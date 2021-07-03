Semiconductor Shortage Slams Auto Sales in June. Ford Swoons. Toyota, after Hoarding Chips, Blows Away GM for First Time Ever

Toyota, pioneer of just-in-time inventory, goes: Hahahahaha…
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Ford Motor was the last major automaker to report US sales for June on Friday. Most others reported US sales on Thursday. GM and FCA don’t report monthly sales; they only report quarterly, so Q2 sales. Tesla doesn’t report US sales at all; it only reports quarterly global sales, and the industry guesses its US sales. The semiconductor shortage and supply-chain fiasco were written all over auto sales in June.
For the auto industry overall, sales plunged in June.
June sales for the industry overall fell to 1.30 million vehicles, down 14.2% from June 2019, after a strong March, April, and May (data by Bureau of Economic Analysis). In terms of the Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate (SAAR) of sales, which takes the number of selling days and other seasonal factors into account and then annualizes the result, vehicle sales came out this way:
- June: 15.4 million SAAR, -9.5% from June 2019; except for the collapse last spring, it was the lowest for any month since January 2014.
- May: 17.0 million SAAR, -1.0% from May 2019.
- April: 18.6 million SAAR, highest total for any month in 16 years, +7.4% from April 2019.
- March: 17.9 million SAAR, +7.9% from March 2019.
But don’t cry for automakers. They’re making it up with price.
Automakers have shifted production to their highest profit-margin units; and they’ve cut incentives, and dealers are charging record prices, over sticker in many cases. As a result, the average transaction price and average per-unit gross profits have spiked to records in June, as consumers have adopted a new attitude that I have never seen on dealer lots before.
Rather than haggle till they get the price down, or go on buyers’ strike as they had done for a couple of years during the Great Recession, consumers are paying whatever it takes to get a new or used vehicle as their whole mindset about inflation has changed.
Ford sales hobbled by massive production cuts due to chip shortage.
Ford sounded pretty chipper in the headline of the news release, focusing on the few things it did sell more of: “Ford Electrified Vehicle Sales up 117 Percent in June – Delivering New First Half Record – Mustang Mach-E Sales up 27 Percent Over May…”
But Ford’s total sales in June plunged 26.9% year-over-year to 115,789 vehicles, with retail sales down 32.5%. These are deliveries by dealers to their customers, or by Ford to large fleet customers, such as rental car companies.
Ford has given up on cars. The only “car” it still manufactures is the Mustang. It killed all its other car lines. And that sales volume just went to Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Kia, etc. And total car sales, after having collapsed every year for years, collapsed by another 82% in June year-over-year, to just 2,868 Mustangs and a handful of leftover Fusions that were still sitting on dealer lots.
F-150 sales plunged 30% year-over-year in June to 45,673 trucks. In terms of SUVs, Escape sales plunged 40% to 8,871 units, Explorer sales plunged 38% to 9,445 units, and Expedition sales plunged 43% to 7,453 units. These are all popular models with plenty of demand.
The problem wasn’t lack of demand, but lack of supply. At the end of April, Ford announced that it would likely cut global production in Q2 by half. The entire first half was marred by production cuts at various plants. On June 30, Ford announced further production cuts for July and August. The culprit is the same every time: semiconductor shortages and parts shortages.
Toyota, paragon of just-in-time inventory, blew everyone away by having stockpiled chips.
Following the Fukushima disaster in 2011, which massively tangled up its just-in-time supply chain, Toyota demanded from its suppliers that they stockpile two to six months of semiconductors of all kinds for Toyota to deal with supply shocks, Reuters reported in March based on sources.
Because of this “business continuity plan” (BCP), when the semiconductor shortages hit, suppliers were obligated to prioritize Toyota’s orders. The sources told Reuters that the microcontroller units (MCUs) that often combine CPUs, flash memory, and other devices, and that control functions such as braking, acceleration, steering, ignition, combustion, tire pressure gauges, and rain sensors, were hit the hardest by the chip shortages.
A Toyota spokesman told Reuters that one of the goals of its lean-inventories strategy was to become sensitive to inefficiencies and risks in supply chains, identify the potentially most damaging bottlenecks, and to devise a system to avoid them.
“The BCP for us was a classic lean solution,” a spokesman told Reuters. But Toyota pays the suppliers for this service. Turns out, those costs were a good investment.
In June, Toyota blew everyone away. While inventories were super tight due to production cuts with other automakers, Toyota had the supply and could meet demand, and demand was huge because people wanting to buy Ford or GM products had trouble finding them, and Toyota dealers had product.
And in June, Toyota’s total sales skyrocketed by 40%, blowing away GM and Ford and everyone. The hated cars that Ford threw under the bus, so to speak? Well, Toyota sold 68,771 cars, up 57% year-over-year. Ford sold 2,868 cars in June. Ford’s idiotic decision to walk away from cars just handed this market to Toyota and others.
Toyota also sold 77,944 SUVs, up 19% year-over-year. And it sold 138,560 trucks, up 33% year-over-year.
GM was bypassed in Q2 by Toyota for the first time ever.
General Motors doesn’t report monthly sales. It only reports quarterly. It reported Q2 sales of 688,236 vehicles, up 40% year-over-year – including record sales for its EV, the Bolt. But it was surpassed for the first time ever by Toyota (688,813 units in Q2).
Q2 included May when there was still more inventory, and it included April which was the biggest month for the industry since 2005. By reporting only quarterly, GM obscured the results of June under the strength of April and May, and it still got bypassed by Toyota.
The automakers’ changed data game.
All automakers used to release monthly sales data on the same day, a ritual that had been finely honed for many decades. They got these figures from their dealers, added them up, and released them with sales details by brand and model.
Then came Tesla, which didn’t play ball. It didn’t release US sales figures at all, but only global sales figures, and only quarterly.
Eventually, GM stopped releasing monthly figures as well and switched to quarterly, then Ford stopped, then FCA stopped, then others stopped. Last year, Ford backtracked and started releasing monthly figures again, but usually a day after everyone else. Go figure.
Monthly industry sales totals – both unadjusted and SAAR of sales – are released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, which relies on industry estimates. There are other industry estimates available behind paywall. Getting all the detailed monthly data from automakers directly by brand and model is no longer possible for all automakers, including the biggies GM and FCA, and that was apparently a good thing because their sales in June were dismal.
“Following the Fukushima disaster in 2011…Toyota demanded from its suppliers that they stockpile two to six months”
Is Toyota the only Japanese manufacturer to learn this lesson?
why should their suppliers stockpile inventory? if toyota (or GM or Ford or BMW) wants 6 months supply, then THEY should stockpile 6 months supply.
the whole JIT thing is BS, it just pushes the problem to the smaller guy who can least afford it and hides all the costs from the publicly traded companies.
Welcome to the way of the world.
It wouldn’t make sense for Toyota to stockpile them. Then Toyota would have the ship the inventory to the suppliers, to be assembled and shipped back.
Also note “But Toyota pays the suppliers for this service.”
If one supplier refuses to do that, there will be ten more willing to take its place. It will be a ‘problem’ they are happy to take on.
Moreover, this has nothing to do whether the demanding company is publicly traded or not.
I remember when the automakers used to report sales every 10 days. It was Ben Bidwell, Vice-President of Sales for Ford who said his whole life was measured by 10-day sales reports. They were eliminated in the late seventies.
In their latest sales report Ford made a big deal about the increase in the average transaction price. Looking at the sales by model Ford is putting all of its chips on the most profitable models. Sales of the Expedition and Navigator rose significantly. Furthermore, the new Bronco Sport which is nothing more than an Escape on steroids and sells for more than the Escape did very well.
Overall selling fewer vehicles but making a lot more on what they sell.
Is not Ford’s CEO ex-Toyota?
Yes, but he had nothing to do with manufacturing. At Lexus, he was doing sales, marketing, and customer satisfaction.
Just a matter of time before Ford and GM end up foreign owned too, disappear entirely, or keep whatever market share they can salvage by government decree if they can even pull it off.
I believe GM is down to around 20% market share which is less than half from the early 80’s when the Reagan administration forced “voluntary” quotas on the Japanese automakers.
If this seems implausible, what’s going to happen if (more like when) artificially cheap credit and lax lending standards end making it uneconomical to offer 84 month loans near 0% on vehicles most of their customers obviously cannot afford under more normal credit conditions?
Toyota is such a well run company.
Ford should one up Toyota and back to analog controls and gauges
“Toyota demanded from its suppliers that they stockpile two to six months of semiconductors of all kinds for Toyota to deal with supply shocks,”
That would actually be cool. Kind of retro look.
Agree. And a retro feel.
Peugeot has started doing it, I missed my 206.
French PSA does this on certain models to ensure parts other models.
Toyota also paid cash upfront for chips and didn’t play these games of holding payments out 6 months.
This is seriously a great point. As a producer, I can say it is definitely the guy who walks up and pays the minute he gets delivery is the one who will be served first when the chips are down.
Dearborn,Dearborn
My Daddy was a Ford Man
Thats what I’m heading toward,man
I wanna be a Ford Man too !!!
(old song from the 60’s)
To say that Ford ditched cars would be an overstatement.To be more precise – they ditched sedans like Crown Vic,Mercury Grand Marquis,Town Car,Taurus is hanging by its fingernails…
Even cops are switching from Police Interceptor Sedan (spruced-up Mercury Grand Marquis) to Police Interceptor Utility (spruced-up Ford Explorer)
My guess is that some (not all !!!) cops have an immense Ego and dont enjoy being looked down at by the Citizens in their tall shiny SUVs ☺
Very true.
This is why they should really be driving Ford Transits with the Interceptor packages.
Best view, much safer in a crash and room for lots of gear and prisoners.
Woke PD’s are switching to Ford Fusion Hybrids-I sh… you not,it is 200% true !!!
Meanwhile if they plan to turn all the new cars into Window Vista I will probably buy chip-less Kaiser Jeep or Willy’s or Ford Mutt…
What was good for Gen Patton & Gen Eisenhower should be good for me too.They are selling for about $10K.And they are indestructible !!!
Brent,
Hey, the Fusion Hybrid is a sweet car. We have one. Gets around 40 mpg in the city, less on the highway (regenerative braking charges the battery). Big car too, looks good, drives nicely, very comfortable, relaxing with its CVT that never shifts. Ford is nuts to kill it.
In terms of police departments, woke or not woke, they’re not buying any Fusion Hybrids anymore, because Ford stopped making them.
When I was in high school (1962-66) The Mustang, Comet Cyclone, Mercury were the best a young Ford lover could imagine. A sad lost dream now. Ford, Edison, Firestone all brilliant men who let us drive cheaply. WTF. I worked a Gulf station for a dollar an hour and paid cash for a new car in Dec 1966. Every year after that a new car every year for awhile. It’s over.
I think what we are seeing is the begining of the end for mass ownership of cars. Chip shortages, rising prices, lack of profit in ordinary cars are all symptoms of an aging industry that is having a hard time making vehicles with a cost of ownership low enough for the average joe. Combine this with increases in the price of gas, the price of insurance, the cost of parking, new tolls and crumbling roads and the days of happy motoring are coming to an end for many. Cars won’ disappear, but the bottom 50% of the income brackets will have a harder and harder time affording to own and feed one. People think that because cars seem to be a necessity for most people that they will always be able to have one. But I think those days are drawing to a close.
One of the interesting tidbits in the excellent book “When Money Dies” is the absolute low rate of car ownership in Germany 1920s and early 30s.
For example, in 1933 there was only 1 car for every 37 households in Germany, and the vast majority of these were owned by businesses. That equates to about one car per 120 people.
Noticed the low inventory last night when driving through the Columbus, GA auto mall. Part of me thought maybe they are storing vehicles offsite. Reality is that there is low inventory at multiple dealerships. Can’t wait to get to 2025. Hoping that by then everything is back to normal and markets have non-WTF on a daily
“Ford’s idiotic decision to walk away from cars just handed this market to Toyota and others.”
Personally I have always wondered whether Elon Musk is the genius that everyone claims him to be. But when you are competing in a market with companies run by idiots…
Quite right when brilliant minds create successful companies and then retire due to age limits normally their seats are taken by ego-filled idiots to drive companies to bankruptcy, the question is who chooses these idiots? shareholders who have never accomplished anything in their life except to squander huge fortunes of savers
Usually agree with Wolf, but not on this. How would producing cars have helped Ford in its chip shortage? Ford’s sedans were aging and a refresh would’ve required diverting resources from things people actually want. In the end, Ford has a very strong lineup and pushed important products to market before Toyota did.
– Fusion, Focus, Taurus all outdated. Do you suggest pulling an FCA/Stellantis by putting ridiculous powertrains in a la Charger and Challenger?
– New F150 hit market before Tundra. Maverick revealed before even new Tacoma.
– F150 lightning will be just EV pickup. F150 hybrid is the only hybrid pickup on market.
– Mustang Mach E is the only competitive non-Tesla “SUV” on the market.
– Escape and Explorer hybrids are one of the few SUV hybrids available on the market in their classes.
Ford could never compete with Toyota, Honda, or Hyundai/Kia in sedans. Most people in that segment want low operating cost and reliability. A new Fusion or Focus does not spring to mind. Toyota can coast on reliability and sell old products for good money like the 4Runner or Lexus NX. Others have to discount big time like the Dodge Grand Caravan.
Maybe this is partly why nobody wants to go back to work for hourly wages? You need to make almost $40/hr to afford the average new vehicle. Even with all the frantic increases and incentives, we’re light years away from that.
Why bust your butt when even late model used cars are out of reach? And apartments. And health care. And …. ad nauseum.
Why not just give up, move into one of those shared group houses, smoke some now-legal weed and run the occasional gig as needed?
I am sorry to say that GM and Ford are finally finished. Maybe all the top exec’s that have been plundering the coffers for years will get more Government assistance to live. GM still owes BILLIONS from the taxpayer bailout 11 years ago. I loved my Cadillac’s and Electra 225. When my GM stock went to 0, they offered me new preferred stock, really. The last new Cadillac I bought with a sticker price of 56K, was so bad that I gave it to my daughter with low miles on it. After 3 years she sold it for 1K.
At what point, do people realise they are being overcharged and start to get angry or is this the new dumbed, down normal.
Toyota has been the most profitable of the big car manufacturers for how many years? It seems that will not change this year.