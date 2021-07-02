The Weird Phenomena of “Labor Shortages” While 7.1 Million Fewer People Are Working

The #1 weird phenomenon: The labor force.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Amid reports of hiring bonuses even for jobs at the lower end of the wage scale, and amid reports of companies raising wages to attract workers, and amid widespread complaints about “labor shortages” and difficulties in hiring people, and amid reports of supply chain issues because essential jobs cannot be filled, and amid a historic spike in job openings, there’s the Department of Labor’s tidbit that 14.7 million people are still claiming state or federal unemployment benefits, including 11 million people on federal PUA or PEUC benefits – however marred by an epidemic of fraudulent claims and bad accounting this figure may be.
These benefits were topped off by the extra $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits, which are now being phased out in 26 states, but they were still mostly in effect when the data for today’s jobs report were collected in mid-June.
That’s the weird convoluted backdrop for today’s jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The #1 weird phenomenon as result of all this: The labor force
The labor force consists of people who were working during the survey period or who were actively looking for a job in the prior four weeks. Someone who eventually might want to work but wasn’t actively looking for a job during those four weeks isn’t considered to be in the labor force.
So in June, the labor force grew by 151,000 people, after having fallen in May, and was still down by 3.5 million people from December 2019, with little improvement since last August.
In June, 6.4 million people wanted a job in general terms but didn’t actively look for a job over the past four weeks, or who were unavailable to take a job, according to the BLS. They were therefore not included in the labor force. This was up by 1.4 million from February 2020. They’re on the sidelines of the labor market.
There are numerous reasons why people aren’t going back to work, and are not looking for work, and are therefore not in the labor force. This includes having to take care of kids in areas where schools and daycare centers are not fully open; and it includes what is now called the “retirement boom,” where people have decided it wasn’t worth it anymore, and went for quality of life.
#2 weird phenomenon: Upward pressure on wages during an unemployment crisis.
It’s is rare that there’s upward pressures on wages during an unemployment crisis. But that’s what we’ve got.
The wage pressures employers have been jabbering about, and the wage increases they have been implementing, are starting to show up in the numbers despite the fact that a lot of hiring took place at the low end of the wage scale in the hospitality industry, which pulls down the overall average.
The average hourly earnings for employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 10 cents per hour in June, from May, to $30.40, after having risen 13 cents in May and 20 cents in April, for a 43 cent per hour increase in three months, or 5.7% annualized.
In the chart below, note the spike in May 2020. There was no spike in pay. It was a result of many lower-paid workers getting laid off, especially in the hospitality business, while many higher-paid workers kept their jobs and switched to working from home. This caused the average to spike.
Now the opposite is taking place, with lower-paid employees being pulled back into jobs in large numbers, and this should push down average hourly wages. The fact that the average is rising despite the influx of lower-paid workers shows just how much pressure there is on wages.
Employment in the leisure and hospitality industry – food services and drinking places, hotels, casinos, etc. – jumped by 343,000 jobs in June, after having jumped by 306,000 jobs in May, as restaurants, hotels, and casinos are desperately trying to hire workers. Total employment in the sector was sill down by about 2.18 million people, compared to the peak in February 2020, but it’s still a huge improvement of where it was a year ago.
Employment in manufacturing rose by only 15,000 jobs following the increase of 39,000 jobs in May, amid widespread complaints by manufactures that they’re having trouble filling orders because they’re having trouble “finding suitable candidates for current vacancies,” according to the IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI, and that growth was weighed down not only by tangled-up supply chains but also by “labor shortages.”
In June, the number of workers in manufacturing was still down 481,000 or down 3.9% from February 2020:
But manufacturing production in May fully recovered compared to February 2020. During every downturn, manufacturers cut costs by investing in automation and by offshoring production. While employment in the sector peaked in the 1970s and has since fallen by about one third, production, boosted by automation, continued to rise until the end of 2007. During the Great Recession, manufacturers massively offshored production. Adjusted for inflation, production never recovered to the 2007 peak. Then in March 2020, it fell off a cliff.
But by May 2021, manufacturing production was back to February 2020 levels – despite 3.9% fewer jobs in the sector:
Gig workers giving up gigs to become employees?
Employers – companies, governments, and nonprofits – reported that they added 850,000 workers to their payrolls in June, according to the BLS today. This is a big gain in employment. The total number of jobs at these establishments rose to 145.8 million, but that was still down by 6.76 million from February 2020 (green line in the chart below).
Households, however, reported that the total number of people working, including gig work, fell by 18,000 in June to 151.6 million, still down by 7.1 million from February 2020 (red line). And this includes self-employed workers.
Even as employment has increased sharply, according to surveys of establishments, households have been reporting slower improvements since the end of 2020. And the gap between the two has fallen by 2 million workers in six months. This suggests that over the past six months, employers have hired many people that were self-employed.
#3 weird phenomenon: “labor shortages” with so many people not working.
There are plenty of potential workers in the US to fill all those jobs, and there is no shortage of people. There may be a shortage of certain skill sets – and that is always the case, and that’s where training, education, and on-the-job learning come in.
But more significantly, there appears to be a shortage of people willing to work under current wage levels, benefits, and working conditions. This is like a quiet strike.
And this time, over 14.7 million people are still claiming unemployment compensation, including the extra $300 a week from the federal government. In many cases, recipients make more by not working. OK, this 14.7-million figure is marred by an epidemic of fraudulent claims and dubious data. But even with those removed, there would still be a very large number of people receiving unemployment benefits. And in mid-June, employers still had to compete with those unemployment benefits, including that extra $300 a week.
But employers understand that the $300 a week is already being phased out in about half the states and will expire in the rest of the states on September 6, that this will make competition with unemployment benefits easier, and that hiring at the lower levels of the pay scales might become easier as well.
I understand the data but just cannot sync it with price increases, a soaring stock market, an off-the-rails housing market, and the supposed massive turnover of employed people. Nothing makes sense. Where is the money coming from? And where is the actual value in any of it?
I ask the same questions almost every time I read an article here. Homes routinely being bid over asking, new cars selling at jaw-dropping prices, credit card debt being paid down…where is all of this money coming from? It can’t be all stimulus checks and unemployment benefits. I can only hazard a guess that people working from home the past year saved a lot on expenses and socked it away then for a big purchase now.
Me, I’m having a “low buy” year. There’s pricking in my thumbs…
“where is all of this money coming from?”
That is a head-scratcher question that vexes a lot of people who dare to ask it.
I don’t there is one single cause or answer that will satisfy that question, however, I do think a lot of it stems form the pandemic-induced stimulus (all forms, including stimmie checks to individuals) which now totals around $6 trillion and counting, or roughly 27.1% of the nation’s GDP,
Stimulus together with debt forbearance schemes (notably rent, mortgage, and student debt payments) are a rocket fuel monetary mixture and sent many people into consumption overdrive. And of course the shortages, panic buying, hoarding, and bidding wars.
I watched a local TV news story recently about how students were being so oppressed by their student debt obligations. One student bragged about how he had finally managed to amass personal savings since pandemic because he didn’t have to make the usual student debt payments.
I had forgotten about the forbearance schemes, Heinz.
If any significant portion of the buying frenzy is from people who were spending money they should have been saving to pay their mortgage, rent or student loans, your local TV news station will be able to spotlight more sob stories once the forbearance ends.
Heinz – best summary I’ve read so for. You nailed it.
Why not assume the credit card debt is being vaporized by these two possible sources a) rolled high debt credit card into refinanced mortgage b) absorbed by one of the large debt consolidation that isn’t considered a CC per se but allows reduced rate lump sum to pay off credit card debt
What is in your mailbox???
This is a combination of people who spend every dollar in their bank account with no care about saving for the future and soaring asset prices that make people feel rich.
The people who dont save will blow through their stimulus checks or PPP money or unemployment just months after it stops. The asset bubbles are built on ultra-low interest rates, which will rise once the Treasury starts to sell bonds to finance the deficit. So there should be at least some adjustment down in the asset bubbles too.
My guess is that this all ends very badly.
guess you tuned out CONSEQUENCES OF ELECTION
few trillion BORROWED here(ie made out of PITA) and FEW OVER THERE
and now lets put 3D chess players(chinese) into equation
limiting exports – ie due to covid and supply chain
AND BOOM BOOM 30-50-200% increases in things we need
shortages abound due to CORPORATE STUPIDHOOD called JIT
and your question was???
Election consequences? Hogwash.
Trump is a FED loving money printer who cares not for justice & law
Biden is a FED loving money printer who cares not for justice & law
Obama is a FED loving money printer who cares not for justice & law
Ditto for all former presidents (…) since at least 1980. Probably all since 1913 too.
Trump = Biden = Obama = ….
The recent election changed NOTHING substantive, only the style of the actors
Wake up presidents don’t run this country corporations do remember meetings at White House with apple Microsoft and others presidents get told what to do
i’m a republican/libertarian/indendent, but in my book the last decent president we had was Carter. That’s right, carter. he actually cut the amount of oil we consumed over his term (because we were reliant on the middle east) and he hired Paul Volcker, the last independent Fed president who wasnt just a pansy for bankers.
The reason Carter was so loathed is that he did things based on principle, not based on special interest group power.
Oh, and for those Republicans that love Reagan, he is the guy who said deficits dont matter. He fired Volcker because Volcker was against allowing banks to become investment banks.
“Where is the money coming from?”
It is coming from not having to pay for financial obligations anymore. No rent, no loans, lots of spare cash burning a hole.
End of the year is going to be popcorn time…………..
Good point although these benefits are not for classes of individuals who can truly move markets. Perhaps it is more the disassociation of money from anything tangible, as it the volume of trades creating wealth rather than actual underlying value, which seems like a quaint notion. Even so, I agree that this house built of cards will come down, painfully. A lot of strange behavior is driving this while thing, on every level, showing a lack of foundational emotional resilience in a population spun around by a pandemic.
Very little coming from the stimmies as far as buying a house.
Good chance some big money coming from the stock market if you owned AMZN, APPL. GOOG etc.
Don’t forget a third of the Fed’s asset purchases are going into MBS (or Agency Securities as they now call them).
To avoid negative rates on Treasuries they are distorting the housing market.
Where is the money coming from?
Aside from what others have mentioned (stimulus, forbearance, etc) probably debt. I don’t see any other explanation. It would be nice if mr Wolf also included charts regarding this (besides credit card debt; debt regarding housing and vehicles is what is needed).
One more thing I just thought off is inheritance: a lot of people have died because of the pandemic and their children are spending what they inherited or gambling with it in the stock market.
I read somewhere that before the tulip mania there was a plague outbreak in the Netherlands. A lot of rich merchants died and their sons started gambling their inheritance on tulips because they were bored (there were lockdowns and a lot of the usual entertainment was gone).
My understanding. The government is going to run a $3 Trillion deficit this year. That $3T deficit is pushed into the consumer and corporate sector.
The money was borrowed from our future in hopes of mitigating the damage from covid. In theory the extra debt will cause our future prosperity to be a little lower than it would have been without covid.
Maybe another way to look at it was that if you add consumer, business and government there was nearly no savings last year. We as a whole spent all we made.
No savings is ok for a year or two but if it goes on too long we are going to have bigger economic problems.
“Where is the money coming from?”
Did you miss the trillions the FED just printed?
Maybe most of the unemployed are attending skool, learning how to build solar cells.
They are on the golf courses around here.
You need a better speed dialer to get your tee time. Also rotate the duty to others. Get up at 3AM if you have to.
your funny – a MIL building something
And I am sure there are armies of unemployed learning to code as we speak…
Some of our tenants are a bit funny. “I’m going to ride this assistance out until it’s gone, I’ll worry about a job after that.”
Or, I have a guy working and making enough money to pay, but he doesn’t pay. He just asks for assistance.
3 people who live in one unit. Each earns enough to pay the rent, but none of them do. They get assistance — I mean, none of them alone can afford the rent and afford to eat, but they are elegible.
And, yes, it’s hard to hire people.
Everyone needs a break now and then — especially me!
During the 2006/7 meltdown, it was the financially “sophisticated” people I knew who simply stopped making mortgage payments when their homes went underwater. They figured the banks wouldn’t be able to foreclose them all at once, so why throw good money after bad.
Victory of the Proletariat?
Boomers are fleeing the workforce.
The only “ shortages “ in the labor market are the availability of jobs that pay a living wage and provide health insurance. Exploitation is not a sustainable model and will be met with resistance whenever feasible. Biden lied about supporting a $ 15 minimum wage and the U$A joining the rest of the wealthy nations in providing Socialized Medicine to it’s citizens isn’t happening either. The answer ? My name.
Biden lied? Oh NO!
Who would have thought it of a 50 year political veteran of DC? A liar?
1) Wages are rising because gov jobs are up 188,000. Gov jobs
are well above the min wage.
2) The teacher’s union threaten to strike unless every kids will be vaccinated, using a face masks in the classrooms.
3) The police forces have shrinking in every major city.
4) The employment rate of 16-19 yrs is up from 9.6% to 9.9%. About 1/4 millions more kids are out of the labor force, with less police, during a summer break in the streets, because Miami beach is out of reach.
At 19 I was working in a packing house decent wage now pays 20$ a hour but our enabled kids were never taught to work but can beat my ass in a video game
One high school friend had a job catching grown chickens in chicken house and stuffing them in crates and stacking on a truck. He said it was tough once you got down to a few chickens. I think he made $2.00 per hour.
I had a better job cleaning a corporate office and manufacturing facility, but pay was $1.60.
My grandfather’s first and only job for 53 years was in a cotton mill making 10 cent per hour. Girls got paid 5 cents per hour.
Wolf I think the other factor is the number of workers taking early retirement. I’m seeing it where I work. First the market has bounced back bringing retirement balances back up and two they don’t want to return to work onsite after working from home the last year.
I did a little more than 2 years ago, retired 3-4 years before I wanted to. Couldn’t handle the new hires work ethics and the sensitivity trainings. The 3 years before I retired I lived on the road on per diem and saved like a fool. Put 66% down on a new house and started collecting SS shortly thereafter. Moved my 401K to a self directed IRA. When I turn 66 I’ll pay off the house from the Roth and some retirement funds. Recently did a refi @ 2.75%, my monthly SS income easily pays all the bills. Out of the 26 homes on this street probably 20 are new retirees.
Nice to hear some good news once in a while! Good for you, escaped the matrix with an intact soul.
Got a buddy in his early 30s, waiter who doesnt want to get the jab and is still living off of stimmies. Wont work anywhere they force the jab, said he would work under the table doing yard care or construction. Wonder how many are in that same boat?
Also, I paid $225K for a 3 bedroom 3 car garage a little more than 2 years ago. Recently someone sold the same style house for $355K. I tell the neighbors if/when it gets to $450K I’ll sell. (doubt I will but it would be tempting)
Yes, agreed. I mentioned that with the “retirement boom.”
right above the section heading “#2 weird phenomenon…”
“and it includes what is now called the “retirement boom,” where people have decided it wasn’t worth it anymore, and went for quality of life.”
I know a couple of people like that.
The retirement boom does bear watching (although talked about *forever*, it was a lot slower coming in reality).
Post, 90’s tax reform and various asset mkt disasters, a large number of seniors started working well past 65.
But working past 85 is much less feasible, regardless of financial circumstances.
So, with a 20 delay, openings for younger workers may be accelerating.
Wonder how the 25 to 54 employee to Population ratio is looking relative to the wasteland of the last 20 years…
It’s funny, kinda. We had a retirement boom in 1999. Young-ish folks that made $2-million-plus (quite a bit of money back then) in the stock market were thinking about retiring or actually quit their jobs. They were planning to do day-trading when they felt like it or just doing fun stuff. I did that. I quit in 1995. And from late 1995 to early 1999, I traveled around the world without going home, over 100 countries.
But then the thing came apart, the Nasdaq plunged 78%, and those retired folks whose dream had gone up in smoke were back out there looking for a job. At least, I’d traveled around the world before that happened :-]
“But employers understand that the $300 a week is already being phased out in about half the states and will expire in the rest of the states on September 6”
I’ll take a bet on the stickiness of extant wages. I suspect most employers will not do a u-turn as more employees enter the market, and tell everyone that the wages will be reduced now, even as the effects of higher prices of housing and energy (and salaries…) take over in maintaining inflation measures from the currently (temporarily?) faltering price effects of some other commodities and inputs.
Agreed. No one is thinking about cutting wages. But it is expected to make hiring easier and candidates more plentiful (or less scarce).
When there is a corresponding rise in prices , why worry about cutting wages.
It’s like saying you made $50k a year, and an SFH of say 2000 sq ft was $500K. In 20 years, you make $500k a year, that same SFH now costs $5M. So, basically congratulations, nothing changed.
If anything this is going to cause management to have an excuse not to give raises in 2022. Inflation is eating at the bottom line. Take one for the team Timmy. We are really struggling will be the got to line from HR
Get a better job while you can negotiate. Because in about six months there will be a reckoning
It’s almost like there’s a hidden 30% of parents that were otherwise forced into the working part time jobs through desperation, but following a grueling year of zoom school, a hot vaxx summer where they still have to be a parent, a nice child allowance rightfully compensating them for their efforts, and a possible re-orienting on what matters in life, we can’t get the poor saps to show back up to get yelled at by power-tripping middle managers for 7.50 an hour.
Weird how that works.
The jobs numbers aren’t as high, when people find better things to do that aren’t jobs.
The jobs numbers would look just as bad if everyone became autonomous or independently wealthy too, but lets keep wringing our hands, because god forbid that happen.
The economy needs wage slaves.
Noticing a lot of high school and even younger age youth soliciting babysitting, dog walking, gardening, “I will do anything” jobs on the Nextdoor data mining platform. They are undercutting immigrants with what they want as well.
And, this in one of the wealthiest zip codes in the state, Mill Valley.
I think it’s either a sign of parents tightening allowances, or needing financial help, or less likely, the beginning of a great awakening and generational shift from Grandpa the Stoner, to Mom the “Business Person”, ex-shoulder pads, but now is a caterer, to something completely new.
It might just be an excuse to get out of the house, especially with COVID. When you’re a teenager, it gets tiresome living with the people who pay the rent/mortgage 24/7.
One ounce of Ag / hour, under the table, works wonders.
When every stimulus program ends in July, I expect to see a $h**show of humongous proportions.
There is no labor shortage, the jobs don’t exist. Why take a job when the wage doesn’t cover the expense of coming to work. They are retiring because if you are going to be broke anyway, why work.
Not in California at least, we are flush with money and we’ll be doling out even more free money.
Best state in the country!!!
So why are the homeless everywhere and all the shops are closed?
Because the government is flush with money.
In Chicago the homeless are used as theater props by the politicians and media.
It’s your money duuuuummy
No it’s our money.
It’s not my money. It says “United States of America” on it. It’s their money, and one of the better government services.
The dysfunction and willingness not to work is a sign of a very sick mindset.
A large fraction of Americans are being treated like wage slaves: work and you just get survival without “getting ahead”. Getting ahead means more freedom for yourself- owning something, maybe able to even start a business based on savings and other economic assets (including your own skills, persistence, etc.)
If you are just a wage slave, you stay home if the price is reasonable. You don’t do that if you have hope for the future.
People in the ’30’s wanted jobs. They got some: WWII. The contrast is pretty large, no?
Have no fear, we’ll be in the 30s again soon enough, less than a decade away.
Heck, at the rate things are going, we’ll probably pulls the 30s into the 20s. Except this time, the oceans aren’t going to be any impediment at all.
Quiet strike….good one.
Just my opinion, but labour has been getting screwed since the orchestrated attack on union representation/organising started with Reagan. It has continued on through every admin since as all Govt has bent their knees to the wealth class due to election campaign funding. Toss in globalization and here we are.
This is the result. If they want the wealth machine to run, they have to fuel up the tank.
I have been lucky in my work life because my skills are portable and I was always willing to move on if the games started up. Or, I worked away until something better came along. But if you take an average employment situation, add in debt, workers are stuck in chains. People lost their jobs this year and had some breathing room to evaluate their situation. The numbers are speaking loud and clear.
My sister in law works in retail grocery as a front end manager. Her job is shitty beyond belief. She is paid about 1/2 of what she is worth and what she accomplishes, but she soldiers on hoping it will improve. Grocery is also almost all non union, with the exception of Costco and a few others. She would quit tomorrow, but guess what….she built a new house a few years ago and is stuck stuck stuck at 55. Hopefully, her home will be paid for by the time she wants to retire or she’ll just have to keep working.
My hope is that Branson and Bezos will run into each other during their upcoming space flights. Maybe their crafts will tumble to the ground and crush Musk. Maybe they’ll hit Davos and help out the World.
“My hope is that Branson and Bezos will run into each other during their upcoming space flights. Maybe their crafts will tumble to the ground and crush Musk”
What is it about the rich that makes them so space horny?
Personally, I would put my billions into life extension med/consciousness transfer research (closer to their tech wheelhouse than space too…)
One small comfort regarding most ostensible billionaires…there wealth is usually overwhelmingly stock based and semi frozen in their own companies.
Once reality intrudes upon the hyper PE ratio hype, those billions can evaporate fast. And they can’t fully extract those billions because share dumps of epic size would crater share prices.
They are still absurdly rich…but not really as rich as the headline numbers proclaim.
“My hope is that Branson and Bezos will run into each other during their upcoming space flights. Maybe their crafts will tumble to the ground and crush Musk. Maybe they’ll hit Davos and help out the World.”
Lol. They look around at the fkwits everywhere on this planet and figure out how they can blow this pop stand and just happen to have money to try it unlike the rest of us misanthropes.
This little hissy fit that some workers are throwing right now will ultimately come back to bite them in the a$$. Businesses that can take advantage of automation and AI are likely exploring ways to make themselves less vulnerable to these “labor shortages” in the future, as well as less susceptible to mandatory shutdowns in future pandemics.
And yet Amazon is struggling to hire more despite having some of the best AI scientists.
Why is that?
Could it be AI is …. overhyped ???? Say it ain’t so.
Like any other major transformation, it takes time. History is replete with examples.
Yes, they are. I followed a flatbed with eight manufacturing floor robots (no idea what model) strapped to the bed on I-95 a couple weeks ago. My wife and I looked at each other and said, almost simultaneously: “Slightly less of a labor shortage for someone…
Were they orange, yellow, blue or white?
So true. Businesses are using the “labor shortage” as a driver for investing in automation. IA is great but robots that never take a break, sleep, get paid, complain or cause HR debacles. And if you look these are not just work by hand. They are also ‘bots’ in the computer world too. IT in every industry is heavily invested in automating tasks and having them be run via scripts and computer code rather than humans
Yes. Check the manufacturing employment chart against the manufacturing production chart above. Production has fully recovered to Feb 2020 levels, employment is still way down. That’s where the robots went.
All stores going to self checkout it sucks
You do self checkout when you buy online so why not in a brick and mortar store?
I don’t use them. On the very 3 occasions I have because the other lines were way backed up I made sure to make a real live human being spend way more time with me than if I had gone through their line. Sabot.
When the government pays people to relax its bound to disrupt the workforce. One other thing, this is not an unemployment benefit. It’s a thinly disguised vote-buying scheme by the party in power.
A lot of us with COVID discovered that we rather have more free time than $. Consuming our time instead of stuff is the right thing to do for the environment as well, a ton of positive externalities.
Maybe the lowlymokestanis have had enough bs, as pronounced from on high, and have decided to sit this one out …rumple stiltskin-like! Think about it, if enough of the workings class, those that actually, physically DO work .. as opposed to office cubies, said uh uh, NO!, even increasing some in numbers .. imagine the utter panic in the 1%ers (That includes those grifting H$S “leaders” of ours’) and their karen-like toadies – the Professional Managerial Class ..
It would be a sight to behold.
Halal Guys in Oakland on Broadway has a sign out…hiring at $18/hr.
I got my 2nd shot this week and walked around Old Town and up Broadway. I think every single restaurant had a hiring sign.
Yet rents are moving up and housing is unaffordable.
> Yet rents are moving up and housing is unaffordable.
Instead of healthcare, employers should start offering housing as the benefit.
It works and it’s needed. One of the hotel/bars around here offered a $1K bonus to anyone working more than x length of time, plus free housing as part of the compensation. A friend of mine may be doing a news story on it to inspire others.
Free housing is taxed at value.
Oh, also, I forgot. One of the pot companies here bought up a fairly nice motel as worker housing. I would guess starting wages are minimum of $20 pr hour, basic labor or clerk. They train.
Company provided housing used to be a benefit in Japan. Heck they might still have it.
Thank you, Wolf.
In recent years the post WWII baby boom “boomers” have been retiring. The baby boom produced a demographic bulge as the fertility rate was higher after WWII depleted the population. Fearing COVID many retired early in 2020. The 65+ segment of the population has grown from about 8% of total population in 1950 to nearly 16% today. These retirees are less likely to get hired, yet they may be able to purchase goods and services.
“Fearing COVID many retired early in 2020.”
The youngest Boomers were 74 in 2020…that isn’t retiring early.
Your broader point is well taken, but the “retirement train” long foretold, has be a long, slow time actually getting here.
No, the oldest boomers were 74 in 2020. The youngest were 56.
Arghh.
Right you are.
The oldest Boomers are 74.
But my point still holds…the Boomers have delayed rather than accelerated retirement, delaying (by a considerable amount) the long anticipated “retirement wave” that is expected to hit the job and housing mkts.
But the Boomers can’t delay it forever.
Your math is wrong. The oldest Boomers turned 74 last year. The youngest ones were only 56 years old in 2020, so assuming anyone born in 1960 thru 1964 retired last year, it was an early retirement.
You are correct, I reversed youngest/oldest.
But a look at FRED data indicates that starting in the 90’s (after tax reform lowered the Social Security tax penalties for working), a rapidly increasing number of 65+’ers continued to work.
This delayed the long foretold “retirement tsunami”…but it is 20 yrs later and in the nature of such things, retirement cannot be delayed forever (despite various stock mkt disasters…)
Someone born in 1959 would be 62 and able to retire early before the 66 yrs 10 months full retirement age. People born 1946-1964 are boomers. To get the largest Social Security check, one needs to wait until the age of 70 to start drawing benefits.
One in four retirees get 90% of their income from Social Security (Center on Budget and Policy Priorities).
The Jones generation aren’t quite Boomers socially or financially. quote;
“Generation Jones is the social cohort of the latter half of the Baby Boomer Generation to the first years of Generation X. The term Generation Jones was first coined by the cultural commentator Jonathan Pontell, who identified the cohort as those born from 1954 to 1965 in the U.S. who came of age during the oil crisis, stagflation, and the Carter presidency, rather than during the 1960s, but slightly before Gen X. (…) The name “Generation Jones” has several connotations, including a large anonymous generation, a “keeping up with the Joneses” competitiveness and the slang word “jones” or “jonesing”, meaning a yearning or craving.[14][15][16] It is believed that Jonesers inherited an optimistic outlook as children in the 1960s, but were then confronted with a different reality as they came of age during the shift from a manufacturing to a service economy, which ushered in a long period of mass unemployment, and de-industrialization arrived full force in the mid-late 1970s and 1980s, leaving them with a certain unrequited “jonesing” quality for the more prosperous days of the past.
Generation Jones is noted for coming of age after a huge swath of their older brothers and sisters in the earlier portion of the Baby Boomer population had come immediately preceding them; thus, many complain that there was a paucity of resources and privileges available to them that were seemingly abundant to older Boomers. Therefore, there is a certain level of bitterness and “jonesing” for the level of freedom and affluence granted to older Boomers but denied to them.”
Was a teen in the 70s and twenties in the 80s. If I could buy a DeLorean with a flux capacitor I wouldn’t hesitate to go back if given the chance.
Sholoh1 I agree. Each generation since has had less and less opportunities. Rent was cheap as a percentage of wages then. It started to go up quite a bit in the early eighties.
Interesting description of Jones generation, Lynn. By age, I’m a boomer born 1951. But I was set back a few years (drugs and associated mental problems), so my experience is actually that of a Joneser. As an idealistic boomer teen, I couldn’t hold down a job because the world was too freaky, and my antiwar activism / counterculture radicalism arrested my maturity development.
Becoming a competent human involved realizing that “straight” society was more supportive and useful than the culture of my old “friends.”
I don’t have any great stories about navigating the career world, vaulting up to stratospheric income levels, like many of my generation. Right up until retirement, I’ve always had anxiety about being employed, partly because my smart-ass question authority attitude tended to me fired. Through it all, my attitude was that if I lost everything, I would just start off at the lowest rung again and I was efficient, thrifty and organized enough to do well.
My philosophy has always been that it seems like real needs are very minimal. I view most “needs” (especially American needs) from a Buddhism perspective: illusion — desire is basically a trap. It seemed like a rich country could provide basic income to every individual that would cover their basic, real needs. But health needs throw a monkey wrench into that principle. Because health is pretty strongly associated with personal behavior.
With quite a bit of luck I got through it all in one piece.
Drifterprof, That wasn’t mine. I didn’t think I could link to it and wasn’t sure I could mention it. Easy to google part of a quote though.
Yeah, I don’t know how people without support or a support system survive now.
The government pays for old people to sit on their asses. It’s called Social Security. I don’t recommend retiring at 62, but if you have a job that is physically killing you and you were born in 1959 or earlier, you should consider it.
Part of it may be that some people just don’t want to work anymore. I’m one of them. In 2018 I had a great year and I paid a little over $90K in taxes. A chunk of it was property taxes (I owned several properties at the time) but most of it was income taxes. I started to question what the heck I was doing. I’d always worked since the age of 12. I’d always made good choices, decisions, lived below my means, and invested. It was almost like I was being penalized so that I could pay for people that didn’t make good choices. In the meantime, I was driving to work on crappy roads and my kids were going to crappy public schools. It just wasn’t worth it anymore. I didn’t have any debt at all so I decided just to become a stay at home Dad and become poor on purpose. I was 48 when I quit and now I’m 50. My wife still works and she has family health insurance and her meager salary is enough to pay for the utilities, food, and other misc bills. I’ve never been happier. I’m embarrassed to say that we did get stimulus checks and I wanted to send them back and tell the Government to apply all the funds toward the National Debt but I figured they wouldn’t and would just blow it on something else. I never spent a dime of it. I put it in the bank and figured I’ll just use it to compensate for the future depreciation of my savings that I had worked so hard to accumulate. My neighbors though bought swimming pools, Teslas, new TV’s etc. I still have plenty of life in me to go back to work but I’d rather just be the “house manager” which I really enjoy. I’ve been on a buyers strike, I clip coupons, I shop at the thrift store, I only buy things on sale, etc. I can afford to buy anything I want but I don’t. It’s all just a game to me. Minimizing and maximizing is my job now. I actually get to cook and eat meals with my family now. When I was working I had never had breakfast and driven my kids to school. I do now and I love it. I missed all the pumpkin patch trips, zoo trips, beach trips, etc. When I did go, I wasn’t really there if you know what I mean. I can’t get those days back but I can do something about today and tomorrow. My family has never been happier. My wife loves me at home because when she comes home from work, everything is done.
Onionpatchkid:
I was forced to retire at 47 due to job loss. I did what you are doing except now I am 67. My kids 25 and 21 have no memory of me working, only that of being at home and feeding them. We spent our summers at the family cottage. I have no regrets.
You got to experience more than I did. Luckily my wife was able to stay home with them until they entered school. I missed a lot of that precious time but I was doing what I had to do. I was supporting the family financially. My boys are 15 and 16 now and I made them get summer jobs so they can buy their own school clothes. They’re both working in restaurants and they love it! They have grown so much just in the last month. They are so proud to be making money. They do remember the “old me” and they like the “new me” so much more! I’m actually available for them. I never really planned for this and I’m learning as I go now. Really weird for me because I’ve always been a planner.
“My family has never been happier.” Congratulations, you are living your life well.
I got out at about your age. It worked well as my health was going down the tubes working a corporate job. I think what you are doing is really valuable because it’s tough to run a tight ship if both of you are are working full time. You can save a lot being a homemaker, home accountant and your own home maintenance person.
That’s exactly what I do! I was in construction so I know how to use my own hands and I can fix almost anything. I save a ton of money just by doing everything myself. My house is in “tip top” shape and I enjoy it because I actually have time now. I did it all before too but it’s more fun when your not working 60+ hours a week plus trying to fix up your house. I do get bored though because I run out of things to do.
So, is this how full-out Socialism and Guaranteed Basic Income gets its foot in the door? Did we turn a corner which we can now blame on the pandemic? No telling where this will go but it sounds like we ain’t goin
back to where we were.
Personally, I don’t blame folks in under-paid,
unrewarding jobs for considering their quality of life first, some work places make life hell for their employees and for no good reason. Has divine justice finally arrived?
IF you are the United States President I believe one of the secret oaths is to spend more in office than previous administration. And boy are they holding true to this odd oath. Seriously though it is as if they can’t control the purse strings. And things have gone so out of kilter that this is the new normal.
Helping hand is good. Government assistance is welcome. However there seems to be a lot of hands out
Onionpatch, Good for you!
Don’t forget Craigslist for people selling what you might want, or just giving it away for free.
Plus you can sell on it free.
Same with a newer outfit Nextdoor neighbors, lots of free stuff, cheap stuff, but you’ll be giving away your privacy, home address and subjecting yourself to the most banal political correctness on the planet.
Some of the gig workers weren’t really gig workers. For instance, some RE agents claimed self employment as they work on commision, even though they work through a company. Got more stimulus that way. Probably true for other sales. Now that they’re back to work some of them are counted differently.
I was thinking about getting a third job because it would put me so close to the home ownership.
Yeah, not much of a carrot anymore..
Some years back the National Lampoon had an issue imagining what would have happened if JFK hadn’t been shot. (Jacky took the bullet.) They had R.Crumb doing artwork for the Federal Spare Change Program that let young Americans bum around the country on Uncle Sam’s nickle. Hey, why not?
There are so many nonsense jobs, and the important jobs pay peanuts and treat workers like garbage. Get rid of the minimum wage and go for agriculture-like support prices instead. Pass out the spare change until employers come up with a job that’s worth hiring someone to fill. If it leads to automation or eliminating a pseudo-job, even better. It can drive up the productivity figures and free up even more spare change.
Wolf,
you realize that this should be a different variant of your WTF chart, right?
Except, these days, it feels like the whole world has gone into the twilight zone. You could technically find a WTF chart if you look carefully enough at everything.
Strange, no?
Yes, everything has become strange these days. My head is spinning.
Wolf,
A bit off topic, but that “higher productivity with fewer workers” in manufacturing bit was a very good catch and telling/sorta depressing (although automation *should* make mankind better off…).
Kudos.
How about the other side of the ‘coin’. What if ‘help wanted’ is broadly advertised, but none of these businesses are truly hiring?