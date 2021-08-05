Senator Manchin Hammers on Powell to Back Off Money Printing, as Biggest “Inflation Momentum in 30 Years” Might Derail Democrats’ Spending Priorities

Giving political cover to the Fed to tamp down on inflation. Which fits neatly into my theory.
Joe Manchin, Democratic Senator from West Virginia, sent a letter today to Fed Chair Jerome Powell in which he, after the required good-job and thank-for-saving-the-universe-as-we-know-it, hammered on Powell to get off the money-printing binge that is causing “the most inflation momentum in 30 years.”
“With the recession over and our strong economic recovery well underway, I am increasingly alarmed that the Fed continues to inject record amounts of stimulus into our economy by continuing an emergency level of quantitative easing (QE) with asset purchases of $120 billion per month of Treasury securities and mortgage backed securities,” Manchin wrote.
“The Fed has sustained $120 billion per month in asset purchases since June 2020, despite increasing vaccination rates to combat the virus and additional fiscal stimulus from Congress in the ARP,” he wrote in the letter.
“The record amount of stimulus in the economy has led to the most inflation momentum in 30 years, and our economy has not even fully reopened yet,” he wrote.
“I am deeply concerned that the continuing stimulus put forth by the Fed, and proposal for additional fiscal stimulus, will lead to our economy overheating and to unavoidable inflation taxes that hard working Americans cannot afford,” Manchin wrote.
“I urge you and the other members of the Federal Open Market Committee to immediately reassess our nation’s stance of monetary policy and begin to taper your emergency stimulus response.”
“[I]t is imperative we begin to understand that long term policy responses tailored for an economic depression, like the Great Depression and Great Recession of 2008, may not be what is required for today’s economy and could result in higher than desired inflation if not removed in time.”
This letter – the fact that it was it written at all and released – is interesting because Republicans in Congress have been hammering on Democrats for their efforts to pile massive fiscal stimulus spending on top of an already over-stimulated economy. Republicans have started to put Americans’ growing pain and misgivings about this surge of inflation, and the loss of the purchasing power of their labor dollar, at the feet of the Congressional Democrats.
Republicans are doing so not because they’re opposed to inflation or money printing, far from it, but for political reasons.
And now, the first big-name Democrat has given the Fed political cover to taper its asset purchases and tighten its monetary policy and tamp down on inflation so that inflation, and the damage it does to working Americans, won’t give Republicans a crowbar to derail the Democrats’ top spending priorities.
Manchin’s letter fits neatly into my theory, expressed in the illustrious WOLF STREET comments on July 29, when I wrote in reply to Marco, among other things:
“Biden is going to BEG Powell or successor to jack up interest rates to get this inflation under control. Inflation is going to mess with Biden’s agenda. People are going to get pissed. Maybe that’s what Powell is waiting for, that Biden begs him to act.”
So now we have the first such action. It’s not “beg.” It’s the terms “urge” and “imperative” and “increasingly alarmed” and “deeply concerned.”
My theory is – and Treasury Secretary Yellen foreshadowed this when she said on June 6 that higher interest rates would “actually be a plus for society’s point of view and the Fed’s point of view” – that the White House is fishing for tighter monetary policy, including (somewhat) higher interest rates, to tamp down on inflation in order to allow the deficit spending priorities to not be ripped apart by concerns over inflation. My theory may still be proven wrong, but Manchin’s letter was a quicker and bigger step in that direction than I’d expected.
But the second the market drops 20% they will pivot and go back to OPS normal, no?
Dropping 20% still puts us significantly higher than it was in February of 2020
Let’s assume that the US borrows $100. Let’s assume it borrows at 5% interest. Let’s assume that the Fed remits to the Treasury the Fed’s obligatory payment after all their expenses…by law. For sake of argument, let’s call it negligible – a generous assumption. Let’s just assume the US borrowing cost is still just 5% (as assumed…very generous).
Next, let’s assume that on average the US is able to collect an average of a modest 10% on the increased nominal value from income taxes and capital gains (which is obviously a very modest assumption based on the max income tax and capital gains rates).
Does anyone not see how this can, and will go on, into perpetuity?
The US is generating revenue on every single Fed Note they borrow by taking the purchasing power of every person who is holding Fed Notes in any form.
There is nearly zero probability of the Fed raising interest rates by any material amount, which would cause credit to contract. If the Fed were to do so, they would either need to be prepared to buy any and all distressed, and underwater, collateral at ridiculous prices; or alternatively, be willing to watch a credit contraction devour everything they have been attempting to abate for the last 30+ years.
That is not speculation, but monetary fact. This endgame is not new to political society. It has played out since the dawn of humanity.
It’s a self -manufactured straight jacket. The pile of accumulated debt, private and government, will drive bankruptcies. Hardly what the political party in power wants. The natural instinct is to kick the can down the road. There is no adult in charge.
So what’s going to happen? If inflation is not persistent, I understand they will keep everything as is.
If there is permanent inflation above 2%, will they choose to raise rates or let everyone become extremely poor?
I wonder
As an aside, one will have to scour historical documents to find legislators, executives, judges, philosophers, etc,. who will state truths regarding money and currency. Those are the bloodstream of society, and truths regarding them are obscured like a morning fog. Nonetheless, when they are revealed, they are the impetus for monumental reform.
I’m not following the logic of the first two paragraphs, but I come to the same conclusions as you. I think the Fed is stuck with 0% and I have been using leverage to bet that the yield for the 30 year treasury bonds will go down over a period of many years. I think QE can be ignored for the most part because the Fed is already committed to monetizing all government debt, so any increase or decrease in asset purchases (QE) is mostly noise. The recent rise in CPI is obviously caused by congress voting to put more money into the average person’s pocket, so it seems absurd that a senator would want to put the blame on the Fed. There’s a way to boycott the currency debasement and the increasing wealth inequality, which is for the average person to work and consume a lot less. Even a modest reduction in the consumption of goods and services we don’t really need will probably result in an unstoppable collapse of the whole system because it relies on perpetual growth. But I see people wanting that shiny new car and that shiny new smartphone. You can never stop the spending because more handouts ensure that more stuff gets bought. The only possible boycott involves a refusal to work. I hear a lot of people complain about the lazy bums and the freeloaders, but how many are taking action by refusing to work anymore?
You’re correct about the population, the overconsumption/overindulgence can only be stopped by massive tightening as a counterweight to ongoing massive easing.
Nobody expect the general populus to be self-disciplined .
It is job of the proverbial adults to maintain the discipline: the job that has remained unfilled for some time.
“Does anyone not see how this can, and will go on, into perpetuity?”
The flaw in your theory is that you are ignoring human psychology, even excluding physical limits which prevent perpetual “growth” by enabling the global and US economy to consume more through endless borrowing.
If your claim was true, why hasn’t anyway done exactly what is being done now before and gotten away with it? Do you really think those running central banks and government treasuries today are so smart while all their predecessors were economic illiterates?
There is no “new normal” just as their is no perpetual motion machine, as that’s essentially your claim. A belief in something for nothing, forever. Your claim doesn’t just contradict all economic theory, but physics.
This has gone on a lot longer that I ever thought possible but when the psychology behind this mania finally reverses, no amount of government financial gymnastics is going to prevent a decline and ultimately, a crash landing in American living standards.
The typical American is destined to become poorer or a lot poorer. Debt and money “printing” do not equal real production and no economy can perpetually increase debt to endlessly increase productive capacity either.
Kinda circular logic.
Need to tamp down on inflation so that massive deficit spending can remain intact?
“White House is fishing for tighter monetary policy, including (somewhat) higher interest rates, to tamp down on inflation in order to allow the deficit spending priorities to not be ripped apart by concerns over inflation.”
It’s Republicans that are hammering Democrats over inflation and they’re using inflation numbers has the hammer to shatter Democrats’ spending plans. That is what has been happening recently, which caused me to say in July that Biden will beg Powell to tamp down on inflation so that spending plans can be pushed through Congress. Inflation is a political bitch.
How does the U.S. government afford to pay higher interest on bonds if rates go up? It looks to me like the U.S. government is in a catch 22, more spending requires more debt and money printing, thus inflationary, but raising interest rates to combat inflation increases the interest cost of debt and thus requires more money printing which leads to more inflation.
A lot of zombie companies going to blow up before the debt is a problem for country. I am hearing more people say they might can taper, but they will not ever be able get off the zero bound.
Treasury bills have short durations ranging from a few days to 52 weeks. Notes are sold in two-, three-, five-, seven-, and 10-year durations. Bonds are for 15 and 30 years.
We as a country have an average debt obligation maturity average (~nine years I believe). That makes us very dependent on the ultra accommodative rates. The adjustment of rates is the magic that keeps the collapse from happening.
The OMB calculates the Interest Rate on 10-Year Treasury to be 2.2% in 2021. Climbing to 3.1% in 2025. So even they believe the rate will only increase by <1% over the next four years.
Source the 2021 budget office figures at .gov
The Kabuki theater season is open and in full swing.
I don’t get your comment??
Mr. Richter is offering theories! My eyes popped open. However I like it. Your theory that reality constantly intrudes on the biggest, boldest plans seems farfetched. It’s insane.
Yet I think your theory isn’t an original one. Einstein spelled out something similar a century.
When Democrats say something and Republicans say the opposite, it’s just for show. Behind clised doors, they’re actually related!
As always, a toast to your work is one if the better reasons to keep drinking!
Wolf “Strike Leader” Richter theory …to tamp down on inflation in order to allow the deficit spending priorities to not be ripped apart by concerns over inflation….
Can there be any benefit to an overheated inflationary period?
Serious quagmire
90% plus of the people I read don’t understand what Powell is doing regarding being soft on inflation. I think in reality Powell and Yellen want to run PCE inflation between 3 and 4% for a few years to help get Fed funds rate up to maybe as high as 2%.
Big guy lives in a houseboat and is about to downgrade to an RV. All going as planned for Powell. Nothing to see here. Move along now.
It’s not actually a “downgrade” if you Hedonic quality adjust. In other words the houseboat was just “transitory”.
Nah. As long as Nancy P is still long the market, the Kabuki season is still in full bloom.
Congress is deficit spending, then the federal reserve house to deal with the consequences of stupid politicians. The senators should rethink his message
Well well!!
The US government have reached it’s debt ceiling again!
and we’d like to be entertained by the Democrats and Republicans to a new show of fiscal responsibility and monetary acumen !!
The farcical Mr Joe and his boss are truly Hollywood material indeed.
While talk is cheap, the pain that an average citizen is faced with is real, and the reality of the matter is that the US cannot afford to have “ leaders” like these to continue screwing you.
If Not one senator will speak of the unbelievable budget of the DOD, and make sure it is halved or even quartered in this current debt-ceiling debate , YOU as an American citizen have the obligation to write to your rep, REP. Or Dem. to get it done right now.
You have won NO wars, caused untold misery to generations of young Americans, let alone damaging any good well that the world held for this country.
Gone are the days that you could hide these fallacies, time is now to build this broken nation. But,
You need a new Congress, a whole new crop of leaders. Not a single one of your representatives should hold their seats.
Don’t agree? It’s your peril.
They can’t raise rates – too much debt in too many places. That’s why there will be future lockdowns – it’s cheaper to give people free money than trying to deal with so much bankruptcy. It will continue this way until it can’t – the new currency system will be insisted – the US will be bailed out by SDR or equivalent world currency – central banks will be nodes in a world wide cryptocurrency. The Chinese will adopt it to avoid becoming a reserve currency – everyone wins except for us peasants.