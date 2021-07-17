Too Much Money Chasing Too Few Goods and Services

Inflation can be considered a tax, an especially regressive one, falling harder on those with lower income and/or assets.
By Bill Bergman, Director of Research, Truth in Accounting:
As we’ve noted previously, the Federal Reserve’s “M2” monetary aggregate began growing significantly faster than the “GDP” measure of economic output in the United States beginning around 2008, amidst the 2007-2009 financial and economic crisis.
With the federal government’s massive fiscal and economic “stimulus” policies arriving together with a pandemic and government lockdowns, M2 growth has recently risen dramatically higher than GDP growth.
Earlier this week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (within the U.S. Department of Labor) reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose in June at one of its fastest growing rates in more than a decade. Some people have been pointing to the fact that year-over-year changes in the CPI may be high recently in part because the comparisons to last year’s levels were amidst the onset of the pandemic. But in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and on a seasonally adjusted basis, the CPI rose at an annualized rate of more than 8 percent, which is the highest quarterly growth rate since the third quarter of 1981.
It’s always worthwhile to keep an eye on alternative inflation measures, given the estimation issues associated with government statistics, and considering the source of those statistics.
Along those lines, a recent survey of small businesses by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) returned a result for prices that hasn’t been reached since 1981.
And the prices component of the monthly Institute for Supply Management survey of business purchasing managers rose in June 2021 to its highest reading since July 1979.
Inflation can be considered as a tax, and an especially regressive one, falling harder on those with lower income and/or assets. Inflation can be considered one cost of government.
But it’s interesting to consider (and we will, in coming months) how well the government a) measures inflation overall, and b) covers the cost of government as an element of the overall cost of living.
Government sales taxes end up getting covered by the CPI, for example, as that statistic (uncertain and/or flawed in other respects) measures prices including sales taxes at the retail level. But significant issues arise for other taxes (like property taxes) that matter for the cost of government, as well as taxes that are not explicitly covered by the CPI (or related measures like the PCE deflator).
Back in the Great Depression, economists and government developed our modern framework for Gross Domestic Product (GDP, the total value of goods and services produced in a given period). There were four main components (C+I+G+NX) – Consumer Spending, Investment Spending, Government Spending, and Net Exports.
Some have questioned whether the G (Government Spending) belongs there at all, from an opportunity cost perspective, as government spending relies on taxes or borrowing money that could have been spent by somebody else.
But let’s put that interesting debate aside and consider whether what is good for the goose is good for the gander. If GDP should include government spending, our government should do a better job of including the cost of government in its measures of the cost of living. By Bill Bergman, Director of Research, Truth in Accounting
It really has become a game, hasn’t it?
Trillions in government debt is then trillions more in the next spending package. Not only is there no shame from our “representatives” – there is pride on how much they can out do each other. And the voters love all the “something for nothing” freebies.
And then the Fed, not to be outdone, has the pedal to the floor QE and flooding the world with magically created more trillons of more debt.
All that money wants to find a home in a real asset before the music stops.
Stocks, real estate, commodities, etc.
And those in the front of the line will do just that. Those in the back of the line get $800,000 crack shacks.
However, there is no free lunch. This has been tried over and over in the history of governments and money.
And always ends the same. And very badly.
And those in power always say “no one could have seen this coming…”
M2 is but a part of all the dollars in existence.
The price of goods available expands or contracts to fit the amount of money available to buy them.
I think we’re at a point where the inflation rate in terms of purchasing power doesn’t even matter anymore because if the top 1% decide to buy up tangible things, prices will go through the roof. In any given year, we are at the mercy of the super rich. We hope they spend their money on intangible assets or tangible assets where the price is much higher than the material it’s made of (luxury cars, luxury homes, expensive art, etc). If that money ever begins to focus more on things that are useful to average people, we simply won’t be able to buy things at any price. Maybe inflation averages 2% for the next 15 years and then suddenly shoots up to infinity because it’s all sold out and unavailable at any price. The higher the wealth inequality, the more rapidly it can happen and the more likely it will happen. I think Wolf showed a statistic once that showed that even if we exclude the top 1%, the next 9% have an average wealth of $7 million, so we have to hope that this group of people keeps spending money on stupid things as well.
=top 1% decide to buy up tangible things=
Paraphrasing old proverb: “If Wishes were Horses Jerome Powell could buy the Whole F… World ”
About 10 years ago all MSM outlets all of a sudded started babbling “$3T of mineral wealth was just discovered in Afghanistan !”
Also all TV channels were showing group of Afghani women in Kabul protesting their oppression (real or imagined).And all of those women wanted to go to college and become Doctors and Lawyers 😀😀😀
Well…
Did not work out as planned.
I think Jerome Powell can snap his fingers,conjure up another $3T,go to Afghanistan and try to buy the whole country & poppy fields & mineral rights.
Somebody will take $3T.Then somebody else-most likely bearded guy with RPG or Stinger-will explain to him that what works in the US will not work there.
“purchasing power doesn’t even matter anymore because if the top 1% decide to buy up tangible things”
Orthodox Investor, that is a very compelling and cogent thought. Thanks for sharing.
They aren’t going to buy all the $15. shirts or $25. shoes at Walmart.
Well no. They buy things that have a return. Like stocks, companies that are profitable. Those companies make things. Those companies employ people. Those people buy the 15 shirts. The rich own those people and give them enough money to buy shirts (wages). The rich don’t buy shirts. They buy whole systems of production including the human resource.
In December of 2020, US private debt was 164.11% of GDP. That was a lot higher than US Government debt at 107.60% of GDP. No wonder the Government has to keep the stimulus money flowing.
In the U.S., we borrow money we don’t have, to buy stuff we don’t need, to impress people we don’t like. We work to pay off debt and then we die. When the stock market bubble finally breaks, there will be a lot of pension plans that will be horribly underfunded. In the future, only a small fraction of Americans will outlive their money.
Rich, this is a terrific comment. I would just like to add that the condition you describe applies to far more countries than the US, my country as well, (Canada). All first world countries I would imagine.
we borrow money we don’t have, to buy stuff we don’t need, to impress people we don’t like. We work to pay off debt and then we die.
Amen.
We are having visitors overnight this Monday. Two couples. We are going all out with food and liquor….music. Now that is money well spent! Breaking bread with people we care about.
“We buy shit we don’t need, with money we don’t have, to impress people we don’t like.”
That’s George Carlin, a famous stand-up comedian, now deceased. His societal observations were trenchant.
1) Jeff Desjardin : US household debt/ GDP is 78%, UK : 89%, NZ : 95%, Canada : 110%, Australia : 122%, Switzerland : 131%.
Portion of the mortgage debt, total : $14.5T :
2) The silent generation : 4.8%.
3) Boomers : 29%.
4) Generation X : 42% !!
5) Millennials : 24.2%.
6) Generation Z : 0%
Luckily only 13% of workers have pension plan. So not that many people will be effected?
But about all Government workers have pension plans and from what I have seen is they raise taxes to make up for the underfunded amount
That low 13% number is vastly overstated. It only includes “Defined Benefit” retirement plans. In point of fact the percent of the American workforce that has any type of retirement plan (Defined benefit and/or Defined Contribution) has risen from 42% in 1975 to over 60% today.
Moreover, the participation goes up by age. Perhaps the 20-somethings of the world SHOULD be putting money aside for retirement… but they are not… nor have they ever been. I certainly didn’t at that age. They have more immediate concerns and uses for their money (like career-starting and child-rearing)… to say nothing of making less money than other adults to boot.
The real issue is that so much of the money retirees have set aside in IRAs and 401Ks simply hasn’t earned enough to create safety in retirees old ages. It has been a rough 20 years.
Agree with Orthodox Investor.
The inflation has already happened, in the sense that the money supply has been inflated beyond all recognition. It’s a fait accompli. All we’re waiting for now is to see how it will show up in the system and which powerless segments of society will feel the hurt the most.
The only quibble I have with Mr. Bergman is that inflation *is* a tax levied by the overclass on everyone else. They, by definition, cannot suffer a loss of purchasing power having been first in line doing the buying that trickles down through the rest of the economy.
Trickle down really does work. Just not in the way you were told.
I think you’re talking about the Cantillon effect.
RightNYer: No, I am not.
While Cantillion’s observations are playing out now, as they did in the 18th Century, I reject the premise that today’s inflationary policies were put in place in a Quixotic attempt to help the average person.
My point is more narrow: today’s monetary expansionism is an intentional tax levied by self-appointed masters on the rest of us. They aren’t accidentally creating a financial system that resembles cannon balls rolling around on a wooden ship during a hurricane.
They *know* it destroys wealth for the bottom 90% of the population. They just don’t care.
Exactly my view.
“They *know* it destroys wealth for the bottom 90% of the population. They just don’t care.”
MONETIZATION OF DEBT HAS A VERY SAD HISTORICAL RECORD.
The Fed is a classic example of “Groupthink” in action.
The question is how long will will it take for the results of these stupid policies to become obvious to the average American.
Cheers,
B
We’ve been seeing a lot of inflation over the past 30-40 years, but almost all of it has been at the high end of the economic scale. Interest rates are near zero, stock prices have been soaring, high end real state keeps booming, the art market is insane and just about anything a rich person is likely to buy has appreciated in value. That’s because no one except the very rich has had any money.
Now, it’s inflation for the rest of us. Somehow, ordinary Americans have gotten their greedy mitts on a bit of the green stuff. Of course, prices are soaring. The bottom 99% is a market sector that has barely been scraping buy, and now they want to buy stuff. That means all sorts of adjustments. The horror, the horror.
Exactly how?
Not counting freebies from government.
“Somehow, ordinary Americans have gotten their greedy mitts on a bit of the green stuff.”
I think he was being sarcastic.
Concurrently, why would anyone expect any other outcome than one which has happened? The country as a whole (far from just the rich actual or imagined) has been living beyond it’s means for decades.
Add it all up and it equals most Americans being poorer or a lot poorer in the future.
The average American has virtually no chance of winning a home over an investment firm, which may pay 20% to 50% over asking price, in cash, sometimes scooping up entire neighborhoods at once.
Wolf did an article about two weeks ago pointing out that this is not true.
Thanks! Here it is…
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/06/22/no-blackstone-didnt-buy-17000-houses-out-from-under-desperate-homebuyers-and-blackrock-didnt-buy-a-whole-neighborhood-but-built-to-rent-is-a-h/
Scooping up neighborhoods? Probably not. After the GFC a lot of the SFH rental stock came from foreclosures. It wasn’t until later that they started building SFH rental communities. Even then, when Blackrock bought that rental community the tenants had right of first refusal and quite a few bought the houses they were renting.
Outbidding the little guy? Actually they’re front-running the little guy. The real estate fintechs buy houses that aren’t even listed, mark them up, and flip them a month later. Even if they aren’t flipping a house they make buying and selling a lot easier. You can buy a house without leaving your sofa. In a hot market that removes the brakes.
So the corporate players are adding to the churn and adding to the price inflation. I can’t imagine someone who’s not contemplating selling their house changing their mind because they got a cold call, but apparently they do.
I saw some interesting data yesterday. Builder sentiment is way up. Building permits are rising but builders aren’t building to keep pace. I don’t know why, but they’re building far fewer houses than they get permits for. Waiting on materials? Not enough labor? Trying to imitate DeBeers?
It should get interesting when the mortgage moratorium ends. Assuming it ever ends.
Although Randy is not factually correct but I get the essence of his post
There are bidding wars going on for homes in the market and people have to really stretch to buy crappy homes
The reason for above is.. financializtion of homes and yields so low that no where else to go
All by design by FED to enrich the asset holders at the expense of common Joe
Phony fiat for real assets! What is the endgame?
“Inflation can be considered as a tax”
Except that a tax, in theory, is part of the cost of governance. Inflation does not pay for service. Perhaps it might be more accurate to say the inflation feels like a tax.
Just a thought.
Except taxes aren’t even required to pay for services.
All that’s required are people that accept the currency being paid for their services.
Try it yourself, mint your own cash.
It really is a a tax that pays for government “services”. By borrowing from bond holders and paying them back less in real terms, they have more budget to spend on things.
You might want to think why is government and the Fed doing all in their power to create massive inflation.
Most likely to reduce the actual real cost of government debt.
Tiff Macklem of the Bank of Canada sees no inflation, and he’s glad that wages are suppressed, while he and Adam Vaughan laugh at their gains in their asset values.
But the Bank of Canada cut its QE for the third time, now by 60%, and is thereby a year ahead of the Fed on tapering. They cited the housing bubble as one of the reasons:
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/07/14/bank-of-canada-tapers-bond-purchases-3rd-time-bank-of-new-zealand-stops-qe-cold-turkey-citing-housing-bubble-in-least-regrets-policy/
I don’t believe for one second that this is due to wild consumer spending.
I can understand shortages due to getting production back on line. As we’re seeing with timber, which is down by more than half in a couple of months, these phenomena are self-correcting. Nothing any government or central bank needs to address.
There seems to be a supply bottleneck on the west coast with container shops sitting offshore for extraordinary lengths of time. This too should be self correcting. Nothing any government or central bank can do.
Food costs will be impacted by the drought. Nothing any government or central bank can do.
Chip production will be addressed by chip makers. Nothing any government or central bank should do but they are, well, because. The next thing we’ll see is a chip glut in 2022.
Oil is not under our control either. Nothing any government knows how to handle.
The manic purchasing of houses and cars – no matter how much we beat it to death – seems as impenetrable as why the Kardashians are famous.
I read about a “mansion shortage ” in Palm Beach due to all the rich New Yorkers moving there. But here in my little backwater there’s a feeding frenzy for $300,000 houses.
There seems to be a worker’s strike going on. We’re still down 6,000,000 jobs. Please don’t let the government try to help. They’ve already made it worse with stimulus checks and extra unemployment benefits. This is something employers and employees will need to sort out.
Ultimately most of this price inflation is not due to hot money.
This is one of the most dramatic charts I’ve ever seen. Whether you believe velocity of money means anything or not, please look at this gross aberration.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/M2V
Lowest turnover ever. Don’t succumb to “action bias”. Doing something isn’t always better than doing nothing. Fiddling with most of these things will just make it worse.
For once I’d like to try letting millions of individual human beings work out their own problems.
Michael,
The M2 velocity chart you linked has been obviated by modern payment methods. It no longer measures anything. This should become apparent when you look at it. The decline started in 1997 because that’s when online payment methods and other online-based systems became a thing, when when payment via paper dollars and checks began to collapse. The new online-based systems didn’t exist when the this measure was devised. People keep citing this chart, but it’s totally useless. The chart needs to go into the closet of history.
And replace it with what?
Not sure. Maybe I should lock myself up for months and not emerge until I found something that works :-]
There are plenty of money supply measures that capture reality more or less. It’s just that this “velocity” version is dysfunctional.
If M2 velocity means nothing, why are we discussing M2 vs GDP?
M2 is still useful in terms of dollars out there. M2 velocity is not.
There is a difference between “local” and “global” analysis-like finding extremum points (maxima or minima) or studying manifold as a whole (Morse theory).
To glimpse US physical economy as a whole you may google “BEA Input-Output Matrix”.It has 3000 rows and 3000 columns and is calculated since 1940,courtesy of smart Russian cat Vassily Leontieff…
To take a look at the total money flows you may google google “Circular Flow of Income”,btw Gov Almighty is in there.From that Wiki Article to article links to Fed Deepest Secrets to Truth-who dares wins !!!
Makes no sense to single out just “M2” and stake one’s life on it 😀
Bill is not using the M2 velocity you’re using, as you can tell. He’s using M2 money supply.
I’ve spent the last hour online looking for validation of your thesis on M2 without success. Can you provide a citation?
Please explain why the featured article uses M2 in both charts if M2 is a useless number. Why present us theses based on useless data?
Maybe the drop in M2 velocity since 1997 isn’t due to changes in payment methods but a reflection of a stagnating economy.
And where does the money come from to pay credit-card balances come from if not money in M2 accounts?
You’re confusing/conflating/equating M2 money supply (in this article) with M2 velocity. It’s the velocity part that has been obviated by technology. M2 money supply is fine.
You might be on to something with the worker strike. I went out for late supper burger and was looking for a fast food restaurant a 8:30 on a Saturday night. The local Wendy’s and Burger King were already close for the night. So was the Long John Silvers and a few others. I had to drive all over to finally find a Taco Bell.
I have never seen so many fast food places closed this early on a Saturday night
Add on “futures” contracts for things that may have had a reason for being, but now are just the over financialization of everything.
If the vaccine decay faster than Dr. Faust admits, the inflation decay
will be faster than it’s rise.
“Back in the Great Depression, economists and government developed our modern framework for Gross Domestic Product (GDP, the total value of goods and services produced in a given period). There were four main components (C+I+G+NX) – Consumer Spending, Investment Spending, Government Spending, and Net Exports.
Some have questioned whether the G (Government Spending) belongs there at all, from an opportunity cost perspective, as government spending relies on taxes or borrowing money that could have been spent by somebody else.”
Yes. I’m so tired of hearing about 2021 Q1 and Q2 “explosive” economic growth, when nearly all of that growth was due to government spending. I don’t consider the government borrowing or printing money, and handing it to people to spend on Chinese imports to be economic growth.
GDP actually measures the monetary value of transactions but you know it. It’s a very poor measure of economic well being which is what “growth” is supposed to be about.
Importing unlimited numbers of immigrants will also contribute to growth, even as the quality of life deteriorates for those who were already here. But GDP doesn’t measure that either.
The population of the MSA I live in has increased somewhere around 5X since I first moved here in 1975 to 6MM+. Anyone who lives here is a prisoner much of the time in their own house or maybe a small radius around where they live due to traffic gridlock. But hey, life has never been better since they can order everything they need and communicate with most everyone without ever leaving their house.
And the price of adenochrome keeps going up.
Gonna have to go back to Haiti.
When NX is negative for year and a half, I is negative, C was negative for half a year, G must rise.
Thanks, FED.
A lot of M2 is obviously the FED generating reserves for the banks.
Can there really be “too few goods and services” when China is willing to overproduce almost everything to achieve its own internal political goals?
Regarding inflation, remember what the M M T crowd said what they would do when inflation runs hot? They said they would raise taxes to pull the excess money out of the economy!
So this is the test if they were talking bollocks or not. Wait what? They just proposed $3.5T more spending? I guess their bluff has been called already.
Not that anyone ever believed that they would really raise taxes during stagflation. Nor should they, of course. This stuff never made any sense. I wish we were done with it now but most likely we are not.