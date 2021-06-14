Average Age of Cars & Trucks on the Road Jumps to Record: The Circular Problem for Automakers

How do you sell more new vehicles when they last longer every year? You don’t! Over two decades of stagnation in vehicle sales interrupted by plunges.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The average age of all cars and light trucks on the road in 2021 in the US, regardless of how many times they have been traded, jumped by about two months from last year, to a record of 12.1 years, according to IHS Markit today.
“Average age” means that a portion of the vehicles are removed from the national fleet at a much younger age, either because they were scrapped following an accident or natural disaster; or because they were exported as used vehicles. It also means that a portion of the vehicles on the road are far older, with a good bunch in their high teens or older that, with proper TLC, are still running fine.
One reason for the rise in the average age of vehicles over the decades is the improved durability of vehicles, foisted upon automakers by finicky Americans in an ultra-competitive market where slipshod quality and inadequate durability can doom automakers – or at least crush sales for years. Improving durability is a factor every year in the growing average age.
But for 2021, there has been the additional factor that also played a large role following the Financial Crisis: The 14% plunged in new vehicle sales last year reduced the number of new vehicles entering the national fleet and thereby pushed up the average age:
As the chart shows, new vehicle sales have been a very tough business in terms of volume: They have essentially stagnated for over two decades, interrupted only by deep plunges.
One of the reasons for this stagnation in vehicle unit sales despite a growing population is that vehicles last longer and remain in good shape longer and need to be replaced less often, and so the average age of vehicles on the road keeps getting longer.
The sharp decline in miles driven last year and early this year, as tracked by the Federal Highway Administration, may have been an additional factor in the increased average age of vehicles on the road, by possibly having delayed the exit of some of the oldest vehicles from the fleet, and by having also contributed to the drop in new vehicle sales last year.
The number of highway-legal vehicles in operation – passenger vehicles, buses, motorcycles, medium-duty trucks, and heavy trucks – dipped 0.5% as of January 2021, to 279 million vehicles, according to IHS today.
During the Great Recession, the number of vehicles in operation declined for two years in a row (-0.7% and -1.6%); and they declined following the 2002 recession (-0.3%), according to BTS data:
By the end of 2020, nearly 1 million EVs were registered, according to IHS. Interesting tidbit: More owners hang on to their EVs, than owners of vehicles with internal combustion engines. Of the 2016 through 2020 model-year EVs, 89% are still registered by their first owner, compared to only 68% of ICE vehicles of the same model years.
The average age of vehicles in operation has bedeviled auto makers and dealers for decades. Back in 1985, when I was just starting in the business, there was already a lot of fretting over the rising age of vehicles. This was a trend that could not last and it would have to revert to some kind of mean – that was the thinking. At the time, the average age was 7.8 years. It never reverted to any kind of mean and now reached 12.1 years.
An eight-year-old vehicle in 1985, with normal miles, was quite old and worn out. But those eight-year old vehicles were holding up still better than the ‘68 Mustang I bought in 1976. Things were falling off, ranging from the clutch linkage to the armrest, not to speak of the carburetor that was leaking gasoline, the doors that were leaking water when it was raining, the speedometer that had stopped working before I’d bought the car, the vinyl upholstery that was split open on the driver’s seat….
These are just some of the things I remember. I loved that car, it was my first car, it was only eight years old, it had a 289 V-8, no A/C, a 3-speed manual, and no power anything, and it was a piece of junk by today’s quality standards. It was the worst car I ever owned as all vehicles since then got consecutively better each time. When I traded in my car last year that I’d bought new 14 years earlier, it had 160,000 miles on it, still looked good, and ran without problems.
This phenomenon is a circular problem for the industry. Americans demand vehicles that last longer and wear out more slowly and look good longer; and automakers are competing with each other to produce those vehicles in order to stay relevant. But this is increasing the average age of vehicles on the road, which is curtailing sales of new vehicles.
And the only thing left for the auto industry to grow is to raise prices and shift consumers into more expensive models, which further curtails sales of new vehicles because a decreasing percentage of people can afford to buy them new at these prices – and they don’t have to because there are lots of eight-year-old and older vehicles out there that are in great shape that they can afford.
Not really a fair comparison.
Nearly all EV owners use their vehicles where they can get back to a secure charging station in a charge. Like in commuting. In nice to decent weather.
No one drives an EV on hard long drives. Or to get from Michigan to Florida for spring break. Or in winter in bad weather. etc.
2banana,
Sheesh!! You’d be nuts to drive from Michigan to Florida on a daily basis. What kind of nonsense is this? Yeah, a few people do it once every now and then. Other people fly. And no one drives it daily. But people commute to work daily or to the store or whatever. That’s what you buy a new car for, not “spring break.” What kind of nonsense are you talking about?! And there there are lots of charging stations along the way if you’re so inclined.
Such a goofball effort to derail the comments.
Seeking clarity: EV’s registered in the USA, does that include Hybrids?
No. Hybrid drives are now just another power train option for ICE cars. Most automakers offer them on most of their ICE models. They’re everywhere.
Wolf, I think you misread his comment. He didn’t imply that people drive Michigan to Florida daily.
“No one drives an EV on hard long drives. Or to get from Michigan to Florida for *spring break*.”
My Tesla gets groceries, Wolf. Who drives.
My experience mirrors Wolf’s. My parents bought me a couple of junkers in high school and college that I don’t remember too well (and certainly wasn’t expected to maintain). They got passed down to my siblings when I went to the Naval Academy in 1984 (where Midshipmen are not allowed to own cars until they become seniors).
My first car that I bought was a used 1986 Eddie Bauer Edition Ford Bronco. I loved that thing and its quality was sufficient… but there were some quality problems with my “Midmobile.” The tailgate rusted so much that I replaced it three or four times over the course of the 18 years I owned the vehicle. The gas gauge never worked after the first year. Window regulators needed replacing a couple of times. I replaced the entire engine in the late 90s for a couple of grand. The computer went out in 2000… $600 repair. The Bronco served me well but by 2005 I just didn’t want to fiddle with it any more.
In 2005 I replaced it with a four year old Crown Vic and frankly it didn’t have any problems that I can recall. I drove it for seven years then my dad used it as a second car for five more. Even after my brother wrecked it in a high speed chase it still was capable of running. Those things were indestructible! Ford hasn’t made a Crown Vic for ten years now… and you still don’t see many broken down on the side of the road. Quality really is Job 1.
Currently I am driving a 2001 Chevy Tahoe. Aside from a full transmission replacement… I just haven’t had to spend much money on it. Maybe a grand every two years. Needs a new radiator at the moment.
So cars do last a LOT longer now. My problem is that I don’t really have a clue as to what I would want to replace the 20-year-old Tahoe with. My family and I were discussing that the other day. I know what directions I don’t want to go in (starting with pickups that cost fifty to eighty grand). But I am not sure what comes next. It doesn’t help that Ford got rid of every sedan in their lineup… or that Volvo and some other upscale companies got bought out by companies in India and/or China so there is no telling about their quality standards.
I am just not sure…
It’s interesting though, the suggestion is that the EVs may in fact last as long as the ICE, which makes a lot of sense as there are far fewer mechanical parts to comparison vs the ICE. The main weakness associated with chip shortages apply to all cars, so EV has plenty of company there.
This is indicative though that the battery technology is indeed pretty good even as far as a decade ago. That’s certainly something.
My concern about that comparison is that it is done via auto registrations. A lot of people buy a low-end ICE car with plans to replace it before too long. For instance if you buy your kid a car to go to college in…you sorta know that they will replace it a couple of years out of school. Or someone who isn’t going to college but needs wheels for their first job… they either buy a used car (if they can find one) or a little new car.
But EVs are so expensive right now that middle-aged people buy it hoping it will last a long time. Plus, unlike with young people, their cars aren’t as likely to repossessed.
Personally from everything that I am hearing I think the EV standards are improving… and improving RAPIDLY. I am just not sure if I want to lay down big bucks on one yet. Fortunately my finances right now won’t allow that decision to take place. So I will try to squeeze a couple more years out of the Tahoe.
Electric cars will far outlast ICE cars, that’s always been known. Early modern electric cars, including ones from car makers new to EV’s, may suffer from some early problems, but EV’S could easily last 2 to 3 times an ICE car, once they become the norm.
I think the problem is always a question about the battery. Is the Li-Ion battery performance like that of what you get on your iPhone? If so, then EV isn’t worth the effort.
But the data seem to be indicating that you can run a Tesla battery for almost a decade, and it is still pretty good. If that’s the case, and Tesla can do better than other manufacturer, then it’s a sustainable advantage. I don’t know if the other manufacturer can promise that today.
That’s the one case where you could make for Tesla doing really well even into the future. Now, in theory, everyone could get the same battery from Panasonic, etc, but are all batteries the same? That’s a question that we won’t know about for another few years. Certainly I’ve seen indications on the Leaf that it was nowhere near as good, but what do I know.
How long will the batteries last?
Good question. That is a big consideration since they are so expensive. And there are others… where do you place the batteries for optimum safety? How easy is it to get the batteries out of the car?
These questions will be answered soon enough.
I’m sorry to tell you this, but you’re a MASOCHIST when it comes to choosing cars. Why add in a Renault or maybe a mid-70s MGB or an early 80s Hyundai while you’re at it?!?!?
Damn man. A country called Japan made the most reliable cars, best on gas and cheap on parts from 1986-I don’t know…maybe they still do.
Their cars were so well made and such bargains, that Detroit neary went out of business and to steal their business model to survive.
I see rednecks in FL all the time….driving Toyotas.
I sold a 1998 Acura TL 2 yrs ago, it had 200,000 miles and never a problem w/engine, transmission. Just oil, break pads and the plastic radiator got a crack once. I fixed it with JB weld and gorilla tape and drove an hour, limping it home.
You gotta start making better decisions re: cars!!! :)
I think there would be a VERY strong market for rebuilt simple cars without all the electronics, especially for older buyers.
I could buy whatever, but don’t. Furthermore, don’t want to. But at age 65 I might have to one day replace our main ride which is a 12 year old Yaris. I do not wish to have a touchscreen, bluetooth, video consoles in seat backs, extra airbags, and no sophisticated electronics that I need a course to operate. Learning isn’t the problem, but I don’t want the complicated BS foisted on me at my expense. I no longer do my own maintenance on vehicles, either. Sick of it. Tomorrow I pick up the Yaris with a new wheel bearing and fresh servicing. I do the troubleshooting, then refer issues to my favorite repair shop. They usually concur, consult, then repair. I always accept their advice. Although…tomorrow I plan to fix a vibration noise in my 40 year old Westfalia’s fuel pump. (Have two spares but I think it is just touching the belly pan). And we will never sell the 20 year old work truck kept in excellent condition. Old is just better, until it dies. :-) The Westie has almost no dash info; a speedometer, tach, turn signals, brake warning light, and a few idiot indicators. Almost nothing. The turn signals and wiper controls are on real live ‘arms’. The climate control system is controlled by dash mounted cables. There are crank windows. It is a joy to drive and a rocket ship at 72 hp.
mantra: Easier and cheaper to maintain and fix than pay for a replacement.
The problem with new cars isn’t that they are too tech filled. The problem is a lack of standardization for various components/systems. Most of the actual worthwhile tech features could be very easily self contained within the radio, which could be VERY easily designed to be swappable and standardized. Most older cars are simply too rusted or worn to make a comeback. If more parts/systems were standardized, the price for repairs and difficulty of repairs would fall. Once EV’S take over though, most parts on a car will be gone anyways.
There is an easy solution. Just enable basic integration with Android auto and Apple carplay. All bespoke ecosystems create unnecessary complexity.
Personally I don’t care for any of the fancy in-car apps. I also like buttons waaay more than touchscreens.
Same here. I’m 70 and currently have 3 vehicles. A 2007 Silverado Classic crew diesel ( 95,000 miles bought in 2009 for $30K ) a 2012 Tahoe ( 83,000 miles bought 5 years ago for $30K) and a 2005 Corvette ( 20,000 miles bought 4 years ago for $28K ). Total cost of all 3 – $90K – less than a current replacement similarity equipped Silverado. They are all fully loaded versions with all of the creature comforts available at the time and they were all used when purchased. I upgrade ( the truck extensively ) and repair as much as I can in order to keep them all in tip top shape ( not sure how much longer I’ll be able to do this myself ) and would not hesitate to take them anywhere at any time. Truck is my go- to vehicle and is insured year round ( I live up country in central B.C. ) and the other two are insured for 6 months – spring to fall and then plugged in and garaged all winter to keep them away from the gravel and melt on winter roads. I plan on keeping them for the duration and hope I never have to buy a newer vehicle. I drove professionally for a living and have never had the need for nav screens, hazard avoidance or internet connectivity. With todays current prices I could probably get back most of what I’ve paid for them. I constantly get offers to buy the truck as most people are not happy with the current versions and all of the un necessary crap they come loaded with that causes 90% of the problems ( electronics ). If I ever HAD to replace them I’d probably go with a resto mod – old body with updated running gear and as little tech as possible.
The reason I bought Hyundai was the 10 year 100k mileage bumper to bumper. Just recently passed 11 years and ticked past 100k. No major issues up until now. Taking this cross country in two months and dread having any major items on the cannonball run. Not hoping for the comedy or drama found in 1981 classic The Cannonball Run
First car was a Volare bought used for $200 in ~1990. That was a POS
Isn’t the 10/100 Hyundai warranty driveline coverage only? Mine is….Bumper to bumper coverage is much less with exceptions for wear items and electronics beyond something like 12 K miles.
My first car was a 1931 Model A Ford roadster. Bought in 1953 for $50.
Sold 2 years later for $90.
Used car market was pretty good back then.
Were they considered an antique back then already? Or just old? Because HUGE technological and styling advancements were made between a ’31 Model A and the ’53 model year cars.
Slant 6 -65 valiant bought for 100 bucks
later sold the engine for 50.Heating was a mess but
an ok car.
“How do you sell more new vehicles when they last longer every year? You don’t!”
Hence the consolidation in the industry as manufacturers buy each other out, or do joint assemblies, etc. It’s hard to remember who owns who nowadays. Or brands simply disappear.
I have a 1996 Toyota (bought from Hertz, so slightly used). This car has been amazing – the body and interior look great. It now has almost 110K miles – it’s had a few long roadtrips. There are no electronics (which I don’t want), it’s just a very simple car to drive. We respond to each other! I’ve never had any expensive repairs to make. My mechanic told me that that particular year and model were the best Toyota ever made – in Fremont, CA
I’m going to keep it until it gets too expensive to fix.
If you have the camry(1996) it will last to well over 250-300 thousand miles. I owned a 1993 Camry and asked every owner of similar car I ran into “how many miles do you have on it?” Most answered multi 100 thousand. Many if not all were made in Japan. I believe in 1997 a huge tariff was levied on Japanese cars so then they built factories in the USA to avoid the tariff. The car will serve you well,just maintain it properly. I have had 3 Camrys, and all have passed 180 thousand miles. The third one I have now is running well with regular maintenance.
My 17 year old Mustang convertible is a keeper with only 64 K miles on it. And I restored it over the last two years (brakes, tires, tune, cooling system refresh, new paint, etc). People see it and want to buy it. Not happening. I do all my own maintenance and I am 77 years old. I am an “old car guy” and have had them all and raced a few.
My best friend owns a medical laser repair and service business and travels to hospitals and doctors offices all over the South. He has been buying Honda Odyssey vans for hauling his specialized tools. He usually turns them in when they hit 400,000 miles. He maintains them according to the schedule (timing belt @120 K, oil changes, etc.). His last one had 460,000 miles on it when he gave it away as the dealer wouldn’t take it on a trade. So now he just buys used ones with 100 K or so on them rather than new.
Given the reliability of autos in today’s world, buying new is usually not a necessity for the average user, but a choice based on wants rather than needs.
I have seen Honda Odyssey’s being used for New York City taxis for almost 15 years now.
Let me guess, there will be a new “cash for junkers” deal after the pandemic?
Here’s a blast from the past: While flying F-111s in England 1977-80 I bought a 1968 Volvo 122S. Four cylinder, four speed manual transmission, AM/FM radio and nothing else. Even though it was RHD I came damn near of shipping it back to USA at end of tour because it was so good. What’d I buy when we did get back? Natch – a ’71 Volvo 145 wagon for $800 that we drove in Colorado Springs for nine years, and “Betsy” never got stuck in the snow either. Wish Volvo still made ’em like they used to.
Only autos last longer now than in the old days. The same cannot be said for ANYTHING else. Today my 3 year old (still new in my mind) Samsung washing machine broke down again. POS. Why can’t anyone but the auto industry make anything last? I’d gladly pay twice as much for a 10 year guarantee.
My 1978 Mustang that I bought from a used car dealer was without a doubt the worse piece of junk that ever I handed over green US dollars for. It was so underpowered it could not make it up a hill if there were more than 2 people in the car. The engine knocked and it could never be tuned up. I got rid of it in 1983 by trading it in to a shiester Toyota dealer. Could not look a private buyer in the face and take money from them for this piece of junk. That was the last American car I ever bought. Went with Japanese cars ever since.
Forgot to add. It was totalled out with only 30,000 miles on it.
SC…thanks for that clarification, I was on the edge of my seat….
I will never again buy a new vehicle. I have bought two. But I currently own a car (BMW), and two trucks (Chevy & Nissan). I could easily sell any of them for what I paid. The newest is a 2008, the oldest 1986. They all look very good, and usually people are amazed when I tell them how old they are. I would have no trouble getting in any of them and driving across the country with no expectations of a maintenance problem.
It is cheaper to maintain a vehicle in top condition than it is to buy a new one. It’s also a lot cheaper to license and insure them.
I have to agree with Paulo, I neither want, or need, the majority of the technology offered in todays vehicles. I want simple, easy to maintain, transportation. I know how to drive. I know where I’m going. I don’t need a distraction, a running commentary, or any flashing lights.
My next car will be a vintage Porsche, and if that’s the last car I ever buy I’ll be okay with that.
Have an 11 year old Dodge Journey and a 10 year old Chrysler 300C — both bought used. The Journey will be kept for the teenagers to drive soon, and my wife will want something like a used Honda CR-V. I drive the Chrysler and don’t have plans to replace it anytime soon, though I will want something taller than a sedan when I do — for ease of entry and egress.
The 300, a fine car. Drive ours to Florida every year. 2014, 3.6, so comfortable. 80 mph, 35 mpg. What else could somebody want?
Cars today are so much better than before. I tested cars at GM for 40 years in a variety of capacities. Improved corrosion durability was the greatest improvement along with every aspect of durability, in contrast to say, the 80’s. Last year I bought a well used, abused 06 Ford F150 with 240K miles .Never had the sparkplugs changed. Use it on the farm for now and it starts every time, everything works. It will haul the same load as a $60 thousand King Ranch. Some call it luck of the draw as far as longevity. Electric? Still has to prove itself.