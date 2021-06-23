Buyers’ Strike? Sales of “New Houses” Also Slump amid Surging Supply & Spiking Prices

Sales of “existing homes” performed the same trick. The phenomenon is getting established.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
OK, this is now following the same script: Despite supply that has been rising for months, sales of new single-family houses by homebuilders to the public in May fell 6% from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 769,000 houses, down 23% from the recent high in January, according to the Census Bureau this morning. This sharp decline in sales occurred amid spiking prices.
A similar phenomenon has been playing out in “existing” house and condo sales, where inventories rose for the third month in a row, and yet sales dropped for the forth month in a row amid a historic price spike. Something is out of whack.
The sharp drop in sales of new houses over the recent months brought them back to about pre-pandemic levels. And following the construction boom in apartments and condos over the past decade, single-family house sales are far below the boom-and-bust years of 2002 through 2007:
Rising inventories. Homebuilders are busy. They’re building. They’re adjusting to the new market where the sudden burst of working-from-home – potentially a long-term shift for many home buyers – is now being built into the house. And there are plenty of spec homes available for sale.
The number of unsold speculative houses rose for the fifth month in a row to 330,000 houses, seasonally adjusted, at the high end of the spectrum since the housing bust. And supply at the current rate of sales rose to 5.1 months.
So despite all this, prices spiked – what else is new? We saw this yesterday with sales of existing homes, where prices spiked 24% year-over-year in May, the largest price spike on record, despite rising inventories and sharply lower sales. And we’re seeing the same phenomenon today in new house sales.
The median price of new single-family houses rose 2.5% from the prior month, and spiked 18.1% year-over-year, to a record $374,400, eking past the prior record of January:
These new houses are sold by homebuilders to the public, unlike “existing” homes, which members of the public trade among each other. This changes the pricing dynamics. When money from the Fed and the government gushes through the streets knee-deep, and when people are looking for larger homes to accommodate one or two offices, then homebuilders attempt to accommodate them, including with higher price tags.
Houses that sold for over $500,000 accounted for 24% of total sales in May and April, the largest share in the data. And houses that sold for over $400,000 accounted for 45% of total sales, also the highest share in the data. The dollars are flowing freely. People who buy houses are stepping up to the plate.
But the number of people willing or able to buy under those conditions is shrinking. Some might be taking a step back to watch this housing bubble from a safe distance. Those are the people that went on buyers’ strike. Then there is also the shift to working from home that may have run its course, with companies switching from remote work to a hybrid model; after the initial flood of work-from-homers was accommodated, the red-hot demand for new single-family houses might now be in the early stages of cooling off.
Whatever causes this sharp decline in sales from the red-hot levels a few months ago both with new houses and “existing” houses and condos, amid rising inventories, indicates that there are potential buyers that have gone on strike under the current market conditions.
For the love of god, really hopelessly hoping this is the on going trend and will pick up strength to burst this bubble hard. Pipe dream but that would be the only chance regular middle class folks can afford a decent place that’s not completely out of whack from income. Looks like MSM is already out in full force in damage control again with these downward sloping numbers..saw this on the Altantic today. Yup, your usual narrative of, can’t envision a bubble here…supply is low, demand is still high and this downward trend just people taking a break.
In the meantime, wonder if this will reverse course at least in California soon since Newsom decided to pay back rents to cover landlords…should inject some more steam into the frothiness and remove that urgent need for these mom and pops to offload soon.
“he 2021 housing craze feels as sudden and shocking as the pandemic, but it was decades in the making. The emergence of the huge Millennial generation in the 1980s made strong housing demand in the early 2020s entirely predictable. The Great Recession’s clobbering of the construction industry made today’s housing shortage equally foreseeable. Indeed, McBride, the economics writer, saw all this coming from a mile away. So, I asked him, what does he see happening next—a rise, a crash, or a plateau?
“It’s not clear at all to me that things are going to slow down significantly in the near future,” he said. “In 2005, I had a strong sense that the hot market would turn and that, when it turned, things would get very ugly. Today, I don’t have that sense at all, because all of the fundamentals are there. Demand will be high for a while, because Millennials need houses. Prices will keep rising for a while, because inventory is so low.”
The only places where McBride told me he could envision a bubble bursting are locations where urban residents bought second homes in a panic—only to have the urban core quickly get vaccinated and normalize in 2021. “We might see some price declines in the second-home areas, like small towns in New England and other beach towns on the East Coast. But even there, we just might see a shift where more people decide that they like owning second homes.”
Transitory. Just drop more $ onto the market and the curve will change.
Either that or Blackrock will start buying up whole cities…. (I did read the article and know they are buying up a company)
😋
Maybe the potential buyers of new homes are not on strike, maybe they just hit the wall of affordability and the new homes on offer require income streams and down payments that are higher than what they can afford.
Rising supply AND rising prices: a trend that can continue forever, right?
In the California desert, I’m seeing perhaps one new listing per week in a retirement community of several thousand SFH. Even with an asking price of $50,000-$100,000 more than last year, they sell in a few days. Before I relocate somewhere else, I’d like to see data on the state of bidding wars throughout the country.
Am I the only person who thinks the Fed should be abolished?
No doubt this report was compiled before yesterday’s pontification by J “Inflation is temporary” Powell
I read comments on this site, and I realize there is a lack of inflation knowledge.
You see, there are two types of inflation. Demand side inflation and cost push inflation.
Usually, we see demand side inflation. Less frequently, we see cost push inflation. This time, we are seeing both at the same time.
Reading comments, it appears everyone is only familiar with demand side inflation. That is error in the analysis ….
You see, cost push inflation can keep prices high or even rising when demand slips. That is what the new housing market exhibited today.
But, getting both demand side and cost push inflation at the same time is an unprecendented event. A new inflation chapter will be written when this is over.
Inflation expectations are well anchored can’t you tell by listening to JPow talk it into existence like some sort of econ hypnotist?
People are very well aware of “cost-push” inflation. Most folk here are old enough to have experienced stagflation in the 70’s first hand.
Have no fear for mighty Casey is up at bat!
What will cause (force) a housing price collapse to occur?
The only thing I can think of is if people lose their jobs en masse and US Government does not prop them up?
Interest rates going up will tank prices.
30 year mortgage is below the rate of inflation for the first time in 41 years. This will not end well.
The real estate market moves slow. At some point those who have listed and not getting offers will lower their prices. This will start the price reversal trend. Also as days to sell increase this will be part of the reversal. When you start to see wide spread price cuts that will also signal the price reversal. If rates were to rise this would accelerate the process as would be buyers wont qualify for the loan size they need.