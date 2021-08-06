Weird Phenomenon of “Labor Shortages” as Millions of People Still Aren’t Working: Employers Hired 2.5 Million in 3 Months

The Fed is looking for jobs reports to justify tapering its asset purchases, and this was one. But the labor market is still messed up.
While companies are desperately searching for labor and are offering hiring bonuses and higher wages, amid a record number of unfilled job openings, still 6.1 million fewer people were working in July than before the pandemic, and 13 million people were still claiming state or federal unemployment benefits. But this weird phenomenon is showing signs of loosening up.
Employers of all types – companies, governments, and nonprofits – reported that they added 943,000 workers to their payrolls in July, and 2.5 million over the past three months, bringing their payrolls to 146.8 million workers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics today. But total payrolls were still down by 5.7 million from February 2020 (green line).
Households reported that the number of people working, including the self-employed, jumped by 1.04 million in July, and was up by 1.5 million over the past three months, to 152.6 million workers. But this was still down by 6.1 million from February 2020 (red line).
The fact that households reported a gain over the past three months of 1.5 million workers, while establishments reported a gain of 2.5 million workers may indicate that some self-employed people, who are counted in the household surveys but not in the establishment surveys, have switched to regular employment with companies – which would make sense, and has been seen anecdotally, given how aggressively companies are now hiring.
If the Fed is looking for jobs reports that will give it economic cover to begin tapering its asset purchases later this year – as many Fed governors have been saying recently – this was one.
People only slowly trickling back into the labor force.
The labor force – people who had a job during the survey period or who were actively looking for a job in the prior four weeks – inched up by 261,000 people in July, and by 359,000 people over the past three months, to 161.3 million. It remains down by 3.2 million people from December 2019. The labor force has recovered barely over halfway from its plunge in April 2020:
People who might in the future want to work but weren’t actively looking for a job during the weeks prior to the survey – whether they were busy with other projects, or had to take care of their kids or an elderly parent, or whatever – aren’t considered to be in the labor force.
People who “retired” during the pandemic as part of the sudden retirement boom – including those chasing quality of life with their stock market or crypto gains – may not be permanently retired, and may return to the labor force when things change for them, such as a big downturn in the stock market or cryptos, a phenomenon that occurred after the dotcom bust when lots of former stock-market millionaires started looking for jobs again. Once they’re actively looking for a job, or got a job, they’re back in the labor force.
Employment in manufacturing rose by 27,000 workers in July, and by 102,000 over the past three months, to 12.4 million jobs, amid a red-hot boom in manufacturing and endless complaints about difficulties in hiring qualified people. Manufacturing payrolls were still down by 433,000 people, or by 3.4%, compared to February 2020:
But with automation, manufacturing production, despite 3.4% fewer jobs, has recovered compared to February 2020. This has been the pattern during every downturn: Manufacturers cut costs and raise productivity by investing in automation.
Even as employment in the manufacturing sector went into a multi-decade decline, production continued to rise until the Great Recession, at which point manufacturers massively offshored production. Much of the auto components manufacturing walked off to China at the time, and production, adjusted for inflation, never recovered to the 2007 peak:
Employment in the leisure and hospitality industry jumped by 380,000 jobs in July and by 1.09 million over the past three months, as restaurants, bars, hotels, and casinos are furiously trying to hire workers. Employment was still down by 1.74 million people from the peak in February 2020, but up massively from the lockdown lows in April last year:
Employment in Construction rose by 11,000 workers in July, after two months of declines, for a net decline over those three months of 18,000 workers, to 7.4 million workers:
Employment in federal, state, and local governments rose by 240,000 workers in July, and by 468,000 workers over the past three months, after massive job losses during the pandemic.
At the federal level, military personnel and the good folks at the major intelligence agencies are not included. But USPS employees are included. At the state and local levels, it includes workers in education, many of whom are now getting back to work. The number of government workers plunged during the pandemic, in part related to jobs in education. In July, government payrolls were still down by 782,000 workers from February 2020:
In mid-June, some states began withdrawing from the federal unemployment benefits, which include the extra $300 a week. Two big states, Texas and Florida, withdrew at the end of June. Other states followed in July. By now, over half the states have withdrawn from the federal unemployment benefits.
In these states, the unemployed residents, if eligible, still receive the meager state unemployment benefits, but no longer receive the federal top-off benefits. The federal benefits are scheduled to expire for all states on September 6. Every employer is looking forward to this day.
Part of the “labor shortage” came from the fact that many people had to take care of kids when schools were closed or had to take care of elderly relatives, and couldn’t work.
In addition, employers had to compete with this combination of state and federal unemployment benefits that ended up paying a large number of lower-wage people more than they’d made while working, and provided other benefits.
This effectively put a floor under the wage scale in some industries, and employers had to adjust to it by raising wages, improving benefits, offering bonuses, and the like – or make do with fewer employees, or both.
This weird phenomenon of “labor shortages” in an economy that is not at all short on people who could and would possibly work under different conditions is now gradually easing. And in states that withdrew from the unemployment benefits, continued claims for unemployment insurance fell significantly since early July, compared to states that maintained the federal benefits. Read… Yes, More People Went Back to Work in States that Ended the $300/Week in Federal Unemployment Benefits
I see people putting insane bids out on certain work who obviously don’t want the work. Home improvement, renos etc. Either they have enough work already or think people will say yes to anything.
I’m getting raked over coals by contractor next week
they want 1/2 up front
My particular strong interest in the job market is in technology, since I was trained to work in that field.
Manufacturing remains the biggest sector of the U.S. economy, although Wolf doesn’t mention this. Employment has nudged up by about 100,000 workers over the last 3 months, and this on top of a base of about 12 million jobs. Although manufacturing has shed about 5 million jobs in the past generation of people, it finally seems to have stabilized around the 12 million figure producing very often high-end, super-high-tech products.
Yes, there has been outsourcing but — surprisingly — much of the job shrinkage has occurred because of superior automation. The industrial engineers — the men who build the facilities — have outdone themselves. The result is factory lines that are smoother, more robust, and faster than ever.
The net result is that U.S. manufacturing is a close second behind China, and is actually equal to Germany, Japan and South Korea put together. Some people are surprised to find that Japan is only a fraction of U.S. output, but it’s true. (Japan itself has outsourced to China, with mixed results in quality control.)
Industrial engineering is the single most important job in the world, after being President of the United States, in my opinion. The riches of the world flow from factories. Handcrafted goods are mere quirky curiosities. With electricity supercharging the factory line, and with workers positioned at strategic points, the flow of goods is impressive to see. Probably the most impressive technological thing I’ve ever seen has not been Oculus but the manufacturing of cigarettes. All those smokes shooting into packages is an amazing sight.
I’m glad manufacturing still has a strong, and stable, future in America and equally glad it’s not all done in the weapons field.
Catxman,
“Manufacturing remains the biggest sector of the U.S. economy, although Wolf doesn’t mention this.”
I put two charts on manufacturing into the article:
1. manufacturing employment and
2. manufacturing production.
Payrolls in manufacturing = 12.4 million workers. This amounts to only 8.4% of total payrolls.
Manufacturing is not the biggest sector by employment. Here are some of the sectors that have more employees:
Leisure and Hospitality (see chart in article)
Governments (see chart in article)
Retail (15.3 million)
Professional & business services (20.1 million)
Employment decisions do not occur in a vacuum. I think many people realized the rat race of working extremely hard so your employer can get rich with no reciprocal loyalty/job security, only to pay a lot of taxes, and then buy a bunch of crap you don’t need, does not really make sense.
My wife just went back to work full time for the first time in 13 years, since my oldest son was still a young baby. When we adopted him, she took 12 weeks of unpaid leave, then went back to work until she hit the six months necessary to get her employer adoption assistance payment,
I hit age 55 this year which and was severanced out – part of the normal course of being aged out of work in Corporate America. I found a new position but took a 20% pay cut for now because employers know how the game is played.
So that and paying for parochial high school (wokeism and CRT tends to disappear when parents pay the tuition directly) is the only reason she went back to work.
You need money to avoid the clutches of Woke Corporate America and CRT, but there is no satisfaction itself working in either of those systems.
Just read the anonymous comments in your Employee Engagement Surveys – the cubicle serfs are not happy.
Ready to order my new Ford Maverick, hybrid, msrp sub 20K, plus destination charges 1500, made in Hermosillo, Mexico. In the old days you could buy a car right off the assembly line in Detroit and drive it home.
Are dealers willing to order the base model? At MSRP? What is the wait time?
I’m checking those out myself to replace my 2006 Expedition. Will probably have to wait until next year, though with all of the chip shortage issues.
Nice vehicle except that 20k basic Maverick ruck has not cruise control option.
Yesterday I came across the third closed down national chain fast food restaurant ( with drive thru). First it was a Mcdonalds, then a Burgerville ( that one is pnw only) and then yesterday a Taco Bell. Not shuttered for renovation or urban renewel. Each had signs on the door and drive thru board that said, ” closed due to labor shortage.”
My local bank, on the King’s Road in Chelsea, has been shut for a week due to COVID induced staff shortage….a busy neighbourhood restaurant that used to be open late now only serves breakfast and lunch….I could go on …
That’s happens where I live in Canada because people will only drive so far from towns far away to work for peanuts. Where I live they can’t hire because of the cost of living. Residential rents means anyone making under around 25 dollars an hour can’t afford to rent and eat at the same time. So many of the fast food shops just close.
Employment in Manufacturing: A friend of mine owns a rather large steel and aluminum mfg’ing plant in southern CA and has seen prices increase 200% for raw materials, which are of course passed on to the end customer. Worse yet, delivery of aluminum from their supplier of 30 years is 7 to 8 months out, while steel is 4 -5 months out. If they can’t get the raw materials for the stacked up demand, workers will be laid off.
Part of that 200% increases are the tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum products.
Part of high construction costs are tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber.
It’s hard for a country to walk on both sides of the line, with lower prices and protectionist policies. These costs are just passed on to the consumer, and we know how well they are doing. (sarcasm) Our production wages are usually much higher here, but US customers are buying with our dollar at $.80. Tariffs make it about par, but they are sometimes adjusted.
Regardless, economy is booming here and there is little virus infection with a high vaccination rate, 70% full and 82% 1st dose. Our local forestry company just posted very large profits and the big local mine is in full operation. I think every Canadian tourist is on Vancouver Island and on the 9th the border opens to vaccinated US travelers. Hotels and campgrounds are full up so I don’t know where they will stay. It looks like a vaccine passport system will be implemented soon. Quebec is already doing it.
I think much of the additions to payrolls over the last 3 months has everything to do with the reduced impact, nationally, of Federal cream-on-the-top unemployment goodies and still does not show a surging American economy that is so laden with newly printed debt that it can barely get off the mat from 2020’s collapse. The recent GDP miss confirms this aspect of Employment Changes vs. Economic Growth Changes.
Granted, the Help Wanted or Open Jobs numbers are significant, but it is more a function of a distorted labor market, thank you Uncle Fed and Uncle Sam, that was making more to stay home and play RobinHood in the securities markets than punching the clock at an honest job. The octopus tentacles of the Government have once again created a mess that will be very hard to clean up this time. There was a pick-up from Lock-down America, Phase One, and the threat of Lock-down America, Phase Two, with Covid mutating like a politician up for re-election couldn’t come at a worse time for the soon to fizzle L-shaped recovery, missing the top of the letter.
The effects from the push to get back to work with no more goodies from the Uncles will be a diminishing phenomenon as we head into Fall. Basically, an employment spurt until the very ravaging effects of Foregone Forbearance has its own economy killing effects. Biden might think he can use the CDC backdoor to extend and pretend an illegal, unlawful, and UN-Constitutional government instigated breach of mortgage and rental agreements, but the clock is ticking for the Supreme Court and States’ supreme courts to pound the gavel on the bench to finally put end such foolishness. Landlords, who can be Moms and Pops, not mega-corporations, and Mortgage Lenders have no rights in 2021 America???
So the Dollar cause a bid today, so what! The fundamentals for the Greenback make a Beanie Baby a better looking medium of exchange. Or a tulip bulb. One report a sustainable trend does not make.
From the local newspaper:
“Closing the Largest Generic Drug Plant in the US Is a Sick Joke”
July 23,2021
They plan to move production from WV to India.Who can afford $15 per hour wages nowadays ?
WV is pretty sad place,anyway.Still remember one road sign there “What is cooking in your neighborhood ? If it is meth call 1-800-….”
But the mountains are beautiful.
I looked up wages & salaries at Sun Pharma,the largest Indian generic drug maker,at Glassdoor.
Lets quote a guy right in the middle: “research scientist”
and disregard outliers like lowly assembly worker and plant manager.
510,000 Indian Rupee=$6,845.87 US
PER YEAR !!!
Interesting comments on all these recent Wolfstreet threads! While I agree in principle that we are accurately portraying the ongoing train wreck called the American Economy, most people here are missing a key element. Namely, that we are in still in the EARLY stages of the new Roaring 20’s (same as the 1920’s, after the 1918 pandemic). Remember: Bull markets end in euphoria. We haven’t begun that stage yet! Like the commenters here, most everyone I know is still pessimistic. The predicted collapse is nowhere near (and the real estate bubble is nowhere near the top either). We will have several years to go of partying like it’s 1927 again!!!
If most people you know are still pessimistic, you clearly don’t run in the same circles as I do.
Most people I know think the economy is “booming” and that we are almost “fully recovered.”
Economics isn’t just some loop that faithfully repeats. If it were, we need only identify a prior time as being like today, and we could predict the future.