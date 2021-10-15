Free-Money-Blow-Off Spike in Retail Sales Got Refueled by Spiking Prices

A monstrously overstimulated economy that caused global supply chains and transportation systems to buckle.
Total retail sales – powered by inflation, seen in magnificent price increases – rose 0.7% in September from August, to $625 billion (seasonally adjusted), just barely below the mind-boggling free-money-blow-off-spike in March and April. Sales were up 13.9% from a year ago, and by 20% from September 2019:
In this monstrously overstimulated economy, demand for goods has surged, triggering all kinds of shortages that are now rippling through the system, as global supply chains and transportation systems have been buckling for a year. This demand was created by $5 trillion in deficit spending by the Federal government and by $4.5 trillion in money printing by the Fed since March 2020.
The magnificent price increases, as tracked by the Consumer Price Index, have inflated retail sales. These product groups account for 52% to the retail sales here:
- Food prices: +4.6% year-over-year
- Restaurant prices: +4.7% year-over-year
- Gasoline price: +42.1% year-over-year
- Used vehicle prices: +24.4% year-over-year
- New vehicle prices: +8.8% year-over-year.
New & used auto dealers and parts stores: Sales ticked up 0.5% in September from August, to $123 billion (seasonally adjusted), after four months in a row of large declines off the free-money-blow-off spike in March and April. This is the largest retail category, in normal times accounting for over 20% of retail sales.
The number of vehicles delivered has collapsed in recent months – new vehicle sales in September plunged by 37% from the free-money peak in March – because dealers have run out of inventory to sell, as automakers are having production shortfalls due to the semiconductor shortage. But there’s plenty of demand still, and so prices have shot sky-high, with many new vehicles being sold at prices substantially over sticker, and used vehicles with ridiculous prices.
These massive price increases have muffled the effects of the plunge in deliveries, to where dollar-sales at new and used vehicle dealers and at parts stores in September were still up 19% from September 2019:
By contrast, the number of new vehicles delivered, in terms of the Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate (SAAR) of sales, a standard industry measure, had collapsed to 2011 levels:
Magnitude of the retailer categories. Auto dealers and parts stores are by far the largest retail segment (black line). Nonstore retailers – mostly ecommerce – have surged out of nowhere to become the second retail category (red line), followed by grocery & beverage stores (green), restaurants and bars (purple), general merchandise stores (yellow), building material and garden supply stores (gray), and all the rest:
Ecommerce and other “nonstore retailers”: Sales ticked by 0.6% for the month, to a record $89 billion, seasonally adjusted, up 10.5% from a year ago, and up a breath-taking 32% from September 2019. Nonstore retailers include ecommerce sales by online-only retailers and by online operations of brick-and-mortar retailers, as well as sales by mail-order houses, street stalls, vending machines, etc.
Food and Beverage Stores: sales rose 0.7% for the month, to $78 billion, up 7.0% year-over-year and 20% from September 2019, fueled by rising prices and by working from home and by not working at all, which transferred consumption from commercial buildings and the establishments around them to supermarkets:
Restaurants & Bars: Sales ticked up 0.3% for the month to a record $72.4 billion, amid price increases (CPI for food away from home rose 0.5% in September and 4.7% year-over-year), as restaurants struggled with higher labor and materials costs. Compared to September 2019, sales were up 11%:
General merchandise stores: Sales jumped 2.2% for the month to $59 billion, a tad below the free-money-blow-off record in March 2021. They were up 12.1% year-over-year and 23% from September 2019. The brick-and-mortar stores of Walmart and Costco are in this category:
Gas stations: Sales jumped 1.8% for the month, and by 38% year-over-year, as the average price of gasoline soared by 42% year-over-year; to a record $51 billion, up 23% year-over-year, and 38% from September 2019. Sales at gas stations include sodas, junk food, beer, motor oil, etc.:
Building materials, garden supply and equipment stores: Sales were flat for the month, at $39 billion, having gone nowhere for months, and were down 10% from the DIY spike that had peaked in March. But they remained in nosebleed territory, up by 23% from two years ago:
Clothing and accessory stores: Sales rose 1.1% for the month, to $26 billion, up 22% from a year ago, and up 17% from two years ago:
Miscellaneous store retailers, including cannabis stores: Sales jumped 1.8% for the month, by 21% year-over-year, and by 26% from September 2019, to a record $14.4 billion. These specialty stores are focused on one category of product, such as art supplies, beer making supplies, binoculars, and the big driver of this phenomenon, the red-hot cannabis stores:
Department stores: sales rose 0.9% for the month, to $12.6 billion, up 19% from a year ago, and up 13% from two years ago. Even miscellaneous stores, driven by cannabis stores, have surpassed what used to be the iconic way of shopping in America:
Furniture and home furnishing stores: Sales ticked up 0.2% for the month, by 13% year-over-year, and by 24% over two years, to $12 billion:
Sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores: Sales jumped 3.7% for the month, 14% year-over-year, and 38% from two years ago, to $9.3 billion:
Electronics and appliance stores: Sales fell 0.9% for the month to $8.1 billion, and were down 1.6% from two years ago. This category covers only the brick-and-mortar stores of electronics and appliance retailers, such as Best Buy. Much of the sales have long ago wandered off to the internet. And other brick-and-mortar retailers, such as general merchandise stores and home improvement stores, compete with electronics and appliances:
Looks like a top is forming for sales.
Also wondering how many folks have all their Christmas shopping now complete as per the supply issues warnings.
Will there be a steady drop in sales all the way through the new year?
I suspect very few have Christmas wrapped up. The brick and mortar stores are going to look like a monkey knife fight this year.
“a monkey knife fight”
The true spirit of Xmas.
Every time a retail-obsessed drone gets shanked, a Fed Governor gets his wings.
Don’t know if you heard, but the big shopping event around Thanksgiving is going to be called…
Lack Friday
Is there any doubt the Fed and congress filled the hole with 2X or 3X more money than was needed?
If restaurant and bar sales are greatly exceeding pre-pandemic levels, isn’t that a sign that the pandemic is no longer restraining the economy? People are going out and mingling. Vaccinations are a large percentage of the population.
At this point, the need for stimulus is clearly gone. So why is the Fed still printing money? What is the motive?
The motive. They and their friends own a great deal of those over-indebted assets.
Restaurants and bars are full around here….seven days a week. It wasn’t this crazy before the pandemic. (Houston, TX area)
As far as appliances go, we have been on a wait list for a new refrigerator for 2 months.
OK Folks, Harry’s Market Call: BUY SRTY (Triple Short the Russell 2000) for 8.42 today.
Any data available for eBay sales? I’ve often wondered if there’s any personal asset liquidation going on, whether to downsize or raise cash. A lot of stuff has been dragged around for years from one house to the next that used to be worth something but now are not being bid on ebay. Grandma’s crystal and china, fur coats, Disney sericels, etc.
eBay hasn’t reported the quarter through September yet, but sales in the quarter through June were down YOY, and from the prior quarter.
I suspect that eBay is losing market share to platforms that have sprung up everywhere. You can buy used stuff on Amazon.
So I’m not sure eBay is still a good measure for your theory.
To prove your theory, we’d have to come up with a broader second-hand sales measure, with monthly data. That would be cool to have.
Absolutely!
We’ve been selling off spare building material we’ve had for decades and have found willing buyers cash in hand.
Lumber, hardware, pipe, sinks, you name it, there’s a buyer out there on Craigslist who will gladly buy it since the quality of new items is lower, there’s a lack of variety and or there’s no supply.
Spilling money will do this.
With stimulus checks and enhanced UI benefits having ended, where are consumers getting all this money to spend? All from savings?
Where do they get the money?
They are getting it from Daddy. Expected wealth transfers from Baby Boom to younger generations are $61 trillion. It’s already started.
Who’s your Daddy?
Cash out refis, PPP loans, savings from enhanced UE, LOANS, etc. There is so much money sloshing around it’s sickening. The FED and .gov GROTESQUELY overheated the economy. What we need is another depression to get rid of this disgustingly putrid excess.
Crypto
Right. Just look at the moves up in those electronic tulips lately.
Trillions of dollars are still floating around out there. That money didn’t evaporate. Consumers, city governments, state governments, companies… they’re all flush with this money.
Gleaned from multiple sources about the jammed up CA ports:
As a preliminary matter, truckers are aging out of the job, and new ones aren’t coming along. Because federal law requires that truckers be at least 21, kids who leave school at 17 or 18 get involved in other careers, leaving trucker shortfalls. Women don’t offset this problem because, as is typical for most physically difficult jobs, it’s not their thing. Those are long-term problems. Even in my area, it was a stated shortage of hazmat qualified tanker truck drivers who require additional training which contributed to empty gasoline pumps.
Carriers domiciled in California with trucks older than 2011 models, or using engines manufactured before 2010, needed to meet the Board’s new Truck and Bus Regulation beginning in 2020. Otherwise, their vehicles would be blocked from registration with the state’s DMV, according to California law. The incentive is to purchase electric trucks which do not exist.
The EPA reached an agreement with the California Air Resource Board to shut down semi-tractor rigs that were non-compliant with new California emission standards. In effect, what this 2020 determination and settlement created was an inability of half the nation’s truckers from picking up anything from the Port of LA or Port of Long Beach. Virtually all private owner operator trucks and half of the fleet trucks that are used for moving containers across the nation were shut out.
In an effort to offset the problem, transportation companies started using compliant trucks (low emission) to take the products to the California state line, where they could be transferred to non-compliant trucks who cannot enter California. However, the scale of the problem creates an immediate bottleneck that builds over time. It doesn’t matter if the ports start working 24/7, they are only going to end up with even more containers waiting on a limited amount of available trucks.
Problem #2 is California’s infamous AB-5, the law that, as a sop to the Democrats’ beloved unions, killed the gig economy. Traditionally the ports have been served by Owner Operators who are non-union. But under AB-5 California has now banned Owner Operators. Just like the union longshoremen, union truckers work under a whole host of work rules that simply can’t accommodate crisis conditions like the ones in Los Angeles.
Going forward I would assume this will only worsen as CA puts more restrictions on trucks.
Short term will Florida, longer routes, be of any assistance?
I drove big trucks for a few years in the late 1980s. It sucked. Not only was I away from home all week but the pay was poor and working conditions were worse.
All the time the dispatcher was telling me to drive faster, longer while the DOT is always looking to bust drivers for nitpicking stuff, like a missing cap from a tire valve, as well as overweight or over hours.
I hauled a lot of potatoes bulk to the Frito-Lay plant in Connecticut. Every load was overweight, which I had no control over. Hauling lumber meant I had to tarp the load, then untarp the load, a huge pain in the ass while 13 feet in the air with zero fall protection.
I liked hauling empty beer bottles. It was no-touch freight and light weight, so not much slowing down on the hills.
There’s plenty of drivers. There’s a lack of quality jobs that pay well for important work. But Wall Street parasites still think that “essential workers” means “disposable workers”. Will that ever change? I doubt it.
“A monstrously overstimulated economy that caused global supply chains and transportation systems to buckle.”
If it was only this simple the world’s central banks would cut.
Overstimulation caused it as Wolf notes. The problem now is that cuts alone would not fix it. So yes, they would cut, except that now also comes with other consequences they don’t like (aka payback of some form). And this is the whole deal now, the Fed trying to weasel out of this mess with minimal collateral damage, thus the long long taper….
This feels like the pause before SHTF. People in MI need lead filters for their tap water. Hey its all retail spending.
I am surprised retail sales is still up there. With the rent moratorium expiring and some people no longer receiving stimulus checks, I suspect many people probably have gone back to their old standby i.e. credit cards.
Since inflation is the only way this much new money settles in, I bet the Feds only regret was not raising the target to 5% instead of 2.