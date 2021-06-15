Despite Massive Price Increases, Retail Sales Drop: Buyers’ Strike & Fading Stimmies Dent the WTF Spike

Americans are having to pay more to get less.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
“Gonna Be Tough in May,” I said a month ago, when discussing the stimmie-powered retail sales in April. And that’s what it was. Retail sales in May, at $620 billion seasonally adjusted, were down 1.3% from April, and down a smidge from March too, according to the Commerce Department today. But retail sales remained very high historically, powered by left-over stimmies, and by market-mania gains, and above all, by inflation.
There have been massive price increases in the biggest segments of retail sales, including sales at auto and parts dealers (these retailers account for 22% of total retail sales), where prices have jumped into the stratosphere, including in used vehicles with an 18% price spike in the two months since March. These price increases are pushing up total retail sales in dollar terms as Americans are having to pay more to get less:
New & used auto dealers and parts stores: Sales fell 3.7% in May, to $136 billion seasonally adjusted, from the historic WTF spike in April and March. And sales fell despite the enormous price increases.
People are figuring it out, and some potential buyers are going on buyers’ strike. That is why a 30% year-over-year spike in used vehicle retail prices – and a 45% spike in used vehicle wholesale prices – cannot last and will unwind, but won’t unwind all the way, and prices will remain relatively high, as pricing pressures shift to other products or services:
For your amusement, below is the CPI for used vehicles with that phenomenal 30% spike year-over-year, triggered by an 18% price spike over the past two months. Auto purchases are mostly discretionary. Most people can delay by a year or two or more the moment when they buy a vehicle. That was proven during the Financial Crisis, when auto buyers went on strike and vehicle sales plunged and stayed down for years. In the retail data today, there is already a first glimpse of a buyers’ strike in the making (the chart shows the CPI value for used vehicles and not the year-over-year percent change).
The who is who of retailer segments.
Undisputed #1 in America are auto sales, accounting usually for over one-fifth of total retail sales (black line). Sales at nonstore retailers, mostly ecommerce, have become #2 over the years (top red line). Sales at grocery and beverage stores are #3 (green line). Sales at bars, restaurants, and other “food services and drinking places” are #4 (purple line), having been surpassed by nonstore retailers in 2019. Sales at general merchandise stores but not including department stores are #5 (yellow line). Department stores are near the bottom:
Ecommerce and other “non-store retailers”: Sales edged down 0.8% in May from April, to $88 billion, seasonally adjusted. Compared to May 2019, sales spiked by 33%. This category includes ecommerce, including ecommerce by traditional brick-and-mortar retailers such as Macy’s, mail-order operations, street stalls, vending machines, etc.
Food and Beverage Stores: Sales ticked up 1.0% in May from April to $74 billion, about the same as in May 2020, but up 17.1% from May 2019. Working from home, reduced restaurant visits, etc. have shifted some consumption from business venues to households, and thereby to retail stores. But as we’ll see in a moment, the restaurant business has come back.
Restaurants & Bars: Sales rose 1.8% in May from April, and are up 5.6% from May 2019, having fully recovered. There have been widespread price increases in restaurants, from fast-food restaurants to higher-end restaurants, and these price increases contribute to sales growth. In foodie cities like San Francisco, the restaurant scene is now booming.
General merchandise stores (minus department stores): Sales fell 4.2% for the month, to $56 billion, the second month in a row of declines, but were still up 16.3% from May 2019. The brick-and-mortar stores of Walmart, Costco, and Target are in this category; but their ecommerce sales are in nonstore retailers:
Building materials, garden supply and equipment stores: Sales fell 5.9% in May from April, the second month in a row of declines, to $40 billion, but were still up 28% from May 2019.
Price spikes, particularly of lumber products, have contributed to the spike. But potential lumber buyers have gotten the memo, and some have put projects on hold and have gone on buyers’ strike. In early May, lumber prices started plunging and have now unwound a portion of the price spike, but remain above the former WTF record price spike of September 2020. That buyers strike is starting to be visible:
Gas stations: Sales ticked up 0.7% for the month, to $46.3 billion. The price of regular gasoline, according to EIA data, increased by 5.7% at the end of May compared to the end of April. Sales in the past three months are the highest since 2014, with gasoline prices also being the highest since 2014:
Clothing and accessory stores: Sales rose 3.0% in May from April, to $25 billion, roughly flat with March, and up 14% from April 2019:
Furniture and home furnishing stores: Sales fell 2.1% for the month, to $12 billion, but were still up 24% from May 2019:
Department stores: sales rose 1.6% for the month and were about flat for the three-month period, at $11 billion, and were about flat with May 2019. This includes sales at the brick-and-mortar stores of Macy’s, Kohl’s, J.C. Penney, etc., but not sales in their ecommerce operations, which are included in nonstore retailers:
Sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores: Sales ticked down 0.8% in May from April, to $9.6 billion, second month in a row of declines, after the WTF stimmie spike in March. This left sales up 42% from May 2019:
Electronics and appliance stores: Sales fell 3.4% in May from April, after the WTF spike in March, and were up just 0.9% from May 2019. Most consumer electronics and many appliances are sold via ecommerce channels, and have been booming for years, leaving brick-and-mortar sales where they’d been in 2005:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Just buy the Jerome`s “transitory” inflation scam, and dont ask……LOL
In spite of the WTF moments the various markets have provided for the last decade, reality comes to bear eventually.
Wealth divide is greater than before, wages are still fairly flat (for those that are working) and the higher costs across the board just drive the nail.
We aren’t crazy. Just perplexed.
We aren’t crazy! Just hammered!
I think there is no such thing as “reality” past Big Bang when everything was one by quantum entanglement, information being everywhere at once.
Entanglement is weakening, the universe is getting loose in the joints, new things are pushing through into existence, old reality is smoothly being replaced by new, local, realities but absolute reality never happens again until everyone and everything agrees on what it is :).
UFO’s and UAP’s entering, another reality is created, not like the last one. One should relax and enjoy the show, it is going to be better.
Those billionaires that don’t pay taxes need to start spending some of their money quick!
Tut tut serf…
Excess profits go into the family foundation, to immortalize our family line, so none of our decedents have to work until the end of time… As board members they will paid enough to never have to work a day in their lives.
You serf’s will be satisfied with what we choose to spend on the interest on our endowment and thank us for our tax deductible donation.
*holds pinkie to corner of mouth*
Hahahahahahahaha!!!!! My evil stimmies are working just as planned!!!!!
*slips out of character*
Why did my car have to die during all of this??????
Don’t slip out character, this account cracks me up everytime.
There’s a break-even point below which the revenue loss from a sales volume drop more than offsets the revenue gain from a price increase. It will be very interesting to see how many businesses that rushed to raise their prices end up learning that lesson the hard way. It’s easy to raise prices…not so easy for it to be a wise business decision.
Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos, a man who knows a bit about retail, has dumped $16.6 billion dollars worth of his Amazon stock, just in the last year and a half. That’s more than he sold in the prior ten years.
Amazon is priced based on AWS more than the retail business. Much more competition in cloud marketplace. Google Cloud using price to increase business.
Makes sense that he is selling it, the stock price will soon follow his lead in a general stock sell-off.
He needed to pay for the 400′ yacht he is having built.
He has 15 more bundles just like that one.
They’re taking up space, so that’s how he’ll use the money.
Space.
PR
Good point.
Inflation screws everything for everybody.
In the inflation hit 70’s I did weekend gas station work, and every time a tanker came in the driver had a new invoice which showed a new price. We then had to quickly re-calculate what margin we needed to add to stay in business. Somebody then had to climb the pole and change the road signs. If we priced too high we lost customers, if we priced too low, we got cleaned out and pi**ed off all our regulars. The next delivery was a nightmare to plan for. This happened 2 or 3 times a week. It was better in the OPEC embargo when we cleared our whole ‘allocation’ in an hour at top price then shut the place up and went home to spend all the money.
I’ve decided to cut my discretionary spending this summer. Too many needs have gone up. No choice
Well, discretion [is] the better part of valor.
Or something like that
“Valor morghulis” to all you ‘faceless persons’, who are out there scattered amongst the Realm in silent .. or not so silent .. desperation over our shared fates – brought about mostly by those on high.
So yeah, Minutes .. I feel for ya! Choices are to be made, and, with that mind, perhaps new allegiancies.
I’ve cut everything to the bone. I’m not playing the game.
Time to grab your ankles and bend over. The J team is here to make sure it goes up smoothly and quickly. It won’t be a problem, for them that is… not for you and I, we can scream and complain about the pains associated with inflation for all they care. Hint, they don’t. For them, the price increase is irrelevant.
Does anything think any of the J team gives a crap that the price of milk is going up. Or lumber costs however much more than it used to? Just go get someone to cut down more trees. DUH.
The issue with lumber isn’t the supply of trees, but the supply of processors of that lumber. There is a supply glut of wood.
There’s also a glut of retail ready lumber at the local yard. And it’s dead there.
A sheet of OSB is so expense in the US because here in The Netherlands we burn your woodchips in our environmentally ‘green’ electricity plants. Those are not ‘green’ because it is by science, but because the European Counsel says it is.
A world gone nuts. We need more central planning to fix this i guess. /sarc
Appliance stores have been short of inventory. Dryers have been harder to find than that rare mineral, unobtainium. Shipping problems seem to be a long way from being solved.
Lowe’s has them
FWIW – Many kinds of printers are on “not in stock, awaiting delivery” at “my” online computer pusher.
Once a shortage occurs, and supply lines get backed up it takes quite a while to get it back to normal. Add to that the fear of not being able to get something, and even consumers who may not need something right away, but are concerned because of the possibility of it breaking down, put in there orders… just in case.
At some point, all this forward buying works its way through the system and then sales fall dramatically. About the time when factories have ramped up production, and lots of new container ships are completed…
Durable goods shortages aren’t like toilet paper. People are going to hoard cars and things. I foresee a massive inventory build shortly.
*AREN’T going to hoard cars and things
Line dry. Haven’t used a dryer in 10 years. Clothes last longer.
“For your amusement…” Wolf
These charts look like a roller coaster that goes up *clink by *clink to the top it lumbers. Then comes the arms up and SCREAMS of joy or perhaps terror this time. Gravity is coming to the markets. All of them
Its obvious the Buyagra is wearing off, need more stimmies, Stat!
what we are seeing is where people would spend money if they had no job but were given a check every week. so how long does this last? not much longer. sales going to plummet in the coming 5 months. and the real estate meltdown will be a leading factor. higher interest rates that are forced by the market on the Fed will cut the number of buyers at price points and then falling demand and increased supply will create a rebalance – at much lower prices.
As I replied to you in another thread, considering interest and price go in opposite direction, RE price still goes up in previous high inflation years. I’m not sure if price will stay at his level this time”temperature”.
RE went up in the 70’s with high inflation because unions had power and all wages followed them. Unions are dead. Inflation and rates will outpace wages. RE will suffer.
In 1980, as house prices were still going up, interest rates crested at over 16%. Do you think that union members were paying 16%? In 1983 there were less than 18 million union worker in the U.S. and that included public sector unions.
Today, 36% of single family home buyers pay cash. They will still be in the house buying market, if, for nothing else, as a hedge against inflation. Corporate ownership of SFH is growing in leaps and bounds, and they will continue to buy. Yesterday’s union members would be today’s SFH renters.
Corporate buyers continuing to buy doesn’t mean their tenants can pay current rents, much less higher ones. Corporate buyers pay “cash” (actually wholesale financing) because cost of credit is cheap and lending standards are a joke.
A reversal of the 40 year bond bull market into a full fledged bear market and tighter credit conditions will change the economics dramatically.
Much higher inflation isn’t a guarantee either. In the 70’s, houses sold at a noticeably lower multiple to median income. Housing is “affordable” today due to artificially cheap credit and lax lending standards which many have somehow convinced themselves are “strict”. Even if buyer’s had to always make 20% down payments (which they do not), an 80/20 loan on a frequently ridiculously overpriced home hardly constitutes strict lending.
Funny how all the bad things that will happen to the bad rich people, that will somehow benefit all of the poor people, are always going to happen tomorrow.
But they really never do happen yesterday.
I hear ya, getting tired of the daily chorus. Sing, Fat Lady America, Sing!
More than the stimulus checks is the fact that people have been stiffing the landlord for over a year and a half. That’s a lot of discretionary income they didn’t before have. Rent/mortgage is the largest monthly bill in most households. Take that away and people can lever up on a couple new vehicles. We have the worst crop of loser politicians in history. These clowns destroyed the economy.
The meme during the crisis was that pent up demand in services would not materialize. You can only eat dinner out once each day. These charts then prove one of two things. Despite Covid restrictions, consumers are spending more on nonessential services, or the pace of the recovery is smaller than supposed. Durables, appliance sales are tepid, which may explain supply issues. The stimmies have bridged that gap somewhat or it would be far worse. What happened in the 30s people were homeless, vagrant, and they ate in diners. By Lacey hunt when this surge in domestic production meets the surge in imports, the competition for market share is fierce, driving down prices. Bernanke contends the the depression could have been solved with helicopter money, we may get to see how that works out. When assets hold their value and money loses value you sell your higher priced assets. The last decade we see the lowest quality stocks rise, most shorted index. That should continue for a while.
The issue is, the shortages that were caused by the virus shutdowns were not just here in America, they were world wide. When the entire world is unwilling or unable to purchase things that wear out, for 3-6 months, it creates one hell of a lot of demand. Now add to that labor shortages and you have a situation that will take a while to normalize. The price gouging and inflation are a natural result, and drive people to buy used items pushing up those prices.
I think the shortages are more due to the trade war with China than anything to do with Corona: “Piss the factory off, expect that they ‘work to rule’ ” – either for a while or until reparations are made!
That’s how it worked when I designed power electronics in industry and China is the worlds factory, a fully unionised one too.
Corona Everything is just a little too convenient. My TBTF project is also talking a lot about Corona, but, they would have been equally late and equally over budget without Corona.
Corona was a golden opportunity to get out from under a lot of failure and dysfunction, but it still going on, and they will be in the same shit again in only 1-3 years time. With Nothing being changed, because nobody are ever wrong here, the eventual results will also not change.
An example of brilliance from the once red state (colors for right/left states are exactly backwards simply by chance – read about that elsewhere) of Colorado.
The unemployment supplements remain in effect until mid-September, but rather than ending that to get people back to work, Colorado is offering a one-time payment of $1,600 to accomplish that. You see, the state government claims the supplemental payments “help businesses” because of the amount of money handed out being spent.
Of course, they aren’t helping the many small businesses who can’t find anyone to employ, thereby ensuring that perhaps even more than the 35% of small businesses projected by the SBA to go out of business this summer (thus the reason for the supplements ending in September?) will go out of business, shifting their business to the large corporations who own “our” government and via an indirect method raising the minimum wage so that even more small businesses can’t afford to exist.
“simply by chance” – that was sarcasm…
Most politicians couldn’t run a lemonade stand. They’re corrupt idiots.
Bought a dining set and a sofa at the Macy’s Presidents Day sale. Awesome discount. This is in mid-February. Dining set just arrived last week. Sofa? Ha. They keep kicking it out. Looking at September, now. If a major, high volume retailer can’t source this stuff…
What will happen to these numbers when the mortgage / rent forbearance ends in a few more weeks. No one in the MSM is mentioning this?
Don’t be surprised if it isn’t extended at the last minute. It should not be but I expect it.
I guess forever? There is the highest number of job openings in history. There is ZERO justification for extending it.
The majority are low-paid shit jobs that no one wants.
with price at this high, does it matter?
Was reading about the rent moratorium and I don’t think it ending is going to affect much. It’s expired in a lot of states and only ~8 million homes are in forebearance iirc.
Besides, renting outside of major cities is like being bent over and taken for a spin right now. In my area and the area I used to live in, you’re getting punished for renting if you can even find something. Hence the run up in real estate, or it’s a part of the equation. The more I look at everything the less likely it seems that there will be a major collapse. I see a lull eventually but I’m rather skeptical. But fear controls the markets so who knows.
Inflation must be working since nominal spending in every category is at or above pre-covid levels.
When I first read spending at $620 million, I first thought Wolf was talking about spending in Canada! Clearly the work of auto incorrect!
“Inflation must be working since nominal spending in every category is at or above pre-covid levels.”
I’m hoping this is sarcasm
WES,
Thanks. Yes, the magic of fiat currency :-]
1) AMZN space ship is flying above the weekly cloud.
2) After reaching a buying climax in July 13, Jeff produced an inside bar,
a black Harami, in July 20 2020. The Harami close is an important support.
3) Mar 1 2021 buying tail was followed by four weeks of accumulation that sent Jeff to a new all time high. It might be an UT after distribution.
4) If AMZN drop to the bottom of the weekly cloud, Jeff will space ship will takeoff, for diversion.
5) The sparrow basks in the deep moonlight, execute plan G.
LOL!
Let me try one.
The dog’s feet have no ears.
He cannot hear what the ground tells him.
Meanwhile the e-minis laugh and gold sings to the universe.
6) Lesser eels, from calls we hear.
The Inflation report oppose Chuck D’Israeli $6T in our throat.
June is going to see many kicked off unemployment. People think they are only losing the extra $300, but they will also be losing benefits extended under federal programs, PEUC and PUA. These people will surely be cutting back in anticipation of the coming financial cliff. If May was bad, just wait for June.
I don’t think those unfilled jobs really exist.
Yes and to help ease the conscience of the rest of the working class (who up until now have shown little sympathy for these handout seeking miscreants), those losing these benefits will no longer be counted as unemployed, but rather discouraged workers who have voluntarily decided to remain out of the workforce.
No better time than this summer to sell your extra stuff on Craigslist, either as single items or via garage sales. Or just give it away,to get extras space you can rent out in your home.
People overstocked for the pandemic and they need to get rid of the foodstuffs that are expiring. There is so many sofas, beds, refrigerators, washing machines etc being given away, or sold for next to nothing, as well as large furniture items, you’d be nuts to buy new.
“I don’t think those unfilled jobs really exist.”
I see quite a few “help wanted” and “hiring all positions” signs outside of many businesses in my area.
There are unfilled jobs, YES, but just a 60% will be available compared to the beginning of 2020 levels, companies have made adjustments, working with less employees, increasing wages to those who remain employed, and other businesses will not even be able to open again, there will be a vacancy of 40% unemployment, minimum
The new balance of power : side by side, Putin pendulum swing to our side, in a move from the opposite side. WTI @72 on the way to $100 please Putin, worrisome to China. Xi was born before Nixon 1972.
Yup WTI still will most likely double from here over next 2 years.
Plus most WTI majors pay you to get paid!
My favorite is the Real estate pros trying to promote commercial rents will rise along with goods. The justification is that tenants can afford to pay higher rents with higher sales prices. Ok but higher insurance premiums higher real estate taxes higher costs, and a choice of vacant spaces…. the smart LL lower the rents along with offering concessions. Prices getting out of control can lead to dangerous consequences in the streets.
I intend to personally push up overall spending in the bars and restaurants sector whenever this plague is done with.
This almost certainly has to have a negative effect on consumer sentiment.
Getting less and paying more in itself insures people buy less, as their budgets are strained by increased prices.
Putting consumers in a bad mood is not good for the economy, and may convince many to go into belt tightening mode.
Everyone I know are saying that it’s time to juice this thing up with more stemmie fiat. It is our birthright to claim our children’s ,children’s , children’s future wealth and spend it….NOW..,..Powell will say just that very thing and lay it at the feet of Congress using cryptic bullshit fed speak with incantations and illusory fog. The Stock Market will rally to all time highs waiting for the transitory messiah to appear and walk on water. The MSM money show jabber jaws will have wet dreams over Powell’s command of the situation. Simultaneously OWJ will be beating up on Vlad with a really firm wheat noodle.
Just read an article claiming that container ship costs are up over 200% and will be going higher for the foreseeable future. That pretty much ensures that prices will continue going up along with them…
Sorry kids Christmas is cancelled again because of COVID*. Santa got stuck in the Suez Canal
*actually FED gone wild policy. But seriously what is going to be affordable or available or desirable after a year of mail order bliss
Oh yeah, let’s just print this currency into oblivion. Sounds like such a great idea for the future of this country. I’ve got a better idea – let’s fire these aszholes running things, starting with Weimar Boy Powell.
Please keep in mind, the CPI will fall, it will decline. The CPI will soon return to 2-3%.
Inflation probably is now about 10%, but CPI will soon fall from what it is now. Why?
Because what I wrote years ago here.
Government inflation reports are:
100% FRAUD.
100% FAKE NEWS
100% PROPOGANDA.
Will the advance and increase in the child care credit have much of an effect on these numbers? We will get $500 extra a month, but we know a family who will be getting $1,850/mo!
Free moolah will continue.
Seeing what the “stimulus” is spent on, one can only conclude that WAY too much of it has been handed out.
I just read that in a country in Europe, retail savings account balances have increased at 2.5x the normal Rate. And these are savings accounts that earn 0%. In a crisis you would expect people (on aggregate) to have to dive into their savings to help them through the lean times. But of course with people keeping their normal incomes but with less opportunity to spend, the money ends up in savings accounts (and stocks, crypto and inflating house prices of course).
1) Patterns fail, especially vertical patterns that lead to infinity.
2) WTI approach Oct 2018 high @76.90.
3) It will form a neckline.
4) Corrections will form : RS1, RS2, RS3… of an inverse H&S,
in a symmetry with June 2017 (L) @42.05, Dec 2018 @42.36
and Mar 2015 selling climax @42.03.
5) We don’t know how many times WTI will visit the 42 support line, or beach it in direction to Feb 2016 low @26.05, before the jump > the neckline.
6) All we know is that after Oct 2018 fractal zone, WTI formed a Horn.
It led to Apr 2020 (L) @6.50, which is the inverse suggested H&S head.
7) WTI osc will brew HQ inflation later in the decade, or the next one.
8) WTI multi RS might send USD > 104 on the way to 2000/2001 triple peaks.
9) The suggested inverse H&S pattern might not materialize, or fail.