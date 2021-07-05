The Dollar’s Declining Status as Dominant “Global Reserve Currency” v. the Dollar’s Exchange Rate

Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight line, not even the dollar’s hegemony.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Yes, the Fed is a drunken reckless money-printer, and the US government has been high for years on deficit spending, but other major central banks and governments do the same or worse. The long-term trends are clear, however.
The global share of US-dollar-denominated exchange reserves ticked up to 59.5% in the first quarter of 2021, after having dropped to a 25-year low in Q4 2020, according to the IMF’s Composition of Official Foreign Exchange Reserves (COFER) data released at the end of June. Dollar-denominated foreign exchange reserves are Treasury securities, US corporate bonds, US mortgage-backed securities, US Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities, and other dollar-denominated financial assets held by foreign central banks. Q1 was a ripple in the long-term trajectory.
Since 2014, the dollar’s share has dropped 6.5 percentage points, from 66% to 59.5%, on average 1 percentage point per year. At this rate, the dollar’s share would fall below 50% over the next decade.
Two decades of unsteady decline.
Since 1999, when the euro arrived, the dollar’s share of foreign exchange reserves has dropped 11.5 percentage points, from 71% to 59.5% (year-end shares, except Q1 2021):
Exchange rates between the dollar and other currencies change the valuations expressed in dollars of non-dollar reserves, such as German government bonds.
Yes, but… The Dollar Index (DXY) moved substantially since 1999, up and down, but it is now roughly back where it was in 1999.
This means that nearly all of the decline in the share of the dollar as foreign exchange reserves since 1999 was due to central banks unloading dollar-denominated assets, and not due to exchange rates (data via Investing.com):
The Fed’s own holdings of dollar-denominated assets – the $5.2 trillion in Treasury securities and $2.3 trillion in mortgage-backed securities, are not included in global foreign exchange reserves.
The dollar v. other reserve currencies.
The euro, the second largest reserve currency, has been roughly anchored at a share of around 20% of global reserve currencies. In Q1 2021, it was at 20.5%. The ECB’s holdings of euro-denominated bonds are not included in the euro-denominated foreign exchange reserves.
All other reserve currencies combined had a share of 19.9% in Q1. The largest ones are depicted by the colorful spaghetti bunched up at the bottom. The Chinese renminbi is the short red at the bottom:
The colorful spaghetti at the bottom.
Anyone who thinks the Chinese renminbi is going to knock the dollar off its hegemonic perch needs to be very patient. The renminbi’s share of global reserve currencies is growing at snail’s pace, but it is growing.
In Q1, the renminbi reached a whopping 2.45% of total reserve currencies, though China is either the largest or second largest economy in the world, depending on how the counting is done. The renminbi is in fifth position behind the US dollar (59.5%), the euro (20.6%), the yen (5.9%), and the UK pound (4.7%), and ahead of the Canadian dollar (2.1%) and the Australian dollar (1.8%).
What this tells us is that central banks around the world are leery of the renminbi and are not eager to hold renminbi-denominated bonds, though they’re dipping their toes into them.
The chart below shows the “spaghetti at the bottom” magnified, on a scale from 0% to 6%, which cuts out the dollar and the euro. Note the surge of the yen since 2015, which outpaced the slow rise of the renminbi.
Must a country with a big reserve currency have trade deficits? Nope. But the reserve currency enables it!
The economies of the second largest reserve currency (euro), the third largest (yen), and the fifth largest (renminbi) have all trade surpluses with the rest of the world, and huge trade surpluses with the US. There is no requirement that a large reserve currency must have a large trade deficit, as it is sometimes alleged.
But having the dominant reserve currency allows the US to fund its trade deficits, and this reserve currency status thereby enables the US to have those trade deficits.
Nothing will change significantly. Don’t worry.
I don’t think the dollar will lose its status as reserve currency even when the fed devalues it to such great heights. The public’s faith also plays a big role in any currency for that matter and the dollar will survive so long as the public has confidence… that of which is being currently shaken.
If only they knew how to read… oh my would they rebel LOL
As a trader, I can’t help but notice how much Republican presidencies have cost the US in terms of its reserve currency status. A perfect correlation.
Doesn’t this tell me I should buy US real estate?
No, that’s not what this tells you, unless you want it to tell you this :-]
Reads like buy RMB, buy Yen.
Wow! great article. Blows me away how USD has 65% allocated global reserve currency. Excuse my ignorance….but I’d say that’s a monopoly if the rest are moving at a snails pace although you did say the USD is dropping at roughly 1% annually.
I really enjoyed this article. Gracias!
Wolf, a quick question. Does the USD$ reserve status strength have anything to do with a reflection of Bretton Woods? Obviously not the gold link part, which has been dropped. But the part where pretty much all other currencies are priced in USD and have to be traded in USD before exchanged into another currency. Is this a factor aside from the obvious ones relating to trade and oil that pushes other nations to hold large amounts of US debt?
Thanks
Wolf said: “But having the dominant reserve currency allows the US to fund its trade deficits, and this reserve currency status thereby enables the US to have those trade deficits.”
________________________________________
Or is it that having large trade deficits creates the large amount of offshore dollars that are accumulated, saved and classified as reserves?
Look at the euro. The eurozone has a huge trade surplus with the rest of the world. And the euro is the second largest reserve currency by a big margin.
The dollar is used to buy stuff. The dollars that China gets from its trade surpluses with the US are used to buy German machine tools, African raw materials, Russian timber, lumber, crude oil, and natural gas, Japanese robots, US LNG and soybeans, French wines and jewelry, Italian Ferraris, Lamborghinis, high-end purses and shoes, etc.
Could BTC expediate the collapse of fiat as more countries choose it as a hedge in lieu of the USD?
David Dawei,
Could fiat expedite the collapse of BTC maybe?
BTC has collapsed nearly 50% against the fiat dollar.
When Powell raised the rates by 5 basis points the other day on reverse repos and IOER, Europe central bankers nearly pooped in their britches. Half a trillion of liquidity in financial reserves started flowing out of Europe heading our way.
U.S. rates are heading higher and JP now has Europe technocrats by the balls. They’re stuck with zero interest or negative rates. How much liquidity leaves Europe for New York if JP raises rates by 25 or 50 bps?
U.S. Dollar strengthens against all currencies when rates rise and Jerome Powell, representing U.S. banks, holds all the cards. We’re about to witness some epic groveling by Euro bankers when they realize they’re trapped.
Bankers are cutthroat opportunists. If you thought American banks were too big and too powerful wait until this drama is over. These behemoths will be even more powerful. Good for us; not so good for Europe, Russia, China, Iran, Turkey, etc
In my opinion, there are far more likely things to strengthen the dollar’s position, not weaken it.
Wondering if there is a correlation to something that would explain there is a positive increase in UDS status on the top chart? Q319 and Q121.
Early in 2020 we had a Yield Curve Inversion.
From the charts it would appear that the USD is firmly planted and has no immediate threat or competitor
We are moving into a barter type currency. Hogs, pigs, sheep and bushels of corn will be the new currency.
“There is no requirement that a large reserve currency must have a large trade deficit, as it is sometimes alleged.”
Not a fan of Triffin’s Dilemma?
There was a paper published by the NBER a few years ago reviewing the history of Triffin’s Dilemma, several ways to approach it conceptually, and they did a pretty good job of poking holes in it except for backpedaling at the end.
“While there is much to argue with Triffin and those who invoke his dilemma, there is no arguing the dilemmas posed by a national currency that is used globally as store of value, unit of account and means of payment.”
” . . . the global use of the dollar can pose dilemmas to the United States. How should the Federal Reserve respond to instability in the markets for $10.7 trillion in dollar debt of nonbanks outside the United States or in a like amount of forward contracts requiring dollar payments? The central bank ignores such instability at the peril of possible turmoil in US dollar markets that does not stop at the border – even if the floating rate index for dollar debts is brought back
from London to New York. Yet the Federal Reserve responds to such instability at the peril of seeming to overreach its mandate.”
Punchline:
“Issues arising from one country’s supplying most of the world’s reserve currency are not going away.”
Seems to me they spent 30 pages attacking it and then concluding “well there’s SOMETHING about it . . . .”