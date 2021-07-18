Plunge of Retail Inventories, Collapse of New & Used Vehicle Inventories: The Shortages Depicted in Charts

Inventories at retailers document this mess.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Turns out, when the US government spends $5 trillion in borrowed fiscal stimulus over 16 months, and the Fed hands out $4 trillion in monetary stimulus over the same period, causing asset prices to boom, demand for goods is going to wash over the land in tsunami-like waves, and supply chains that snake all over the world, amid finely honed just-in-time-inventory strategies, get tangled up. And as retail sales spiked in a historic manner, shortages of all kinds have been cropping up, including the semiconductor shortage that has slammed the auto industry with a vengeance.
Inventories at retailers document this mess. Inventories are tight all around, but they’re in catastrophic condition at auto dealers, which before the pandemic accounted for over one-third of total retail inventories.
Inventories at new vehicle dealers, used vehicle dealers, and parts dealers fell to $153 billion in May, down 36% from May 2019, according to data released by the Census Bureau on Friday. And the inventory-sales ratio – with inventories and sales both in dollars, the impact of inflation gets canceled out – dropped to 1.14, the lowest level in the data going back to 1992:
The inventory-sales ratio (inventories divided by sales) is a standard metric in the retail industry. A ratio of 1 means that the retailer has enough goods in inventory for one month of sales at the current rate of sales. This would be 30 days’ supply. A ratio of 2 – meaning 60 days’ supply – is considered healthy in the auto industry.
In dollar terms: The ever-more expensive vehicles in inventory over the years explain all of the long-term rise of inventories in the chart below. Unit retail sales – and unit inventories with them – have had huge cyclical swings, up and down, over the past 20 years and went nowhere. In 2019, new-vehicle unit sales were at 1999 and 2000 levels, with just over 17 million vehicles sold, followed by a plunge in 2020 to the 1978 level.
In unit sales, the industry has stagnated for two decades. And inventories in units paralleled this stagnation. What changed were the prices of vehicles.
Dealers book vehicles into inventory at cost (“invoice”), not at retail price. But MSRP gives us an indication of what happened to dealer cost: the MSRP of the F-150 XLT, the bestselling truck in the US, rose by 80% from the 2000 model year ($19,410) to the 2021 model year ($35,050). And the MSRP of the Camry LE, the bestselling car in the US, rose by 22% over the same period, from $20,388 to $24,970 (the WOLF STREET Pickup Truck and Car Price Index).
In addition, there has been a large-scale structural shift away from less costly cars to more expensive SUVs and trucks, which further ballooned the dollars tied up in inventory, without increasing units in inventory.
It is with this surge in per-unit costs in mind that we look at long-term inventory levels in dollar terms. And this makes the 36% plunge in total vehicle and parts inventories, from $240 billion in May 2019 to $153 billion in May 2021 that much more brutal given the shift to more expensive units over the period:
During the Financial Crisis, there also was a plunge in inventories, but it was accompanied by a collapse in vehicle sales that caused GM, Chrysler, and a slew of component makers to file for bankruptcy protection.
This time around, fueled by stimulus, there has been strong retail demand for vehicles in March, April, and May, and it was only in June, with inventories depleted and prices sky-high, that sales fell sharply and were down 14% from June 2019. But the current inventory data is only for the end of May, which was the base for what was available for sale in early June.
Total inventories at all retailers, from auto dealers to supermarkets, fell to $598 billion in May, seasonally adjusted, down 9.8% from May 2019, the third month in a row of declines, but still up from the low in June last year. These inventories in May, and retail sales in May – which had declined from April – produced the second lowest inventory-sales ratio in the history of the data going back to 1992, the lowest having been in April:
The spikes in the chart above occurred when retail sales suddenly plunged – after the Lehman bankruptcy and in March and April 2020.
In dollar terms: Price increases of goods in inventory over the years explain part of the long-term rise of inventories in the chart below. Note that the decline in inventories over the past few months comes despite rampant cost increases (and price increases), as the stimulus-fueled retail boom drained inventories:
Inventories without auto and parts dealers, in dollar terms are back on expansion track, having reached a new all-time high of $444 billion in May, which shows to just what extent new and used vehicle inventories have plunged, while most other retailers have gotten a better grip on their inventories, with shortages in some products, and more than plentiful supply in other products:
But increased costs of items in inventory cover up part of the tightness; and given the surge in retail sales compared to pre-pandemic years, the inventory-sales ratio, though it has ticked up for the second month in a row, remains near its all-time record low. Note the long-term trend (green line) of two decades of lean-inventory strategies and the shift to ecommerce with its inventory efficiencies (centralized warehousing):
Inventories at food and beverage stores, after the empty-shelves spring last year, have recovered overall and edged up to a new record of $54.4 billion in May.
Because sales at these stores were about 15% higher than they’d been before the pandemic, they pushed down the inventory-sales ratio to 0.73, compared to the multi-year average before the pandemic of 0.78. Food and beverage stores are increasing their dollar inventory overall, but are turning it even more quickly, giving rise to sporadic and brief shortages in a few items here and there.
The ex-auto inventory-to-sales ratio chart seems to mirror the backlog in semi truck orders you chronicled here a few years ago.
Looks like an inventory buildup created strong transportation demand.
What I don’t understand is how we can have sea freight rates spiking to the sky during a time when there are so many supply shortages, as evidenced by the super-tight inventory situation.
I also wonder what will happen to attitudes about just-in-time inventory practices. It should be obvious to everyone occupying a c-suite seat how much risk to their top line revenues this practice represents.
Risk?
There is no risk anymore.
Bailouts and cheap and easy money at ZIRP for everyone…in the club.
Just-in-time inventory isn’t just a C-suite thing. Consumer attitudes about just-in-time purchasing may also have shifted. The toilet-paper fiasco last spring was a wake-up call.
When you know the stuff you need may not be in the store when you go, you stock up on whatever you can find whenever you can find it.
Further, when you know inflation is rampant, many people will buy extra of every durable good that you can store, because it’s a better deal than keeping money in the bank. Others will outright hoard stuff in order to resell it later (consider medical respirators and facemasks a year ago…). That extra demand creates even more shortages and pushes prices up even faster. It creates even more inflation.
Wolf has been cautioning us about how the inflationary mindset can creep into a society and become a vicious cycle, and this is another example.
10-4 JT..Bit what’s their (govt.) end game?
Government game is mostly incompetence and corruption. Anyone old enough to remember the cause of the S&L crisis, the actual corruption involved including political contributions and the horrible clean up using RTC. It was all papered over with losses added to government debt. At least a few went to jail.
This will take a long time to iron out. I talked to a friend yesterday who is in the business of importing hardware ( bolts etc.) in container size order quantities from Taiwan. She said that as of Friday the total lead time for made to order hardware ( which includes production and transportation) is 350 days.
JT..or more too the point..what’s your end game?
Just for a comparison, the GDP of the United States in 2020 was about $21T.
Yep. about HALF of the US economy is government debt.
What could go wrong?
“Turns out, when the US government spends $5 trillion in borrowed fiscal stimulus over 16 months, and the Fed hands out $4 trillion in monetary stimulus over the same period…”
It says six comments, but only three show. Have some been nuked?
Very informative article. This is certainly a good time to wait before purchasing. Yesterday I drove by 6 car lots on my way to town. Following the WS info on declining autos/trucks, the 1/2 full lots were no surprise. Loose credit and stimulus happening everywhere it seems. Even in Canadian news like CBC there were articles on high mileage cars being worth serious money these days.
There will be a pull back…it’s coming. This craziness can’t last much longer. There should be some good buys coming along in the next year or two.
Paulo, I’ll bet some comments are stuck in moderation.
If a comment is in moderation, it does not show in the count. The count only counts public comments that are still there and published comments that were deleted.
True, Paulo, but with talk of inflation and dollars losing value, many people think they will lose money if they wait. And when it comes down to it, people want to buy new things. Its part of our disposition. It gives us pleasure and excitement for a short while… So it doesn’t take much convincing. Be it an advertisement we see or a fear we will lose money if we don’t act now… the results are the same. A sale is made and we are distracted for a while by our new “thing”. By the way, I agree with you. This is not the time to buy. This is the time to prepare to buy at sometime in the future.
Paulo, I disagree with you about how long the craziness can last. The 1970s showed that the craziness can go on for a long time, if the government doesn’t act decisively to stop it. (And why would they? Government is the biggest debtor and needs inflation to stay solvent.)
US Government just might print/conjure/wish Clunkers 2022 into existence? The free money is just to easy to stop. F and GM at near five year high at stock market values. That would seem illogical but these times are strange
Paulo,
“It says six comments, but only three show. Have some been nuked?”
The first comment got nuked because it told you how to vote in the next election. And a couple of comments that had replied to it went down with it. Someone was trying to hijack the comments with some political BS. Thankfully I caught it early enough before 60 people replied to it.
Thanks Wolf, if we need more political posturing we only need to watch t.v., or browse the newspaper. Good for you.
I’m keeping my 2000 Toyota Corolla with its hand cranked windows and no chips and spyware. I plan to register it as a historic vehicle (over 20years old) with the DMV and avoid vehicle inspections.
But then you’re not able to use it as a daily driver, right? I’ve looked at historic vehicle tags and it seemed it’s only for garage queens that go to car shows. Bottom line – if you’re driving it regularly, the local DMV wants their money.
When I lived in Arizona, the annual emissions test results for my 95 Corolla showed readings all over the place. One time, I barely passed emissions, the next year I passed with flying colors. I always went to the same test station in warm weather with a warm engine and rarely changed anything on my car (spark plugs, etc). The results were always like a bunch of random numbers with no meaning. In Nevada, they have privately owned test stations like they do in California. They only give you a pass or fail test result. I go to the station that offers a free retest if you fail, and I avoid the test stations that also do the repairs in case you fail. Every year, I magically pass.
Unfortunately, I don’t have the hand-cranked windows and the driver’s side window has been broken for 20 years.
If the Fed or whatever or whomever the junta that’s in charge must keep all the balls in the air and the political class must do its job of keeping 1/2 of the country at the throat of the other 1/2 . Booze and entertainment are not in short supply and that is most important. That ball can not hit the ground. The amazing thing to me is that a majority of the people believe that the junta in charge will make up for inflation with free money. They ain’t worried. Government creates their reality. Get your popcorn and load the ol’ trusted side by side and pull the sleeve out to open bore to cover the front door and watch the greatest show on earth. It will not disappoint.
J Pow for Prez!!!
Combining the Executive Branch and the Central Bank will lead to greater prosperity for all!!!
Think about it. J Pow can simply issue an Executive Order to buy all debts and forgive them in one stroke.
I don’t think that combo is in the cards. This guy will be written about and studied for a very long time. His best bet is to duck out and drop off the radar. Write some books and give some private speeches
Before the model T automobiles were playthings for the rich. I think the current situation is a sign that is what we are slowing returning to. I think these dealerships will never fill back up with affordable cars. As the stimmies disappear more and more people will be unable to afford the new cars that will be available. The fleet of used cars will slowly wear out and the percentage of people owning cars will plummet. Cars will eventually return to being just playthings for the rich.
My gut is that the fading stimulus, at some point, has got to deliver a gut punch to the auto market. There is no way this is sustainable without endless stimulus. Everybody bought a bunch of cars already. It’s got to slow down.
But they can trade cars between themselves at higher and higher valuation. With a couple of friendly bankers on board, everyone will get richer. Not enough? Contact Softbank to get some funding. Still not enough, issue a “stable” coin backed by automobiles.
WTF in reverse, this is so weird. The normal WTF goes from bottom left to upper right. This is the opposite. This is more bizarre than normal.
Honestly, there are too many cars on the road in the US. Traffic jams everywhere. Glad to hear that perhaps there may be less of them in the short term.
The American consumer is harder to take down than a charging Cape buffalo . They keep coming and you either sell if you are lucky and got the current object of their whim or desire or get the hell out of the way.
One thing that stands out in all this crazy inflationary results is where it HAS occurred and where it HASN’T. Australia and many other OECD countries have had similar amounts of fiscal and monetary stimulus without all the resultant fuss.
I think I big part of the reason why there have been price pressures in the US is that the US has plenty who have previously been on very low incomes receiving stimulus. So no surprises that people have splurged.
In other OECD countries normal wages and welfare are higher so the change in the income of people hasn’t been as extreme.
I should add that as an Australian we have had asset price inflation particularly in houses due to monetary stimulus. As I understand it this has been a trend across the OECD.
Though apart from in a few areas, inflation here has largely been docile. Peoples incomes haven’t changed. The only people who faced noticeable increases in income due to COVID were some part time workers, mostly restricted to students etc.