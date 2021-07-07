Tapering, Doubts about “Transitory” Inflation, and “Financial Stability Risks” due to “Valuation Pressures in Housing Markets”: Some Folks at the Fed Getting a Little Nervous

“Supply disruptions and labor shortages might linger for longer and might have larger or more persistent effects on prices and wages than they currently assumed.”
Fed officials admitted they’d vastly underestimated the inflation surge, with doubts growing over its “transitory” nature, given the changes in inflation dynamics, including “labor shortages,” supply constraints, wage increases, and blistering demand. These factors might have a more “persistent” impact on inflation, according to the minutes of the FOMC meeting released today.
Tapering the asset purchases might start earlier than anticipated at the prior meeting. The housing market boom, fueled by “low interest rates,” is triggering concerns about “financial stability risks.” And tapering purchases of mortgage-backed securities “more quickly or earlier than Treasury purchases” is officially on the table “in light of valuation pressures in housing markets.”
So here are some salient gems from the minutes of the FOMC meeting.
Tapering asset purchases.
- Tapering may start “somewhat earlier than they had anticipated,” in light of incoming data – a view held by “various participants.”
- It’s “important to be well positioned” to taper “in response to unexpected economic developments,” such as inflation discussed throughout the minutes, or “the emergence of risks,” such as financial stability risks, mentioned later in the minutes.
- “Several participants saw benefits” to tapering MBS purchases “more quickly or earlier than Treasury purchases in light of valuation pressures in housing markets.”
- “Several participants” noted “that low interest rates were contributing to elevated house prices and that valuation pressures in housing markets might pose financial stability risks.”
Strong demand v. “labor shortages” and supply constraints.
The term “labor shortages” was mentioned five times in the minutes, along with material shortages, supply disruptions, and production bottlenecks. “Participants” saw these factors “as constraining the expansion of economic activity this year.”
A broad range of industries in participants’ districts were reporting that these constraints and shortages, including the labor shortages, “were limiting the ability of firms to keep up with demand.”
Businesses reacted to this mix of strong demand and shortages in various ways, including by “raising compensation to attract and retain workers” and “raising prices.”
The difficulty in hiring workers likely reflected “factors such as early retirements, concerns about the virus, childcare responsibilities, and expanded unemployment insurance benefits,” which “were making people either less able or less inclined to work in the current environment.”
“Many participants judged that labor shortages were putting upward pressure on wages or leading employers to provide additional financial incentives to attract and retain workers, particularly in lower-wage occupations.”
“Participants expected labor market conditions to continue to improve, with labor shortages expected to ease throughout the summer and into the fall.”
In their discussions on inflation.
Participants, surprised by the magnitude of the rise in inflation, “attributed the upside surprise to more widespread supply constraints in product and labor markets than they had anticipated and to a larger-than-expected surge in consumer demand as the economy reopened.”
Participants noted that many businesses in their Districts “had reported that higher input costs were putting upward pressure on prices.” And participants “generally expected inflation to ease as the effect of these transitory factors dissipated.”
“But several participants remarked that they anticipated that supply chain limitations and input shortages would put upward pressure on prices into next year.”
“Several participants noted that, during the early months of the reopening, uncertainty remained too high to accurately assess how long inflation pressures will be sustained.”
Doubts about “transitory” inflation crop up.
“Some participants judged that supply chain disruptions and labor shortages complicated the task of assessing progress toward the Committee’s goals and that the speed at which these factors would dissipate was uncertain.”
“Accordingly, participants judged that uncertainty around their economic projections was elevated.”
“A substantial majority of participants judged that the risks to their inflation projections were tilted to the upside because of concerns that supply disruptions and labor shortages might linger for longer and might have larger or more persistent effects on prices and wages than they currently assumed.”
“Several participants expressed concern that longer-term inflation expectations might rise to inappropriate levels if elevated inflation readings persisted.”
So there you have it.
Amid inflation that has knocked the wind out of the Fed’s inflation forecast, and inflation dynamics that are persistent in nature, such as inflation expectations, doubts are cropping up even at this Fed that this inflation surge will somehow just go away on its own, while the Fed continues to repress short-term interest rates to near-zero, and while the Fed is still repressing long-term interest rates by buying Treasury securities and MBS. And the Fed is signaling that change is afoot.
No one believes it.
10 year Treasury yield plunges – now at 1.321%
“Tapering may start “somewhat earlier than they had anticipated,” in light of incoming data – a view held by “various participants.”
No one believed them last time either. Markets are delusional. Remember “QE infinity” that turned out to be very finite?
WF
Will they able to ignore the tantrum from the Mkt like in late 2018 and turn around? They have yet to ‘whisper’ tapering loudly beyond Eccles building! With out Fed, MKT gets shiver and gets lost. They know it and the mkt knowns it too!
They’re being forced into a decision – pick the stock market or society.
In 2001 , I checked we had housing price decline as well, I simply checked Zillow price history on different local properties In LOs Angeles.
For me it sounds like it does not matter if we have higher lending standards. If market is tanking , there would be a domino effect that will effect prices everywhere.
Last time , the decline were caused by housing bust, this time it may be caused by something else , but it will have its effect on house prices.
However since there is housing shortage, the price reduction may not be as severe as before. Any thoughts wolf?
With 10 yr yield at 1. 32%, where is the inflation? If there is ‘real’ inflation the yields go up although many claim this is due to suppression by Fed.
The inflation currently is due to supply chain disruption in chips but lumber keeps going down. JETS an ETF I am following is consistently down. So are the hotels (BEDZ) reastaurants ( EATZ) cruise lines CRUZ (CCL, RCL and NCLH) are sloping dowbwards. Recovering economy is faltering! What the Bond mkt is forecasting, is in contradiction to MSM narrative!
“Where is the inflation?”
Have you been shopping in the last year?
The bond markets are being manipulated by the Fed. The inflation is real. Time is running out for this to continue.
Well WTF did the Fed expect when they’ve been deliberately trying to stoke inflation with trillions of dollars in QE since 08/09…notwithstanding their brief periods of tapering. And they succeeded in stoking considerable inflation in the big four expenditures…Housing, Vehicles, Education and Health Care over the past decade, despite the bogus hedonically adjusted CPI and PCE numbers published over that time period. They created this Frankenstein…now they’re going to have to deal with it. Good luck…
“with doubts growing over its “transitory” nature…”
Talk about shutting the barn door after the cow’s already out.
I’m sensing incompetency. At least I hope that is all and not intentional.
The cow isn’t just already out, it’s been dead in the pasture so long it has rotted away, and all that’s left is a skeleton picked clean by vultures ages ago.
It is their job to be abreast of this. Someone fell asleep at the switch.
Unless you are Jim Comey, it’s hard to read the ‘intent’.
I give Fed the benefit of doubt in terms of intent. Its actions can be plainly explained away as hubris and God complex.
Its intentional and criminal.
Stable prices, 2% inflation and maximum employment are the staple mandates, dogma, cliche. Yet in a swirl of smoke it means nothing. We stand for this…ephemeral cypher logic.
“Hey dude…Chairman…why is 2% inflation allowed?” “Your stable prices are Wolf Street WTF”.
Accommodative lending, transitory and participants are the repeated buzz words. Did I mention repeated – like a KISS song lyric from the early 80’s.
The market recovery from the pandemic has recovered – it has prospered. The stock indexes are up…like a Valley girl would say “it’s crazy up”. This “recovery” this “recession” has been the the greatest bull market ever!
Are the “participants” at the meeting from the methadone clinic? Or are they troubled bankers?
“Hey Chairman dude…what about the participants with a 401k who want to raise a family in Tulsa. Is my mortgage gonna GFC and the 401k gonna fold like a lawn chair when you grasp the reality?”
Vaccinations are apparently a key economic input. What about the wind direction and humidity…those in my opinion are more meaningful. Diabetes is more worrisome than COVID – how about a shut down to thwart that?
I would bring up curing “stupidity” but that might bring upon my own demise.
Thanks Wolf!
Lick It Up?
Whether we agree or disagree here, one thing is constant and true, we all pay attention. Most of the public doesn’t, and the financial mess coming down the pike is going to catch most folks off guard and will be particularly painful for low to middle income folks.
And retirees with Pensions, 401k type plans, over inflated assets like houses… oh my…
Think of how stupid the whole FED pretense is: “Hey, we’ve got an economic crisis developing. I know, let’s make everything SUPER expensive so that it’s almost impossible for the masses so survive financially!!”
Unfortunately, they really have no control over this, now. Once the snowball began rolling downhill it developed a mind of it’s own.
While the stimulus was being handed out like candy, I was posting on this blog that it was destroying the standard of living of the masses. But people like Petunia told me they were glad to have the money to buy a new mattress or whatever. Are you happy now?
My $1,400 stimulus check disappeared into a Dental bill for over $1,400 for a dental implant after insurance. There’s been a lot of coincidences like this lately. I got the stimmie check the same day as the dental bill arrived.
You kidding DC?
When government mandates a shutdown, it is obligated to compensate for the lost pay. Stimulus checks didn’t cover the loss of livelihoods, those checks didn’t cover childcare costs.
If was done correctly, stimmy checks would have cost less than 0.4T, not 6T.
Actually I was glad to get the money, and I expect they will send out more. Things are bad out here for many and those of you who are playing into the politics of resentment don’t have a clue. If you didn’t qualify because your income is high and your bubble is still intact, watch out. The bubble that will be bursting is the one keeping you safe.
BTW, since you seem to be interested. I still don’t have the new mattress. Every time we get close to having the money something else comes up. Needed tires, car repairs, dental work, bed broke, etc. We were grateful to get that money. If you think this hurt the economy, just wait and see what happens when people have nothing to lose.
1) Inflation isn’t transitory, valuations are insane.
2) Side by side : the raging mania is over. Buyers strike. Applications
dropped 8%, below 2019.
3) JP will get a second thought after looking at the data on Wolf’s charts
Nervous ? I say it’s a fine mess they’ve gotten us into Stanley….(Oliver Hardy).
It’s often said that “the cure for higher prices is higher prices” as far as lumber and other things go. We will see how that works out for certain things. I know this: I am on a total buyer’s strike insofar as a new vehicle is concerned. Call me “out of the market.” I’m not playing the game. Instead, I am cutting my driving to the bone. Don’t want to put more miles than necessary on my older vehicle.
Piggy backing another comment, I always get quite the chuckle when news media bemoans the deep “recession” we’ve been in. As if. I’m making 1.7x the money from my last job, anyone with a house has taken a HELOC or gotten carried away with frivolous spending on toys because they “have the equity.” Anyone in the stock market for more than a couple years has made an utter killing. Wages are skyrocketing at the bottom level. People simply are choosing not to work and mooching off the .gov.
Hardly a recession. Wonder what they’ll call it if it all goes tits up in another year and this once in a lifetime pandemic actually causes an earthquake in the aftershocks. Literally every single working class American I know is burning money. Even people who I used to call frugal have dumped money into new vehicles, swimming pools, UTVs etc. The loose off the hip with money types look like they are cut rate MTV cribs rejects. I’m utterly and completely baffled how in the hell these people are getting the money for this crap. Lots aren’t even working. WTF indeed.
I’m not fearful because I doubt this will be the end of the US economy or that I’m going to get hit hard but I’m stacking back every dollar I can in the bank and working as much overtime as I can get. I’ll be honest, I’m getting nervous. No more fast food runs or days at the trap range for the past few months. Thinking of scaling back even more.
Here comes the Kabuki again.
Bad cop Bullard will come on tomorrow complaining about “inflation”. Profit taking ensues among market participants.
The next day, Good cop Powell will totally discount all statements from Bullard. “Rates will be accommodative until at least 2023, bla, bla”. Markets will rally again.
I mean they’ve pulled this a billion times by now. No Action Talk Only.