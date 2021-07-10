Thomas Stone is a retired real estate Broker in Sonoma County. By “retired,” he means retired. He will not represent anyone in any type of real estate transaction. Thomas Stone belongs to BAREIS Plus MLS. He is a long-time reader and commenter on WOLF STREET and he has been providing his real estate insights and MLS housing data to WOLF STREET.

He is now offering to provide WOLF STREET readers an MLS generated report showing the housing trends in any of the 26 Northern California Counties covered by BAREIS Plus, free of any obligation. Reports can be pulled by City, County, and, in some cases, districts (such as in San Francisco).

Being retired, he will not represent anyone in any type of real estate transaction. If you’re interested in a housing trend report, you can reach Mr. Stone via email:

StoneForHomes@Gmail.com