Americans See the Raging Mania: “Bad Time to Buy a Home” & “Good Time to Sell a Home” Sentiments Spike to WTF Record

If these sentiments become reality over time, it’s going to be a sea change for demand and supply at these crazy prices.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
So just briefly: This explains some of the dynamics we have seen in the housing market recently, with mortgage applications, sales of existing homes, and sales of new single-family houses dropping for months even as investors have piled into the market and as inventories have started to rise.
Fannie Mae has been conducting its National Housing Survey monthly since 2010, one of the data collection efforts to come out of the Housing Bust. The survey covers a range of housing-related topics. And in its survey for June – conducted between June 1 and June 24 and released on Wednesday – there are record trend changes in consumers attitudes about whether it’s “a good time to buy a home,” or “a bad time to buy a home,” or “good time to sell a home,” or “a bad time to sell a home.” And you know what’s coming.
The percentage who said that it was a “bad time to buy a home” spiked over the past three months from record to record and in June hit 64%. Consumers cited home prices as the predominant reason.
A record low 32% of the respondents said that it was still a good time to buy a home, while the percentage of fence-sitters who didn’t know dropped to 4%.
“While all surveyed segments have expressed greater negativity toward homebuying over the last few months, renters who say they are planning to buy a home in the next few years have demonstrated an even steeper decline in homebuying sentiment than homeowners,” according to Fannie Mae’s press release.
“It’s likely that affordability concerns are more greatly affecting those who aspire to be first-time homeowners than other consumer segments who have already established homeownership,” the report said.
But it’s a great time to sell a home.
The percentage of respondents who said that it was a “good time to sell a home” spiked to a record of 77%:
Conversely, only 15% of the respondents said it was a “bad time to sell,” and 7% didn’t know.
During the Housing Bust in 2010 and 2011, when prices were low, fewer than 15% of the respondents said that it was a good time to sell. Folks know when homes are priced right to buy and when pricing is ridiculously out of whack for buyers but ideal for sellers, and when it’s time to sell.
But each of these insightful and motivated sellers eager to cash out at these ridiculous prices must find a buyer of the opposite persuasion who thinks they’re getting a deal, which is what makes a market. As the market moves forward, with nearly two-thirds of the people thinking that now is a bad time to buy a home, all these sellers have some explaining to do.
If these sentiments play out in reality, future demand by potential buyers at these crazy prices will be weak; and future supply of homes that sellers want to cash out of at these crazy prices will come out of the woodwork.
According to comments here supply is so high this should have no affect.
…and yet every kpi disagrees with that sentiment.
Hahahahahahahahaha!!!!!! It’s a great time to buy a home!!!! Clearly, I have created the greatest economy EVER!!!!!! Why wouldn’t you pay hundreds of thousands to get a mortgage at over 150% of the rental value!!! What fool would reject this!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Seen on FT boards;
“Long term, the 40,000,000 homes owned by Boomers will start flooding the market as that generation begins to pass away. Their children and grandchild, now saddled with heavy debt, will need to sell those houses but the glut of homes will push long term housing into a long term crisis. ”
Demographics is destiny; the Boomers are dying.
Nah, when the Boomers die the kids can move out of the basement and into the master bedroom.
Until the kids find out the parents had a reverse mortgage and somebody else owns the house now.
SoCalJim must be in a state of catatonic shock after reading this.
But, but, but, if house prices fall, and lumber falls, and chip supply improves so more cars can be made and the other stuff falls too as the economy re-establishes a modicum of stability, then horrors! Powell might be right about the transient (“transitory” sounds like Jed Clampett or Bush 2 talking) nature of price inflation.
We can’t let that happen. It destroys the narrative, and the narrative is more important than reality.
I’m still reluctant to pronounce the current inflation in prices as established for the long term, although the introduction of direct fiscal stimulus bothers me a great deal as a new source of inflation.
We just recently came out of a devastating global disruption and in quite a few countries (eg, the UK, which still has mask requirements and social distancing policies) the fat lady is just clearing her throat.
You don’t recover from that smoothly. It takes seconds to fall down the stairs but it can take months or years to recover. I don’t want us to pull a “1937” with a premature victory lap.
There is nothing like feeling a mug to stop you buying anything, especially a house.
Wolf has talked about the fact that there is a lot of pent up supply from people holding two homes. Apparently, a lot of people bought new without selling. I wonder if that has been enabled by the ease of renting out houses in suburbia during the pandemic. I’ve seen a lot of renters from here in the city move out of town while they were working from home. But we just went back to full work from office mode. Those suburbanites are now commuting in traffic or busy trains instead of walking, biking, or taking a 10 min subway ride. Will it last? I think that a year of leases will churn through the system and next summer will be the big move back into cities as people tire of commuting.
Let me see….. if you had sold your house and took the cash, or part of it.
Your former house rose 17% or more last year.
The cash you put in the bank dropped 5%.
How’d you do?
As long as the Fed is “advised” by the likes of Blackrock regarding mortgage rates, look for those rates to stay below the inflation rate…and people and companies scrambling for the “cheap” money.
I know I dropped out of the housing market and opted to rent another year. My rational self says what goes up so absurdly surely must come down. But it’s hard to ignore the trending news stories that say I’ll be locked out forever because prices will only rise. Every so often I take a look at r/realestate and r/firsttimehomebuyer to see what the millennials are thinking and it seems they too have bought into the idea that prices only go up. And so many of them are still gobbling up homes at stupid prices.
But history says otherwise and so I’m standing firm and renting even though rent has gone up to absurd levels — at least it’s not a debt I might never be able to discharge. (But it makes me wonder: With so many young people being squeezed by high mortgages and rents, how will they be able to consume at a level that sustains a consumer economy? I mean, when your rent goes up, or you’ve gotten into a note for $500,000 for a place only worth $300,000, how do you continue to eat out, get nails done, travel, and do all the stuff that keeps this post-industrial economy humming along? Seems like many will be living a Victorian-like existence, concerned solely with securing shelter and food.)
Whether it’s stocks or housing if incomes or revenue growth is 3 or 4% the stock market or house can’t keep going up at 15%. The difference is temporary fluff created by loose policy. All but the bag holders know policy makers have created the biggest bubble of all times.