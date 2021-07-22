Home Sellers Are Coming Out of the Woodwork: New Listings, Unsold Inventories & Supply Rise

Sales edge up, after sagging for months, amid Crazy Spiking Prices.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Inventories of existing single-family houses, condos, and co-ops rose for the fourth month in a row. Sellers are coming out of the woodwork, and new listings have been rising for months, this being a perfect time to sell a home. Sales ticked up a tiny bit from the prior month, after months of sharp declines that worked off the entire Pandemic spike. And prices spiked to high heaven. That’s the housing market in June, according to data from the National Association of Realtors today.
Sales of existing homes of all types ticked up 1.4% in June from May, after the prior steep declines, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.86 million homes, below July 2020, the month when the pandemic spike in home sales began, having now mostly unwound the spike that started last summer (historic data via YCharts):
Sellers are now gradually coming out of the woodwork. There may have never been a more perfect time to sell a home: Prices have spiked amid clickbait stories in the media of crazy bidding wars where FOMO-driven buyers bid up no-matter-what, sight-unseen, inspections waived, and sellers can get away with anything. For buyers, this is a perfect time to make a terrible deal. But who cares. For sellers, it’s ideal. And sellers are starting to see it that way.
New listings rose by 11% in June, from May, when they normally, in the pre-pandemic years, declined from May, May being the seasonal peak of the year for new listings. But not this year: 446,600 new homes were listed for sale in June, up 11% from May, and the most since September 2019, according to the realtor.com residential listings database (the Junes are connected by a green line):
Total inventory of unsold homes on the market rose 3.3% in June from May to 1.25 million homes, the fourth month in a row of increases. Inventories are still very low, but are at the highest level since last November.
Supply of unsold homes on the market rose to 2.6 months, the fifth month in a row of increases, and the highest supply since last September (data via YCharts):
For people who bought a home, the meme during the pandemic has been to not put the now vacant prior home on the market, but instead ride up the steamy price spikes all the way before selling it. That math has worked out so far.
But surveys of homeowners, including a survey of homeowners by the NAR, show that are much larger than typical portion of homeowners plan to sell their home over the next 12 months, with over half of them planning to list their home this fall. And we’re now seeing the first glimpses of the reversal of the meme.
In Fannie Mae’s latest monthly National Housing Survey, the percentage of people who said that it was a “bad time to buy a home” spiked for the third month in a row to a blistering record 64%, with respondents citing home prices as the predominant reason. This survey was created during the housing bust, and the data only goes back to 2010.
And a record 77% of respondents said that it was a “good time to sell a home”:
Investors and cash buyers were big, but mortgage applications dropped to 2019 levels. In June, 23% of the sales were all-cash, same as in May, and up from a share of 16% in June 2020. This includes institutional investors that can borrow at the institutional level, instead of via mortgages for each home, and it includes individual investors and second home buyers that have the cash, or can borrow against their portfolio, and get a mortgage later.
With cash-buyers out there in large numbers, mortgage applications to purchase a home have more than unwound the pandemic spike. The Mortgage Bankers Association’s weekly index of purchase mortgages in recent weeks has been mostly below the same period in 2019 (data via Investing.com):
Crazy Spiking Prices continued. The median price for existing homes spiked by 23.4% in June, compared to June last year. The previously typical seasonal fluctuations have been completely abolished since March 2020, an indication of just how upended the housing market has become.
The seasonal price peaks through 2019 occurred in June, and prices began to drop seasonally in July. A price drop in July this year would indicated a reversion to seasonality, which would be a first step back from the craziness (data via YCharts):
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
“Men go insane in herds and come to their senses one at a time”. Seems like reality will set in soon.
BUT…
Do you sell your largest hard asset in a rip roaring inflation?
and with the Fed lending money 2% below the inflation rate for 30 yrs?
So you sell your house, you rent or downsize….you put the money where?
In the bank and lose 5% a year? Or in the richest stock market in history?
we sold vacay home last fall to cheap
we’re gonna buy lot and build
now we’re on hold and may not do it at all
no big deal
have newer truck and big 5th wheel
so travel is in our future – suffering in mountains this summer
finding lots of RETIREES living in trailers full time
guess they got memo that pensions/ssi aren’t gonna make retirement easy living
no wonder over 50% retirees live under poverty level
and just read article were grocer ceo said he expects 10-14% increase in food prices across board by october
guess my 10% increase in rent isn’t enough
transitory….repeat….transitory.
Only “real” if J Powell, the emperor decides it is so….
Exactly…
Remember, it’s not matter of investing in one thing or another. You put 20-30% in stocks, the rest in cash, gold, and ST bonds. If stocks rise, you’ll beat inflation. If they fall, you are golden.
Anybody who puts 100% into one asset or another is looking for problems, and I would call that speculating, not investing. Speculators shouldn’t cry when things don’t pan out.
B
“Anybody who puts 100% into one asset or another is looking for problems”
Ditto countries!
Not a good idea to day trade houses.
There is nowhere to run and nowhere to hide. Wasn’t it true that after the stock market crash in 1929 every investment went south? It consumed everyone.
We could very well see…
a sinking stock market
and inflation that is greater than the interest rates the Fed will allow..
Any Fed raisings….a few 1/4 pts will do little to curb inflation, but will be enough to take the “shine” off of equities.
Nice job Fed! What a box you put yourselves and us in…
go for it folks.
from the NAR survey, it appears “…a noticeable share of sellers … would list sooner if more homes would come to market in their affordable range.”
once the peak is reached, this wish will quickly come true :)
thus speeding up the process
It’s buyers gridlock in all it’s glory and the only solution is falling prices.
But then there desire to sell will also leave once they can not sell at these crazy prices. Unless you have to move or you have a desire to change housing size, why would you sell now? I guess you could sell now and rent and hope things get better? What if doesn’t? Also depending on your state if buy a new house your property taxes reset and you end up with a bigger tax bill.
I am not sure where all these magical houses are going to come from that going to drive prices down, unless there really is huge shadow inventory out there (which there probably is in some markets). Prices are probably going to level off/go down depending on the market, probably sooner rather than later but anyone waiting for huge correction is going to be waiting along time. They are better off trying to get a raise, or moving where housing is affordable which despite what the media would have you believe is most places in america, just not in places people want to live.
Also has anyone priced out a new construction lately? Nothing afordable about that(assuming there a people to build them).
“why would you sell now?”
Because of you sell tomorrow, you’ll get even less.
*if
No one ever rings a bell at the top. It just happens quietly.
Drop Capital gains and you’ll see the biggest flood of inventory in history…
If there’s a loophole in selling rentals without capital gains, I haven’t found it…
I’ll just sit patiently with my cash ready to pounce again..
Jason:
when did you pounce last time? How did you decide about timing?
Live in your rental for 2 years.
You still have to pay cap gain if you went outside of the 2 out of last 5 year boundary.
Let’s say you bought a place in 2016 and rented it, had it on rent through 2020, then moved back in. Then sold it in 2022 after 2 years. The capital gains on the place is going to be ratioed to the number of years you lived there over the total number you owned the place.
But if you moved back in during 2019; before the three year period is up, and live there for two years, your clock resets so to speak.
Is capital gains tax an issue on any more than 1% of owner-occupied houses sold?
It depends on where you live and how long you lived there.
Mostly the answer is no. But in places like the SF bay area, yeah, it could matter if your gain is over $500K, but only a little bit depending on actual appreciation.
It’s a huge issue on the West Coast, where MANY people are sitting on $1M to $2M home price gains. My neighborhood is full of them. Even with the $250k/$500k gain exemption, they still would wind up paying hundreds of thousands in tax if they sell, so they don’t sell.
The retired couple across my street has about $1.3M appreciation in the home. After the $500k gain exemption, they’d still have $800k gain taxed at 20% or $160k tax.
If Biden increases the capital gains tax, maybe they’d decide to eat the $160k and sell before a larger tax takes effect.
To really stick it to homeowners and to ensure a larger cut of the tax revenue near term. Biden needs to get rid of step up basis as well. Or at least threaten it in a meaningful way along with increased capital gain.
That will motivate the senior population in places like CA to sell. Ironically, it will benefit the CA state government as a whole since property values will reset to new levels.
Anyone who made a killing like you describe can fork over some taxes. Although I think this 500K exemption should have been adjusted for inflation.
Bobber:
good point. I can also see that where I am.
But how about property taxes in this case if not to sell?
So you’re whining about some rich people who can sell their home and make $1,300,000.00 and have to pay $160K, which leaves them $1,140,00.000? Cry me a river……
Thanks for me making laugh out loud!! I needed that today.
Poor little snowflakes!! boohoohoo…I only have $1.14M from the same of my home instead of $1.3M!!!! Waahhhhhhhhh
All the people starving and homeless in this country and around the world should pull out their violins.
One loophole is to live in the rental as your primary residence for at least two years and you get 250k single or 500k couple cap gain exclusion. Only one I know of.
I look at what comes on Zillow in a few select areas each morning. This is a good way to gauge how much new inventory is coming on the market. It is slowly ticking up from the last year and a half lows. But the daily listings are still less than half of what they were before the pandemic. I do have the feeling that the floodgates are about to open. As is normal in any market the average joe waits too late and has to catch a falling knife on the way down.
I have noticed in my area more pending and sold homes that I have seen listed. I have been told that many homes are sold off-market. Brokers can sell without staging or showing, as buyers are waiting in line.
What is to say this will not continue for a number of years?
That last graph of median house prices is ridiculous. I am sure if you align that against median household income you are seeing the great decoupling of what working people are paid vs. housing.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/MEHOINUSA672N
The median house price:income ratio was ~ 4.2 in 2019. It must be close to 6 now.
Yes, in the Twin Cities the median price is now $350k. This is up 15% from a year ago.
But to Wolf’s point, June listings are up 11% and sales dropped 2.5% from a year ago.
” There may have never been a more perfect time to sell a home: Prices have spiked amid clickbait stories in the media of crazy bidding wars where FOMO-driven buyers bid up no-matter-what, sight-unseen, inspections waived, and sellers can get away with anything. For buyers, this is a perfect time to make a terrible deal. ” -How right you are, Wolf!
I happen to have a job I actually have to shop up for (meaning I can’t work from anywhere) and have been in the market looking to buy my first home for what seems like forever, but even in the high tax state I’m in, even teardowns which are even listed as such have skyrocketed higher by anywhere from 100K-150k over what they were in just 2019. Another success story for the Fed and its policies and for the government and the flood of indiscriminate and often unnecessary stimulus which is having the complete opposite of the alleged desired effect which was to help the lower classes and address massive inequality. Every turd on the block is attracting multiple offers, selling prices way over asking prices (which are already off in the stratosphere), and what I would describe as a feeding frenzy mentality. I for one have been completely priced out of the market and no longer have any prospects of owning my own home and suspect I’ll be robbed of all my savings in short order due to continued government stupidity and criminality and the ever increasing tax of inflation. So I wait and pray for an asteroid to hit the earth and put a quick end to this mess.
Don’t lose hope. I have a rental in SE Wisconsin I’ve been trying to sell since around 2005 (for around 120K). I’m told the valuations are going up, as are my taxes, which are ridiculous for the area I’m in (our mayor is a proud Socialist, bless his heart). Two doors down, a young guy *just* bought a 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 934sq ft. house for $50K. Not in terrible shape, maybe he’ll spend 12-14K “fixing it up” if he really cares. There are many 2-3 bedroom houses in my neighborhood going for 70-96K right now. Check out Kenosha and Racine counties if you truly desire affordable home ownership.
Is it possible that some of these first time home buyers are simply cashing out their 401K to buy their houses. Instead of getting a mortgage to cover it – they instead use the house payment to put back into the 401K at matching? They may anticipate a large crash and feel owning their home is a safer bet?
A couple of the big realty sites are offering to provide financing based on the value of your current home, so you can make an all-cash offer on your next home. I’m assuming they dont give 100% of value, but enough that people with some extra cash can make an all-cash offer.
This market is just showing how stupid Americans have become. Just because you can find a way to throw all your money into a home doesnt make it a good idea, at these prices.
What happens if mortgage rates move much higher? What if you lose your job? And what about saving for retirement?
Magic Money Tree will take care of all that. Everyone knows that.
> And what about saving for retirement?
I just turned 40. Anecdotally, nobody I know in my peer group is thinking that retirement is an actual possibility for them, with the exception of the folks that really cashed in on bitcoin and other crypto (they’re retiring in a couple of years).
Gabby Cat,
You can’t “cash out” your 401k before retirement age without huge taxes and penalties. You can borrow against it with some limitations, and that would work for a down-payment maybe. But you can use the funds in your regular portfolio, if any, to buy a house. And you can borrow against your regular portfolio and use the proceeds to buy a house.
I think I read somewhere that one of the Covid relief bills waived the penalty for early withdrawals from retirement accounts.
Confused,
That was limited to $100,000 and you have to pay income taxes on it.
You can cash out of a 401k when you leave that employer. Need to be aware of any matching/vesting issues.
Shiloh1,
If you leave your employer: To avoid penalties and taxes, you have to roll your 401k money over into an IRA.
The covid relief bill waived the 10% penalties for early withdrawal up to 100 grand for last year (not sure about this year) and it’s taxes in your current year (it all counts as income). so are taxes going to be higher now or later???? and if you didn’t make much money this year, then it’s a no brainer
and if you can not have a mortgage and just taxes and insurance, well that’s certainly better than just going to the casino (which is all the stock market is at this point). plus it takes THOUSANDS of dollars out of the cost of buying a house. No points, no fees, no appraisal, no BS, little paperwork, etc.
It’s not like anyone is ever going to see any of that 401k/ira money it’s clearly going to get nationalized. for our own good you know.
Sadly, I know folks who did just that…. cashed out with taxes, penalties and all to make the downpayment.
This is to say nothing of the many more who borrowed against the 401 for that purpose.
401k contributions must come out of a paycheck. I don’t think you can simply apply some cash to it from anywhere. I’m not sure what you mean by using the house payment to put back into the 401k at matching. Someone please correct me if I’m wrong.
Jason, only homes with gains >$250/500k would benefit from a 0% cap gain. I don’t know what % of homes are that deep in the money, but with a $350k median, a whole lot aren’t.
1031 gets you out of that cap gains on a rental….so long as you don’t mind buying back in at the high. It’s still an opportunity to sell if your market is crazy and then re-buy in a market that isn’t as crazy (e.g., better value, higher yield, and/or less likely to tank).
What a shitshow. You buy when the house is cheap. There will be a clamity to come. Insane sheep behavior. Speaking of which, will be having lamdchops for dinner.
Indeed. Amateur housing speculators dreaming of huge unearned capital gains (“I deserve these gains because I’m so smart”) will all be heading for the exits on the same day.
Jamie Dimon’s pals will be waiting with sharp knives…
Watch out for Private Equity Cos ( Blackstone, Blackrock, Blain,KKR++ picking them slowly, later just like after GFC!
Blackrock is an asset manager, meaning it creates bond mutual funds, ETFs, stock funds, and other funds that people can invest in. It’s not a PE firm. Blackstone is a PE firm.
Blackrock, Blackstone, not easy to track all of them. Waiting for Blackignis, Blackmountain, Blackhill and so forth. 😝
In our really quiet and secluded 55+ community of about 400 20-year old brick and Hardiplank built homes, recent sales of ~2,000 square foot one level homes have been brisk. Three were listed in June/July at $330 K to $350 K and were sold in one day of listing on the MLS.
These 2 K Sq. Ft. homes were bought in the $220,000 – $250,000 range within the last 5 years. Quite a jump in prices.
The winner here will be the county tax office when the homes are re-appraised next year. We are 40 miles north of Houston, Texas in The Woodlands.
Specific info like this is helpful…please keep it coming.
What is hardiplank?
Is College Station much further from Houston than the Woodlands?
The Woodlands is 32 miles from downtown Houston. College Station is 97 miles from downtown Houston. Hardiplank is a type of fiber cement siding, a building material used to cover the exterior of a building in both commercial and domestic applications. Fiber cement is a composite material made of cement reinforced with cellulose fibers.
Good info! What’s the fire rating on Hardiplank?
On a very marginally related note, does anyone know of a “house plan” site (there are a ton) that offer some free plans with accompanying “take off lists” (lists of all materials necessary to build house).
Given that houses that cost $150k in 2000 might soon be priced at $400k, I would like to see the component cost details.
I think it is a safe assumption that 20 years of ZIRP have been an obscene windfall for homebuilders, whose revenues have far, far, far outpaced their costs.
Hardiplank is a brand name for cement fiber siding. Very common in the Houston area for its rot-resistance.
On our subdivision homes, the Hardiplank is used for siding on two ends of the house (1/2 brick lower on each end) and soffits, fascia boards and roof trim (chimney). So the houses are probably 75 % brick and 25% Hardi.
This is pretty typical construction for south Texas homes in the last 20 years or so. Wood rot is common here due to the high humidity most of the year.
Popular here in the PNW as well. Have it on my home and it truly is like cement…it must last forever.
Anthony A,
My first Olympic trials took place in early August 1988 near you at the Alkek velodrome in Katy.
Every morning it was 80 F with 100% humidity. In the afternoons it was 100 F & 80% humid. At dusk it was 90F & 90%.
Being a math and science guy, I quickly learned that no matter what time of the day it was, the two would always add up to 180. (five years at University pays off, you know)
Dan, good observation here about temperature and humidity.
This place is a virtual swamp most of the year. Now in the winter, it does get pretty nice, except earlier this year when we went into a deep freeze for a few days. Then, once in a while, we will get 53″ of rain in a few days (9/2017).
This is the craziest place I have lived in all my 70+ years, weather wise.
Hardiplank is great if….. you maintain it (seams / joints / flashing must be caulked) and it was installed properly to begin with (flashing behind joints and field cuts painted at installation). You DO NOT want water to get behind it, especially if the house wrap doesn’t have a weep channel. If it gets trapped, it will rot your house from the inside out.
The difference between new listings and months supply shows that homes are still selling quite quickly. The market is still a sellers market. We need to move another 3-4 months through this time period, let more homes come to market and burn through those grown-up adolescents who cant control their impulse to buy a home in the midst of this.
This market is just going to be weird until rates finally move back up to 4% or above and the demand at existing price points gets sucked dry.
It is really the low interest rates that have fueled this bubble in nearly every market. Canada, New Zealand, Australia, China, Hong Kong, it is all just an enormous bubble, blown with public money.
gametv,
Only one problem with your assessment… how many years will it be until interest rates come anywhere close to 4%? The government can’t finance these massive debts at higher interest rates. So the Fed bails them out by inflating them away. It’s a free lunch for corporate buyers and anyone who bought even just a few years ago. For buyers, it’s Dante’s Inferno.
That is to say, for current buyers it’s Dante’s Inferno.
They are full of sin?
Reggie- Maybe…
but there is a change coming in the next couple months. The Treasury accumulated 1.8 trillion and then started to use that to finance the deficit in the past 4 months. As that balance has been spent down to 500 billion, they are now needing to finance about $300 billion more per month than in the past 4 months. In terms of supply and demand in the bond markets, this is like cutting QE by $300 billion per month.
This comes at the same time that foreign banks are ending their QE programs. The BOJ used to be a huge buyer of US Treasuries and they have stopped that cold. I’m not even sure if they are buying more Treasuries when the old bonds expire.
I think with inflation running hot, it would be very difficult for the Fed to step in and actually increase their purchases of bonds.
If you notice, rates were popping higher fast until the Treasury cut their bond issuance by spending the balance in the general account.
This is simple supply and demand. The Treasury just sold some 20 year bonds and the demand for it was rather lukewarm. It resulted in a one-day pop.
If interest rates start rising in the countries that still have negative rate bonds, we will see alot more upside pressure on yields in this country.
One important thing I dont quite understand about the bond market is whether the Treasury can continue to finance the deficit with short duration bonds and as a result, keep long term rates down by limiting the supply. This might be their next move. I think this is called yield curve control. But it has huge risks because those short term bonds must be refinanced often and the risk is that upside pressure on interest rates will then lead to rapidly increasing interest payments if the debt is all financed with short term bonds. By issuing long term bonds now, we are able to lock in those interest payments for a very long time.
The idea of floating very long term 50 year bonds was floated a while back and makes alot of sense with interest rates this low. The problem is that prudent measures have literally gone out the window now. Our government is run by fiscal infants who cant see beyond the present moment in time.
If inflation is not transitory, this Fed is screwed. Of course, that also means we are ALL screwed.
g
This week UK reported a leap in debt interest payments due to increased inflation (2 > 3+) effect on index linked Govt bonds. The old honesty bonds actually starting to show what they were meant to do.
US does TIPS, they can’t fudge that one, it’s got them by the curlies.
Reggie, one problem with your assessment is that purposely fueling inflation in order to reduce the debt burden will cause more people on the margins to fall below the poverty line…a lot more. So what the federal government saves in a low interest rate/high inflation economy, they’ll more than make up for with having to fund safety net programs for all those they screwed with the high inflation. In other words, there’s no free lunch. When you’ve run up nearly $30 trillion in debt, you’re screwed either way.
Who says they have to fund them? They’ve been getting away with eviscerating previous safety net programs for decades.
Rental vacancies have been rising in America as far as 2021 Q1 data reports.
My county population has been growing 2% per year. They are clearing lots and pouring foundations. Tourism is big business. Many homes are second homes used during the winter. Hospitals are some of the largest employers in the region.
There are vacant lots and builders taking orders to build homes on landowners’ lots.
They have an upland planned community under construction north of the Caloosahatchee River with 19,500 homes planned. It used to be part of the Babcock Ranch. This area was ground zero for the foreclosure crisis 10 years ago. Speculation bankrupted banks owning non-recourse mortgages. The construction boom paid workers’ paychecks. When the foreclosures became too many, carpenters were collecting unemployment. Housing values fell. People moved around looking for work.
Sold my house last week in Loudoun County VA, traditionally one of the hottest markets in the country.
Numbers:
Purchased in 3/1/19 for 575k (4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3000 sqft)
Listed on 7/10/21 for 685k
Contract by noon that day for 725k. No home inspection, no financing contingency.
I’m happy of course, but this is nuts.
Where are you moving to?
Is there some way to sell a home I don’t own, like short selling? I could hedge my exposure by renting. There must be some owners would gladly take the deal, the short must buy the house back to cover his position. I guess maybe that is the essence of a RevMo. I understand the fees on those are often high.
‘Is there some way to sell a home I don’t own, like short selling?’
You mean the other side of ‘Flipping houses’!?
Folks in FL been doing that for eva ab;
However, at least most of them end up in jail sooner or later LOL.
Doesn’t seem to stop them,,, just slows them down a bit having to do their biz with smuggled phones, etc., etc.
My father, in his younger days, while finishing up his mandatory 2 year military service in Poland in the 60s (they were doing demolition in Warsaw), did exactly this successfully! Person came up off the street and asked why they were demo’ing a perfectly good home “only slightly damaged in the war”. He replied with, “we got an order to perform, so we do it. I’ll give you a great deal if you got cash though.”. Sure enough, two months goes by, and everybody else’s man is back from mandatory duty, except for my mother’s. He ended up doing about 8 months in military prison for that stunt, but it sounds like it was worth it as he took his company of young men out on a night of binge drinking that nobody ever forgot, financed with the gullible person’s cash. Good luck!
Just as I predicted, FOMO still well and alive. Price still going up and sales ticked up, people will still continue to buy…what buyer strike?
MSM already came out full force in their narrative saying sales up and market is back..guess us bubble watchers just have to enjoy this lunacy indefinitely.
I would appreciate Mr. Wolf Richter’s analysis of the key U.S. economic factors that appear to me as shadows of 1929 once again reappearing in different perspectives but much the same in the past, such as a speculative stock market, speculative housing investments, huge U.S. government deficits that are close to a flash point, whereby our interest payments on this debt will be close to 30% of GNP, the endless dollars into education with no payoff ( as an example )enough students tackling computer science, majoring in the fields of electrical, mechanical, quantum, and construction engineering. The U.S. spends in defense what 11 other countries spend, and what do we receive as great military products, but F-22’s that have oxygen problems, and F-35 with electronic problems; I am not sure the U.S.A.F. has enough technical expertise to maintain these highly evolved combat weapons. Both Congress and the Senate are so politicized over every issue, that important issues are simply not resolved to make America strong against adversaries. Critical issues such as cyberdefense are clearly lacking, leaving America open to a SCADA attack without firing one shot. The best makers of complex algorithms reside in the GRU or Sandworm ,which is Russian. Then we must contend with China that has built a vast network of cyber trained children identified by eight as math whiz kids, and were sent to cyber security schools. When Mr. Taleb wrote his ” Black Swan “, I read the book three times, and have come to grasp his chaos theory identifiers; two being greed mixed with inequality, tulip speculation, and a growing monopoly appetite that serves only ten major companies; that is what appears to be on the horizon today. And having studied the natural order of complexity theory, my additional thoughts lead me to believe that America appears to be, hopelessly lost with regard to ideals and the meaning of as stated in the Federalist Papers. Are we becoming a
” former great empire ” with dire consequences coming our way. I would truly appreciate your thoughts on this matter, on a macro basis. And if you are right about hyperinflation, or general inflation becoming the norm in America, much like Mr. Summers has been trying to communicate to P. Biden, then we are in deep trouble. You have also brought up the issue of the dollar losing it’s reserve status due to massive financial deficits and that is beginning to concern Mr. Powell in his private thoughts. I would appreciate your short take on my bothering issues, as maybe I am looking at the data incorrectly, or simply did not get enough sleep lately. A fresh view on these issues are always advisable and your daily comments are fresh views; I also like Ambrose Bierce as he often gets it right. Thank you.
Emil, that’s a lot to ask for clarity on, most of which is never clear anyway.
What does most of what you have requested answers or comments on have to do with this U.S. housing frenzy?
My question global in nature does not dwell on one singular function, such as housing. I am asking Wolf for his global viewpoint on several issues which I am sure he is familiar; for instance, the Chinese have brazenly denied an attack on our Microsoft Exchange servers,yet their fingerprints are on the attack. That is mighty brazen of the Chinese, and knowing their culture it is in effect a step toward Pacific domination. Would you really care about homes, making money, and hoping the market continues to go up despite the assault on our financial markets stops everything in it’s tracks. What are the possibilities of some form of chaos entering the global picture given that the Russians and Chinese do have cybertools to attack our infrastructure; thus you may see my concern from larger global issues that are starting to be of concern. I did make it clear in my first sentence that my questions, tall in order,might be best be answered by Wolf directly to myself. I must apologize to all the readers, if any one thought my query was intertwined with solely the housing market.
Emil,
I’m not Wolf, but I am just down the road from him :) You are not alone in your fears, observations, and extrapolations into the future. I think a lot of the readers here feel like you do. Perhaps we can get Mr. Richter to do an article on warning signs/history of bubbles in the past.
Listings are not growing in BC. Sales are down a bit in Vancouver, but not much inventory on Vancouver Island. Thus, prices high and staying high unless interest rates change…or something catastrophic happens. Lots of new construction. My brother in law works with another guy in construction. They are booked up for a year anyway, maybe more, just on word of mouth.
Son bought a 2nd house, closed on January 1, 2021. After 7.5 months it has easily appreciated 100K, maybe more. Good location in a desirable place to live. The upstairs renters mostly pay the mortgage and taxes. Renters happy, and he’s happy.
If the area is a good place to live, for all the usual reasons, people will come. It isn’t just price.
Too many people are highly leveraged to over-valued real estate markets. They think prices can only run higher.
1) Existing homes supply have reached nadir in Sept last year. Supply of houses and car are making historical lows. Price to inventory rock. It’s a new economy like nothing before. The switch is “on”.
2) Supply and prices are two inverse charts. When supply is low, prices are high.
3) Between 2013 and 2019 supply was osc down moderately, but prices
went crazy. Prices jumped > 2007 high at $230K, from : $170k to $270K, because prices were in 5 years accumulation, between 2009 and 2013.
4) But new listing are rising above the median line, to 450K.
5) Wide space between M/M, dot to dot, might indicate a gap.
6) In 2020, existing home sales gap sharply lower & higher.
SPX gap sharply lower & higher. But M1 jumped M/M between Feb/Mar last
year and is still moving higher.
“Supply and prices are two inverse charts. When supply is low, prices are high”
When the prices rise again, the suppliers (who own their fourth and fifth homes) are ready to sell again because, they want to pay off their third loan to the banks. Did you watched that movie, an adult entertainment star owned several homes and rubbed it on Steve carrels face? There is a price everyone is ready to sell. There is a price no one is willing to buy…
I’m in South OC and just put an offer at the seller’s asking price + pretty favorable terms (no appraisal waiver, shorter escrow, shorter inspection and loan contingencies). Apparently we are in the running with two others and the seller’s agent is going to do a multiple counter offer.
Not sure if we really want to enter into something like this… it could get ugly depending on how much the seller wants to squeeze.
Seems other parts of the nation things aren’t quite this bad – California *always* seems bad though…
When the U.S. goes into a recession, California house values crash in a spectacular manner. Keep that in mind. I lived there in 1981. I didn’t live there in 2008 – 09.
Hope you used the sellers real estate agent. That is how to pull it off. The seller’s agent will do what it takes for double comission.
Are you missing the big picture?
The world’s central banks are doing QE. Inflation is a world wide thingy. If most CBs keep doing QE, then world wide inflation continues to run hot. That is a bullish scenario for decent houses in decent countries.
Based upon your reasoning, the real estate bull market will never end.
Spot on Sj
I keep looking for a country somewhere that is not doing QE.
Haven’t found one yet, and I’m probably too old to move by now anyway.
I’m definitely too old for BTC.
Watched Legarde ECB press conference. She is a good communicator although I wouldn’t believe everything she said.
Someone asked the question about monetizing the debt. I guess they are closing in on two years of debt monetization. She basically said they had no choice or people would suffer. I didn’t come away feeling too good about it. I could see several years of this monetization, maybe til currency is totally debased.
The Gary Yary Institute for Finance has concluded after months of academic research.
The Billy Idol song “Dancing with myself” is my firms closest interpretation of the global markets. All classes.
The ECB chairlady today had a speech that was nearly identical to Powells recent diffusion of reality. She parroted the “tools” they can use if needed. Doctor Kevorkian made more sense as a pathologist than these finance czars.
Back to Billy. This whole upward trend of everything is…the players merely dancing with themselves. Remove your money and the music stops. The interest rates keep dropping – it allows the music to keep playing – stimulus checks are mere quarters in the jukebox – music plays on – dancing with yourself.
Big firms use the algo’s to sell to other big firms one asset one day – swap and short the following day. Repeat or decrease increasing minute percentages.
2013 the cycle began. Reverse repo. MBS is still not repaired from 2008. The reverse repo – repo will be next. Or maybe a new buzzword? I can’t wait…
Fed rates will go negative before they raise them.
In consulting the Gary Yary institute, I must ask the question: what makes the music stop?
This the best of the rest !
In consulting the Gary Yary institute, I must ask the question: what makes the music stop?
Whoops
john,
You made the record and music skip?
Decrease in spending or stimulus stops the monkey grinder according to research. Increase in interest rates hits the brakes.
Reality of the hyper valuations will sober the masses eventually.
Position accordingly.
John Galt….you ask x 2 “what makes the music stop?”
Any number of events/issues mostly but not always man made. Could be environmental destruction/degradation as is Easter Island (no trees) could be fires, floods, heat waves etc…BUT most likely it will be REVOLUTION by the
“deplorables in fly over country, who cling to their religion and guns!” Maybe that’s why ammunition will be difficult to buy even though guns aren’t
But one thing is for sure….these revolts will be “set off” by
the ruling class’s efforts to continue their unbridlequest for money & power at everyone else’s expense & ignorance. Just saying….got gold/silver?
Wife is on Redfin all day. Thinks we have hit high tide. No one wanted this split-level in a popular area of Seattle for $1.2 million. So they lowered the price to $1 million and still no one wants it. Hope she’s right coz I’m tired of renting. But I ain’t crazy. Ain’t touching this market. What a cluster…
Seems like the stock market. “no way I would invest with values at ATH”. This has been the repeat and break new records hourly, weekly, daily, monthly and All-Time Highs. So why can’t the real estate market do the same. Sure they will have to do something like fractional ownership. But hell these financial wiz’s can figure out a way. This way you would only own 51% of the house
Sure the whole house is too expensive for a single family. Just like a single share of BRK.A but you can fractionalize it and it makes sense
They will not stop qe and low interest rates are here to stay! Sorry folks if you sold and are hoping to rent a few years and then move to your dream house at a low price. Not happening. Only going up from here with small corrections along way due to supply. Nothing more. Buy tech stocks and own as many properties as you can. Last time i help u all.
Is there some kind of security that tracks residential real estate values, either nationally or on a local basis? I happen to be sitting on some cash and am planning to use it to buy a house in the medium term. Not buying mow for logistical reasons and because the market is crazy.