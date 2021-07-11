THE WOLF STREET REPORT: This “Temporary” Inflation Is Turning into an Inflation Spiral

Get Used to Higher Inflation. My Thoughts on the Biggest Mess I’ve Seen in Decades (you can also download the WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).
Thank you very much Wolf for sharing your thoughts with us.
yeah, thanks a lot. So gold? Will gold pace inflation? Bear just lose less? That’s the old saying, right? Should we plan on that or is there money to be made?
The Fed’s game plan is clear to me. It is attempting to inflate away debts by 30% over a period of say five years, while reporting only 12% inflation via its lowball inflation metrics. When pressed at the next conference, maybe Powell will blow his top and say “You can’t handle the truth!”
The problem is, the interest rate repression is causing more debts to be created. Lots of people are buying homes at these ridiculously inflated prices.
Agreed! Learned that in basic economics class
What can a person like me do to protect my family?
Unless you have some sure-fire ways to significantly increase your income, you had better start curtailing your spending in a deliberate, meaningful way…especially your discretionary spending. Don’t be one of those people Wolf references who continue to spend with a blind eye towards price increases.
I agree.
Inflation is a slow sneaky financial cancer. It slowly eats away at your income and savings.
Next thing you know, you have less money, more debt and your boss announces layoffs all at once.
That’s what inflation does.
I understand you 3DM, but the thing is that, for example, if you are going to buy a gallon of milk in the neighborhood, and you see the price increase in every store, what you can do? You can’t tell the manager it is not fair? in fact they do it in a synchronized way and increase the prices at the same time that the consumer has no other place to go for a cheaper option, there is no choice for us W2 slaves.
Inflation means the cost of everything goes up, by a lot and fast. Stock up on 1 yr supplies of paper, soaps, canned goods, rice, pasta. Will you need shoes? Buy 2 pair now.
Pay off debt other than fixed-rate debt, like a car or house.
Learn to shop at thrift stores and dollar stores. Discount stores. Buy only what you NEED, forget about what you WANT. No going out to eat, no movies, no extras. Find inexpensive meals to fix and invite friends to dinner once a month or so.
I remember the inflation in the 70s very well. It was not an easy time.
I’m still of the mindset that over time these market dysfunctions will get sorted out. There may be exceptions such as the OPEC+ debacle, but many of these distortions are a matter of the recovery from the pandemic.
Since oil is at the heart of most economies (eg, no energy, no transportation or production) the Fed has no control over energy – related inflation. High oil prices definitely change consumer behavior. If you want less fossil fuel use make it expensive. Every cloud has a silver lining.
Some things can be addressed by banks and governments but others are beyond our control. Another possibility is that droughts and wildfires in the west could cause food shortages and high food prices. This is something neither stimulus checks nor the Fed can fix.
In summary, I believe some of the price inflation we see is due to self-correcting circumstances but in some sectors such as food and energy the storm will have to be weathered as best as possible.
The largest item of inflation, by far, is home price inflation. The Fed has complete control over that. The only way to correct that runaway inflation is to raise interest rates, and the Fed refuses to do that.
“The largest item of inflation, by far, is home price inflation. The only way to correct that runaway inflation is to raise interest rates,”
Bobber, you might want to take a better look at history. Starting in 1971, the Fed raised the Fed Funds rate all the way to 20%, and Fannie and Freddie raised mortgage rates all to way to 16%. Yet, home prices still doubled over that decade. The stock market, on the other hand, tanked. This time around, over 35% of home buyers are cash buyers.
However, all the Fed would need to do to stop home price inflation would be to stop buying Mortgage Backed Securities and long-term bonds. In other words, turn off QE.
Don’t be silly. Look at a long-term chart of interest rates and home prices.
The Fed controls housing prices (and stock prices) via control of interest rate policy and QE. There is no doubt about it. The Fed publicly stated it pursues a wealth effect, so the Fed obviously believes this too.
Rate goes up home prices goes down
Just wait and watch when it happens
The home prices are not decided by all.the homes in the neighborhood
There is something called comps…
It takes few homes in neighborhood to bring the prices down
Fed Chair Powell refuses to raise rates because he wants to be appointed to a second term by Biden. Thus, Powell is doing everything he is told to do……. keep the printing presses going….no end to the easy money. The damage has been done well into the future. Trillions upon trillions of debt.
If you already own a home you won’t be paying more if interest rates go up. You will pay a bit more in taxes and insurance. More in maint costs too.
This all begs the question – who is buying long bonds and why? It seems like purchasers of long bonds are locking in a loss, given the runaway inflation.
My own bond portfolio has been in run off mode since early 2011 and I have not bought any bonds since then. Some of my earlier purchases still have a few years to run as they were zero coupon bonds that were either non-callable or had long call protection periods. Individual investors have been forced to take more risk with their investments or to accept near zero interest rates on traditional savings accounts and CDs.
There are some smart people that think the 40 year bull bond market isn’t over and they are buying for the capital gains. There have been periods of time that bonds have outperformed stocks by 7% annualized return over a ten year period mainly because stocks fell in price and bonds. Some buy 30 year with interest stripped off getting close to 50% return if rates fall enough. Zirp is causing a lot of speculation.
Starting on April 30 this year, I made a series of posts on The Angry Trade. Instead of helplessly watching the Fed devalue the currency, I suggested buying long bonds using leverage to make money because I believe this to be the safest trade.
The reason for buying treasuries is that any yield is better than no yield. At a positive yield, treasuries will always be a superior alternative to cash, which yields nothing. You have no “right” to get an interest rate that is higher than any of various measures of inflation. Locking in a loss may be the best choice when the alternative is an even greater loss. But 2% is actually a juicy yield when some leverage is applied.
Now that the 30 year yield has fallen from 2.3% / 2.4% (I suggested buying a 30 year futures contract when the yield hit each of these levels) to under 2%, is it a good idea to take the $15k profit and walk away? At 1.75%, the 30 year would approach a trend line where it bounced 5 times out of 6 during the last 13 years. The only time it failed to bounce was in March 2020. The plan is to take profit only if the 30 year yield goes down to around 1.75%. Otherwise, keep buying more as the yield rises.
I don’t think there is any need to worry that the Fed will raise rates to contain inflation. As soon as there is any hint that the Fed will seriously tighten, stocks will tank and the 30 year yield will tank as well.
Sleight of hand. They are the sellers and the buyers.
7-11-21
Consumer view: Price doesn’t matter anymore
FED view: Put the inflation issue on ignore (more like snooze)
Would like to believe the FED and all the brightest minds have game planned this out a trillion ways. And they are taking the steps where America as a nation comes out on top. Like the great leap forward or a 50 year blueprint
Wolf-will wait (as usual) to read the print version (meaning i’m probably waay offbase here and understand an instant x-out), but a question based on a longstanding concern of mine: any similarities to the stagflation triggered by the huge South American loan defaults of the ’70’s and the banks simply using inflation then to get their tails out of the wringer at expense of the citizenry? thanks, as always, for continuing to shine that light into the gloom…
may we all find a better day.
Thanks, Wolf. The inflationary effects of the pandemic stimulus do seem to be ignored—even with Larry Summers’ grumbling (but he’s persona non grata for other reasons). I can’t imagine ALL of the Fed governors are oblivious to what happens if the inflationary genie gets out of the bottle. Is there any dissensus? And if they do start tightening the money, is there any outcome that doesn’t hurt and lead to widespread grumbling? We were relative oak trees when Volker tightened things in the 80s. I’m not sure the vast majority of our market players today have any idea how to get through a rough patch.
“We were relative oak trees when Volker tightened things in the 80s.
Even before Carter put Volcker in, the home mortgage rates had already climbed to 9.64%. If we had 9.64% mortgage rates today, real estate prices would tank, and the whole world would be buyers of MBS and long-term Treasuries. I know I would be.
“Biggest Mess I’ve Seen in Decades”
Are you sure it’s not an understatement? Personal experience play a big part in such assessment.
Temporary? There are consumers out here that will pay anything for gas, lumber etc. Why? Because we need it and can get more money to buy.it. At my over 70 years on this planet I see greed everywhere. $10 a gallon for gas, we would pay it. Temporary inflation, really
Speaking of inflation:
“An unopened copy of Nintendo’s “Super Mario 64” has sold at auction for $1.56 million.”
Who say it’s only a game?
If you have to drive to work to earn the next week’s cost of gas – you pay the $10. gal.
Most have to work to pay the bills and keep a roof over their heads.
Politics + Federal Reserve = Disaster
Don’t worry. The market will open big tomorrow. Guaranteed. Everyone has a ton of money it seems.
The fed has no choice. The debts have reached the point where the trend is pointing to bankruptcy……I know…..not possible……tell that to a person holding German marks issued in 1920.
If the level of asset wealth in the US is adjusted by factoring interest rates that would pay for the level of risk…..we only have approximately 60 trillion of national wealth. 30 trillion of that has been spent. At our current rate of spending we have less than 20 years until Hyper inflation breaks out. To extent the date they have to allow some air out of the bottle.
Our standard of living is being destroyed right before our eyes.
Our current balance of payments is in severe deficit and only getting worse. The government is no help with its open market madness and open borders lunacy.
So the transfer of wealth from the middle class to the upper level business class and the wealthy brought on by sub zero interest rates continues……all while the politicians debate taxes which will never occur. They are all bought.
The US is returning to 1920….just like the wealthy have always wanted.
The academically interesting thing is that the fed uses the argument that rates need to be low to keep the US employed……while the government pays huge unemployment benefits, keeps the border open, keeps our markets open to subsidized foreign goods and encourages women to join the workforce.
Its all a sham to strip the middle class and convert them back into desperate peasants willing to work for crumbs.
A responsible citizen will prepare for retirement in the following way.
1. Depend on Social security while they cut it by 25%.
2. Depend on a company pension which they have converted to 401K’s that are going to get destroyed in the markets due to the sub zero interest rates.
3. Private savings which they have transferred to the wealthy as a result oil sub zero interest rates.
Surprise….retirement no longer possible in the US. Once the general public understands this fact political stability will vanish…..and our experiment with Stalin level tactics begins.
It is over folks. We’re just deciding who gets wet first.
“ So the transfer of wealth from the middle class to the upper level business class and the wealthy brought on by sub zero interest rates continues……all while the politicians debate taxes which will never occur.”
Of course you know there is a part of this that is incorrect, what would the politicians do here… think about it. They have to do something….
Yep that’s right, they will tax the part of the middle class that still can be taxes. The suckers like us who has a W2. Cause according to uncle Joe, that’s fair, raise the top rate so that…. Well, I don’t need to repeat the slogan do I? All the while CEOs like Zuck and Sundar continue to take an annual salary of $1, and massive loans against their assets, read stock holdings and claim deductions on the interest paid out for a tax break. Ain’t it cool?
I don’t think Zuck and Sundar have debts. They get paid in stocks which they sell regularly through Rule 10b5-1.
Sure they do, they load up on it. Low interest loans, borrowed against their stock and other assets.
Ask yourself this, do you think Zuck needs a loan to buy a house. yet somehow he does. Google house loan for Zuck, and it’s amazing what you find.
On paper, Zuck and everyone like him have a W2 where they are earning poverty level wages. They borrow millions against their assets, and pay interest so they can write off as losses. And their loans are at ridiculous rates, like 1.05% 30 year. Let me know if your bank can do that for you.
Oh, they will sell stock, through whatever shell corporation or family office, or whatever set up they have. Then they write off the interest against those gains. It’s not a big deal. You and I can’t do it. Cause you aren’t worth enough money for a bank to led you tens of millions of dollars annually.
I mean unless you think Warren Buffet is begging for changes on the street corner in Omaha, he has got to live somehow right? He isn’t selling any BRK/A shares, that’s for sure.
Wolf,
I can’t disagree with you. After the inflation sets in and rates go up, the house prices need to be adjusted.
I was born in early 80’s and my generation don’t know what to do. I am forming a family soon and I told my fiance that it is better to rent now, but I don’t know for how long, any idea?
Your realistic scenario is close to current situation and , it is pretty scary and unknown future. Should we stop contributing into 401K,? hand over our house down payment to a financial advisor to invest in better places? buy or not buy anything?
Since you have experienced the early 80’s double dips, can you tell me what my generation has to do?
Take good care of your career!! The idea is to out-earn inflation.
I got out of grad school during the double-dip — luck of the draw. No career, no job, no nothing. Ended up working as assistant manager (trainee) at a Taco Bueno to pay the bills for a while. So take care of your career, and a recession will be easier to deal with.
I understand what you say, thank you so much.
At this juncture, don’t hold on to cash. Because you’re losing it through inflation.
If you can buy a house to live in, do it. Yeah, you might lose house value if it crashes down 30% to 50%, but unless you know have a crystal ball, and know exactly when that’s happening, bite the bullet. There is no perfect timing.
We bought a townhouse in May of 2007. Think about that. We spent years sitting on an underwater loan, to be precise, about five years until the place was above purchase pricing.
If you’re born in the 80s, it means you’re in your late 30s, you have 20 plus years of earning power. Plenty of time to make up for your mistake. And as for your 401K, at the least contribute to whatever your company is matching. No brainer there, and obviously Roth IRAs.
As for inflation, remember, if prices are going up for your groceries, they are sure as hell going up on your house too, unless you’re renting, in which case, you’re getting it from both sides. The rates aren’t going to get lower, take advantage of it. And if it gets to 1%, (let me know if that happens), then refi.
Like Wolf said, take care of your career. If you get laid off, no big deal, you find something else. Yeah, it’s not easy, but hopefully you’re realistic enough not to expect handouts forever.
And BTW, most important thing since you mentioned fiance, get aligned with her on the money. Even if its the most uncomfortable subject ever, cause if you don’t do it early, it has potential to cause all sorts of problems later. Ha, to see the effect, you just have to read a couple of articles on the Moniest on Marketwatch, it’s all the same sob and whine story about a certain situation where XYZ is so damned unfair, what can I do….
Good luck, remember, the only one who can help you is not God… God helps those who help themselves.
Costco raised the price of their branded columbian coffee to $10.99 from $9.99 (it was last month when I bought).
Relax. A revolutionary cheap energy breakthrough is due to be unveiled in the next few months. $0.07 / KWH and we’re good to go for another 4 or 5 years.
petrol powered solar wind ;)