No, Rents Are Not Suddenly Spiking in San Francisco: They Fell Again in July and Are Down 27% since June 2019

The rental market is in turmoil after jobs and people left, and price discovery has set in. Falling rents are a market-based solution to the “Housing Crisis.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The median asking rent for one-bedroom apartments in San Francisco, after the two highly-hailed-and-touted increases in a row, fell 2.5% in July from June to $2,720, according to Zumper. Since June 2019, the median asking rent has fallen 27%:
There is a peculiar phenomenon in the local media in San Francisco: When rents were spiking a few years ago, they lamented the “Housing Crisis,” where teachers couldn’t afford to live in the City where they taught. And they clamored for subsidies to resolve this situation. Then rents plunged, starting in mid-2019, and instead of praising this as the market-based solution to the Housing Crisis, they painted it as some dark nasty phenomenon that needs to be stopped. This was particularly the case late last year.
And when rents ticked up in May and June for the first time – we’re talking about “asking rents,” a market aspect we’ll get into in a moment – the local media hailed it as the great recovery of San Francisco, though it would worsen the Housing Crisis that they had lamented earlier. And now asking rents fell again…
The rent decline is the market-based solution to the San Francisco Housing Crisis a few years ago. When a place gets too expensive, and the narrative changes as jobs vanish because companies leave, and people leave, then, well, prices adjust. San Francisco has been through this before.
Don’t get me wrong: $2,720 in median asking rent for a one-bedroom apartment is still ludicrously expensive, and it makes San Francisco the most expensive rental city in the US, ahead of New York City, though there are ZIP codes in Manhattan and Los Angeles that have higher rents than the most expensive ZIP code in San Francisco.
So $2,720 in rent, while 27% lower than it was two years ago, is still not a steal.
There are all kinds of data out there – including USPS change-of-address data, population estimates by the California Department of Finance, and labor force data by the California Employment Development Department – that show that the population, including the working population, of San Francisco has declined even as new apartment buildings were completed and added inventory to the market. This changes the dynamics of the market.
The Department of Finance reported in May that San Francisco County’s population, after slowing growth in 2018 and 2019, fell in 2020 by 1.7%, or by 14,800 people, which knocked the population down to 875,010 – the lowest since 2015:
Even as the population fell by 14,800 people in 2020, a total of 4,048 new apartment units were completed and put on the market, according to the Department of Finance. A decline in population combined with an increase in apartment inventory has a salubrious market-based impact on a crazy rental market.
Other measures are the jobs and labor force data from the California EDD. The number of residents in the City with jobs, including jobs outside the City, plunged last spring and has recovered some, but in June was still down by 49,400 people, or by 8.8%, from where it had been in February 2019:
The labor force – residents in the city who are either working or are actively looking for work –plunged in the spring of 2020 and continued to zigzag lower as people were leaving the City until reaching a low point in January 2021.
The labor force has begun zigzagging up, but as of June was still down by 32,400 people from February 2019.
This decline reflects some people who stayed in the city but have retired or quit their jobs or got laid off but are not looking for a job, and it reflects people who left the city. And this too changes the dynamics of the housing market:
Now don’t get me wrong: San Francisco is still an immensely crowded and congested city. It’s just a little less crowded than it was before.
Indications are now that the net-outflow of people – more people leaving than arriving – has run its course. Some people are still leaving, but others are returning, and some new people are being brought in by employers.
Eviction bans are still in place in San Francisco. There are programs under way to use taxpayer funds to pay rents. This further distorts the view of the rental market. Once these eviction bans and landlord subsidies end, there may be another wave of move-outs that may jostle the apartment market further.
This is a market in turmoil. Renters are shopping for cheaper and better places, so there is a lot of churn. Landlords are trying to fill their units. But some cannot compromise too much on their asking rents if they have to toe the line with their lenders. Incentives help overcome this issue.
Then there is this: as rents dropped, some of the people that had shacked up two, three, or four roommates to an apartment, could spread out a little, creating some additional demand for rental units that wasn’t driven by people coming into the city, but was driven internally.
The price discovery with Asking Rents.
“Asking rents” is the rent that landlords advertise on various apartment listing services for their available rental units. Computers gather the asking rents from all major online sites. So “asking rent” here is not survey based, but based on advertised rents.
But asking rent does not indicate what actual rent landlord and tenant finally agreed to, and what incentives this involved such as “two months free” or even “three months free” or “free parking for six months,” or whatever.
If a one-year lease comes with “two months free,” the lease is for 14 months at the price of 12 months, and the monthly “effective rent” just dropped by 14% from the rent in the lease. Incentives have been all the rage in San Francisco. And they’re not reflected in the data.
And asking rents do not indicate if those apartments will be successfully rented out at those rents, or if they will remain vacant.
So asking rents is a measure of price discovery. You put a rental unit on the market at a certain asking rent, perhaps an ambitious asking rent, and if no one shows up, you lower the asking rent.
“Median” asking rent means that half the units on the market were advertised with rents that were higher, and half with rents that were lower.
So the median asking rent is an indication of where landlords hope the market may be, and if incentives are involved, the market is going to be a lot lower. And what we’re seeing in San Francisco is a market that changed dramatically over the past two years, and now landlords are in price discovery mode.
Wolf any information for SoCal, please? Particularly for Los Angeles rentals?
…anything on NYC in this regard?
Van Nuys is cheap. $1395. – 1 bd. 1ba or $1595. 2bd. 1 ba.
Thanks Wolf,
As you can see the rents are falling and you can see in Zillow property history that a lot of properties that now put on sell , the owner have tried to rent and after a while they reduced the rent but no one came forward for such a high rent. Now they decided to sell it. They bought it too high assuming the rent will cover it, Nope, LOL!
I cant find a chart that I saw before, but it was showing whenever the gap between average house price and average collected rents has gone high, it followed a correction in prices.
Looking for some good comments from insightful people, thank you.
I live in Irvine, OC. Rents here are up 20% from November 2020: from $2,500 to $3,000+. I don’t know if rent would go down by the end of the year, but the rental market is extremely hot! As soon as properties come out, you’ll see 4-5 applications on Zillow the same day.
Very interesting article.
I have no understanding of what it is like to have to pay that kind of rent amount? I remember when starting out making ends meet was hard, but working people had roommates by choice, not necessity. Students had roommates, workers did not have to.
It just shows how wages have stagnated against basic necessities. Stereos and other electronics cheap, everything else has climbed.
Like the article stated, $2750 is a shitload of money….after tax money to boot.
It’s no wonder engineers and other techs are living in their cars or in tents in San Francisco and other Silicon Valley towns.
In my college years, I lived in a stretched light blue van, with “IBM” stenciled on the rear and sides. I could park pretty much anywhere I wanted, and was very rarely bothered.
$2750/month rent is mind boggling to me also.
However, if you are a new college tech grad and are offered $150K + stock to start at one of the big tech firms, it really isn’t that much different than what I paid when I was young.
2750*12 = 33K
33K/150K = 22% of income going to rent.
I had a 30K starting salary with no stock when I graduated and paid $700/month for my own apartment. That was 28% of income going to rent. Being young and single, it seemed like I still had more money than I knew what to do with. Not anymore.
I did know a few tech people who had plans to live in their campers in Silicon Valley parking lots for 5 years while stashing away the money saved on not paying rent. 2750*12*5=165K. That would have been a large down payment on a house when they returned to flyover.
Yeah, but when you were young, you also didn’t have huge student loan obligations.
Nor did health care cost $500/month.
Now do your calculations with take home pay.
The entire California work force are not working in tech, a small fraction of the population do.Whole Cali is on fire now. No wonder we see labor shortage in restaurants, construction and lower pay rate levels. They leave the Cali , or find a better paying job to just survive , or just give that rat race up and be free with a tent! ⛺️
My son has been with me for about a year. He was living and teaching in NYC for about 10 years with a net worth other than pension of zero. Since he has been home he has increased net worth about 45K through debt reduction and savings. He probably costs me about $100 / month to be home. He is trying to stretch being out of NYC to two years by teaching on-line, but that will eventually come to an end.
I think a lot of this is going on and why Congress and the Fed are struggling with a changed economy. In reality, probably 90% of cost could be removed from higher education, but status quo holds on until it is unsustainable.
Steve Jobs came from the San Francisco area. He might have been better off inheriting his parents’ home and holding onto the asset until shortly before his death rather than going into the messy, and risky, area of private enterprise and wealth creation …
He would have done better if he went into politics and he also would not have had to use his brain so much.
“better off”? Jobs liked what he was doing, he vibed it with uncommon charisma and charm factors, along with drive and work ethic. He got Woz by his side, other people got onto that vibe, the reality distortion field, “insanely great” etc etc, created cultish work teams working his hot stuff..and the rest was history.
He got off on mess and risk. Made billions doing it. He just wasn’t going to be a normal millionaire next door type of guy. Though Cook seems a lot like that guy.
Jobs also thought he was an artist, not a mere businessman. I would leave that to Kitten Lopez here to decide if he really was one of those.
With the coming end of unemployment benefits and other moratoriums, rents will not be increasing anywhere. The economy isn’t that great in most of the country regardless of how well off a few may be. That’s my take from the middle of the economy.
> With the coming end of unemployment benefits and other moratoriums, rents will not be increasing anywhere
Are they really ending? Delta is going to be pretty high not long from now. Thinking that politicians will only work at looking for more and new excuses to renew “temporary” measures.
Just like the Fed is doing with QE and ZIRP.
Pretty much in agreement…you can’t get blood from a stone.
With maybe 144 million working now vs. 151 million pre C19, it is hard to see too many metros escaping downward pressure on rents.
Ditto for the impact of tens of billions in C19 moratorium deferred rents…another factor that will introduce downward rent chaos into the system.
Roommate matching businesses should do well, though…
Is this the same local media that talks about thefts forcing Walgreens to close stores, Target to reduce hours, the petty crime wave in the Bay Area?
Well, SF is just fine in the long run, they will go back to complaining about the old problems of teachers not being able to afford rent soon enough. May be then Congress will listen and pass the “Save our Children act”. Or “Protect Our Teacher” act. I like the last one, the acronym is POT. Heheh
MCH,
In 2019, Walgreens announced that it would close over 200 stores around the US over the next few years when their leases expire. Then when it closed some stores in SF that were part of the 200, and whose 10-year leases expired, it becomes national braindead clickbait headlines that keep being puked out endlessly.
One of the stores Walgreens closed was in the North Beach Shopping center which has a Safeway in it and a lot of empty store fronts, and upstairs a dead 24-hr Fitness. When the 10-year lease expired, it closed the store rather than renew. By that time, it had put in a new Walgreens in the remodeled Towers Records Annex building one block from the old Walgreens, and it’s doing fine. That’s how that works. This is near us. There are three other Walgreens a few minutes on foot from our place. Sheesh.
Then Target decides to change the hours on its stores that are in a high-rise business district — these are small-format convenience-store Targets, not the big-box stores — because there is no one after 6pm and it makes no sense keeping the stores open after 6 pm, especially now with working from home, and suddenly it became twisted braindead national news. Go to these stores after 6pm. That part of San Francisco is empty at that time. It’s totally logical to close those stores at 6pm.
I wish people wouldn’t regurgitate this braindead garbage here constantly. It just wastes my time.
Sorry Wolf… it wasn’t to point out the closings… it was just the first convenient thing that came to mind in order to point out that the media will do whatever it takes to get eyeballs.
Barbara boxer mugged!!!! EYEBALL
End of eviction moratorium will be tons of homeless!!! EYEBALL
Rent unaffordable for teachers!!! EYEBALL
Cratering rents bad for everyone!!!! EYEBALL
You get the idea. I don’t think anyone here believes suddenly there will be no shopping possible in SF. But the media sure loves to drum up the worst image possible in the name of… you guessed it. 👁
Wolf
This news about Walgreens and Target is being repeated over and over here on the local news channels including WMAL radio. I don;t know why anyone here gives a s$it about what is going on with a drugstore chain and big box retailer 3,000 miles away when we have murders, carjackings, and robberies on a daily basis here and no one is ever apprehended.
I love visiting the places that I read about in the media, and finding out that the reality is usually far different than the headline hype. Often there’s a grain of truth, but the contrast between hype and reality is hysterical.
It’s an excellent immunization against believing all the other media stories!
I don’t think anyone here is complaining about rent being too low. Unless you are a SF landlord or speculator, this is good news. I’m glad many of the tech companies there have embraced remote working and are allowing folks to work from anywhere. This should help reduce traffic and overcrowding, and improve the lives of those who remain residents there.
To muzzle, to discipline, the unruly public school students.
But meanwhile, in dumpy B-list cities, rents are rising. In my city, which is Boston’s homely but lovable little sister, rents have increased significantly from those who are fleeing Beantown. But wages haven’t gone up, and we haven’t the exciting cultural assets either. So we are paying more to live in a city whose chief attraction was that it was once much cheaper than the big metropolis nearby. Now one has to weigh the benefits of moving to the metropolis where rents are higher, but wages are too (and job opportunities for the educated are legion) or staying in B-list city where rents are now only somewhat lower but good jobs are scarce. Of course, if too many people opt to move to Beantown from B-list city, you’re back to square one — I guess you’re going to get squeezed either way in the end.
1) There are about 19 millions vacant home in US.
2) Chinese, Canadians & Europeans cannot come back, since Mar 2020, because Trump built a wall.
3) The virus refugees refuse to sell at such depressed prices.
4) It’s too risky to let a one million dollar property to an unknown, a black box tenant, for low yield, with strong gov tail wind.
5) Empty property is good enough option to preserve assets. Trouble makers tenants can be “bone in the throat” when u put your property in the market. RE agents prefer properties without tenant’s headaches.
6) Those with margin call will rent at 30% discount with some
extras.
Great Post : Shoplifting / the Under $950 misdemeanor Law in S.F. makes no sense except a open door to thieves . Hi rents create a Bad Environment with the topper the Virus Point being people move away from that . A Far Cry from when I worked at Huckleberry House for runaways during the summer of Love 1967 LSD and a large amount of Drugs seemed not to Impact the City at all then but overall in fact those where some of the best times in S.F. One of the Most Beautiful city’s in the USA I think but the times have taken a tole and its everywhere .
Along Coast up here there are no rentals that listing last more then a day or two . Basically most all the houses sold excepting a Million +Listings and they are moving however like never before. The Locals are hindered somewhat by all the Increased ( Most unmasked ! ) Travelers visiting and some living in there Cars / Camping out and such . These are Not homeless People and many are actively Looking for a Place to live . Housing wanted ad’s are plentiful and for rent are Mostly Nothing .
Caretaker Jobs used to be easy to get not anymore forget that . As well their are homeless but not a huge amount > Fort Bragg has one of the best Food Banks I have ever seen ! no one is going to be hungry here.
Most all homes are on at least 1 Acre excepting in town and as such its a great place to live . The 1 Acre is to support Septic per family home’s .
Its kind of like the Mendo Coast has been rediscovered with it no Freeways clean air and 55 Mile speed Limit .
Mendo-mind your population/infrastructure (esp. water and emergency services) tipping point. (Sonoma Coast, meself…).
may we all find a better day.
7 of my friends and relatives with young kids left Bay Area for Texas as they were completely outpriced .
They wanted to come down to San Diego but they saw the same craziness.
BTW, they could move as their companies allowed them remote work.
A lot of other folks I know in San Diego are leaving this beautiful place
jon,
A young couple I know just moved from SF to Austin. He works remotely for a company in the Bay Area and they let him move. And she got a job in Austin (after she’d been laid off in SF). They left in May.
In the east side hoods I poke around (Mission, SOMA, Lower Haight, Bernal, etc), there have been some move-ins lately, but some of those were staging. I still see more move-outs than move ins, about three to six times as many, by my daily (albeit small) sampling.
There are still many parking space moving permits being posted on sidewalks. The reserved dates are much more towards the end of the month when people typically move out, than early in the month when people tend to move in.
In recent months, the Valencia St U-Haul has been selling more moving boxes than any other U-Haul location in the US. People buy moving boxes when they move out, not in.
During the boom, when every week saw the arrival of dozens more bright-eyed style-sheet coders, a frequent sight was emptied-out moving boxes stacked against the closest tree, with a “Free” sign taped on it. That sight has been replaced by beds ostensibly abandoned by kids heading back to their old sack at mom and dad’s (although, again, not as many as last year).
These are just as few of the many items that go into the patented Two Beers’ San Francisco In/Out Moving Index (TBSFIOMI). According to the TBSFIOMI, it looks like SF’s population is still declining, just not at as rapid a pace as last year.
two beers,
go to the liquor store for empty boxes.
One thing that would really help with prices everywhere is a break on zoning and building restrictions. If rental and home ownership costs were cheaper in nearby areas, this would even affect the prices in metropolitan areas.
I have been a long time builder…off and on for close to 50 years. The difference in zoning from when I started in ’73 to now is beyond belief. God help anyone who throws up a basement suite these days. I laugh at the new supposed ‘homeless solutions’, converted C Cans. They start at over 50K for a stackable box. In Vancouver there is a new grant for homeless housing. When they announced the figure I got out the calculator and discovered the cost will be $500K per unit. Crazy.
I live in a rural, no building inspection area. I built a nice little 440sq ft cottage for under 40K. It was to code, but off the books and everyone’s radar. I put in my own septic system, my own hydro pole, and did the wiring myself…all to code. I had to hire BC Hydro to do the legal connection and also buy a transformer for $1500. The hydro permit was $975. Hydro linemen did the connection for obvious reasons. The well cost just $1500 for everything…well rings, excavation, pump and plumbing. I used renewed cabinets in the kitchen…the siding is board and baten yellow cedar and smart board horizontal. $40 K for everything. My labour was free, of course. I rent it out to my friend for $400 per month and that amount pays for all my insurance and taxes on the property, and for my own home as well. I told him if my taxes go up, his rent will be adjusted to suit. I haven’t raised his rent for 3 years. We’re all happy with the arrangement. The house is insured, and is a legit taxable property with its own address. I use an accountant and save my receipts.
Now imagine if Joe Schmo was allowed build his own basement suite. Any Joe could throw in a tidy little mortgage helper for under $20K. This would be high end but using your own sweat equity labour. Said homeowner could rent out the suite for $1000 per month, cash….and the renter would be pleased to live there. Over and over this would bring down the rents across the city. All for one extra car parked on the street or driveway, maybe an extra trash bag for collection. An extra 12K per year is darn nice to have and good for all business. Joe the owner now has some fun money for dining out, maybe a vacation every year, or even a car payment. His renter has an affordable and nice place to live.
If local Govt wants to help with the rental crisis and/or homeless issues, they could so by looking the other way. Taxpayers could insist this happens. The only required inspection regime would be electrical for safety and insurance purposes. Win win win.
Many places adopting the ADU or accessory dwelling unit zoning these days P, allowing additional unit(s) in the back yard, etc….
Some places in CA, Berzerkeley that I know of for sure, are adopting zoning that eliminated the SFR type of restrictions.
Of course the usual NIMBY crowd is screaming, but has been over ruled at least in some places, so far.
Folks talk about inequality of rent versus wages, and I am reminded of when I was at CAL, paying $50 a month for a very nice studio across the street from campus, and earning $5 per hour doing any job needed, from washing dishes and cleaning apts to painting kitchens with oil based enamels.
That seemed at the time a fair ratio,,, and I am very sorry for any ambitious young person who tries to work their way through college today when the rent is 50 X and the wages maybe 5 X at best…
Very unfair to say the least…
rents are still too high.. Does anyone think $2700 a month to rent a one bedroom apartment is reasonable?? A one bedroom apartment is for one person (two at most).. You need to make about $100,000 to qualify to rent an apartment at this price not to mention credit score of at least 620..
Can anyone who is underemployed just learn to code and become at full stack developer in silicon valley where every company supposedly cannot find workers (even for six figure jobs posted on indeed)?
I live along the Gulf Coast, not Florida, and while we historically get the Midwest snowbirds, there are now many New Yorkers and other East Coast types buying too. A realtor friend told me last weekend she is also seeing 80 year old widows selling houses to 70 year old widows. It has been tough on the elderly being cut off from family across the country and local friends at the same time. The holdouts now ready to sell.
The economy was sagging before c19 hit. C19 gave cover for Wall Street to get hosed with fiat. The over spray even hit hillbillies like me. Rents along with the economy will go over a fiscal cliff if the fed doesn’t crank up the pumper and start hosing again. With house prices heading toward an average of .5M
a run at a 1% mortgages will have to also happen in a desperate attempt to keep the fiat debt balls in the air. Banks will whine to their fed masters but at the end of the day they will shut up and except negative rates. The Fed will soon start feeding us the seed corn.