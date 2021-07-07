Buyers’ Strike? Mortgage Applications Drop 8% Below 2019, as Home Buyers Get Second Thoughts about “Raging Mania”

First effect of MBS taper-talk from the Fed: Mortgage rates flat since late April even as long-term Treasury yields dropped.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The evidence has been piling up for months in bits and pieces: While investors still have the hots for this housing market, potential buyers that need a mortgage and those who want to live in the home they’re thinking of buying are getting second thoughts, as evidenced by sharply dropping sales of existing homes and new houses even as inventories for sale have now risen for the third months in a row and new listings are coming out of the woodwork.
So here’s the latest piece of evidence: Demand from buyers who need a mortgage to fund the purchase of a home has been declining for months and in the week ended July 2 fell further and is now down 14% from the same week in 2020 and down 8% from the same week in 2019, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association this morning. Mortgage applications are now at the low end of the range in 2019. The entire Pandemic boom has now been worked off, plus some (data via Investing.com):
Mortgage applications to refinance mortgages in the week through July 2 fell to the lowest level since February 2020, having now also worked off the entire Pandemic spike, despite mortgage rates that are much lower than they were a year ago.
Refi mortgages go through boom-and-bust cycles based on mortgage interest rates, with lower-than-before mortgage rates triggering a refi boom, and with higher-than-before mortgage rates putting a damper on refis.
So refi applications in the week through July 2 remained 55% higher than the same week in 2019, when mortgage rates were a full percentage point higher than today; and refi applications were over twice the very low levels of 2018 when mortgage rates were grinding their way to 5%:
Can you imagine what this immensely overpriced housing market would look like with mortgage rates at 5% — meaning barely at the rate of CPI inflation? Me neither.
The average interest rate on 30-year fixed rate mortgages with conforming balances and a 20%-down-payment was 3.15% in the week ended July 2, according to the MBA today. The rate is down about 20 basis points since the recent high in late March and has remained in the same narrow range since late April:
It is interesting that mortgage rates have dropped 20 basis points from their recent high in late March, while the 10-year Treasury yield has dropped 40 basis points over the same period, widening the spread between them.
There is now consistent taper-talk coming from the Fed, including ideas about tapering its purchases of MBS sooner or faster than tapering its purchases of Treasury securities. Several Fed governors have now publicly expressed concern over the housing bubble, over investors’ involvement in the housing bubble, and over the Fed’s providing fuel for the housing bubble.
The first effects of this Fed talk concerning tapering purchases of MBS may already be showing up in the widening spread between the 10-year yield and mortgage rates – that’s maybe what we’re looking at here.
Buyer, Seller or Holder – where do you want to be when the music stops?
I would rather be holding cash when the music stops
Not if there’s hyperinflation!!!
You’d be better off having converted some of that cash into the non-perishable and useful things that you will be having to buy for the next twenty years, as the prices will continually inflate for them and the supply of them may be non-existent.
We did that last November and have saved upwards of 20-20% on the building material and 5-10% other things we will need, like dishwasher powder, detergents, garbage bags etc. Plus we got 2% points on CCs.
Shrinkflation’s happening, as well as far as package sizes, “same price” or “modest increase”.
Zactly.
Home builders have a backlog of orders for new homes.
Mortgage rates have dropped a little over the past 30 days (mortgage news daily website).
A neighborhood where there were once 20 homes listed for sale, not pending or contingent, now there are none.
The only reason why the Fed had not yet acted is because JPow is up for re-election and he is obviously using the expected rate hikes for his own purposes. I’m sure politicians are lining up to put in bids on when to raise rates and wreck the markets.
Biden’s choice on fed chair will be coming soon hopefully by the end of summer.
What will JPow do if unelected in the last few months of his remaining term?
Worse yet what happens if he gets re-elected?
Maybe more buyers are paying cash as they made a killing in the stock market?
SuzeB”,
From the article, first paragraph (make sure you click on the links and check out the data)
OK, well here is the data of home sales: 1. chart existing home sales; 2nd chart new house sales second chart:
I’m my area SFH’s went from 450k to 650k with 30yr mortgage rates under 3% in the last couple years. CA prop taxes add another 2k/yr. Heaven help these folks who bought into FOMO hysteria. The 130k down payment might be losing value in the savings account but might look a pretty good if SFH home values fall.
Personally I am now completely out of RE. Rental property is off the books as is former primary home. I am roughly 50/50 cash/index ETFs. Waiting and watching. Patience.
Perhaps buyers are waiting for the government policies to kick in. Hard to see how any affordable housing initiative is going to help this market, while the cost per sq ft starts at $200. This is where seeing the changes in the comparative markets, high tier to low tier would be helpful. Then maybe buyers have heard the whispers, wait for lower rates? The great inflation panic is wearing off.?
“Several Fed governors have now publicly expressed concern over the housing bubble, over investors’ involvement in the housing bubble, and over the Fed’s providing fuel for the housing bubble.”
Maybe there is some type of bureaucratic obstacle preventing the Fed from tapering. It’s like the Fed is saying we want to stop buying MBS and we should stop buying MBS but by golly we just can’t get Bob in accounting to sign the paperwork so we can actually stop buying MBS.
If my recollection of the facts is correct, in 2007/8 the crash happened because of stupid real estate valuation and the ridiculous ability of anyone to get 3 mortgages. Am I right? Now, real estate valuation is stupid (by a standard inflationary model) but it’s hard to get a mortgage unless you have a lot to put down. Add to that, in 2007/8, I’m going to bold and say this, I think the 1% were not making the kind of loot that they’re making now. What does this all mean to me, three years away from a lifestyle predicated on retirement (part time work)? Nothing. As long as the rich are getting richer, as long as lobbyists are doing their bidding, as long as politicians are doing what they’ve learned to do since Reagan (get paid), the economy will continue to do exactly what it’s doing.