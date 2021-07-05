Today’s Unicorns Have Bigger Cumulative Losses than Amazon, Lost Money far Longer than Amazon, Still No Turnaround

Just because Amazon was able to succeed does not mean others will. But they’re getting showered with money.
Unicorn startups are on a roll. Their share prices are up at least 50% since the pandemic started, and most have doubled and some tripled. Although profitable startups such as Zoom, Roku, and Square are up the most, even startups with large losses are doing well. Share prices for Snap, Twilio, and Pinterest are up three times, Slack’s shares have doubled, and Uber and Lyft’s shares are up 50%.
VC funding is also strong. Funding hit $125 billion in the first quarter of 2021, the highest ever. And this follows a record setting year in 2020 and in the previous five years between 2015 and 2019. Optimism about the impact of startups on productivity is at an all-time high. VC fund managers such as Marc Andreesen, founder of Netscape, are predicting a productivity boom for the 2020s.
The high funding and high share prices assume that today’s Unicorn startups will grow out of their losses. After all, Amazon achieved this. As America’s most famous money-loser, it did not turn a profit until its 10th year of existence and its profits did not cover its peak cumulative losses of $3 billion until year 16. But it is now one of the most valuable companies in the world.
If Amazon could do this, why can’t today’s money-losing Unicorn startups, which represent about 90% of Unicorn startups in 2019 and in 2020? But most of today’s money-losing Unicorns are far older than 10 years, some as old as 20 years.
The below chart compares Amazon’s cumulative losses over time (bottom red line) with those of selected Unicorn startups. Cumulative losses are graphed vs. year of existence. In the case of the startups, the final year of data for each company is for the first quarter of 2021 and thus is only for one quarter as compared to an entire year for the other years. The losses are not adjusted for inflation.
The chart shows that several Unicorn startups have vastly exceeded Amazon’s peak cumulative losses of $3 billion in 2002. Uber’s cumulative losses have exceeded $23 billion while those of Snapchat have exceeded $8 billion, Airbnb and Lyft $7 billion, Palantir $6 billion, and Nutanix $5 billion. Bloom is close with $2.5 billion. Recent estimates for WeWork, which does not release data, put their cumulative losses at about $10 billion in March 2021.
Many of these startups have huge valuations. Snap, Airbnb, and Uber are currently valued at between $90 and $100 billion while Palantir is valued at $46 billion, Lyft at $20 billion, Nutanix at $8 billion, and Bloom Energy at $4.6 billion. In comparison, Amazon didn’t pass the $20 billion mark until 2003, after it had achieved profitability.
The losses for these startups continued to grow in 2021, partly obscured by the single quarter losses of 2021 being compared to full year losses for the previous years. Other than Bloom, all these startups are on track to add at least $1 billion to their existing cumulative losses in 2021. Uber’s 2021 data point is particularly misleading because its $100 million losses include the $1.6 billion in income from the sale of its autonomous vehicle unit. Without that sale, Uber’s first quarter losses would have been $1.7 billion or $6.8 billion on an annualized basis. $30 billion in cumulative losses by the end of 2022 is entirely possible.
The cumulative losses for many other Unicorn startups are also rapidly growing and may well reach those of Amazon’s peak losses (in red) in the next few years. The below chart compares the cumulative losses vs. year of existence for 12 other Unicorn startups.
Six of them now have valuations greater than $50 billion: DoorDash $58 billion, Snowflake $70 billion, Pinterest $51 billion, Twilio $66 billion, Opendoor $72 billion, and Docusign $54 billion. Then there are: Okta $32 billion, Wish $7.5 billion, Compass $28 billion, Pure Storage $5 billion, Unity $30 billion, UIPath $34 billion, and Slack $26 billion.
Yet the chart suggests that only one of these startups might be on its way to profitability: Pinterest, with cost rising less than the 50% increase in revenues during the pandemic. The cumulative losses for the other 11 are still growing.
The ones on the left are a bit higher, but at least they are only in their 9th to 15th year of existence. Wish has the highest cumulative losses of the batch, reaching $2.3 billion. Door Dash, Compass, Open Door, Slack, and Pure Storage have cumulative losses between one and two billion dollars.
The startups on the right side of the chart might be in a more difficult position than those on the left because they are much older than those on the left. UI Path is in its 16th year of existence, Unity and Twilio in their 18th year, and Okta in its 20th year. Yet their losses continued to grow in 2020 and 2021 and all of them have more than $1 billion in cumulative losses. Other than Pinterest, none of the startups in this chart suggest they are close to a turnaround in cumulative losses.
In summary, Amazon is not a good model for today's money-losing Unicorns. Just because one startup was able to succeed, does not mean that others will also succeed, particularly when Amazon had achieved profitability by its tenth year of existence. Most of today's money-losing Unicorns are far older than 10 years, some as old as 20 years. Moreover, the cumulative losses for many of these startups still continue to rise with no turnaround in sight. Amazon's history suggests that the biggest money losing Unicorn startups may never achieve profitability on a cumulative basis, or at least it will take so long that it doesn't matter.
All these “unicorns” are trying to corner a market and become a monopoly power difficult or impossible to dislodge. Amazon has reached such monopoly position, as have some others (not on the list here, like Microsoft, Facebook, Google). They can now set any price they want for their output.
Investors are piling money in, in hope that their horse will reach monopoly status, at which point they can skin their victims, pardon, customers, at will. See 1 above.
I wonder, how much of the investment flows are real investors with real money, and how much comes from funds that are obliged to invest somewhere, like your usual pension funds. Owners of funds (pensioners), having no idea where their funds go of course.
Which sectors can be completely cornered? Taxi riding? Fast food delivery? Document signing over internet? Seems all a bit far fetched to me.
Amazon has not reached monopoly power at all. The vast majority of Amazon profits come from the AWS service and both Microsoft and Google are gaining share, albeit from a far distance behind. Amazon has done a remarkable job in creating an unique distribution platform, but if Walmart or Target or any other ecommerce player was a better competitor, there would be no monopoly.
I think many of these unicorns will just accumulate more competitors. Palantir accumulates many new competitors who want a slice of that pie. Uber and Lyft have regional competitors and the transition to autonomous networks might actually dislodge either of them.
I am seeing a market cap for opendoor of 9.7 billion, am I missing something?
All this wild speculation is allowed/encouraged by our financial wizards to help mop up the trillions of excess currency they’ve printed.
That and the hope/prayer that tech will result in the next big thing for a productivity spike in our failing economy.
True, but most of these companies aren’t real tech companies at all.
Uber and Lyft are part of planned transportation where we will pay a subscription fee for transportation needs not owning a car more control over people
Ride-sharing is a great future where you will be able to pay a low subscription amount and have access to many types of vehicles. 90% of your rides will be a monopod. And it will bring clean, quality transportation to many countries that are poor (like India with 6% penetration).
But Uber and Lyft have built their brands on a two-way marketplace of drivers and riders. When drivers are replaced with autonomous cars, there will be a free-for-all of new competitors that can build scale regionally just as fast as Uber, with much lower prices. I think Uber and Lyft are terrible businesses, as they will have problems managing the conflict between drivers and autonomy.
The state of the corprotocracy in the land of Absurdistan. This is all easily explained by the binary power model of governance.
There is a Cabalistic banking power in a coordinated dance with a slightly subordinate police power.
There is no independent judicial system or legislative power – that is a fantasy we were presented with at school.
The currency in which these corporations are (negatively) valued hasn’t been actual money for many decades. The declared national emergency(s) continue on. What people call “money” is emergency scrip.
Amazon was built on not paying sales tax. I wonder how Tesla TSLA would look among those cumulative loss graphs? Without the ill-deserved pollution tax credits?
Great article. Love the data.
You are 100% correct. If AMZN had to pay state sales taxes it would not have survived
And it literally hit a pit of gold with its AWS cloud storage business
Amazon is absurdly overpriced but at least it has a cash cow (AWS) which is very profitable and maybe the building out of the network effect will really work, for them.
Uber, Lyft, Air BnB, and Door Dash are a reservation or Taxi dispatch service. Nothing revolutionary about that. Name brand recognition but no barriers to entry that I can see other than raising money.
Don’t see much difference in the rest of the group either.
CNBC had an article about the rideshares a few days ago. Having a hard time finding drivers since apparently, more of them have wised up to the low pay they were actually making. Article stated revenue share has decreased over time and many of them presumably can’t do the math to consider depreciation and maintenance costs of their car on their actual compensation.
Seems like the business model only works through a combination of low paying drivers and “investors” incinerating their cash. That’s how they undercut taxis. In a normal market, they would be a guaranteed lottery ticket selling the stock short to bankruptcy.
The number and the market valuation of those large cap stocks which are losing money is by far and way the largest in history.
How about my favorite CHWY , an online pet food company with marginal earnings and a market cap of 30b.
Literally trillions will be lost when these stocks crash
I didnt realize Chewy had that valuation. Thanks for pointing it out. I will be looking at those financial statements and preparing for a short sale.
True technology companies are worth investing in when they are still losing money, but many of these companies are merely ecommerce sites or applications that can easily attract competition, or simply go out of usage with newer apps.
The key is to look at the true moat against competition. By the way, I think Tesla has about the weakest moat to competition of any “unicorn”. In Europe and China, the Tesla’s market share of EVs keeps getting smaller. Sure, they are still growing and will continue to grow as EVs grow, but they are a tiny player in the global auto business with massive competition coming from both established and new players. The things that are great about a Tesla car (acceleration, quiet ride, low center of gravity, no emissions, etc) are not unique to Tesla’s EV. Every new EV that hits the market will provide the same things. Tesla has maybe a small advantage in battery tech, or maybe not. But that advantage might be a 1K to 2K advantage per car, while other economies of scale and manufacturing prowess are not a Tesla advantage in the coming 5 years.
I don’t buy much from Amazon, but they do a good job of retailing their products. I don’t use Uber, but can understand why they killed the traditional taxi business, they go anywhere and taxis don’t. Some of the others I don’t get, but I may not be the target customer.
Zillow is a good example of a platform getting worse over time. Most of the good features are being eliminated and it’s getting harder to use. They used to show the sale price of houses, now they don’t.
The Fed has bee stimulating the economy for 20 years. Grandma’s savings have somehow found their way into funding unicorns just like some predicted when it all started. US debt of $30T looks pretty manageable with total US wealth of $120T. It will not look so good if bubble bursts and wealth drops to $50T.
The majority of my portfolio is in AMZN, GOOGL & AMD. These allow me to sleep well at night. The thrill of a quick speculative profit is far outweighed by the pain inflicted by substantial overnight losses. New share offerings are a portfolio killer!
Where are you pulling your valuations? I see on Yahoo Finance that the market cap of Compass is 4.99 billion.