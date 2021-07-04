HSBC in Big Trouble in its Biggest Market, China

As HSBC pivots further to Asia and away from the West, its business in China gets more and more complicated.
By Nick Corbishley for WOLF STREET:
HSBC, headquartered in the UK, is first and foremost an Asian bank. The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited cut its teeth in the 19th century in Greater China. In 2020, its Mainland and Hong Kong operations accounted for 39% of its annual $50 billion in revenue, while the United Kingdom, its second largest market, brought in 28%. The bank is now selling off its retail banking units in France and the United States and scaling back its presence in some emerging markets in order to accelerate its eastward pivot.
But there’s a problem with this plan: Its success rests largely on the bank’s ability to maintain good relations with the Chinese government. And that is proving to be a tough proposition.
Relations have soured significantly over the past two years after it was revealed in 2019 that HSBC had ratted out Chinese telecom giant Huawei to the U.S. Department of Justice for breaching U.S. sanctions on Iran. The information provided by HSBC led to the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer and daughter of the company’s founder, in Vancouver in 2018.
As geopolitical tensions have escalated between the US and China, HSBC has had to walk a tightrope in its relations with China on the one hand and Washington and London on the other. The lenders’ travails reveal a core challenge for multinational firms operating in China: the market is vital to their growth prospects, but Western firms doing business there increasingly risk being mired in the ratcheting tensions between Beijing and the West.
But given the size and growth of the market, many big global banks have decided to continue expanding in China, whether organically or through acquisitions. HSBC Holdings PLC, Standard Chartered PLC and Citigroup Inc. have all unveiled plans to beef up their wealth management operations in China, targeting the growing middle class. But with net profits for foreign lenders falling precipitously and Beijing demanding that foreign companies toe the line as the US ramps up sanctions on China, it’s getting more and more complicated.
Like its British arch-rival Standard Chartered, HSBC has already thrown its support behind China’s imposition of security legislation on Hong Kong. It has also frozen the assets of pro-democracy politicians and protesters, at the behest of Beijing. It is also suspected of being among seven as yet unidentified lenders that recently froze the accounts of Apple Daily’s owner Jimmy Lai, forcing the closure of the pro-independence newspaper.
But HSBC still remains in Beijing’s bad books. Citing the Huawei case and HSBC’s initial lackluster support for the security law, the People’s Daily, the main mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, cautioned in June 2020 that HSBC risked losing much of its business and paying a “painful price” for having gone “to the dark side.” In August Chinese regulators in Shanghai fined the bank and three senior HSBC bankers on the mainland and publicized their names. Chinese regulators have also reportedly stopped holding one-on-one meetings with senior HSBC bankers, according to two mainland employees at the lender cited by Reuters.
The Chinese government also appears to have sidelined HSBC’s investment banking operations in the country. Invites from Chinese companies to pitch for investment banking work have begun to wane, while several state-owned companies have become non-committal on previously firm plans, according to a special report published by Reuters last week:
Among those who’ve shut out HSBC is Beijing-based China Energy Engineering Group Co., Ltd., a Fortune Global 500 construction conglomerate, which previously used the bank to provide guarantees for international projects, among other things. Early in 2020, the construction giant’s senior leadership sent an e-mail internally instructing employees to avoid HSBC completely, said two executives at the company with knowledge of the matter. The reason for the move, one of the executives explained, was the Huawei incident.
In total, Reuters has identified nine state-owned enterprises that have ended or cut back on their business with HSBC as a result of the bank’s falling out of favor with Beijing. In response to Reuters’ report, HSBC said in a statement: “we do not recognise Reuters’ description of our client relationships.” But Refinitiv data cited by Reuters would seem to suggest that HSBC’s investment banking operations in China have indeed suffered.
The bank’s ranking in terms of market share for syndicated loans in which it was a lead lender slipped from sixth to ninth. The value of its share of syndicated loans to all Chinese companies, including state-controlled firms, plunged by around 55% in 2020, to $3.2 billion from $7.2 billion in 2019 while the market overall shrank by just 4%. Standard Chartered PLC, which has a similarly long presence in the region, saw an increase in total proceeds from its China syndicated loans in 2020.
HSBC recently suffered another setback when it was forced to apologize to customers in Hong Kong after an update to its online and mobile banking terms stoked fears over overseas access to its services in the financial hub. Access to funds in the city is becoming a growing concern as thousands of Hong Kongers up sticks for Britain, Canada and other places as China consolidates control of the territory, taking their money with them. On June 22, a Twitter post shared a link to updated online and mobile banking terms on HSBC’s website in which the bank appears to say that customers may not be able to use online or mobile banking outside of Hong Kong.
HSBC was quick to deny the reports, reassuring customers that it had only combined terms for its Internet banking, mobile app and mobile security key into one document and that they would “continue to have access to banking services through online banking and mobile banking outside of Hong Kong SAR”. But by then the bank had already suffered yet more reputational damage in its most important market. A number of commenters on LIHKG, one of Hong Kong’s largest online forums, said they plan to transfer funds to other banks.
As these problems continue to stack up, HSBC has little choice but to tough it out. It has already staked its future on fast-growth markets in Asia, particularly mainland China. But there are risks in tying its fortunes to China. Despite its long, storied history of influence in Hong Kong, HSBC is now a lot more dependent on China and Hong Kong than vice versa. That makes it exceptionally vulnerable to the whims of the Chinese Communist Party, which is sending a clear message to the bank’s management: If it doesn’t toe the line, it could be cut off from its largest market. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
Dance with the devil and dont be surprised by the outcome. We all make choices.
given misteps prior to CCP taking over Hong Kong
HSBC is dead man walking
surely the CCP will wait til there’s enough cash for them to take
just ask didi how it’s going
besides those in Davos won’t be doing business with HSBC if they don’t have to
and they don’t have to
Touché
Trying to please China while at the same time trying to please the establishment I. The west is like having two masters, one is the devil and the other is satan
Exactly. And it’s not as if HSBC is some innocent actor. Come on people, it’s another bank, willing to do whatever to earn money.
“Stern’s actions as a whistleblower at HSBC resulted in the London-based bank shelling out a record $1.9 billion fine for allowing itself to be used to launder drug money and violating sanctions law by doing business with customers in Iran, Libya, Sudan, Myanmar and Cuba.”
In addition to that $1.9 billion fine, HSBC didn’t exactly ingratiate itself with the US Government during the housing/mortgage crisis either.
“HSBC was fined $470m for “abusive mortgage practices” in relation to the 2007-2009 housing crisis in which millions of people lost their homes.
The British bank on Friday agreed to pay the fine to settle US federal and state investigations into alleged abuses against homeowners struggling to keep up with mortgage payments during the 2008 global financial crisis.”
Yes, indeed. HSBC’s money laundering scandal settled in 2012 for $1.9 billion was sufficiently egregious as to merit is own Investopedia entry. HSBC laundered money for, amongst others, Mexican and Colombian drug cartels, such that the teller’s cages in the branches most active in the trade were remodeled to more readily accommodate the enormous volumes of cash. This activity took place during the period when Stephen Green, an ordained minister of the Church of England, was chairman. Oh, the irony…
“Its success rests largely on the bank’s ability to maintain good relations with the Chinese government.”
This is true for any Western company doing business in China. Ask Elon.
Another clan of educated incompetent management kept in charge by the central banks.
Lets see….China is a big country……but…..their growth is starting to slow and……
The combined GDP of Europe is larger than China…..and……Europe does not derive a portion of its GDP from endless peasants working small plots of land and having little excess income.
The US GDP is larger than China by about one third and again…..see Europe.
India, Brazil, Mexico etc are growing relatively quickly.
Not to mention when you are a visitor in any country you are subject to nationalization or government unrest or being treated unfairly.
China is also subject to the import of vital materials over oceans it does not control.
So if I were the leader of a bank who would I bet my future on…..
After all….its all about options and stock repurchases…..daddy did it all…..just dress up in a $5000 suit and keep politically correct. Who needs to think or be accountable. Using reason…..nah.
US GDP is indeed bigger, but competition is also a lot fiercer. When I think of banks in the US, I would think of BofA, Wells Fargo, Chase, etc. No doubt HSBC has been trying to gain a foothold here for a long time, and they are obviously not seeing results.
On a similar note, Citi sold it’s retail banking unit in Japan to a local player and likewise they are going to close down their retail banking unit in South Korea.
There’s no guarantee you will be successful in any given market.
Great news! I won’t shed a tear for HSBC.
China will be the world’s next reserve currency!!!
Except you can’t use it or transfer it outside China…
“mobile banking terms on HSBC’s website in which the bank appears to say that customers may not be able to use online or mobile banking outside of Hong Kong.”
I don’t understand why HSBC didn’t get more traction here in the US. They did everything a respectable western bank does: money laundering for drug cartels and terrorists, manipulating forex rates, sexual harassment, etc.
What does a bank have to do anymore to get accepted?
Michael Gorback,
“What does a bank have to do anymore to get accepted?”
— Setting up million of unauthorized “fake” accounts that clients don’t know about.
— Packaging unneeded “automobile collateral protection insurance” (CPI) and “guaranteed automobile protection” (GAP) into auto loans, without customers knowledge.
— Fee-overcharging by the wealth management division.
— Overcharging clients on foreign exchange rates.
HSBC should have consulted with Wells Fargo for advice; they know how to do this.
Hey don’t knock Wells Fargo. I do all my banking with them. So they are a little sketchy once and a while. They’ve treated me great! Even better than Wychovia who they bought out after they went under in the GFC. I’ve never had a single problem with them for the last 13 years. Great customer service and polite employees. They are based in Wolf’s home town of SF. They’ve been there since before the Civil War.
Well Wells Fargo Retirement lied to me. Once I turned 59.5 I wanted to move my 401K to an outside IRA (E*Trade, been with them since 98), they said as long as I was still employed with the same company I couldn’t do it. I was tired of getting about 1/2 of the market returns from their crappy funds. They would let me move some of it into one of their self-directed accounts for a fee though. Took a year but I finally did it. Well, 90% because they lied again.
Most of their funds you couldn’t trade out of unless you held it for 90 days without a penalty. Recently I did a refi, just for kicks I checked WF. Best they could do was 3.19% with buying a point. I had an 816 credit score. Rocket Mortgage did it for 2.75%.
Hey, don’t you diss my bank. They are about to get authorization for share buy backs and raise dividends.
Hmmm, actually, that doesn’t do me much good now that I think about it.
As for HSBC, couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch. And depending on how things go, the Queen might have no use for HSBC either soon. She has RBS.
They cater strictly to the Chinese. HSBC just opened a new branch in Markham, Canada about 2 months ago at highway 7 and 16th avenue.
In the late 1980’s HSBC bought Marine Midland Bank, a big regional NY bank, that I worked for. Wolf may remember them as a big lender to the auto industry. The auto loans turned out to be a big bag of doodoo and HSBC also managed to screw up a mandatory fed funds transfer upgrade by doing most of it out of Hong Kong. It never had much traction in NY afterwards.
Hilarious…..thanks…..I almost fell out of my rocking chair. Of course I have had two shots of Jim.
Great article Nick, good work.
“HSBC risked losing much of its business and paying a “painful price” for having gone “to the dark side.” ”
The only “dark side” in this equation, at this juncture of world politics, is the CCP.( not the Chinese people).
The Chinese people don’t equate and never will be equated to the abhorrent regime that curtail their freedoms and political and social aspirations ( never ever).
One cannot blame the HSBC, for acquiescing to the whims of the increasingly bellicose Communists .
As various western governments and institutions demonstrated their weaknesses in accommodating and enlarging this ridiculous game of appeasement, which ultimately is showing its fruits in the outright and outrageous encroachment into the living space of various asian nations.
The communist party’s mistake in translating this weakness of western governments to put it under sanctions ( just as they’ve done with Russia) , have emboldened and given it extra ammunition to slaughter its population’s rights on the altar of its Marxist world domination ( dreams).
If anything serves to understand the ( utter) stupidity of western corporations’s approaches to doing business in China, one must go No further than NORTELL’s experience and demise at the hands of HWAWEI.
the multi billion dollar Canadian company, was gradually robbed of its patents, stripped and out bid from its commercial markets and customers and to top the cake , its engineers poached and incorporated into hwawei’s hoards !!!
This transfer of technology has been occurring ever since Uncle Sam’s decision that Russia is our main enemy and we should do all we can to destroy it!
As the events in the last three decades have shown, we have failed miserably in both tasks.
Russia is now stronger than its USSR’s “ large jacket”!, and we couldn’t entice China to open up and engage the world on equitable and decent free and democratic exchange.
Big clap to the failed policies, and an even bigger clap for what’s to come in the next five years.
In the good old days, you could always identify if a country was not a democracy, because they included “Democratic” in their official name – e.g. “Democratic Republic of Germany” for the very undemocratic East Germany.
Nowadays, I guess you can extend that rule to identify if a country is not communist – e.g. “Chinese Communist Party” for the non-communist and very authoritarian dictatorship that runs China
Kudos for mentioning NORTELL! RIP.
Interestingly, HSBC here in Canada does not allow their online brokerage customers to purchase shares of companies that openly invest in bitcoin or ETFs, despite these being legal, listed entities. They would never give me a straight answer why – even their employees are prohibited from owning – which I think is an an infringement of their rights. I had suspected it might be at the behest of Beijing, but if so, it doesn’t seem to earn them much credit with the regime.
“they would never give me a straight answer why”
I can give you some reasons why. Bitcoin, in essence, is shadow banking. Bitcoin is used in drug transactions and money laundering. ” Bitcoin traders are using up to 100-to-1 leverage are driving the wild swings in cryptocurrencies”. In other words, companies trading and speculating in bitcoin are extremely risky. Perhaps bitcoin doesn’t fit too well into the framework and restraints of Basil III.
Bank of Montreal Investorline won’t let you buy csav on the tsx but they will let you sell it. No lawsuits against the company so far as this should be deemed illegal.
When I worked on Wall St. you had to report all your security purchases to your firm and could be restricted from certain purchases, if they conflicted with the firm’s or client’s interests.
Just Standard Banking T&C’s stuff: If one does not like, one just does not sign the contract, f.w.i.w. bank employees are *Especially* restricted in the kinds of gambling and reckless borrowing they are allowed to do.
They can usually get a cheap mortgage and insurances as a work-related bennie, but, they can only get a mortgage, sometimes any loan at all, at their place of work. Banks don’t want employees with money problems and login keys to SWIFT.
They were a big counter party to AIG in 2008, so another Bailout Beauty.
HSBC = Hardly Swiss Barely Chinese.
They are not Swiss enough to protect their clients’ confidentiality. At the same time, they are not a Chinese bank either ;)
A person who is not a U.S. citizen and lives outside the U.S. can be arrested for violating U.S. laws? WTF?! someone please explain.
This idiotic game has been running for more than 100 years without any change.
I don’t know why it’s so hard to understand. China is a normal country. China works for China. China does not want to help us grow. China wants to help China grow.
Any company that gets involved with China MUST end up doing what China wants, and MUST end up harming its own country. It’s unending commercial treason.
At least Nike admitted it openly.
I like HSBC; been using them as our offshore account for years. Pluses…. they actually have a great customer support system, they are truly global. They’re growing in Africa (where we’re based); another large growing market for them.
There’s the old joke that HSBC’s Norman Foster designed headquarters in HongKong can be disassembled in the night like lego and quickly relocated.
Lately the CCP is going all out to neuter if not destroy establishment businesses in Hong Kong, kneecapping them versus their mainland rivals; Cathay Pacific being another prime example.
They seem to have few qualms about devastating Hong Kong in the process of imposing dictatorial control over it.
It’s not just HSBC. For many years now, growth strategies of western companies have involved growing in China because there isn’t much potential left in the West. But what if China says thank you very much, we are keeping that business for ourselves now?
Previously, western companies expanding in China was of great benefit to China because of knowledge transfer. But after a few decades of “educating” China how to move up in the value chain, it’s all diminishing returns for China now. And if the geopolitical situation keeps deteriorating, they will at some point just pull the plug.
And yes, that will be very costly for China too (initially), but things work different in China. They think strategically and long term. They figure out where they want to be 20 years from now and base their policies on that. They are not on a 2-year election cycle. And they completely control the narrative. They will make the population put up with it by blaming external enemies. Western companies should hedge their bets.
China can easily burn it’s bridges. Growing markets of the future are in Africa and the rest of Asia (Indonesia/Philippines/India)….China is heavily invested all over the place, but those fast growing democracies are quickly waking up to what China’s game really is — global domination; the push back begins.