People Not Looking for Work, Labor Force Drops. But Households Report Strong Gains in Jobs & Self-Employment

Big drop in government jobs (education) blamed on seasonal adjustments gone awry.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The two big components in the jobs report today – the data from surveys of 60,000 households and the data from surveys of 144,000 employers at 697,000 individual worksites – diverged further: Households reported strong gains in jobs, and this includes the self-employed; but employers (businesses, governments, and nonprofits) reported slim gains in their payrolls, dragged down by a sharp decline in government jobs.
Households said that the number of people working, including the self-employed, jumped by 526,000 in September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics today, after having jumped by 509,000 in August, and by 1.04 million in July. Over the past three months combined, 2.1 million additional people were working, either in regular jobs or self-employed (red line).
But employers –including governments – said that they added only 194,000 folks to their payrolls in September. The figures for July were revised up by 38,000 to 1.09 million, and for August by over one third, by 131,000, to 366,000. Over the past three months combined, employers added 1.7 million jobs (green line)
Households also reported that the number of long-term unemployed (jobless for 27 weeks or more) fell by 496,000.
The strength in the data from households is also reflected in the employment-population ratio, which rose to 58.7% (from 58.5% in August), the highest since March 2020; and by the unemployment rate, which fell to 4.8% (from 5.2% in August).
The average work week in September rose by 0.2 hours to 34.8 hours. The hourly wage increased by 19 cents for the month and by 4.6% from a year ago, to $30.85 per hour. “The data for recent months suggest that the rising demand for labor associated with the recovery from the pandemic may have put upward pressure on wages,” the BLS noted.
Timing of the data and federal unemployment benefits.
The household and employer data are based on surveys that were collected by about the 12th of the month, and reflected the early part of September.
The federal unemployment payments under the CARES Act, PUA (for the self-employed), PEUC, PAC, and MEUC expired on September 4. But that’s not when payments stopped. Payments for prior weeks, and in some cases months, for unemployment claims through September 4 are still going out since a lot of these payments are running late.
People are not returning to the labor force.
The labor force data – derived from the household surveys – show that many people still have not returned to the labor force, and are still not looking for a job, because they retired, or are resting on their stock market-crypto-housing laurels – the Fed’s infamous “Wealth Effect,” – or cannot find a daycare center, or feel threatened by the virus, or are chasing quality of life, or whatever. If they can afford it, good for them.
The labor force is defined as people who either had a job during the survey period or who were actively looking for a job in the prior four weeks.
People who might in the future want to work but weren’t actively looking for a job during the weeks prior to the survey aren’t considered to be in the labor force.
After initially bouncing back sharply from the collapse in April last year, the labor force hasn’t made much progress. And in September, it fell by 183,000 people and remains down by 3.2 million people from December 2019.
The decline in the labor force of 183,000 in September is notable because households reported an increase in employment of 526,000. And by extension, the number of people actively looking for a job in September plunged. This also produced the sharp drop in the unemployment rate to 4.8%.
And the decline of the labor force by 3.2 million people since December 2019 indicates why employers have been hollering about labor shortages. The Fed’s Beige Book reported that employers couldn’t meet demand because of “extensive,” “widespread,” “intense,” “acute,” “persistent,” “broad,” and “ongoing” “labor shortages.” The labor force also explains in part why there are a record 11.7 million unfilled job openings.
Employment in federal, state, and local governments fell by 123,000 workers in September, the first drop since February, and remains 851,000 workers below where it had been before the pandemic. During the pandemic, federal government employment has remained roughly steady, but employment at state and local governments plunged. This year, it started bouncing back.
In September, the employment losses occurred at state and local governments, which shed a combined 161,000 workers in education. Employment in private education fell by 19,000.
Seasonal adjustments gone awry again? The pandemic has upended typical seasonality across the board, from real estate sales to retail sales, and seasonal adjustments based on past performance went awry across the board too. In August 2020, the BLS acknowledged the distortions produced by seasonal adjustments to unemployment claims. Today, the BLS said this about the drop in education employment:
“Hiring this September was lower than usual, resulting in a decline after seasonal adjustment. Recent employment changes are challenging to interpret, as pandemic-related staffing fluctuations in public and private education have distorted the normal seasonal hiring and layoff patterns.”
Employment in manufacturing rose by 26,000 workers in September, and by 114,000 over the past three months, to 12.5 million jobs, amid loud complaints about difficulties in hiring qualified people. Payrolls were still down by 353,000, or by 2.8%, from February 2020. Average hours worked remained at 40.4 hours per week, overtime rose to 3.3 hours per week.
But manufacturing production, by expanded automation and overtime, has more than fully recovered and in August hit the highest level since January 2019.
And manufacturers are screaming not only about labor shortages but also about material shortages and delays, including the devastating chip shortages that has waylaid automakers.
Employment in the leisure and hospitality industry rose by 74,000 jobs for the month and by 520,000 over the past three months. Restaurants, bars, hotels, and casinos are strenuously trying to hire workers, and have the greatest difficulties doing so for a variety of reasons, including pay, hours, working conditions, and the risks associated with constant exposure to the public. Many former workers in that sector may have moved on to different jobs. Employment was still down by 1.59 million from the peak in February 2020:
Employment in Construction rose by 22,000 workers for the month, and by 34,000 over the past three months, to 7.45 million workers, amid loud complaints by construction companies of massively delayed projects due to material shortages of all kinds, from the most mundane fasteners to windows.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Metal roofs are a great defense against wildfires. Click here or call 1-800-543-8938 for details from our sponsor, the Classic Metal Roofing folks.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, the leader in fire safe roofing for residential applications, manufactures products that are 1/20 the weight of most tile products and eligible for Class A, B, or C fire ratings as determined by roof preparation.
If people aren’t actively looking for work because there is no job with an acceptable combination of salary, hours, and conditions, then they should still be counted as part of the labor force.
It’s pretty obvious what’s going on. Big employers advertise slave wages and conditions, nobody takes them, the labor force magically declines, and the big employers then claim they need imported labor because the labor force is too small, not because of the real reason which is unacceptable wages and conditions. The government’s own research round here shows that, thanks mainly to rampant accommodation inflation, the minimum wage is only 65% of what it costs to live normally. The only reason the imports can do it is that they are breaking all the rules about bed occupancy – 8 people in a 3 bed house is very common – and the Government refuses to enforce the rules.
That was my experience in the UK also where there is an entire shadow market in accommodation and employment. Not only are the health and safety aspects being ignored, but the taxation is too. Not just property taxes, but the ‘job offer’ which turns out to be ‘counted as self-employed’ scam which dodges employer taxes. Even the supposedly most honest of our political parties is making ‘job offers’ like this now. The hypocrisy is staggering. This in turn leads to tax increases for all the normal inhabitants, which further increases the gap between a liveable wage and that being offered.
Try 25-30 people sleeping every night in a small 3BR house Tman, as opposed to ”8 people in a 3 bed house is very common”
Don’t know where you are seeing this, but can absolutely confirm direct experience with my numbers above in a hood where I was going to schools in the 1950s, and similar first hand observations else where…
Don’t blame the folks working hard and doing their best to ”make it” in USA,,, most of them in my personal experience are good people,,, good at supporting family wherever they are, and good workers, far shore…
Certainly a challenge for guv mint to figure out how to harness the energy/synergy of these folks to make USA a better place for all of us,,,,
Not holding my breath, mostly due to ”political” confusion and all the other efforts of the oligarchy to pit us against each other to maintain their hegemony, SO FAR.
Keeping in mind that the only constant is CHANGE,,, and WE the PEONS might have another chance at the brass ring sooner and later, eh
You did not read anywhere that I blame the imports, nor will you. The problem is that the government has defined legally acceptable living conditions, health and safety at work rules, etc, then deliberately allows them to be broken by the imports for the convenience of the big employers. Those same big employers who are so generous to political party funds; such a coincidence. It also has tax rules, which it deliberately allows to be broken, etc.
If you obey the law, you lose. Not only is it no way to run a society, it is, de facto, not a just society.
Vintage loves him some cheap, illegal labor. Makes you wonder….
Nothing against Vintage personally, but I’m really getting tired of the tripe that we’re going to solve all of our problems by importing third world poverty, and I’m tired of the romanticizing of mass migration. In fact, many of our problems are the result of that!
Have to agree, RNY, living here in south Texas and currently being “overrun”. Pres invited them in, but didn’t mention a plan to house and feed them… Guess what?
Since when is it “illegal” for 30 people to sleep in a house? Providing that fire safety codes are followed as far as exits and windows…
One garbage can, one high speed internet connection, one water bill,one landline, that’s how 14 of us make it in one 3 unit building in San Francisco. Nothing goes to waste. No babysitters needed, no housesitters.
Relatives came over from H.K. years ago, work 70 hours a week, save almost everything. You want a job? Be prepared to work that schedule and get the same lousy pay. Bet you can’t save anything.
The rules are usually in city ordinances, and limit occupancy by both floor area, and by number and size of bedrooms, and by whether the occupants are related or not. Four people would be a typical (e.g. Virginia) maximum for occupants who are not related, whatever the house size.
Why should Americans have to compete with quasi-slave labor from overseas?
Amen but please separate into paragraphs.
Sorry, a bit ‘stream of consciousness’ that, wasn’t it? ;)
Saying F (the heck with) it. Not all about unemployment and stimmies.
John Michael Greer blog post of 10/6.
Shiloh1,
Households reported that the number of people who are working jumped by 526,000 in September. So lots of people actually started working again.
What do you think is accounting for this divergence. Is there a time lag between the data from employers and for households?
MCH,
Good question. I don’t have sold answers. So just guessing here.
One aspect is the self-employed. They do not get picked up by the establishment survey because they’re not on the payrolls. So if there was a burst in activity because the PUA benefits for the self-employed expired and people started doing their gigs again, that would explain part of it.
Timing could also be a factor, and then it will catch up eventually, as it usually does.
Black market? Better let the IRS examine those bank accounts. Nah, we don’t need to collect taxes when we can make a data entry.
A lot of people came off furlough from the airlines in Aug/Sept, timed to coincide with the ending of federal unemployment benefits.
I wonder if the G puts out a big book somewhere, that explains in detail why so many G surveys of largely the same thing…very, very often yield significantly different results.
The G spends a lot of money on overlapping surveys and stats, but apparently not so much on reconciling/explaining survey methodologies.
Half a million people here, half a million people there, pretty soon you are talking a million people.
These two survey sets are actually a good idea because they look at the job market from both sides, from the employer’s side, and from the household’s side. That’s why they’re released as one package.
I’ve seen more people quitting then ever before. They’ve had enough. (Would rather not discuss the industry)
I want to know so as to avoid it.
Military.
Of course, you get thrown in the brig if you say it is because of your long tenured, grotesquely incompetent, and utterly unaccountable superiors.
America’s General Failure.
Btw, today here are about 900 generals in the US armed forces at any one time and Eisenhower crapped better military men than many of them.
Educational jobs falling… say, would those jobs include public universities? If so, would that in turn impact the export of services? Remember all of those foreign students who come to the US to receive better education would technically be export of service jobs. Would they be counted as a part of exports.
Or would that not be broken out to that degree.
Heheh, I like the odd linkages that might show up between different blog post.
MCH,
They may not actually be falling. The “decline” may have been due to screwed-up seasonal adjustments, as the BLS pointed out. We’ve run into bad seasonal adjustments ever since the pandemic started because nothing is like it used to be, and seasonal adjustments pretend that nothing has changed.
I hope manufacturing keeps its strong growth trends. Depending on overseas factories for critical components and supplies has been causing havoc ever since we couldn’t get enough medical grade masks for everyone.
Hospitality and restaurants have a tough row to hoe. They are notoriously difficult jobs that also relegate you to a low social standing. A lot of people love to abuse customer service workers, justifying it by claiming their own superiority. Good luck finding people to come back to these precarious jobs after they all got thrown out on their ear during the pandemic.
Corporate jobs have permanently lost their luster among young workers. This is a disaster for HR departments that won’t be solved soon.
It won’t be solved because HR IS The Problem.
Humans are not resources, and treating them that way for the last 20 years is why we are where we are.
Try 25-30 people sleeping every night in a small 3BR house Tman, as opposed to ”8 people in a 3 bed house is very common”
Don’t know where you are seeing this, but can absolutely confirm direct experience with my numbers above in a hood where I was going to schools in the 1950s, and similar first hand observations else where…
Don’t blame the folks working hard and doing their best to ”make it” in USA,,, most of them in my personal experience are good people,,, good at supporting family wherever they are, and good workers, far shore…
Certainly a challenge for guv mint to figure out how to harness the energy/synergy of these folks to make USA a better place for all of us,,,,
Not holding my breath, mostly due to ”political” confusion and all the other efforts of the oligarchy to pit us against each other to maintain their hegemony, SO FAR.
Keeping in mind that the only constant is CHANGE,,, and WE the PEONS might have another chance at the brass ring sooner and later, eh
I think it’s more people going Galt. The system is so corrupt and beyond repair, with money becoming increasingly detached from work, that people are just giving up.
The opposite of alt-right is mainstream-wrong ;)
T-man,
Lots of streams in the big ole bad world…
The only one that matters is the one that carries money…
Given the right set of circumstances, you too, will sell your soul…
And don’t say you won’t, because you will…
Proven many times over…
I have a track record that says I won’t, including quitting two careers with no job to go to, and emigrating.
I would agree that there aren’t very many like me, but we do exist. I know a few, as you tend to end up in the same areas doing the same things.
T-man,
I absolutely agree with you… I am the same…
However, all circumstances are not the same as ours, including many self inflicted wounds on ones economic well being…
On the other hand, so many people think they are so smart today but it could possibly be only due to the circumstances of having been at the right time of history…
Circumstances work both ways…
BTW, thanks for your posts…
Now this latest abomination of an administration is going after the little guy, pouring over every transaction above $600 in their bank accounts while Weimar Boy and his ilk are day trading stocks on their own information, on their way to unimaginable wealth.
Correction. They aren’t asking for transaction level information, but they would see total deposits and withdrawals from the accounts.
That said, the $600 threshold makes no sense to me. Why not make the threshold $100,000 or more, if you are truly going after the big tax cheaters.
Because they’re going after the little guy, that’s why. It’s just more of the same ol’ class warfare so they can take every last penny from the working man.
When I first saw that item I thought this was some weirdo conspiracy theory; the admin calling for monitoring of inflow and outflow of that tiny amount is so backwards, it’s can’t possibly be a real proposal.
I remember the reporting for possible criminal activities was $10K back in the late 80s/early 90s. I can say with certainty that $600 today isn’t worth more than $600 30 years ago. And oddly, this was a real thing, and I read some justification on some mainstream media site somewhere that the whole thing is somehow targeting the rich…. f*** that noise.
The most ridiculous part was the “fact checking” by the mainstream media around it, saying, it’s just a proposal by the Biden administration, it’s not a decision yet. The fact that the ACLU, and the mainstream media is not up at arms about this idiocy just tells you how screwed up this country is.
I like the IRS…
They are the nicest bunch of people who has ever taken $20k from me…
We actually have a very mature relationship…
They ask for money, I send it…
Doubtful that there has ever been any real shortages of either coins * or heroine. But the shadow powers have concluded we need a new law of “use a dollar bill, go to jail”. If you were not a Sid Vicious in the past, you will be in the future…conviction by mere connection. “This is New York boy, Murder one in court boy. This is New York boy, You ain’t never gonna walk.” [Dum Dum Club] (*Actually saw this on the sidebar box of register screens of a big thrift chain yesterday, so they are pushing this line still. Guess they didn’t think we’d look over their shoulders for the slight-of-hands parlor tricks.)
I am honestly jealous of people who had the guts to quit. I don’t actually hate my job, but at the same time, it’s not like everyday I am actively looking forward to doing my job either.
I can definitely agree with your feelings there. It’s tough to get started every day, but gotta do it.
That’s why it’s called “work,” not “fun.” Work is hard, not easy street. My body is finally telling me there is an end to what I do. I am in pain more days than not. I thought I might have 10 years left. That was too optimistic. But I will go until I cannot go any further. At that point I don’t really care how much life I have left, because I no longer like this country and system. It’s miserable. Checking out seems a blessing. “Retirement?” HAH! That’s a new concept which is going the way of the buggy whip for most.
September wages increased 4.6% since 9/2020. Employers had to raise wages to find and keep employees.
One of the biggest problems employers are having in Indiana, is retaining workers. Even after they started paying $15-17 per hour employees are quitting after a few weeks or months. The issue seems to be everyone is paying the same wages, so an employee how is unhappy about their work schedule, the boss, fellow employees, or just feel like not working next week, can quit one job and immediately get hired at another job for the same pay.
These are crazy times. I think the next employment report will show a big increase in employment since the data will be from the 12th of October and most unemployment benefits have been cut off. Also, it takes people time to change their mindset of having to work again.
$15 to $17 per hour is crap pay for anyone looking at doing the job long-term. That’s only about $36k per year. Who can afford to work for that rate when housing prices have gone up 15% per year for several years straight, and everyday needs like food, transportation and medical care going up at least 5% per year.
In the Seattle area, with that wage rate, you’d have to get a scummy apartment for $1500/month. That’s absorbs 50% of your income. That leaves you with only $18k annually for other expenses. Saving for the future???…..forget about it.
I suppose you could live out of a tent or van and save a little.
We need the higher paying manufacturing jobs back. That means penalizing companies that produce outside the US for import into the US. When will legislators finally have the guts to do this? Wrist slaps and trash talk doesn’t count.
That scummy apartment is well over 50% of take home income, probably somewhere in the neighborhood of 65%. What Weimar Boy Powell and Co. have done is criminal.
36K a year for two people is 72K household income. That’s higher than the average household income. Crap pay? Half the people are doing this in America.
If we are going to assume two-earner families and $72k total income, then take away $4k for the larger-size cruddy apartment, $24k for day care and $10k for income taxes. You still don’t have anything left for savings. Make a misstep on Tesla and Bitcoin, and you’ll be eating dog food.
Bobber,
Manufacturing what?
Consumer level goods?
That ship has sailed and consumers (bottom 70%) ain’t gonna pay a 100% price increase for Made in USA…
They are too used to the China crack…
The spreadsheets don’t lie. That’s why the jobs left. Many products can’t be made profitably in America any more. It’s too expensive. The company would be bankrupt in 90 days. The jobs are not coming back.
What!!! You think CONgrease will ‘legislate/repatriate’ jobs back to the US back to the US back the now socialisticly woke USsA?
No way! .. That entire wrecking crew is only in it for Their Own Gain ..
Go ahead everyone – sing along with Mitch & Nancy … “MINE, OUR’$ MINE, OUR’$ mine, mine, mine, OUR’S – NOT your’s”
So the main question I think is, at what point does U-3, from the perspective of of people who are actively looking for work vs. the insane number of unfilled job sync. up? In other words, unemployment (as measured by U-3) is still “highish” at 4.8% but at a time when jobs more than plentiful.
Thus, there is an apparent disconnect between vast sums of people testifying that they are “looking for work” and a vast number of job openings at the same time. At some point either folks will start answering the question with “I am not looking for work” and/or get jobs. When that happens, the unemployment rate should drop significantly and the Fed will need to respond appropriately. If this doesn’t happen then the paradox will continue… The only possible resolution then must be a total re-thinking of what unemployment in general means.
I’m sure a few people are not returning back to work due to the Fed’s “Wealth Effect”, although I’m more confident that the top 1% will never have to return to work due to the same asset inflation scheme…per Bloomberg today:
“Top 1% of U.S. Earners Now Hold More Wealth Than All of the Middle Class”
After years of declines, America’s middle class now holds a smaller share of U.S. wealth than the top 1%.
The middle 60% of U.S. households by income — a measure economists often use as a definition of the middle class — saw their combined assets drop to 26.6% of national wealth as of June, the lowest in Federal Reserve data going back three decades. For the first time, the super rich had a bigger share, at 27%.
I have several friends in their mid 50s have retired because of how much their 401ks have increase the past 10 years.
These are people that lived within their means. and probably at most made $100k max salary. They put a lot into their 401ks and it has paid off handsomely.
I know several more that could retire if they wanted to but would be bored.
Granted…they all also had pension plans too.
Pension plans are becoming a thing of the past…..unless you are a government employee. And even those government pension plans are taking hits thee days. The current real winners with pension plans are the police and fire departments in many big cities.
Most of the “middle class” are actually poor by US standards of how most Americans seem to define it. If not, close to it.
Anyone at the median for (household) income or wealth distribution is often or usually not middle class, though this depends upon where they live.
I measure economic class status by wealth, not income, though there is correlation between the two. Plenty of people with decent or high incomes who own virtually nothing and will be exposed as the equivalent of economically naked when this house of cards falls apart.
In several blog posts, commentator Charles Hugh Smith came up with an estimate of about $106,000 several years ago for a family of four. I consider his standard somewhat strict and not entirely an accurate reflection of his claims.
Concurrently, it’s a lot closer to reality than any American at or near the 50th percentile being “middle class”.
At large companies, they are heavily pushing diversity in the workforce, so the rewards and opportunities are heavily targeted based on age, gender and/or skin color. I suppose some hard-working folks who don’t fit the diversity profile are getting frustrated. For them, the path of least resistance is to retire early, put some safety in the portfolio, have a drink, and let things unfold. This will, of course, encourage more diversity.
Of course they are…
I bet the original “ Jake from State Farm” is still looking for a job…
How those clowns could screw up a classic commercial like that is beyond me…
There may be a double whammy wealth effect on the labor markets happening. Not only do some individuals feel wealthier because of the stimmy and stock & crypto assets inflation but so do their families.
Parents providing continuing financial support to adult children and their families is not uncommon in the US. A wealthy family might have chosen/may still be choosing during the pandemic to fund an adult child’s continuing education, business, or other pursuits rather than have them take a relatively low paying and relatively very risky retail or restaurant gig.
‘Wealth effect from stocks and crypto’
Debt allowed to go up! All clear for wealth effect into overdrive! BC over 50K!
Don’t miss out!
New release of this blockbuster series coming in December.
Moving on: A few days ago WR responded to a comment by someone that the cure for all this crazy, above all in housing, was for the FED to cease QE and raise interest rates. But can this be done without a inducing a severe recession?
One stat that sticks in my mind, if I’m recalling it correctly: almost half of US corporate bonds are rated just one notch above junk. If they fall one notch I believe they are cut off from all investments except private unregulated money. What would be the effect of such a move?
No more stock buybacks with borrowed money. And no more cheap borrowed money.
No more stock buybacks at all is a better solution.
$11 Trillion in stock buybacks from 2004 to 2021!
Hopefully the proposed 2% buyback tax might slow this down starting in 2022…
See graph in link below which shows where the Fed hot money flows via the “Wealth Effect”:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FAZRHqQUYAU_SDe?format=jpg&name=medium
Ending QE and raising rates without a severe recession? Maybe or maybe not.
Removing the support for this fake economy by “normalizing” the Fed’s balance sheet, interest rates, and government deficits to pre-2008 levels?
That’s a recipe for an actual depression
Right, which is why it’s QE infinity. The ECB is already planning their next QE scam. The world has a central banker problem.
Sometimes I wonder if the A.I. is already in control and using the Fed to get rid of us pesky humans…HA
Talk about maximum carnage and chaos by a individual human who is unelected by society (easier for the A.I. to place into power). Not even the most powerful A.I. could have predicted the Fed’s efficiency at wiping out the bottom 99% on a global scale…so bow down to your motherboard overlords…LOL
Probably not A.I., although is still JPow is a tool…
So markets are propped up to a level that reality cannot sustain…and thus they must be sustained? Is that the logic here?
This is just like the college debt argument….” I borrowed that large amount, but have no intention of paying it back. It will be forgiven someday…it has to be.”
Or, the federal debt is now so big, we can’t raise rates. So the debt will continue to get larger? Is that the response to the condition? Maybe the QE should go to interest payments…
The only viable long term road to a general prosperity has to come from competition for the employee. Instead what we have today is a return to classic feudalism, where the process of local community investment of what should be free enterprise equity capital, into local small businesses, the source of local prosperity; has been replaced by all savings are now fed into a financial services industry what naturally transfers the savings into any “fund” that will pay the financial adviser a slice of the savings; in turn, such funds do not invest back into what one must describe as the local community grass roots economy . . . driving the ongoing imbalances we see herein these comments. There is no incentive to change the present mechanisms for investment of savings, back to what created a natural prosperity right across the once prosperous middle classes. The only way to start a return to past prosperity has to involve a recognition of the need to collapse the present system. It ain’t broke so don’t fix it; has to be replaced with; we must break it to start the process of re-creating that lost prosperity.
A proxy for the state of the economy is JP Morgan’s market cap and annual profits.
It’s a firm that by my definition produces little of actual economic value which is now valued more highly than all but a very low number of companies on the planet.
Chris,
You ever heard of politicians?
How about ALEC?
How about Walmart or Amazon?
Or skyrocketing insurance, employee tax contributions, employee pay and benefits, if you can find someone who will actually show up and work…
privatizations ? Roads, ports, airports, parking enforcements, UK trains, European Air traffic Control, etc…
The boomers killed it all for stock and real estate prices…
Then their elected representatives sold out the taxpayer equity for tax cuts…
Then after the boomers killed it, the Federal Reserve stomped the corpse in the ground…
Today’s workers are looking at all this and say, “ why effing bother”….
1. I reflect the similar thoughts as the previous comments.
2. Corporate jobs offers a low minimum wage and says take it or leave it. Employees choose to leave it.
3. Imagine working from age 25 to 55 in a soul sucking job for 50 hours a week, traffic and strict bosses. After 55 or 60, most people will not be healthy to enjoy the money saved for the rest of the time.
4. Only a few like 10% will make it to the government jobs, upper managements, get rich or play the stocks, get lucky. All others have to do 9-5 and weekends are used for being tired and catching up on sleep.
5. Corporate HR are doing everything except offering better pay or working conditions. Pension is not available to all. Healthcare is a joke.
6. Why work all my healthy life for a million dollar home where I go for sleeping alone.
7. Dont pull a “work smart not hard bro”, “invest in bitcoin bro” stuff.
8. I thus became Engels, the destroyer of the coherent thoughts.
Most people throughout history never retired, worked until they dropped dead. There is nothing outside of recent history (mostly since WWII) which implies any form of prosperity for the majority or even a substantial minority of the population.
Once upon a time humans worked dawn to dusk to provide enough food for survival…
Today most humans have plenty of food yet instead work the hedonic treadmill 24/7, as after taking care of basic needs, we still have too much free time left over to obsessively run the hamster wheel of life…
The irony is the hedonic treadmill allowed us to survive this long, and now is pulling apart the fabric of society…and it probably has to get a lot worse before it gets a lot better…
Yort,
The hedonic treadmill was superseded by the Peloton…
I wanted the job inside the little TV screen screaming at fat people…
They said I had to ride a bike…
That wasn’t happening…
COWG, people pay $50 per month to have that guy in the screen yell at them. Good job, if you can get it.
So you’re okay with giving up? We live in unique times in history where technology has led to extraordinary productivity increases. Unfortunately, all of that productivity (and this propserity) has not changed any paradigms of “work” and so therefore we only value hours of work by a human. Essentially, the productivity gains have been swallowed up by the elites. Look at a chart of productivity vs hourly wages. There is enough prosperity where we could offer dignified retirements to all, so it’s a shame that we would look back and say “nah we don’t need that, people in the past didn’t have that”
How many people left federal, state and some corporate jobs because they won’t get the jab? Gee, we can’t figure out why government employment is down. Factor in, too, all the households that have figured out that if they cut back on discretionary spending and eliminas te all the costs of two parents working, one income actually will suffice. There are lots of reasons for people not returning to work.
Indeed, but those households spell the death of the consumer society.
Minimal discretionary spending and one spouse doing a lot of direct household labor means less service industries, less luxury industries, less taxation (sales AND employment AND corporate), less debt, etc. It’s a house of cards (said Alice).
I’ve just been moving some lumber in my barn, prior to me building my own kitchen from scratch this winter. Then I shall go pick some red peppers and onions from the garden for tonight’s meal.
“Indeed, but those households spell the death of the consumer society.”
Good point, Truckman. Many households, especially those with children, need those consumer goods that would have to be sacrificed if all Mom’s (or Dad’s) stayed at home and did the chores and changed the diapers. After all, a TV for each family member and a few other trinkets spread around like iPads and iPhones are a necessary part of the USA culture. (I know of families that have up to 10, yes 10 (ten), TV’s scattered around the house)
So as many people working is definitely for the good of the family unit and the NATION!
Also, since pensions from the employer are going (have gone) the way of the Dodo bird, two incomes make retirement saving “happen” so that those who make it to their Golden Years have a “nestegg” along with SS to provide them with years of stress free bliss.
Yes, vaccine hesitancy is a big factor. Surprised it was never mentioned as a possible reason.
DawnsEarlyLight,
It wasn’t mentioned because the assertion is antivaxxer wishful thinking BS. The percentage of people who walk away from a good job, or get fired, over refusing a vaccine that can save their life is minuscule. The antivaxxers think that these would be huge numbers, but that’s BS.
Other government employees also have to be vaccinated. And there has been no drop in employment.
The Federal government requires vaccinations, and its employment rose for the last three months. So there!
You may all be looking at the wrong thing. So far I believe the pandemic is following the 1918, 1919, and 1920 pandemic exactly including stock prices and changes in inflation and interest rates. Notice I did not say levels. Who knows for sure. I surely do not know.
Chris Coles, I concur with you view of things.
Unemployment in the city were I live is now at 2.8% and the the state is below 4%.
I see help wanted signs everywhere.
I am working for my family now. My daughter started a tiny construction business which i bankrolled. My spouse is working so I turned into Mr Mom and she turned in Mrs Dad since I was forced to retire from AT&T. I was threatened with less money after 23 years of loyalty…. I left 5 years in advance so I would not lose 2 years salary worth of retirement. They offered work at 70% and no benefits for a spouse so I said no. Never needed to go back to work because we downsized out of MC Mansion and went back to our smaller home which we had turned into a rental so now its back to my primary home. So we cut our energy and housing expenses by 45% and cashed out a chunk to use when the market crashes to buy a nice acreage somewhere. So yeah a lot of techies and inventors of which i am one of said no we wont work for peanuts if we dont have to and if they wait to long we might invent and start companies that replace them. Same as last century. History rhymes.
George, Good luck! That’s too bad about what AT&T pulled on you.
I did about the same thing 28 years ago when an oil company sent me packing. I started my own engineering consulting business and made good, and retired 4 years ago. It can be done if you treat your customers well and provide quality work.
Heard a techie talking about why he left his tech retailer job after 4 years. His choice was to take a promotion for more work and less money per hour or leave. He mentioned recruiters at this company expect hires to stay only 2 years.
My son has a friend who worked at this company, not in tech. He was fired by a computer. No person was involved in explaining anything to him about his termination.
Microcenter?
It’s called the great resignation and it’s like a tsunami where I work. The number of staff between 55 and 60 “retiring” is mind blowing. After working from home for 18 months and then being told they have to return to working in the office and also have mandatory vaccinations is final straw for many.
The peasants have tasted freedom – fatal error by TPTB.
It’s common sense. At later stages of your career the growth and rewards are gone. A padded stock portfolio gives you enough confidence to bail out early.
However, these early retirees better be darn sure they have safety in their portfolios, or they’ll be working at Wendy’s in five years, reporting to a 25 year-old video gamer, like many of the FIRE crowd will be doing.
Bobber,
We had a bunch of that in 1999, when everyone thought that their stocks would double every year, or conservatively speaking, go up only 50% a year.
When their portfolios got annihilated when the Nasdaq plunged 78% over two years, they were back looking for a job.
My friend is unemployed for last 16 months or so in Southern California.
He is actively looking for last 6 months but to no avail.
He is not aspiring for a big jump in salary or benefits. If he finds what he had he would be happy.
Nick Corcodilos in his October 5 edition of Ask The Headhunter he believes there are 2 major reasons why people are not returning to work (and it’s not about laziness or unemployment benefits):
1) The employment system is broken, and employers, hiring managers, recruiters and HR departments bear a major share of the blame for that.
2) Disrespect for labor/employees over the decades has broken the job market.
A quote from his article, if I may:
“. . .much of the labor force is done with the ridiculous HR technology that has failed them for decades. It’s not that they don’t want to work or are not available to work in a safe, respectful environment at a fair price. I think they’re signaling that they’re not going to waste their time relying on a broken-down employment system that abuses them”
unquote
BaritoneWoman,
That sounds good. But it’s logical only for the top 10%. You’ve got to have a pile of F-U money to be able to pull this off. The top 10% on the wealth scale have that pile.
The bottom 50% certainly do not. They need income. They HAVE to work when unemployment benefits run out.
There is a group in the middle that have enough to pull it off for a while but then need income again.
People might start their own business to get out of the friggin rat race, but that would be picked up by the household data as work and would show up in these numbers.
True if both the employers and retirees remain in their current states. However, those who own their own rural properties and start a veggie garden, do some of their own maintenance, etc, can drop their expenditure to $15k or less per person per annum and still live comfortably (though with no travel, but what loss is that with Covid restrictions?). And how big does the fund have to be even if their lifetyle doesn’t change? I suspect a lot of people can last longer than the employers can. Quebec has just announced an $18,000 bonus just to retain nurses, and there are many other job shortages that will need to be fixed rapidly. There’s been a big move of people internally within Canada according to the latest StatsCan data, with lots shifting from Alberta and Ontario to the Maritimes. People can sell up there, buy here for a quarter of what they had there, then do no work for 10 years on the difference. Within 5 miles of me, for the five years before Covid, there was one new house built and existing sales took an average of 4 months. This year alone there are 7 new houses and every For Sale sign has had Sold on it within 3 weeks.
The two new families I’ve spoken to have both shifted because one spouse is able to work remotely, the other now is a homemaker, and their expenses are lower. Whether it’s the life they expect and can stick with long term is another question, however.
And those businesses they start don’t have to be completely legit, and therefore won’t show in the official data. Lots of cash work around here, and with labor shortages that’s only going to increase.
People start their own businesses, but the overwhelming majority of them fail. Self-employment only works out well for a few.
I’m self employed now. Making a lot of “southern income”, and loving it more and more every day. I’m listed as “not in the labor force”. I think there are more people out there doing the same thing. That’s why the numbers don’t add up.
Swamp Creature,
“I’m listed as “not in the labor force”.”
You ARE in the labor force, because you’re working, and it doesn’t matter whether it’s under the table or not. But if you lie about your work, and if you say that you do not work now, and that you haven’t looked for a job, the survey would exclude you. But you have to lie to accomplish that.
Unemployment is at 4.8%. Wages have blasted off. GDP is >5+. We are loaded with cash and are buying out the store with 73b trade deficit . Wall Street is flush. Markets at all time highs. Housing prices are outta site because we can buy them and pocket the re-fi and then margin our brokerage accounts with puts and calls. Working is kinda optional because the Fed can print all the money we need. Rent and Mortgages can be ignored by Gov’t decree.By every Gov’t metric we are a booming. So why is my behavior the direct opposite of the Gov’t data? Too many nights with Q-Anon? Could it be just a simple gut feeling this shit ain’t right?
LoL, what happens if asset prices fall? Return from stocks craters? Bond prices slump as interest rates rise beyond the control of the Fed.
So much is predicted to grow to the moon….
Now what happens if the world disinvestment in the dollar starts?
Inconceivable, he said!