The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America: July Update, Holy Moly

Raging mania house-price inflation.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
House prices spiked 16.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase in the data going back to 1987, according to the National Case-Shiller Home Price Index today, which was for the three-month moving average of deals entered into public records in March, April, and May. But in some cities, the raging housing mania produced far wilder results. The metros here are in order of the biggest house price inflation since the year 2000:
Los Angeles metro: Prices of single-family houses jumped 2.1% in May from April and 17.0% year-over-year. The Case-Shiller Indices were set at 100 for January 2000. With the index value for Los Angeles at 347 in May, house prices have soared by 247% since January 2000, despite the Housing Bust in the middle, which makes Los Angeles the most splendid housing bubble on this list.
San Diego metro: The Case-Shiller index spiked 2.9% for the month and 24.7% year-over-year, the impersonation of the raging mania in the housing market. The year-over-year spike is the second hottest on this list, behind Phoenix. Prices in San Diego have skyrocketed 241% since 2000:
Sizzling “House-Price Inflation.” The Case-Shiller Index uses the “sales pairs method,” comparing the current sales price of a house to its price when it sold previously, and it includes provisions for home improvements. By tracking the amount of dollars required to buy the same house over time, the index measures the purchasing power of the dollar with regards to houses; it’s a measure of house price inflation.
All charts here are on the same scale as Los Angeles to show the relative heat of house price inflation in each market since 2000.
Seattle metro: House prices jumped 2.8% in May, and 23.4% year-over-year year, the third-hottest raging-mania annual house price inflation on this list. Since January 2000, house prices have soared 235%:
San Francisco Bay Area Houses and Condos: The Case-Shiller Index for “San Francisco” covers the five counties of San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, and Marin.
Overall house prices spiked by 2.6% for the month, 18.2% year-over-year, and 218% since 2000. But by price tiers, prices in the “low tier” spiked by 20.2% year-over-year and are up 265% from January 2000 (black line). Prices in the mid-tier jumped by 22.1% year-over-year (light blue line); both far surpassed the increase in the high tier, up 17.1% year-over-year (green line).
Condo prices, however, have been waffling along since April 2018, not going anywhere. Here’s my detailed look at this split in the San Francisco market. Condos are denoted by the red line.
Portland metro: House prices spiked 2.4% for the month and 17.5% year-over-year, and are up 192% since 2000:
Miami metro: House prices spiked 2.4% for the month and 16.6% year-over-year. Prices are up 187% since 2000:
New York City metro, Condos and Houses by price tiers: This vast metro, which includes New York City and counties in the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, has some of the most expensive housing pockets in the US, such as Manhattan but also much less expensive areas.
Prices of condos – heavily concentrated in New York City, particularly Manhattan – were flat for the month and have been at about the same level since February 2018. The high was in October 2018 (red line).
Low-tier house prices have spiked since last summer, and are up 20.0% year-over-year.
High-tier house prices also spiked recently and are up 14% year-over-year, after stalling for three years (green line):
Washington D.C. metro: House prices jumped 1.7% in May and 14.8% year-over-year:
Boston metro: House prices jumped 1.4% for the month and 18.0% year-over-year.
Tampa metro: House prices jumped 2.5% for the month and 18.0% year-over-year:
Denver metro: House prices jumped 2.2% in May and 17.4% year-over-year:
Phoenix metro, raging mania exemplified: House prices spiked 3.7% in May and 25.9% year-over-year, and the hottest annual house price inflation among the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles here:
Las Vegas metro: House prices jumped 2.9% for the month and 15.5% year-over-year:
Dallas metro: House prices spiked 2.9% for the month and 18.5% year-over-year. The index is up 133% since 2000. In the remaining cities in the 20-city Case-Shiller Index, the two-decade house price inflation has been less hot. While house prices in Los Angeles jumped by 247% since January 2000, and in Dallas by 133%, over the same period, the Consumer Price Index, one-third of which pretends to cover housing, rose by 61%.
Here’s what’s going to happen. Keep a cash reserve so you can weather any storm. But 10 years from now prices of everything will be much much higher. If there is a hiccup the fed and fed gov will run to the rescue and make prices go much much higher. You think the critters in the house or senate are going to let their investments go to crap? Get over it people. We’re on a one way trip. Play how you see fit.
On a semi related note, it would be great if there were a online, non government (read, honest) archive of prices/sizes of a wide array of consumer goods going back decades.
(Something like this might be cobbled together from old supermarket and other ads in microfilmed newspapers from the 50s and 60s. There are some online product specific inflation databases already but most only go back a limited number of yrs. Inflation is like compound interest…it takes a couple of decades to really soar).
DC’s systemic fiat devaluation relies heavily on the gradually boiled frog technique…showing people how much they have been ripped off since 1970 or 1980 fights against this.
Judging by pending sales volume, which is now below pandemic levels in most areas, this lunacy has ended. Should show up in price data in a few months.
There’s very little available to put into escrow.
This is what 20 years of Fed easy money gives you. Look at LA. House prices rise at 6% annualized over 20 years, wages rising 3% and the lie is inflation is running to low. You don’t get these kinds of price swings in a healthy economy.
I wonder what will happen to housing prices in California if the drought were to continue for a couple of years.
However, California is the largest agriculture producing state in the US, and the second and third order effects of rising food prices nationwide will most certainly have to cut into other expenses for Americans; namely housing being one of them.
This is going to be a big deal if the drought continues for 2 more years !!
80% of CA water is used by agriculture. Almonds alone need 1 gallon of water to produce one nut. If we just stopped almond production that would give us enough water to supply all of LA. So big Agra is just going to have to suck it.
People must be spending their money on real estate. These charts show that. There has been a mass departure of people out of several states during the pandemic. Other states are gaining new arrivals. The housing market will be different in different places. Illinois has been losing people for ten years. The Illinois June unemployment rate is 7.2%.
There used to be over 20 homes for sale in my subdivision, now there are no homes for sale that are not under contract. People are using a community Facebook group to try to find homes here for friends and relatives before they are listed on realtor dot com. It does not feel like a housing crash. Maybe there are unsold homes to the north of me.
Saying that houses are “too expensive” is like saying stocks, which are levered up on borrowing, are too expensive. That’s certainly true if price is determined by an asset’s free cash flow. But, in our modern oligarchy, price (houses, stock) is determined by access to credit rather than income. As Blackrock buys more houses, those houses increase in value and become the basis for getting yet more credit, and so on. The rents are nice, but that’s not what’s determining the assert price. The same is obviously true for stocks.
Unless the organization of credit changes, I don’t see why the stock market or the housing market should crash. With US rates headed negative, I suspect this regime could last a very long time.
Hey Wolf, thanks for all your hard work.
I’m curious and forgive me if you’ve commented on this before, but how did Denver avoid the first housing bubble?
I think I should let someone from Denver speak to that. Dallas kind of avoided it too. Many cities did.
Dallas had a housing bubble that collapsed in the 1980s and took down a whole bunch of banks, including M Bank, the biggest bank in Texas, the bank where I banked, and the second largest bank failure at the time in FDIC history. I think everyone learned a lesson that lasted for about 30 years and was then forgotten.
The longer ZIRP goes on, the deeper into the hinterlands that yield starved speculators will go.
Bubble 1 was centered on the historically hypertrophic coastal housing mkts.
Bubble 2 saw the sickness spread inland and widen as speculators learned to diversify.
Also, price appreciation (divorced from justifying cashflow) tends to feed off itself due to momentum buyers.
So once the disease gets a toehold in a given metro, it can accelerate quickly.
British “Economist” publishes in every issue tidy charts “Economic and Financial Indicators”
2015=100 (new baseline)
July 23,2021-
Dollar Index:
All items:184.3
Food:130.8
Industrials:
All:234.1
Non-Food Agriculturals:146.7
Metals:200
Which means the prices of basic stuff whence everything else emanates doubled in the past 5 years.
And commodities are just that-commodities.None of us buys sugar paying 23 cents per pound because CBOT says it is the fair market price of sugar.More likely it is $4 for 2 lbs bag.
There is no reason why every 2″×4″ frame wrapped in Tyvek,no matter how small and pathetic, should not reach that magic $1M threshold and keep surging,soaring & skyrocketing at a pace of 18% per year thereafter.
At least for the stock market maybe not real estate because stocks are liquid. The adage what goes up hard and fast , comes down harder and faster. Gravity is a tough mistress …..
This is playing out just like Mississippi stock bubble. Asset inflation first, but when real goods inflation kicked in John Law was forced to tighten and as they say the rest is history. They must not read much history in economics classes.
You make this sound like a joke, but they have been doing this for years with fiscal measures: all kinds of subsidies for housing, from government guaranteed 30-year mortgages to various state and local subsidy programs, 3% down-payments via the FHA, etc.
I’m starting to believe housing data should not be
included in any inflation reports.I realize it’s
rent they look at but it’s tied to the price of
housing that is so speculative they might as
well include the increasing cost of barbie dolls
in their original packaging.
Changes need to be made and the folks with
all the data have brains to do it.
Someone tell me again … why is the Fed buying $40B a month in mortgage securities?
Let’s see if the announce a stop to that tomorrow.
Eye opening charts. Didn’t realize that some regions had such diverse bubbles. Did some Zillow home viewing in my So Cal neighborhoods and was not pleased with the limited number of listings coupled with the sky high pricing and Zestimates. Sigh
With total home values in early 2019 at $31T it would be good to see how that total value tracked through 2021. I know infinity and beyond
A price without a buyer isn’t a sale. Are we measuring asking prices or closed sale prices?
The most recent news on housing is that sales volume is way off. If the buyers are going on strike, these prices are going to soften a bit over the winter. They should anyway, just due to seasonal variation, but the summer sales window might have closed early this year due to prices.
