Socked by 6.4% Inflation, Record Trade Deficit, Inventory Shortages, and Drop in Government Spending, “Real” GDP Jumps Disappointingly

Inflation ate my homework: All this stimulus, so little to show for.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal expected GDP to grow by an annualized rate of 9.1% in the second quarter, from the first quarter. Today the Bureau of Economic Analysis released its GDP estimate, and adjusted for inflation, it grew by an annualized rate of “only” 6.5% in Q2, from Q1, or not annualized by 1.6%.
This was still strong compared to the pre-pandemic years, but the high expectations got knocked down by spiking inflation that has surprised economists to the upside all year long, record trade deficits, sharp declines in inventories, and a drop in government consumption and investment.
Inflation spiked by 6.4% in Q2. The BEA’s inflation measure that roughly parallels its inflation adjustments to GDP (to get “real” GDP), the PCE price index, soared by an annualized rate of 6.4% in Q2, the highest since Q3 1982, up from 3.8% in Q1. Excluding food and energy, the core PCE price index soared by an annualized rate of 6.1% in Q2, up from 2.7% in Q1. Adjusted thusly for inflation, “real” GDP growth got whacked down.
In dollar terms, expressed in “chained 2012 dollars,” real GDP in Q2 eked out a new record of a “seasonally adjusted annual rate” of $19.4 trillion, bypassing for the first time the prior record of Q4 2019:
Consumer spending – powered by the $1,400 stimulus checks that started going out in late March, extra unemployment benefits, and all the other government goodies and extras, and by stock market gains and what not – jumped by 11.8% annualized (or 2.8% not annualized) in Q2 from Q1, to an annual rate of $13.7 trillion in chained 2012 dollars, setting a new record for the first time since Q4 2019.
Consumer spending accounted for 70.6% of total GDP in Q2, the highest ever, and the first time ever that it was above 70%. That’s another sign of how much stimulus and other government payments powered consumer spending.
Record Trade Deficit of goods and services, powered by huge imports, powered by massive consumer spending on goods, powered by massive stimulus, dragged on GDP. Exports add to GDP, imports reduce GDP. The balance (exports minus imports), or “net exports,” worsened by 11.2% annualized (or 2.7% not annualized) to a new worst of -$1.26 trillion (annual rate 2012 dollars). This chart is an indictment of rampant globalization by Corporate America:
Gross private domestic investment ticked down for the second quarter in a row, by 3.5% annualized (or by 0.9% not annualized) from the prior quarter to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $3.51 trillion. This decline is a combination of its major category “fixed private investment,” which increased, and the change in “private inventories,” which fell.
Fixed private investment, which includes investment in nonresidential structures and equipment, in residential structures, and in intellectual property, rose by 3.0% annualized (or by 0.7% not annualized) to $3.59 trillion (annual rate):
But inventories continued to fall as numerous segments with shortages have cropped up in the economy, particularly at auto dealers, by far the largest segment of the retail industry, accounting in normal times for over one-third of total retail inventories, but where inventories have collapsed over the past few months. Overall inventories dropped another 5.7% annualized (or by 1.5% not annualized) in Q2 from Q1, to $2.8 trillion:
Government consumption and investment ticked down by 1.5% annualized (or by 0.4% not annualized) in Q2 from Q1, to $3.38 trillion (annual rate). This includes what governments at all levels spend on goods and services, such as fuel, supplies, equipment, and rent for offices. And it includes government investments, such as in equipment and infrastructure.
But it does not include transfer payments to consumers, such as stimulus payments, unemployment payments, Social Security payments, and it does not include government salaries, and other direct payments to consumers, which enter GDP when consumers spend this money as part of consumer spending:
Inflation is brutal to every economic class of people….
In Florida there is a popular video on an inlet going out the the ocean that is treacherous to pass in boats with 4 to 6 motors to power through the rough waves and swells that must be traversed in order to get to calm waters.
On youtube, if you type in “Florida Inlet” the videos have titles like: “Going Under, Dangerous, GetThe “F “out of my way. Having lived near or in California Beaches this metaphor shows Waves & Swells coming from every direction possible.
Inflation on many fronts means much destruction has, is, and will continue to wreak havoc in every economic sector.
What does history say about what is about to happen?
You ain’t joking about that inlet! Never heard of it until now. I have a jet ski and not sure I’d like to tackle that. lol.
Yes, I agree. We’re gonna get hit in more than one way when the correction begins. Going to be a domino effect. When? That’s the zillion dollar question.
How to prepare? Who can be so smart? I’d think first is to try to get your debt paid off, especially your house. Next I would do cars then lastly credit cards.
Arguably, it is great to be in debt during inflationary times. Your debt payments get easier to pay as inflation rages. Assuming of course that that the debt payments are fixed (like a mortgage) and you have steady income to make the dept payments. That said, I’m still in the debt free camp.
Except this time its stagflation not inflation and real wages are going nowhere in all countries outside of American. So American is looking at stagflation and the rest of the world is looking at deflation when the rest of the world stops buying anything made in America.
GDP is mostly a BS measurement. Add Inflation plus GDP growth you get about 13%. Subtract government deficit spending of 15% GDP you are back to around zero. You mow my grass for $20 and I mow your grass for $20 that’s $40 GDP. If we mow our own grass that’s zero GDP. It really should be productive work as judged by free market exchange, but with fiat money there is no accurate measure anymore.
Inflation in currency? – check.
Inflation in durable goods? – check.
Inflation in medico Bullsh!t? – double check.
Inflation in media mendacity?? – check .. triple!
Inflation in Illegal persons border leaping to locals un-known? – check not!
Inflation in BANKSTER&CHUM$ balancesheeits? – well, what’s NOT to check??
Inflation in small egos in D.C. dick-tating utter, and-in-your-face fascism, for their own duplictous gain??? – The Trifecta!!!
*tis but a small list.
Type “investing during inflation” in Google. There are numerous articles to read that might lead you to do more searching and research.
6% inflation can take away cash while you sleep.
Benjamin Franklin advised sloth and idleness can take savings away faster than the tax authorities.
Someone who starts to plow is not supposed to look back.
Today I bought a medium coffee in MCD from a 14 years old kid. The
unemployment rate for 16Y-19Y kids, in June 2021, is up to 14.6%. Kids like him are under the Fed radar.
May 2021 @8.6% was the lowest on the chart, a nadir, thanks to JP Olympics spring board.
I am Italian but I lived 11 years in Argentina (hyperinflation). Every 2 weeks the prices changed. It was a nightmare. The Government fixed a FAKE exchange rate with the US$ and Euro and for this reason, there was and there is an “under the table” exchange market (the Official US$ and the unofficial BLUE US Dollar). Once that inflation starts…it’s very difficult to change things cause inflation is something that stays inside people’s minds. It’s a kind of “psycho” stuff!! Wolfstreet and a few others try to show the truth but the mainstream goes to bed with the Banksters and shows a beautiful fake reality.
This is what I worry about (among other things)…the psychology of inflation and how it becomes self-fulfilling.
Everyone always complains about what stuff costs (“man, with the way prices are nowadays, sheesh…”) but only recently have I noticed friends/family starting to complain about what stuff is going to cost in the future.
The west blockade and gang on Argentina for Argentina’s Malvinas.
Being retired on a pension makes inflation something I now must watch and counter….
I still have part-time gigs making pocket change here and there but recalling all the “economic alternatives” discussed in Macro/Micro Economics has made me see there are only so many of these that also suffer inflation.
What is unnerving is the obvious reality easily seen everywhere with very little that can be done about it at every level in every nook and cranny.
At the Chevron a mile from my house there is a big sign saying “$17$ hour to start” in working the retail counter. No one wants to work with potential COVID carriers it seems.
If I am correct, the unemployment extension ends in Sept? Add the evictions coming is seems soon we will see the chaos and desperation on the street.
In Riverside, Ca, the 3rd world food/fruit vendors on are residential corners streets right next to homes selling without safe sanitation and without sales tax collection. The City Council President said they need to make these vendors legal as they are a part of the community.
Needless to say the local restaurants’ came out in force with 5 of 6 council members voting to “postpone” meaning what?????
Riverside Home Depot has an area in the parking lot next to it where trucks, trailers, and many new Hispanic immigrants waving you down while others negotiate price what they will used their dump truck or trailer/truck.
Two days again two Hispanic young women where darting in and out of the stop light to collect “donations” for someone who had died…
Complete breakdown happening right before my eyes….
I am for immigration for economic reasons but it is now at the level of a “soft invasion.”
Just got back from Chipotle, $25 for 2 lunches, last month 2 lunches ~$22.50, a couple of months before that ~$21.50 for the same 2 lunches. An increase of $3.50, 14% over the last 4-5 months. Still a nice lunch but getting expensive.
But they distribute a lot of free coupons online :)
The kid and his friends eat like 70% free with these lately
Inflation is also getting less for the same amount of money. For example. As I wrote I lived in Argentina for 11 years and sometimes they reduced the size of the Cereal packs or the toothpaste or anything else and kept the same price so…people had to buy more often but they didn’t, immediately, realize that the real price was growing.
That kind of “shrinkage/price the same” has been going on here in the U.S. for a long time.
My CMG is up 40% in a month because Chipotle said that they can pass on the supply costs + some without losing many customers.
I like Chipotle and eat there occasionally, less than 6 times a year. Now I will be more mindful not to go more often. Although I would rather cut back on other takeout, like pizza, and spend more at Chipotle.
Wolf, I thought you believed that the Federal Reserve will definitely taper … but that is looking less and less likely , at least for the medium term? Am I wrong ?
The Fed ALWAYS waits too long, and is ALWAYS forced to cut too fast to catch up.
Tapering and reducing rates won’t help the FED works for: The Rich and Elite people. Hence tapering and rate reduction won’t happen unless/until inflation slaps on FED’s face big time.
1) “Fix Private Investment” bubble” : the 2019 hi/2020 lo is it’s backbone.
The two dots at the top are shortening it’s thrust.
2) “Gov Consumption, Expenditure & Investment” : Feb/Apr 2021 might be a backbone.
3) If a “light weight correction” is next, following June 2021 high, but above 2010 high, it might be a stronger backbone. Thereafter ==> a large bubble will be born.
4) Keep the rondo, no correction : a lazer aiming at AOC next $6T
Well, there’s some good news buried in those charts that Wolf put up: Government consumption has been hovering around 3 trillion dollars for years now. It isn’t spiking. Milton Friedman famously said he could live with a large debt as long as gov’t spending as a whole was kept under control. Using that dictum as a reference point, we can see that the government isn’t getting that much fatter, at least in terms of the inputs it takes up. That’s good news.
A moderate amount of government spending, in the Keynesian sense, is a good thing. As long as the money gets recirculated in the economy right away, and isn’t hoarded by the rich, it can benefit us all. The problem, of course, arises when the government builds a debt castle to the clouds.
Still…what can be announced can be un-announced…
When I was a kid, I was semi-friends with a guy named Stephen Drye. Steve was shocked when I said the government could annul its debt, just make it go “poof.” He was of old Brittanic stock, Steve was, and he couldn’t get another white boy’s viewpoint from outside the Anglosphere. To Steve, debt was sacred. To me, debt was an artificial construct which could be removed when it was inconvenient. And now, with that debt castle growing ever higher, it’s looking like I was right and Steve was wrong. It may be time for a one-time purging of all that federal, state, and local debt. The people holding the debt aren’t the working class, anyway. If you think the feds couldn’t raise money again ever after that (because their cred’s shot) think again. Greedy money would soon forget that the debt was ever erased. Look at the Medicis during the Renaissance. They loaned to popes, and sometimes the pope paid … and sometimes he didn’t. They ate the loss, and stopped patronizing sculpters for a while…
The value of history.
Student Loans?
Catxman,
You are holding that debt. Your future social security and medicare go poof together with the greedy money that you are trying to target.
It’s already going ‘poof’ with the inflation. If your wage is not increasing at the same rate as inflation, then you are the one paying for it.
So my parents’ VoIP service ends next month and I got an email to renew. Yes, no one hardly uses landline anymore and I have been telling them to get rid of this service. They refuse saying they must have this precious number (note they have mobile numbers already).
I can renew for one year which is $39.99 + $9.99 (renewal fee, taxes). However, they had plan for 2, 3, and 4 years. I decided to go with the 4 years plan which is $159.99 + $9.99. I not only save on the renewal fee ($9.99) each year but I locked in that price for 4 years. This is inflation expectation, my friend.
Also, note that JPOW said that transitory does not mean inflation will reverse as it is temporal. It does NOT mean that prices will go up 10% or 20%, then go back down that same amount. Oh no no no. It means inflation will NOT continue at that rate forever, but will stop and continue at the normal 1% or 2% rate afterward. So prices are not coming down next year or the following year. It will stop going up 10% – 20% then will just go up at the normal ~2% afterward. Great Job JPOW!
qt, almost everyone over 70 has one of those “precious” phone numbers that no one except scammers and salesmen call. It’s part of the generation.
My wife refuses to give up the precious number (so we pay). I think she is waiting for a call from her dead mother.
I still keep my horse & buggy land line. It was the only thing that worked during the massive power outage we had in 2012. Used it for dial up Internet. Kept my business functioning although at a greatly degraded mode. Its part of my disaster continuity plan.
Bought a call block device to block any number I don’t recognize.
GDP? Only boomers care about that. Millennials only care about ads. Why sell real things if you can sell ads. That’s why Amazon missed their earnings while Google had a stupendous time.
I pay my lawn man $35 every week to cut my grass. I pay him in cash. No records. I wonder how much of that expenditure gets into the reported GDP? I think you all know the answer. I hear crickets.