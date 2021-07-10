Housing Market Splits: San Francisco House Prices do Holy-Moly Spike, Condo Prices Flat for 3 Years

Amid record surge in luxury house sales.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The San Francisco market is dominated by condos. Over the past few decades, nearly all residential construction was for multifamily buildings – apartments and condos – and almost no single-family houses were built, which makes sense for a city that is boxed in by water on three sides.
In terms of condos over the past four months, sales hovered around 450 units per month, not including sales of new condos that are handled directly by the sales offices of the developers and not reported to the MLS. House sales were in the 300 unit per month range. So that’s the size of the market, with condo sales being generally higher than house sales. And this market has totally split in two.
Over the past four months, culminating in June, there has been a historic surge in sales of luxury houses in San Francisco. Luxury in San Francisco starts at $3 million. In June, according to Compass, 70 luxury house sales closed, nearly double the prior peaks.
A good part of this spike in luxury house sales has to do with the fact that the wealthy got immensely wealthier in this pandemic, thanks to the asset price inflation strategy the Fed has pursued – going for the infamous “Wealth Effect” – and some of them bought luxury houses.
Median prices are sensitive to changes in mix. And this record number of luxury house sales that closed over the past four months altered the mix of total house sales and skewed the median price upward (a sharp decline in the number of luxury sales in future months would unwind some of that price spike).
And so, according to MLS data provided by Thomas Stone, a retired real estate broker in Sonoma County, the median price of single family houses in June spiked to $2.1 million, having tripled since 2012, for a beautiful WTF moment:
But condos beg to differ.
While the median price of condos has been volatile, bouncing up and down as median prices do, it has gone nowhere for over three years.
In June, the median price of condos was $1.28 million, about where it had first been in March 2018. While the median house price tripled since 2012, the median condo price only doubled since then. OK, that sounds kind of funny, something that “only doubled” in nine years, I mean, what kind of rinky-dink market is San Francisco?
Condos had their share of crazy price increases, but before March 2018. Since then, the median price bounced up and down but essentially went nowhere. And there has for years been a large number of condos on the market, with new ones being put on the market all the time.
During the housing bust, the median condo price and the median house price were not that far apart; but since 2015, the spread started widening, and now the median house price is $900,000 higher than the median condo price:
“All of the markets are fear-driven, and none of them are rational,” said Thomas Stone, the retired real estate broker, regarding this situation (he’ll be happy to send readers an MLS-generated housing-trends report for any of the Northern California counties, free; you can find his email here).
Similar situation in the broader Bay Area.
In the five-county Bay Area that the Case-Shiller Home Price Index covers – San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, and Marin – similar trends are playing out. But the Case-Shiller methodology avoids the problem of a change in mix skewing the median price because it doesn’t use median price; it uses the “sales pairs” method, where the sales price of a home in the current month is compared to the sales price of the same home when it sold previously. That’s a big advantage.
The disadvantage is that it lags about four months behind the point when the actual deals were made, compared to the median price index which lags roughly one month behind the actual deals.
This chart shows house-price indexes by price tiers and the condo price index (red) in the five-county Bay Area. San Francisco is the most expensive housing market among the five counties, but it also has the largest share of condos.
House prices in all price tiers started spiking last year, while condo prices continued to go nowhere. The last reading of the condo price index (“April”) was where it had first been in mid-2018:
The San Francisco Bay Area entered the pandemic with a flat housing market. According to the Case-Shiller Indexes, in all of 2019, house prices had been slightly down or slightly up year-over-year, depending on the month. Median prices showed similar trends. Condo prices were down a little year-over-year in 2019.
What changed everything in terms of house prices was the pandemic – the Wealth Effect – and house prices suddenly exploded. But the pandemic didn’t change condo prices much.
Food for idle thought: condo prices, as per the Case-Shiller chart above, had also flattened in the years before the Housing Bust hit the San Francisco Bay Area.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
FOMO
How the rich get richer and the poor get poorer…
“A good part of this spike in luxury house sales has to do with the fact that the wealthy got immensely wealthier in this pandemic, thanks to the asset price inflation strategy the Fed has pursued – going for the infamous “Wealth Effect” – and some of them bought luxury houses.”
The Fed is STILL buying MBSs……with mortgage rates well below inflation….and half the rate they should be
It is clear who benefits from Fed policy….and does Powell really think what he is doing is benefiting “main street”?
The Fed has shot housing prices away from most people, and ALL PEOPLE have been denied the ability to SAVE their money. (Zero return and 5% inflation)
Really helping out … right Jay Powell? What are your handlers telling you?
I encourage everyone to read John Hussman’s June commentary. It’s the best explanation of the US economic and financial system I have ever read It’s so much stuff in there that I read it about once a week to let it sink in. I am amazed he gives it away for free.
It’d have been helpful if you have posted a gist of what he says provided you yourself have understood it
Sure are a lot of people living for free around here in RVs, tents, shanties, tarps, and whatever. They are unaffected by these prices.
Some of those people said to themselves “Instead of paying the 15% rent increase my landlord wants, how’s about I give myself a 100% rent reduction.”
Karl Schwab of Davos said last year, that in ten years you will have nothing but you will be happy, too bad he has not specified who will be happy.
With the average Joe moving out of SF, soon they’ll be nothing but millionaires living there. I jest but can’t see this ending well for many.
What’s the maintenance on a condo in earthquake country? I think Miami is dead and maybe SF is on the same path. LA looks pretty dead too.
Condos are sold primarily to people who can get by with less space in exchange for being close to downtown. The pandemic pushed work from home to adoption, so people need more space. For SF, condos are typically small, so more space means a house – this means demand spikes and house prices get bid up.
The Florida experience may be coloring people’s thinking – but most of the condos are in newer buildings built to earthquake standards. Older buildings survived the 1989 quake, so probably safe. There’s still the inadequate reserves problem, though.
“The Fed is now buying all the net Treasury
issuance, so there is no real treasury market. They now own 25% of all Treasury
issuance. China and Japan own another $2 trillion equal to 10%. It is a whale
swallowing up all available bonds. If the Fed were not the buyer at the levels they
are, the ten year would very likely be much higher to reflect inflation.”
Wolf, what do you think of this comment from another analyst?
They can’t let the debt float. My guess is 25-30% is the real market rate.
When Greece, Portugal and Spain’s sovereign debt was blowing out to 7% Draghi had to do whatever it took to get the debt financed down to near zero.
Same for USA. Debt so high, you can’t pay a positive real rate. The problem then becomes politicians have a zero interest credit card and destroy real economy with hair brained schemes.
I don’t think gold is especially cheap, but close to it’s long term average of 216 oz to buy median home. Worse places to put your money.
Gold/silver is the most under valued asset at the moment. What are you talking about?
1. I don’t know why I have to deal with the what some analyst regurgitates.
2. “Available bonds”: There is no such thing. There are marketable and non-marketable Treasuries. The Fed holds marketable Treasuries, but they’re not “available.”
3. The numbers are wrong. Total debt = $28.2 trillion. China and Japan combined hold 8.3% of it.
4. The Fed holds 18% of it.
5. “… likely be much higher to reflect inflation.” Yes, that’s how it should be. If CPI is 5%, the 10-year yield should be 7%. That’s what the market would do if it were allowed to operate as a market. But there is no market. The Fed controls it.
CT shoreline of New Haven suburbs folks are getting 20% over last year selling to doctors. Problem is local taxes which rise dramatically along with higher RE valuations. $30,000-$100,000. property taxes are not that uncommon these days. Local government is getting to be a real growth story; beautiful new vehicles, free health and dental; like many municipalities it’s a family business with retirement pensions after 20yrs times 2 for second 20yrs at another department, and many add another $3K for disability pay.
Amazing. No rising sea levels affecting coastal prices here…
“CT shoreline of New Haven suburbs folks are getting 20% over last year selling to doctors.”
Indeed – I fail to see how these steeply rising property taxes aren’t going to lead to lowered stability – sure maybe you can afford the $1M house, but when you realize you’re paying $1K/month property tax, in perpetuity, you may want to downsize.
My sister is a doctor in San Francisco and is looking to buy a house there. She will not be a happy camper about this.
She can wait. SF is boom and bust, and everyone knows this :-]
Wolf,
The one difference if I really think about SFH vs condo is the fact that you own rights to the land. A condo or a townhome, you don’t actually own a lot of land, only the structure, and there is a limit to what you can do with condo where as a SFH, you could tear the place down and do with it as you please.
Being that this is the bay area, the situation is skewed, because when even condos are going for between $750K to $1M, skewing more toward $1M than $750K. It’s hard for people to afford anything unless you’re in the right part of the labor market. It’s no wonder that a lot of people are finding ways to move out, but there will not be a shortage of fortune seekers to the bay area.
MCH,
I owned a condo (a nice big one, 1,800 square feet, with gorgeous views), and I will never ever own another condo. They can be a political and financial nightmare. I came out OK, but I was lucky.