Social Security COLA for 2022 to be Near 5.8%, Could Match 2009, Biggest since 1982

But it still won’t cover the dollar’s actual loss of purchasing power.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Among the inflation data released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics was the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), which is used to calculate the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for Social Security benefits.
For August, the CPI-W jumped 5.8% year-over-year. In July, it had jumped by 6.0%, in June by 6.1%. The summer readings are the highest since July 2008, and before then, since 1990:
By comparison, the regular headline inflation number that was released today, CPI-U, rose by 5.3% year-over-year.
The COLA to be applied to Social Security benefits starting in January 2022 is based on the average year-over-year percentage increase of CPI-W in July (6.0%), August (5.8%), and September (to be released a month from now).
If the September reading comes in at 5.6%, the COLA for 2022 would be 5.8% (the average of July’s 6.0%, August’s 5.8%, and September’s 5.6%). This 5.8% would match the COLA of 2009. Both would be the highest since 1982 (7.4%).
When the September value of CPI-W is released in about a month, we can estimate with some accuracy what the COLA for 2022 will be (red = estimate based on actual July and August and September projection of 5.6%):
While this type of COLA will provide some relief from the price increases that have been gnawing away at fixed incomes, it will still be insufficient to compensate for the surging costs that individuals may face in housing and other major expenses, depending on their situation and location.
If the beneficiary rents in a city where rents have been soaring in the double digits, a 5.8% COLA won’t go far. If a beneficiary drives a lot, the 43% jump in gasoline prices is going to hurt. Used vehicle prices are up 32% from a year ago, new vehicle prices 7.6%.
Housing costs account for nearly one-third of the regular CPI. But the index for housing costs has been repressed by the method in which it is calculated. The index for rent rose only 2.1% and the index for the costs of homeownership rose only 2.6%, while home prices have soared at rates not seen in the decades for which we have data: 23% according to the National Association of Realtors, and 19% according to the Case-Shiller Index (I explain the disconnect in housing inflation and CPI with a stunning chart).
Then there are healthcare costs, which can be a major issue, despite all the parts of Medicare.
The COLA for 2021 was only 1.3%, which was based on the average of CPI-W in July, August, and September 2020, when CPI readings happened to be very low. So, given the price surges in 2021, that lousy 1.3% COLA this year is leaving many people deeply in the hole. And now, a lot of big expenditure categories have already outrun what might be a 5.8% COLA next year.
Inflation means the dollar loses purchasing power. And over time, COLAs will be purposefully insufficient to compensate beneficiaries for the actual loss of the purchasing power of the dollar as encountered in real life. If Social Security payments are the only source of income, actual inflation, as encountered in real life, will nearly guarantee a continual slow reduction in the standard of living.
For this reason, it’s important to have a nest egg with a combination of assets, and/or create or maintain an additional income stream for as long as possible, preferably something that is fun to do and keeps people active and engaged. Even a small-ish income stream helps out in a major way. Inflation, as encountered in real life, is the enemy of fixed incomes, even if those incomes are adjusted for inflation because those adjustments are likely insufficient to compensate for the actual loss of purchasing power of the dollar.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Many experts agree that metal roofs are a great defense against wildfires. Click here or call 1-800-543-8938 for details from our sponsor, the Classic Metal Roofing folks.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, the leader in fire safe roofing for residential applications, manufactures products that are 1/20 the weight of most tile products and eligible for Class A, B, or C fire ratings as determined by roof preparation.
Seniors used to have the option of a super safe cash “nest egg” in the banks as a CD/money market earning a decent interest rate to supplement their social security.
That is gone now. Stolen in the era of ZIRP.
Their own choice now is very risky “investments” that pay some kind of yield.
“For this reason, it’s important to have a nest egg with a combination of assets, and/or create or maintain an additional income stream for as long as possible, preferably something that is fun to do and keeps people active and engaged. Even a small-ish income stream helps out in a major way. Inflation, as encountered in real life, is the enemy of fixed incomes, even if those incomes are adjusted for inflation because those adjustments are likely insufficient to compensate for the actual loss of purchasing power of the dollar.”
I just bought 2 CD’s in the last month. .3 % interest. (3/10 of one percent) . Why do I even bother? I think if I bought $100 of lottery tickets instead of a CD I would be better off.
To be honest my best “CDs” right now, other than some 3.1% “brokered (can sell at any time) 5 year CDs from 2.5 years ago. Funny enough, my 2% cash back credit cards (which lots of banks do now) are my best “CDs” as I put everything on them and pay them off every month,…go figure…
And I do get a kick out of moving money from Bank to brokerage to another bank to another brokerage…and for some reason they pay thousands to do this, and you only have to leave it at one spot for 3 to 6 months. I guess you could say I love playing “bank” with the banks…HA
To add insult to injury the interest is taxed. We live in ridiculous times.
Rental property is a great earner, also inflation protected for the most part. Like anything else, timing is everything.
The Feds will boost Medicare Part B monthly fee. They always do. Lets see what the actual increase is net of the increased Part B deduction.
Any guesses? 4.0%, 4.5%, 5.0%
Medicare Part B costs will increase by about 6% next year, according to estimates in a Congressional Research Service (CRS) report.
Of all the stats Wolf presents this is the most telling (yet simple) reality that just amazes when you retire. I retired 4 years ago. Last year Medicare when up more than the “increase.” leaving for a 0 net increase in reality. Since last year and a half it has been like a high altitude jet losing altitude at a dizzying speed…. I have quickly reacted and more to come.
What is most concerning is thinking of the immediate and near term financial implications (which are not clear at all except for inflation).
I fear for those who have invested wisely in seeking shelter in a storm that is going to be long, unrelenting, and brutal at best…..yet no one really wants to “speak it” because they hope not for themselves.
I’m not taking any credit but did you read my comment on your last post? I totally called out CPI as only being there to control the COLA. I also asked you to produce the Wolfstreet index. CPI is a joke. Anyone who’s paying attention knows that real inflation has to be 15% at a minimum. I’d say it’s well north of 20%, though. If you’re on a fixed income (social security), you’re screwed. 20% real, 5.8% increase, that 14.2% difference may as well be a horribly regressive poor tax.
Make the Wolfstreet index
I have a theory monthly n.s.a CPI for next month will come in no higher than 0.1%. Several important CPI adjustments depend heavily on next months print.
Local bank offered 25 month CD at 3 percent so I jumped at it. That was 25 months ago. Paid $127 a month for what I deposited. If I let it roll over at today’s rate I’ll get $12.50 a month. The SS increase Mr. Blitzer projects will give me about $90 a month. Not many seniors will come out ahead in this economy.
The AARP use to hold great power back in the 80s and 90s. And now the AARP seems powerless to help seniors with ZIRP Fed madness…really shocking to me. At the very least, and for very little cost compared to multi-trillions bonanzas, they could give folks over 55 the chance to buy “Senior CDs” that pay “CPI interest” rates. So this coming year, seniors could make 5.8% on a 100% FDIC insured “CD govt bond”, and it could be limited to say $1 million maximum. The same sort of CD could be designed to help 1st time homeowners, college expenses, etc. Instead of just sending free money for everything, how about we make folks place some skin in the game with their own savings, and give them a safe 3-6% return via “Make America Great Again and/or Build Back Better” govt CD bonds. Call it whatever…
I really feel the seniors got hit the hardest by ZIRP. I actually help pay my parents expenses as they can’t survive of SS, and their CD’s pay only 0.5% are not enough versus the 3-5% CDs of recent history. It is not right as they played by the rules, and then the rules got obliviated when it was their time to relax and not work 24/7…
The Fed is cruel as hell to both seniors and the working poor. Only an un-elected, personally super wealthy, Fed elitist cartel could retain such power as they would never get re-elected if we had a true democracy that did not protect the elites at all costs to the detriment of the bottom 90% of society…
Using the price of a new home as an inflation indicator, the CPI under reported housing inflation much of the time.
The MSRP for a new vehicle seems reasonable, but there none available for that price on some lots.
According to one study, 40% of retirees relied on Social Security for 90% or more of their retirement income. Other studies varied.
Dividend yields are lower than in times past. The one year CD yield for a $1000 deposit is .7%. The current administration wants to collect more corporate taxes potentially lowering stock market returns.
The question is what is going to happen.
COLA is what it is – but inflation expectations are a different story.
Wage-price spirals are precisely the classic stagflation story.
Are we in for another era of Disco?
“Stayin’ aliiiiiii,iiiiiiii,iiiiiii,iiiiiive”
The election in California shows that we’re way too far gone for anything to change without a full collapse.