefiting have figured this out pretty well, a little bit of creative financing will also help, spread those debt out to 8 to 9 yrs loans, then it certainly look more affordable month to month..
so I bought 2016 truck in feb.
not much GOOD inventory so I ended up paying up
of course I do that darn 1 payment plan
$0.00 interest again
It depends on how much you end up paying up….
This is how nuts things are, friend of mine sent me a stick on a new 4Runner, $30K mark up on top of sticker, so it’s a $85K 4Runner…
Wow !
I regularly blink in shock at the WTF Charts ™ here. They helped me decide I would be keeping my car as close to death (mine and its) as possible. It is fifteen years old and has over 140,000 miles. I put a couple of grand in proactive repairs into it and take it to the car wash now and again. Still looks great inside and out, comfortable as ever and has my favorite feature in a vehicle: it is paid for.
my 2001 work truck runs great
of course its diesel
can’t afford to get rid of it
so now I have 2 trucks
Same here –
I put $900 into a 1997 cargo van 4 years ago, addressed the deferred maintenance, installed a sporty looking camping kit, and have put about 40k trouble free miles on it in most of the states west of the Rockies.
I like how the old timers take a few minutes to appreciate a nicely restored vehicle when they pass by.
A fool and his money are soon parted…on the lot of an auto dealership…
U.S. consumers’ recent car shopping is akin to a recently released inmate dating.
My personal observation has been that the primary buyers in the market for a vehicle right now are those who are financially illiterate. And with a limited supply of vehicles, those buyers are skewing prices to new highs.
Only two guys in my social circle bought new trucks in the past six months. They just so happen to be the two with the weakest grasp on finance. Everyone else I know is watching in awe, driving what they have, and hoping for a return for a return to some semblance of normal.
Yet, many persons with financial knowledge are heavy in stocks, bonds, and RE at these overpriced levels, which is arguably a worse use of your money.
True, but I think that is a separate debate. The general sense from my friends and family who invest is that they only do so reluctantly right now, due to a lack of viable alternatives. Personally, I have backed off equities in the past year (but not stopped), in favor of cash and a few useful assets like tools.
The question posed by this article is “why are financially literate people buying vehicles in this environment?”.
My first thought is “they mostly aren’t.”
Said differently, my hypothesis is this:
It is not just a shift in mix toward more profitable vehicle segments, but a more profitable buyer mix as well. Meaning sensible buyers didn’t become less sensible. Instead, less sensible buyers are the only ones left in the market, and they are ready to get ripped off – as usual.
If 10 people walk into a dealership to buy vehicles and each yields the dealership a different level of gross margin, more often than not, the profitable sales are to those without a good grasp on their personal finances. The less-profitable sales are to the buyers who did a lot of research and drove a hard bargain.
Now if the supply of cars drops, and pricing power shifts a little bit to favor the seller, the first buyers that will go on strike will be the low-margin, educated buyers. Then on a per-unit basis, the profitability of the remaining deals will be skewed higher.
And in my social circle, this seems to be exactly what happened.
Perhaps some data on sales volume paired with the margin data could help kill or support this hypothesis.
Whenever I analyze our sales figures, sales mix massively influences profitability, even with static revenue, so mix is where my head goes first when I see increases of that magnitude.
Either way… just thinking out loud. I will shut up now.
random guy that’s a pretty interesting analysis. Every time I read the essays here, in the back of my mind I think “inflation is the symptom, supply is the disease.” And because the supply disruption is mostly covid-based, I do expect the inflation to eventually be transitory, in the sense that prices will fall back somewhere onto the normal curve of inflation that we’ve experienced over say, the last 50 years.
Phil,
“the normal curve of inflation that we’ve experienced over say, the last 50 years.”
Yes, could be. 50 years takes us back to the 1970s and early 1980s. Double-digit inflation no sweat. But up and down, rising, falling back, and then re-surging again to nearly 15% until the Fed raised interest rates to 19% (nineteen percent!), which then brought inflation under control with the double-dip recession, which was pretty nasty.
But now the Fed is still printing $120 billion a month to bring down long-term rates, and short-term rates are at near 0%. Why should inflation wane under this massive stimulus? I don’t know either. If the Fed raised short-term rates to 6% and began selling off its bond holdings, inflation might very well wane, but that Fed is far from doing this.
This chart shows yoy CPI inflation rate for the first 20 years of those last 50 years. Inflation is never a fixed thing.
I think its the same people that were desperately purchasing shopping carts full of toilet paper 15 months ago.
With autos in short supply, the same people are now desperate to buy before they run out of cars.
Agree 100%
Just reaching the last TP rolls we stocked. Don’t feel one bit of remorse. Lasted me more than a year and I always knew where the stockpile was. Knew it would get used and the price was good for the bulk purchase
Could go the other way and say that when there’s a limited supply of vehicles to be sold, the dealer knows they can make more money by selling to price-insensitive buyers.
Could also say that with reopening, many of the people suddenly needing vehicles are those who lost theirs in the shutdowns. That subgroup is probably less financially solid than the general population.
Another option is people who realized that they could work a better job if they only had a car, got the stim $ to give them the downpayment, and went for it. Not necessarily bad to overpay for a car if you double your income?
Of course, it’s also entirely possible that the trade war ramps up into Cold War II and becomes not just a semiconductors-and-supply-chains wrangle, but an outright East-West economic divorce, new-iron-curtain sort of thing. In that case anyone with a newer car will probably be happy about it since supply will be very short until the West figures out how to produce all the car parts again.
People expect rising prices due to inflation, so they are willing to pay whatever. Even I bought computer stuff that I did not need yet on the expectation that prices will rise. IF there is no financial crash, hyperinflation is definitely coming.
However, the more that I look at the financial numbers, reported in this website and a few others, the more that it seems like we are in a financial gambling situation as in 2008 and not just due to the huge use of margin in buying securities. Watch the Big Short again. The economic situation now is similar in many ways.
(While I like the depiction in “The Big Short,” it is way too kind by implying that the motivating factors were “coincidental,” widespread, bankster ignorance or stupidity and not just fraudulent schemes. The dumb money like pension funds, who got hosed, were stupid and ignorant, but not the banksters. For example, the fact that Dr. Burry’s analysis was transmitted to and then used by other traders, who were probably cronies of the banksters that got inside information to profit them and their bankster cronies, is made to appear TOO innocent by showing people supposedly finding a prospectus showing the mortgage issues from a pile left on a table. I particularly love the “moral” banker character also, who supposedly, is angry at the bad world (as he tries to make billions) and wishes to change it. (He must be living now with unicorns, Sasquatch, Peter Pan, and tooth fairies in Never Never Land.))
Now, the banksters’ “Fed” has bought about $2.3 TRILLION as of July 2021 of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) since 2019 and continues to buy more at $40 billion a month. Could it be trying to avoid triggering the latest collapse of its banksters from their gambling in exotic derivatives? Many people do not know about BTOs, which are very similar to the synthetic CDOs discussed in the Big Short reportedly: “Bespoke Tranche Opportunity.” See “Bespoke Tranch Opportunity & Collaterized Debt Obligation” in biznewske.
If they are the same, think about what will happen with all of those gambles when thousands must be evicted and landlords also are unable to meet their mortgage obligations now. It will be a similar situation to what was shown in The Big Short. In other words, I smell a loss of control by the banksters “Fed” and bad things for the economy which they are parasitizing.
Despite inaccuracies, I do love the movie, because it fundamentally points out that the bankster-controlled financial system is fraudulent, e.g., with the manipulation of credit ratings to sell garbage to the gullible, which ratings were not changed even as their garbage was burning down, which I am certain is happening even now.
“My personal observation has been that the primary buyers in the market for a vehicle right now are those who are financially illiterate. And with a limited supply of vehicles, those buyers are skewing prices to new highs.”
This seems like a distinct possibility (the skew).
Wolf, it would really help to pin things down if we could get unit volume sales for Q1 2019 and 2021 too.
There might have been a bump due to 2020 delayed purchases…but it is also possible that unit volumes are down (sales only going to the desperate or the dopey).
I have a feeling a lot is going to change when the extended federal unemployment ends in August or so. There are thousands of people in the airline industry that were on furlough, with full unemployment benefits. They will be returning to work next month when the unemployment benefits end. I suppose this is happening in other industries as well.
I’m pretty confident they won’t be shutting businesses down because of the Delta variant, although they might be demanding proof of vaccination.
If you are on unemployment and don’t return to work when needed you lose unemployment
Big government deficit means big corporate profits. Where else is money going to flow. Always will til you overdo it and blow things up with inflation.
The segment income chart is really interesting and I’m not sure what to make of it. I was curious about how they divided it but it’s in the footnotes:
>Import segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Subaru, Nissan, and Hyundai;
> the Premium Luxury segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lexus, Jaguar Land Rover, and Audi.
Why would the dealers of US brands be doing relatively poorly? They sell some pretty pricey cars, especially when you’re looking at pickups but also SUVs.
Now, just because you’re at a Lexus dealer, if you’re looking at used cars, they won’t be all Lexus, the dealer sells what they have on hand. So maybe a lot of this comes from people trading up, and the dealer gets to sell their used car at a great profit, and then gets to sell them an even more expensive model on top of it? Still doesn’t explain the Import segment, Toyota makes nice cars but are they substantially better than Ford? Ford definitely has an advantage with pickups.
Am I just misunderstanding this stat?
If you look at Consumer Reports, you find that reliability and quality in Toyota vehicles are higher than Fords. This has been the case for years.
No one ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American people. They are idiots who deserve everything that’s going to happen to them! Bend over, morons!
Meanwhile, in a tony neighborhood near mine, people are fretting because there’s been a rash of catalytic converter thefts. The thieves come around midnight and just cut them out. SUVs and Priuses are favorites. One woman couldn’t figure out why her car wasn’t driving as smoothly. She took it to the mechanic and he told her she too was a victim of converter theft. I heard the repair can be upwards of $2000.00. Just another day in this brave new Blade Runner world, I guess.
Blame the gold bugs pushing up the price of platinum.
Platinum prices are not that high, and platinum/gold is near historic lows. Got another explanation?
A common occurrence in apartment complexes of Willowbrook, Illinois. Cops only care about expired windshield stickers.
It’s a good time to be a cyclist ( pedal type).
I wonder if changing a few words would result in a valid first paragraph:
“I’ve covered the mindboggling price increases in the HOUSING markets, retail and wholesale, from various aspects since last year, including the collapse in new and used HOUSING inventories across the US due to a mix of issues. Today, we’ll check into this on a per-HOUSE basis, in dollars and percentages, in terms of what consumers are paying on average, and just how massive the profits are that consumers are allowing HOME SELLERS to make. These are truly stunning times. And it’s another sign that something in the market has broken.”
Yes, it does result in a valid paragraph!
The first round of child tax credit pre-bates went out last week. This will only continue when the free money stops flowing. Those checks are scheduled monthly through the end of this year. What’s next ?!?
*Until the free money stops.
One of the retired guys I know, a retired postal worker in his early 70’s, was diving a really clean 2015 Toyota Camry with about 35,000 miles on it. He is single (widowed) and has no children and lives with his single older brother (pays him rent). This man has virtually no debt and is not going to marry anyone anytime soon. He’s living on a postal workers pension and SS, plus he has some savings.
He recently traded that “mint” Camry for a new Lexus GS sedan (@$53,000 MSRP) because, as he told me, “I always wanted a luxury car”. He didn’t tell me the financial details of the trade or the final price, but he’s not a financial genius of sorts though.
Even guys who are the last people who really need to buy a new car are doing so. It’s nuts.
Yes, I know some younger folk who have completely stopped paying into their 401ks, thinking the world will end in about five years. This seems to be a popular life decision flaunted on social media as well. Instead of paying for a retirement that may never happen, they are living it up as much as they can. I imagine this involves buying things like new cars and other consumer items. “Après moi, le déluge!”
Fatalism never pays off in the end. You just keep waking up and having more responsibilities all while actively making yourself less prepared for them with each passing day. Death will come for us all in due time but to expect it to come unreasonably soon just shoots yourself in the foot.
#yolo
Years ago I volunteered in the local hospital and I got the chance to speak to a lot of elderley people. As I was quite young at the time a lot of them used to give me advice and the most common thing they said was not to save for a pension as the government will means test you so you’ll be no better off. Now obviously this applies to a general person not someone on 100k a year. My dad saved for a pension and his neighbour who saved nothing for retirement ending up about 10% worse off.
Note: this is in the UK
The best thing to do is squirrel away gold and other things of value that the government and greedy corporations don’t know you have and cannot take from you. Because THEY WANT IT ALL.
My tenant lived this way his entire life; for today instead of tomorrow. He is now 81 and quite fortunate I charge him very little rent. He has a bit left over every month from his pension which allows him the occasional lunch out and the odd bottle of rye.
He informed me a few years ago he was going to kill himself if he didn’t find a place he could stay. And yes he bought a new truck every 2-3 years while he was working.
Seems like it worked out for him.
A postal worker or a hillbilly like me that needs luxury ? He was mobile while driving a very comfortable dependable car with an automatic tranny and proabaly a working a.c. and heater while sitting on his ass. Luxury is having mashed ‘taters and gravy with a baked chicken.
I wonder how much of FOMO there is here.
In this case, Fear Of Missing Out while the prices are still only insane before they go parabolic. This doesn’t seem rational at all. Last year, I was thinking about buying a used car, I remember distinctly mentioning it here around the Hertz bankruptcy. Then prices jumped a bit, and everyone thought it would be a temporary situation, and one the rental cars start hitting the real market, prices will go downwards.
But I remember the escalating prices being talked about in articles here. It went from it’ll get back to normal, to this isn’t normal to WTF. I guess it depends on the forces hitting this market which is far from the effects on just one industry. I wonder when things will return to the pre-pandemic way of things. I wonder if there is also all this talk of scarcity and inflation is pushing people to get value out of their money now before inflation really takes hold. (I wonder if there is this mentality)
And how long before we go back to hoarding toilet paper again. This new normal is just a bit insane.
Maybe it’s all the media coverage of chip shortages and not just inflation expectations.
People panic buying cars like they panic bought toilet paper, and things are going to fall off a cliff as soon as the shortages ease up.
Seems like there has been so much stimulus and home related product purchasing in general that we are going to hit buyer fatigue (or not enough money) to keep it going, which could stop the inflationary pressure.
Hopefully not at the exact moment real estate crashes like Wolf’s theory suggests is coming too.
Real estate seems like it is picking up again … today, I saw many homes go into escrow, even though the equity market has been shaking … there seems to be more upside room to house prices.
In the 70s ( before my time ), home prices rose while the economy was slow and stock prices fell. The reason given for this is cost push inflation. We will see if history repeats itself. Keep your seatbelt on.
Great Post : That “Gross profit per vehicle retailed” really grabs me the 54 % on used Cars gross profit is staggering when many times your talking lots of miles on then as the years pass. I Bought a New Car 1 time and that’s the last time. I worked for dealers in the SF Bay area and have bought lots of Cars that where Broken and sold cheap due to hi cost or repair or lack of knowledge as to what was wrong with. The USA has a Huge Car Culture and I strongly doubt the end of USA Built Cars. However the Mindset of the US Auto builders since the VW / Toyota / Porsche, a long list of Better Cars that deservingly took a huge segment of the US Auto Industry
Seems that the pricing model for franchised new car dealers morphed into a combination of Car Max/Carvana/Vroom and any other “one price this is it” retailer during the past 100 days or so. There will always be consumers who don’t bargain regardless of what they’re purchasing. Wolf, what’s the SAAR for CYTD?
Bruce,
Not sure about “cumulative YTD” SAAR, but below is my chart for “monthly” SAAR.
Not SAAR: Total new vehicle sales YTD through June 30 = 8.3 million units, down 1.3% from 2019.
You old people who have 15 year old cars and everything paid for and never pay too much for anything, do realise you will die one-day and your lazy, useless son-in-law will xxxx your hard saved money up the wall, don’t you?
ha ha. My son in law is a great guy and a very hard worker. I am saving him my 1950’s Southbend metal lathe that weighs about 900 lbs. I’m going to leave him a note that says, “You always liked my tools. These are for you”. I can see his face now.
As you probably know, it’s not about money. It’s about enjoying your life, while knowing that material pursuits only detract from happiness and true friendships. It’s also about appreciating nature, and trying to leave a good environment for future generations.
A 15-year old vehicle that functions well is a great thing. Nobody should live their life trying to impress others with new cars and other material purchases. It’s a sure path to misery and a superficial unexamined life.
kk,
“You old people…”
And when the “you old people” are buying NEW cars, you complain that they’re driving up the prices and making it impossible for young people to buy cars. Folks can’t do anything right.
Wait until old people make it impossible for young people to buy iPhones. Then you will see a real revolt.
Home… no big deal, rent…. Car… lease, iPhone? That’s where the RED line is drawn.
I’m one of those frugal old people. Yes I could die tomorrow but what if I lived another 20 years. I don’t want to depend on my lazy useless son in law for food and shelter.
kk, of course! We did that same thing to what our parents left us. It’s the American Way!
I witnessed the mindset and frenzy. We wanted a minivan for extra room for the kids and felt like all-wheel drive is a necessity in the Midwest. We visited several Toyota dealerships and could only locate a handful of Toyota Sienna’s available around Chicagoland. All the dealers were busy with people combing the lots and sitting at sales desks. We went took a loaded model on a test drive and the salesman stated that we would need to act fast. He said he’d be looking for around $60,000 (which was approximately $10,000 above sticker). WTF – it’s a minivan … Unreal, it’s mania, pure and simple. Ended up reserving one with less bells and whistles in a few months for just below MSRP.
Wolf, you should change the name of this series from “Normally Astute Car Buyers…” to “Formerly Astute Car Buyers….”
This has been going on too long now to say anything other than “Formerly”.
The boat (and RV) market might be even crazier than the car market right now. New boats selling at huge margins over MSRP, every dealership completely out of new inventory, used boats bringing insane prices. I’m watching 3 year old used boats selling for way more than they sold for new. If that isn’t peak bubble, ready to burst I don’t know what is.
In a normal market 54% of 1st time boat buyers will no longer own a boat after 5 years, this wave of new buyers who bought irrationally should eclipse this 54% number. Once these new boat/RV buyers realize how expensive these things are, and how much work they are to actually use, I expect a tidal wave of used boats and RV’s hitting the market within the next couple years, right at the same time that dealers new unit inventories are piling up. This will drive boat and RV prices into the abyss.
The real question is who are these idiots paying more for used boats, rvs and cars than they cost new, and where is the money coming from?
The answer to this question is, everybody. Financially stable working professionals, wealthy retirees, working class folks who can get a loan.
Dealer inventory is gone due materials shortages and demand that shot through the roof due to covid and a booming economy (that is inexplicably being called a recession) These are all contributing factors.
There’s a pervasive thought that “it’s different this time” and current prices are a new floor and not the peak of a market cycle. My opinion is that things are indeed different this time, in that the crash will be even more drastic than the previous two.
The government printing money and handing it out for people to spend does not a booming economy make.
There are still innumerable cheap older used cars on Craigslist. People are out gorging on fancy new stuff.
So the pandemic-induced recession officially ended 15 months ago.
Can someone explain why the Fed has extreme emergency sky-is-falling world-is-ending ZIRP and infinite QE when GDP is growing at 7% with 5.5% inflation and <6% unemployment?
Isn’t the Fed supposed to set rates to “neutral” (3% or so) in the middle of an expansion so they have some dry powder to combat the next recession?
And isn’t the federal government supposed to cut back and reduce its deficits during an expansion rather than pushing for trillions more in stimulus?
Can anyone explain WTF is going on?
This may have been a side effect of the stimulus checks and “easy” money many have been pulling from the stock and crypto markets. People tend to spend perceived windfalls more carelessly than they do their hard earned money. How long will this continue after the easy money runs dry?
in 1980 when I was young fool I fell for the 40 miles per gallon diesel rabbit. Paid a few hundred over sticker and only got 300 for my 73 olds. So this mania will too pass as Wolf’s WTF charts crash back to earth