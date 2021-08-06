Used-Vehicle Madness Unwinds Teeny-Weenie Bit, 2nd Month

I’d say, prices at wholesale are still idiotic, but slightly less idiotic. Retail prices lag a month or two.
A month ago, when I reported that used vehicle wholesale prices had ticked down just a tiny 1.3% for the first time after the craziest price spike ever, where prices had jumped 48% from a year earlier, I mused, Was This Finally “Peak Insanity” in Used Vehicle Prices? No one knows what might happen next in this crazy overstimulated economy, but we now have the second down-tick in a row.
Today, Manheim, the largest auto auction operator in the US and a unit of Cox Automotive, reported that its Used Vehicle Value Index for July declined by 2.6% from June, the second month-to-month dip after spiking all year, but it was still up 24% from July last year, when the spike was already in full swing, and by 39% from two years ago.
What remains a mystery is why people buy used vehicles at those utterly idiotic prices because for most people a vehicle purchase is discretionary: They can easily drive what they already have for a year or two or three and let this madness blow over. During the Great Recession, people have proven they can do this. But no. Instead, overstimulated buyers were eager accomplices in this madness:
Manheim also said that over the last five weeks, the sub-index for three-year-old vehicles declined by 3.6%.
Retail prices lag whole sales prices by a month or two. So any price declines at the wholesale level now will not make to dealer lots until this fall.
Wholesale prices in July dropped from the insane levels in June across all product categories. The nuttiest price spikers, pickup trucks, which in March and April had booked year-over-year price spikes of over 70% – who exactly bought trucks at these idiotic prices? – dropped the most in July, from June.
These month-to-month declines for the second month in a row chopped down the year-over-year price spikes. And this is starting to form a real trend. The chart below shows the sharply diminishing, but still huge year-over-year price spikes by vehicle segment in April (yellow), May (green), June (purple), and July (red). The prices in July were still idiotic, being between 16% and 26% above the already spiking prices in July last year, but they’re a tad less idiotic than they were a few months ago:
Wholesale volume in July dropped 19% year-over-year to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 17.0 million vehicles, according to Cox Automotive estimates.
And there was plenty of supply. Wholesale supply in July was 21 days, just below normal levels of 23 days.
Retail sales of used vehicles in July inched up less than 1% from June, but was down 9% year-over-year, at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 21.5 million vehicles.
Retail supply of used vehicles on dealer lots declined 4.8% by the end of July, to 39 days, when 44 days is considered normal.
Vehicles coming out of the rental fleets are normally a major source of supply to the wholesale market. These vehicles are between one and three years old. But the whole machinery got monkey-wrenched last year when the travel business collapsed, along with two rental car companies – Hertz and Advantage. Rental fleets stopped ordering new vehicles and trimmed what they had.
Then, as the travel business rebounded, rental fleets were in short supply of vehicles and couldn’t get new vehicles from automakers because of the chip shortage, and some fleets started buying vehicles at auction locally, instead of selling vehicles at auction. This contributed to the massive shortage and disruption and price spikes earlier this year.
And it is having a side effect: rental fleet are keeping their “at risk” vehicles much longer and are putting far more miles on them before they sell them at auction.
Rental fleets operate vehicles under two types of scenarios: one, under a program with automakers where they sell their units back to the automaker, and the automaker is at risk for the resale value; and two, where the rental fleets sell the vehicles at auctions or on their own retail lots and take the risk of the resale value. It is these “at risk” vehicles that fleets are keeping longer, and they’re running up the miles.
In July, the average mileage of those “at risk” vehicles sold at auction rose to 88,000 miles, the third month in a row in that range, up by 89% from a year ago. This chart from Cox Automotive’s Q2 presentation shows at risk mileage through June. These high-mileage rental units pose an additional challenge: Not only are retail buyers going to pay out of their nose for them, but they’re also getting a vehicle with 80,000 miles of rental driving on them. This is something that in normal would make you go hmmm.
People trying to buy new vehicles found themselves frustrated by lack of choice and by the puffed-up prices, and many of them walked. Read… New Vehicle Sales Slammed by Semiconductor Shortage, Record Low Inventories, Beginnings of Buyers’ Strike
Wolf: I have read in several places that the rental car companies have been purchasing used vehicles to replenish their fleets which they shrank in 2020. Could his be part of the explanation here? Wouldn’t one also expect such buying to abate as the summer burst of tourist travel winds down?
I mentioned it here and in past articles. It was made a huge deal of in the media, but it’s actually quite common that rental car companies buy cars at the auction here or there, so they can supply rental cars to specific locations when there is a lot of demand at that location. They have been doing this for years. Sometimes they might sell cars on the East Coast and buy somewhere in the West for a local operation. There are many reasons to do this. But earlier this year, they did some more of it to fill local demand. And this caught Bloomberg’s attention.
The big issues that caused the run-up in prices are also explained in this article.
Just checked prices on 2019 in the Los Angeles/ Santa Barbara region for Tacoma TRD Sport 2019.
Base, white, 60,000 miles 35999 was the best price on cars.com
In October 2020 I bought my charcoal gray with leather moonroof special this and that package with 23,000 miles for 32,000
It’s crazy out there.
As I indicated in another post, my Lexus IS was totaled while parked. I decided to get a CR-V Hybrid. I scoured dealer sites for inventory. Almost all of them indicated they had inventory but were only showing stock photos. That told me they didn’t have the car. Other’s actually showed pictures of the car they advertised having but I’d have to “click” for the price. That told me they were selling it above MSRP. I stopped by a lot — the window stickers were removed on all new cars. I read Yelp reviews — it was brutal. The games being played. The add-ons one had to buy or no deal. One reviewer wrote that the sales person said, “take these add-ons or find another place to buy your car.” Average markup above MSRP was from 5%-20%. Having recovered from congestive heart failure, I just didn’t want the stress so I shopped Carmax. I found 2 cars I liked one a CV-R — the other a Lexus. They let me take both out alone for as long as I wanted. I decided on the CV-R. 3888 miles. Paid 36,999. The cars perfect. Having owned a number of new cars, my experience is that if there are problems they happen within the first 3000 miles. I did a CARFAX and a free vehiclehistory on the car. The free site provided me with much more data then Carfax did, fyi. It sold 10/20/2020. It’s listed as a one owner car– the only other transaction data is when the car sold to me. So, it seems Carfax bought the car? If it bought the car used, it would show up as a transaction, right? Anyways, I paid almost a new car price for a used car but KBB does list it as a fair price. Carmax was an easy place to buy a car, I got to drive the car I would buy as opposed to a demo. They only game they tried to play was an extended warranty which they drop into the buying process out of the blue with all of the usual fear tactics and a”get the warranty now, or forever hold your peace because you can’t get it later.” I passed. All in all a stress free way to buy a car. I didn’t get ripped off but I didn’t get a deal either. Just my experience. Hey Wolf, you were in the car business — do you think Carmax bought the car new for one of it’s execs knowing full well it would get all of its money back after a year?
Sorry, for the sake of clarity — I bought a 2020 Honda CR-V Touring Hybrid for $36,999 The car sold new for about $37,200.
Just wait until folks actually have to start paying rent, mortgage and student loans again.
And just like that, no one had the money for a car…
Yes, this definitely a contributor, people will be dialing back when the eviction moratorium is rolled back.
Given the broader inflation in the rest of the economy I expect the index to slowly decline and settle at, or slightly above, where it was last summer.
I think most people are thinking this way. Housing prices never regressed to the mean after the Great Recession. They dipped a bit and shot back up. Rents didn’t even dip. They just shot up and stayed up. Even in city centers where they’ve declined a bit recently, they’re still way out of whack compared to typical household incomes.
People who waited for a correction to historical norms got burned. People who “bought the dip” made out.
This is what I think is on people’s minds. Get it now before it’s too late. Because during the last go-around the fence-sitters got burned.
We are in Oahu right now and rented a car for a week. Nissan Sentra older model with some dings. Originally the cost was to be 1000 but after changing pick up date last week it dropped to 500 dollars. The car is definitely an at risk vehicle. It runs well.