My “Wealth Effect Monitor” for the Money-Printer Economy: Holy Moly, October Update

The bottom 50% need not apply. They just get to eat the soaring costs of housing. How the Fed totally blew out the already gigantic wealth disparity during the pandemic.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
On Friday, the Fed released the detailed data about the wealth of households by wealth category for the 1%, the 2% to 9%, the “next 40%” (the top 10% to 50%) and the “bottom 50%” for the second quarter, after having released less detailed figures on September 23. You read the stories at the time about how the Fed’s money-printing and interest-rate-repression has enriched American households.
But the detailed data, just now released, show whose wealth jumped the most, and who got left endlessly further behind. It wasn’t households in general that benefited, but only the richest households with the most assets. The more assets they had, the more they benefited.
My Wealth Effect Monitor divides the wealth (assets minus liabilities) for each wealth category by the number of households in that category, which produces average per-household wealth within each category. The wealth of the bottom 50% is reflected by the jagged green line on the bottom, essentially on top of the horizontal axis:
Not shown separately are the truly rich – the 0.01% – and the Billionaire Class. The Fed wisely doesn’t provide any information on them separately, but includes them in the Top 1%.
But according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the top 30 US billionaires are worth on average $69 billion per household currently, having gained on average $2.2 billion in wealth each over the quarter.
The bottom 50% of US households (green line above) – 63.2 million households – are worth on average $47,900 per household. But this includes $25,970 in “durable goods” (cars, phones, furniture, etc.), which for consumers are normally considered consumables, not assets, because their values are declining, and they don’t produce incomes.
The bottom 50% gained $7,900 per household over the quarter, and those gains included $2,085 from purchases of durable goods!
You can kill someone with reckless usage of percentages.
If I give a homeless person $5, and he already has $5 in his pocket, I increased his wealth by 100%. But he still is homeless and still doesn’t have any wealth. Percentage increases are touted as a way to show that the wealth at the bottom increased sharply, when in fact, it increased by only peanuts because the bottom 50% have so little.
But even a tiny percentage increase on $65 billion in wealth is a huge amount of money, and the wealth disparity continues to balloon.
The wealth disparity between the top 30 billionaires on average and the bottom 50% grew by yet another $2.2 billion per household, to $69.2 billion.
There were 126.34 million households in the US, according to the Census Bureau. The 1% by definition make up 1.26 million households. That’s a lot of households, from Musk on down to the regular multi-millionaire.
And the wealth disparity within the 1%, from the average top 30 billionaires to the least wealthy among the 1% also grew by around $2.2 billion to $69.2 billion. Because the bottom end of the 1% still own only peanuts compared to the Billionaire Class.
Since Q1 2020, when the Fed started its crazed money-printing and interest-rate repression scheme, according to the Fed’s data:
- The wealth of the 1% jumped on average by $9.95 million per household to $34.3 million.
- The wealth of the bottom 50% rose by less than a rounding error in terms of the 1%, by $18,600 per household since Q1 2020, to $47,900. Over half of their wealth is in durable goods (cars, phones, furniture, etc.).
- The wealth disparity per household between the 1% and the 50% ballooned by $9.93 million, to a record wealth disparity of $34.2 million.
The reason is that the 1% hold most of the assets, and the 50% own practically no stocks, no bonds, and very little real estate.
For the Bottom 50%, real estate is their largest asset at $68,504 per household. This means that relatively few households own real estate. And they have on average $40,122 in mortgage debt, which leaves them with $23,382 in home equity.
They own practically no stocks and mutual funds ($4,122 on average). And inflating the stock market, as the Fed tries to do, just leaves them purposefully further behind.
But they own $25,970 in “durable goods,” which the Fed counts as assets, rather than consumables. If you don’t count these consumer goods as assets, the wealth of the bottom 50% shrinks to $21,948.
So when asset prices rise, they leave the bottom 50% behind.
This is all part of the Fed’s official doctrine of the “Wealth Effect,” which has been described in numerous Fed papers, including by then San Francisco Fed president Janet Yellen in 2005. “As part of its analysis of demand in the economy, central bank models have long incorporated the wealth effect of house prices and other assets on spending,” she wrote. In November 2010, Fed Chair Ben Bernanke explained the concept of the Wealth Effect to the American people via a Washington Post editorial.
The Fed, which has now embarked on creating a kinder-gentler facade, no longer calls it the “wealth effect.” But the policies haven’t changed: asset price inflation. And the costs are borne by the bottom 50% for whom life just gets more expensive – including housing costs.
The bottom 50% range from getting by OK to the down-trodden.
Among the bottom 50%, there are also large differences. At the top end are households perhaps with a modest house weighed down by a big mortgage, a small 401k, plus cars and other durable goods, minus auto loans, student loans, and credit card debt. But that category also includes the poorest of the poor.
The bottom 50% face the soaring housing costs and other costs that are a result of the wealth effect. Many live from paycheck-to-paycheck and use their credit cards to tide them over. They have on average very little money left over to put aside and buy stocks with.
Fed blows out the Wealth Disparity during the Pandemic.
The Fed’s doctrine of the “Wealth Effect” is designed to enrich the top 10%, particularly the top 1%, particularly the top 0.01%, and particularly the Billionaire Class. The more they have, the more they benefit. This is official Federal Reserve policy.
But during the pandemic, the Fed went all-out: It printed $4.5 trillion in 18 months and repressed short-term interest rates to near-zero, in order to inflate asset prices to the extreme. And it succeeded.
This was the greatest economic injustice committed in recent US history. Congress could shut it down but doesn’t want to even debate it. Members of Congress mostly belong to the top 10%, or hope to soon belong to it (on their Congressional salaries, of course, hahahaha), and that’s why this continues.
The bottom 50% don’t understand what the Fed is doing to them, don’t even know what the Fed is and does, and they are too busy trying to survive in this economy that the Fed has so powerfully rigged against them.
My Wealth Effect Monitor tracks that economic injustice. Below, it shows the difference in wealth between the 1% and the bottom 50%. Asset price inflation is the cause. The more they have, the more they get. The bottom 50% don’t have anything and need not apply. But during the pandemic, the Fed went hog-wild and completely blew out this wealth disparity:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Metal roofs are a great defense against wildfires. Click here or call 1-800-543-8938 for details from our sponsor, the Classic Metal Roofing folks.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, the leader in fire safe roofing for residential applications, manufactures products that are 1/20 the weight of most tile products and eligible for Class A, B, or C fire ratings as determined by roof preparation.
The 1%er chart would be more steep if they accounted for the Fed governors’ insider trading.
Nice analysis. But as you point out nothing will change cause who in our largely wealthy congress, including those who say they are trying to help the less well off, will do anything that affects their wallets ?
Oh something will change: I am sure that measures will be enacted to keep the “small fry” out of trading options.
Can’t let the wrong sort into The Club!
Exactly what I was thinking.
Does anyone really expect faux-socialist Sen. Sanders to raise his OWN taxes? Of course not.
Nothing to be ashamed of or worry about at all. Capitalism’s foundation/outcome is wealth disparity. Just make sure you try your best to take the advantage of capitalism, climb the social-economical ladder and become the lucky club of the top 1% or 5%. It is all that matters.
Make sure you were not born disabled or get sick before you get rich, and also be sure to go back in time and buy a POS crap shack in Phoenix in 1997.
It’s your own damn fault and that of public education if you haven’t figured out time travel by now. Apply yourself, watch some youtubes.
Sheesh!
You really have a simplistic view. What we have is crony capitalism, not free market capitalism. We also have a fully bought and paid for government owned by multinational corporations with no allegiance to any country or people, so the decisions made by that bought government will not reflect what is in the best interests of those who elected them.
The top 0.1% also have many times the political influence of everyone else by virtue of their having what a bought government wants: money. Need science-based proof? (besides infamous recent snapshots like Pelosi holding a large outdoor dinner party for wealthy donors in CA where the only people wearing the required masks were the servants) Here:
Testing Theories of American Politics: Elites, Interest Groups, and Average Citizens [Princeton University, 2014]
Excerpts:
A great deal of empirical research speaks to the policy influence of one or another set of actors, but until recently it has not been possible to test these contrasting theoretical predictions against each other within a single statistical model. We report on an effort to do so, using a unique data set that includes measures of the key variables for 1,779 policy issues.
Multivariate analysis indicates that economic elites and organized groups representing business interests have substantial independent impacts on U.S. government policy, while average citizens and mass-based interest groups have little or no independent influence. The results provide substantial support for theories of Economic-Elite Domination and for theories of Biased Pluralism, but not for theories of Majoritarian Electoral Democracy or Majoritarian Pluralism.
In the United States, our findings indicate, the majority does not rule—at least not in the causal sense of actually determining policy outcomes.
When a majority of citizens disagrees with economic elites or with organized interests, they generally lose. Moreover, because of the strong status quo bias built into the U.S. political system, even when fairly large majorities of Americans favor policy change, they generally do not get it.
To be sure, this does not mean that ordinary citizens always lose out; they fairly often get the policies they favor, but only because those policies happen also to be preferred by the economically-elite citizens who wield the actual influence.
Tony,
You totally missed everything I said in the article. This isn’t about someone starting a business and making it (that’s capitalism).
This is about the Fed inflating asset prices to make the asset holders immensely rich, at the expense of the bottom 50%. That’s purposeful and planned economic injustice.
So please DO READ the article.
True capitalism involves an ever-present risk of loss from taking equity risk. This risk no longer exists – as it has been permanently papered over by the kleptocrats in Congress and the Fed. Nice gig if you can get it.
Now Clarida. What could be more cynical? These jerks are convinced they deserve their advantages. I once considered Fed folk typical ivory tower space cadets but they are playing this game for their own enrichment.
Dont forget all the people they “advise”….all the fund managers…and all the “speaking fees” to come
Bernanke claimed that inflating asset prices would cause a “wealth effect” that would boost GDP for all.
He was lying. Oh, there is a wealth effect alright, but it’s not what he said.
Bernanke’s “Wealth Effect” is that the wealthy have their financial assets priced beyond rational bounds – but this come at the (relative) expense of everyone else! The already-wealthy are given unearned and undeserved economic power when their asset prices are inflated. When they can sell a single share at 2-3x its intrinsic value, that buys a lot of extra stuff in the tangible economy. Meanwhile, the workers struggle to make ends meet because their labor (wages) are depressed and undervalued.
A more cynical person would say the Wealth Effect is the Fed board members lining their own pockets at our expense, by deliberately inflating the values of their own assets while devaluing our labor, pricing us out of our own homes, and making it far more challenging for the lower 80% to get ahead. There’s no helping-hand in the Wealth Effect.
Those in the front of the government cheap and easy money line (wall street bankers, politicians and friends of politicians) get insanely wealthy for doing nothing.
Those at the back of the line (middle class and working class) get $750,000 crack shacks, $70,000 per year communications degrees and hamburger helper.
“Those in the front of the government cheap and easy money line (wall street bankers, politicians and friends of politicians) get insanely wealthy for doing nothing.”
– Yes, the Cantillion Effect. See history does rhyme!
I call it the pantalones effect.
Because the cheap and easy money spigot kicks you in your middle class cohones and leaves you on floor trying to breath.
It doesn’t rhyme. History is the same old rehashed false historical narrative repeated repeatedly with more fashionable characters transposed on the perpetually revived story line, kind of like netflix and marvel do with redux movies.
Study Classics, it’s all superheroes, chimeras, transgenders, profligate rich demigod kids. Same thing in Wiemar.
Religion and regimentation of education, utilize fanciful history books and mythological superhero archetypes, controlled by some old dudes who are your landlord and people gradually accept their toxic fish tank.
Ask a fish in a tank; “what is the most obvious thing in your environment?” The fish will say (speaking for all fish here), the fish will say, it’s the pirate that pops out of that treasure chest on no particular schedule and blows smoke bubbles, driving me crazy, or that other jerk fish over there that is camping on my rock… that was my rock, I had it before they came here (singular they, not gonna misgender fish in Portland.)
Ask another observer, looking at the fish tank from outside, and Them may say that frickin’ fish tank is filthy and rancid, the water is brown, and it smells like a pulled tooth from a dead pers-them.
Don’t study history, it will make you crazy, depressed, unrelatable, and ultimately cancellable.
Oops
Yup
Yup
Love your comments in general oh, but dis agree re read/study his or herstory!
What reading enough of that will tell you,,, certainly with the caveat of understanding who wrote what and when:
Nothing has changed much in the last couple thousand years, overall, except for some ”blips” now and then when the oligarchy has rewarded the yeomen for their very clear results, e.g., USA for a while after WW2; cuz used to tell me he could and did buy a 3 and 2 house in the county of the angels in SoCal for $2500 in the 50s…and then bought in the hills above for $50K that was worth over $5MM just a few decades later.
IMHO, the oligarchs who have owned the world, formerly including ALL of WE the Peons,,, still do.
And will not let go until WE make them do so IMO.
As a now ”elderly” person hoping my spouse who will clearly, (OK, statistically for sure ) outlive me by at least a couple of decades will be OK with the nest egg, NO DEBT at all, but continuing to face increases from guv mint taxes and monopoly on utilities, and similarly for off spring who seem, at least, to understand their challenges after hearing about that for decades now.
Clearly, ”Clean House, Senate too.” as some of us used to spout and have on our bumper stickers as far back as the late ’80s, will continue!
And I am very hopeful all the young boomers and subsequent ”generations” will keep on increasing the vast improvements in communications that will eventually inform each and every one of WE THE PEONS to be able to vote in our self and collective interests instead of the interests of the oligarchy, as is currently due to their ability to bring major, major brainwashing, AKA advertising to every election…
And, yes, I will take that hope to my rapidly approaching demise,,, and would take it to the streets as I did in Berzerkeley after ron e ray gun tear gassed my home without cause in the spring of 69 if able,, and might even do so in my wheeled chair if this very badly out of balance nonsense continues — and I do…
Is Wolf trying to pull a Santelli here? I have no idea how big his audience is, but would be kinda cool if he did.
It’s hard to believe a house can be a $750,000 crack shack. Boy, did I miss the boat, or maybe I didn’t choose my parents better.
Taxes are regressive. Inflation is regressive. 1% are the financial “honey badger.” Honey badger don’t care.
Before the 2008-2009 GFC there was a growing wealth inequality problem. Wages were/are stagnant, while inflation has been eating the 99%s lunch.
The Fed is the arsonist in the fire brigade. Congress allows this since a) the Fed funds deficit spending via debt monetization, and b) they’re lining their pockets trading stonks and RE. The Fed’s real dual mandate is to blow asset bubbles, esp. in stonks and housing. However, bubbles always burst. End the Fed and our self-enriching “representatives.” It’s taxation without representation all over again. History may not repeat, but it does rhyme.
Honey Badger = Vampire Squid
“… a great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity, relentlessly jamming its blood funnel into anything that smells like money.” – Matt Taibbi
Taxes are not regressive. What is Jeff Bezos tax rate?
Nice analysis. But as you point out nothing will change cause who in our largely wealthy congress, including those who say they are trying to help the less well off, will do anything that affects their wallets ?
All justified as long as Dr. Evil can send his penis-shaped rocket ‘into space’.
I am ok with that. Space travel is inherently risky: There is a 1% chance on every launch of the rocket blowing up on the launch pad and scratching Bezos or a few of his friends.
IOW: We should be encouraging billionaires in rockets!
Wolf,
Let me use my best virtue signaling/TED talk lecturing voice here.
You must stop telling people they are uneducated… words like the “bottom 50% don’t understand” and “reckless use of percentages” are designed to demean and degrade. Everyone must be made to feel like they have an equal voice and empowered.
And it is wrong to mock our congressional leaders (unless they are on the other side) because they are looking out for their constituents best interests, that’s the way things work in a free liberal society guided by fair and equitable elections.
Your leaders are there for you, they fight for you everyday to make sure you have your share of the American Dream.
As…
Ok… enough, even my sarcastic and hypocritical voice can only go so far.
The WOLF STREET Extra Bold Stencil font: “Mind the Sarc”
Is now flashing red.
The masses vote for whoever promises the most freebies. The fed is the reason we have a national credit card with low interest.
Inflation is the result.
It will get worse.
Enjoy the ride.
I still don’t understand why progressives like AOC want more Fed intervention. Do they not understand these issues or are they knowingly complicit?
MMT enthusiasts always blame the supply chain as if the later can quickly adjust to a sudden spurt of money. Printing money is never a problem. That can only be true if all resources are infinite.
The MMTers havent thought the entire thing out…
and “for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction”…
and the MMTers are so sure they are right…..but they arent.
The experiment is too large, and when it proves faulty, it will be fatal.
I doubt AOC has the mental capacity to understand these issues
But I can tell you for sure she is making lots of money
After 5 years or so look at her net worth before entering politics and that time
Jon,
She has the mental capacity to understand this just fine. That’s why she wants the Fed to print money — because she understands that it would make her wealthier. That’s the problem. She’s probably worried about taper, balance sheet runoff, and higher rates, even as we speak, because they might make her less wealthy. These people are not dumb.
CNBC just had a article Sept 30th titled “Lobbyists shielded carried interest from Biden’s tax hikes, top White House economist says”. Yes it turn out team blue has raked in 60% of the $600 million that hedge funds have used to bribe congress over the last 10 years (per CNBC stats). Turns out there are 4,108 lobbyists registered for “Taxes”…thus carried interest will not be taxed at this point, yet Roth IRA conversions go away for every income group to “save money”….seriously! Perhaps AOC should have wrote “Tax the Rich except for carried interest” on that $12,000 dress…or better yet “Hugs and Kisses for Hedge Funds”…HA
You can’t make this stuff up, both sides are corrupt to the core due to human greed disease…and the people who float to the top of politics are a very “special breed” in order to win and maintain power (hint – they are not the best of humanity). Voters are not dumb, but when they herd up into “tribal voting” and trust their side unconditionally in order to belong, they are easily manipulated.
Wolf,
You just have to look at her questioning some of the people that comes before her in committee from her first term. You get the idea of how smart she is. Unless others are writing those questions up for her and anticipating the potential answers, you don’t get that kind of questioning.
The problem isn’t that she isn’t capable or smart… you know where I would take this next, so I won’t go there. But I’m disagree with your assessment that she is in it for the money, with AOC, the wealth would be a side benefit.
OK to disagree with AOC. But the insults implying she’s in it for the money are: just that : cheap insults. so easy to throw those around when lots of other commenters are doing the same thing.
Thought you would be above that.
It might be sort of a mirror-policy, polar opposite to oligarch military-industrial complex.
The right strategy has been to tolerate gross federal debt caused by gratuitous wars and war profiteering, unregulated capitalism, and tax-windfalls for filthy rich. That strategy accepts a freefall toward federal bankruptcy, which they would expect to reduce government, cut social safety net programs, etc.
In the other corner, an analogous strategy. Accept freefall toward bankruptcy caused by poorly regulated entitlement programs, unproven green and other ideologies, wasteful nanny government, etc. With the hope and expectation that bankruptcy would push away the other side’s priorities.
Ya know, AOC isn’t that dumb… she may act like a dope sometimes, but she isn’t one. You’ve seen acts like that once, you’ve seen it all. The virtue being signaled may be different , but it’s all the same basic variation, grab attention, get power or wealth or both.
None of the people in Congress are that stupid. Behind all that mindless yapping, they are in it for themselves, not the benefit of others. Certainly not for the benefits of their constituency.
The data Wolf pulled isn’t exactly hidden, it’s public domain, but it gets selectively used to push whatever agenda. And really, no one in charge gives a crap. These politicians are a bad as your corporate CEOs, short term focused on getting themselves re-elected.
I think they want helicopter money. That is the feds next move.
Next move? If you hadn’t noticed, they’ve been at it since April of 2020…one “stimmie” package after another. The latest is cash child tax credits to just about every household with kids. The choppers have been flying for a while already.
One thing that stuck in my mind watching a Netflix documentary about the federal reserve:
A federal reserve guy trickle-splaining how Fed policies resulting in a windfall for the filthy rich were an unintended side effect of policies designed to increase employment. Shameless rationalization.
Leaders in American culture seem to be, for the most part, professional liars and connivers.
“Leaders in American culture seem to be, for the most part, professional liars and connivers.”
Don’t forget inside traders, too.
Wolf-
Can u post a link to the fed article please?
Avg household net worth of top 1% at 34Million is how i am reading this, which seems high- maybe bc that is avg and has bezos, gates etc i it.
What is median household top 1% net worth?
Thankas
You can download the data from there (spreadsheet format):
https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/z1/dataviz/dfa/distribute/chart/
The Fed gives only totals per wealth category. For example, total wealth of the 1% = $43 trillion. I get the average per household by dividing the $43 trillion by 1% of households: $43 trillion / 1.26 million households = $34 billion per household average, as total US households = 126 million, per Census Bureau. These are averages, not medians. The Fed does not provide medians or group limits. Without a complete list of all these households individually and their wealth individually, it’s impossible to figure the median wealth per household.
There are “wealth calculators” on the internet that break down median wealth by age. Not surprising, it takes much less to be in the top 1% at age 26 than at age 66.
Per NerdWallet:
The average net worth for U.S. families is $748,800. The median — a more representative measure — is $121,700.
Age Range/Median/Average at NerdWallet:
Less than 35
$13,900
$76,300
35-44
$91,300
$436,200
45-54
$168,600
$833,200
55-64
$212,500
$1,175,900
65-74
$266,400
$1,217,700
75+
$254,800
$977,600
Yort,
This doesn’t tell me anything in terms of the wealth disparity between the big asset holders (the top 1% or the top 10%) and the bottom 50%, which is the only thing I’m interested in because that is what the Fed is responsible for.
The NerdWallet stuff is total wealth for the total population split into age groups. There is a logical curve for wealth by age — same with income. But that’s beside the point here.
Curious, how did you manage to find this data in the first place… Let me rephrase the question, how did you even know to look?
To find this kind of stuff is my job :-]
I started covering this nearly a year ago. But it took me a while to fine-tune it. The data comes in a shitty hard-to-deal-with format, like they did that on purpose, and you have to know your way around the sorting functions of Excel to get it into a format that you can use. This is not something the average journalism major knows how to do, and so it doesn’t get any kind of coverage. The Fed doesn’t promote it either. It promotes the earlier release (this time Sept 23) and comes up with handy stuff and charts that journalism majors can just use as is.
THANK you Wolf, once again, for your clear dedication to helping WE (the PEONS) at least try to understand what is the ”reality” on the ground these days…
Came on here to at least try to figure out if We, the family WE could begin to ”invest” in SM and possibly commodities mkt we had done well in before early 1980s, when WE realized how corrupt both of those mkts had become due to SO much ”financial assets” exceeding ”real assets”…
Thanks again, and, ”checks in the mail.” LOL
To support your wonderful efforts with CASH…
“This was the greatest economic injustice committed in recent US history.”
Brilliant, except for the word recent.
“The bottom 50% need not apply. They just get to eat the soaring costs of housing.”
Golly I was wondering where all those middle class people got the money to outbid Blackrock. Turns out they didn’t.
Can someone please give me an example of how QE transfers wealth to the have-nots? I don’t understand the plumbing of the Fed like Wolf does but I can clearly see that after over a decade there is no transmission mechanism from QE to the debt serfs.
Mike,
Was QE ever designed to transfer wealth?
I always thought it was to bailout the financial class who bet wrong in 08/09… can’t let these losers, lose…
Then it morphed into “ gotta keep it going “ for employment numbers so our wealthy will invest in jobs…
Then it was keep the stock market high…
And on and on…
The only wealth transfer I’ve seen have been the stimulus…
Thanks Wolf an interesting article, so what are the solutions to improving this inequality in wealth. I think a consumption tax may help and improved social security systems and laws to ensure people are paid a living wage.
Its a western society phenomenon, and we have a similar problem in Australia to.
Cheers be interested to hear other peoples perspectives on this, thanks again for sharing your views Pete
So what are the solutions…
We need more taxes!
And more laws!
And maybe more free money…
Cause bigger and bigger government can solve the problems caused by bigger and bigger government.
Wealth is power- power to control national economic policy. The quickest, easiest, and surest way to reduce the power of the .01% is to tax the living krap out of them. High marginal axes help level the playing field, exactly as the high marginal taxes of the post-WW2 period did, a period which “coincidentally” saw the fastest and largest increase in middle class wealth in US history.
People who express antipathy to taxes on our masters and elite ubermenschen are often fallen under the spell of the spurious “Austrian school” of economics promoted in the US by European carpetbaggers (Hayek, Rand) who were literally on the payroll of the .01%ers in need of a line of propaganda to help convince immiserated working classes that the source of their misery was other poor people (who happened to have brown skin), and deflect their attention away from the wealthy industrialists and financiers who were waging merciless class war against them.
High marginal taxes aren’t the whole story, but until you can chip away at the power/wealth of the .01%, you’ll never be able to enact genuinely equitable and fair policies. The .01% thank you for your support in maintaining and augmenting their wealth!
@two beers
I may have been reading the wrong books by Ayn Rand and Austrian economists, but I never got the impression that they advocated things like central banks, money printing, interest rate suppression, bailouts, unlimited debts, Wall Street frontrunning and what not.
Blaming them for all today’s wrongs seems a bit farfetched to me.
1. No one paid those high marginal tax rates as there were massive deductions (even for the uber rich) that have all been eliminated.
2. Government, as a percentage of GDP, was ONE THIRD as it is today.
3. The Federal Government Budget, right after WWII and through the 50s was nearly 50% for defense (vs about 17% for today).
4. There were almost zero entitlements in the Federal Budget and Social Security was off Budget in an entirely separate budget. Entitlement spending today is nearly 70% of the Federal Budget.
5. Insane, out of control massive government gives us more and wealth equity.
Raising taxes, even to 100%, won’t change that.
“So what are the solutions…”
There aren’t any since those who greatly benefit from the status quo control what can and cannot happen. PERIOD.
If you still have the delusion that voting with fix anything, read the 2014 Princeton study excerpts I posted above and also realize that even if those findings weren’t true that we’d need an engaged, attentive, intelligent majority voter base capable of critical thought and analysis instead of the willfully ignorant idiocracy we do have.
U.S. has been in political gridlock and culture war for decades. Pragmatism and non-partisan rational compromise was it’s great strength. But that is gone, zilch. Nothing is done without the other side screaming “over my dead body.”
Is that also a big problem for Australia?
Peter,
The issues discussed here were caused by the Fed. So in terms of the Fed, the solution would be for the Fed to start shedding assets at a pace of $120 billion a month, and raise interest rates above the rate of annual core CPI inflation. That would reduce the wealth inequality from the top down.
And yes, as you pointed out, the government too could do a lot of things too in terms of the tax code, plus breaking up monopolies and oligopolies, plus, plus, plus… But the wealth effect is a Fed deal.
Thanks for connecting the dots. I had no idea the Wealth Effect was a stated policy. I read the linked past stories and their linked stories as well. It’s very depressing that this is all stated policy out in the open that is not widely talked about or understood. The cost of trickle down economics is the divergence of the top percenters from the rest. As the hourly minimum wage goes up in California I’m wondering if it’s purchasing power is dropping at a faster rate.
If they attack U.S. big business, Chinese big business might take over. Huawei stole Nortel technology and competes with Apple. Alibaba competes with Amazon. Baidu and TikTok takes market share from Google and Facebook. Are these Chinese monopolies or competitors?
The Fed bought too much MBS. Home values soared during a housing affordability crisis. Washington is approving sky high deficit spending and taking on debts. My car is worth more than before, but already six years old. The M2 money chart shows what is happening.
The government can stop Chinese companies from buying ANY US companies, including startups. Who is against that? The billionaire class because they make huge amounts of money on these deals (this is when they cash out).
The gov could also try a little harder to prevent IP theft, which is a crime in the US.
So these are additional shortcomings of the government. But the solution is NOT to allow monopolies in the US to fight off Chinese companies.
The Chinese bought Smithfield (hams) in 2013. They have minority interests in a number of US listed companies.
The future of tech probably hinges on some kid currently sitting in a basement trying to figure out how to send a 100K volt feedback loop to 1.26 million smart phones. And we’ll never see it coming as usual. Wonder how the Fed will try to explain that away.
Wolf, that was an awesome grab attention article. Thank you.
It is exactly like Trickle Down economics; same crap, same results, different era with the same gullible electorate.
I get it that people here hate politicians, but AOC is far from dumb and it is just wrong to imply she is on the ‘take’ because she is an activist.
Biography:
Born to a working-class Puerto Rican family in the Bronx, New York, Ocasio-Cortez graduated from Boston University, majoring in economics and international relations, and worked for Senator Ted Kennedy’s office where she focused on immigration issues while in college.
After graduation, she returned home and became a community organizer. However, with the recession taking hold, along with the financial issues her family faced after her father’s death in 2008 from cancer, Ocasio-Cortez took multiple low-wage restaurant jobs to help keep them afloat.
Paulo, fleshing out the AOC bio a little more. Her dad was an architect. Yes born in the Bronx ( Trump was born in Queens for what it’s worth). When she was 5 or so the dad bought a house and moved the family to Yorktown Heights — Westchester County. Not sure how familiar you are with the NY metro area. Westchester County is pretty exclusive. Working class not so much. Good on them for being able to make that move but it this info sheds a little different ligbt on the AOC hagiography.
I graduated from high school in 1979, just before the US switched from being an honest industrial economy Flo a financialized racket economy like we have now. Back the. The the range of incomes of the kids families in my class was fairly narrow, with the bottom being the kid who’s dad was the school janitor and the top being the kid who’s dad owned a successful pancake house. The poorest kids family came to the Friday night football game in a VW bug or a pinto and the richest in a Mercury. Once we started down the path of becoming a nation of financial advisors, stock speculators and real estate agents it was inevitable that the fed would keep the party going by printing money until we arrive at where we are today.
Careful, Wolfe, you’ll be accused of “class warfare,” and class war is only acceptable when it’s waged from the top down, in which case it isn’t called “class war,” but instead known as “the just result of free markets,” “the fault of the losers for not getting Harvard MBAs,” or simply, “the American Way.”
The problem with the Fed is that 90% of population have no clue what the Fed does or how it manipulates the economy and enrich their cronies.
Just check comments on mainstream media articles regarding inflation, they all blame the greedy corporations and landlords for price increases, Fed policies are never mentioned.
Also, all people I know have no clue what the Fed is or does or some very vague idea.
And those are educated people.
And if they bring down the economy and trash the dollar, nothing will happen to them.
What happened to central bankers in Weimar Germany? Nothing.
Powell will get away with a “nobody could have foreseen it” and retire to enjoy his inflation indexed pension.
The elite is so disconnected from the plebs that one has to go back to before the French Revolution to find a comparable situation.
its a crime what the fed is doing now..
In 2008. 300 folks at most, protested the fed, wall street rescue and walked from SF fed to Union Sq.
Some gold bugs and dollar helicopter folks but mostly smart older folks who saw what was coming…..
Potter won, he got the houses in bulk and built investments out of them…..
I’m astounded they carried this far……
The Fed pulled a fast one on people. They assured the public they were going to normalize rates, so prudent people waited to buy homes.until the time was right. Then, after 10 years of 10% increases, housing got out of reach.
Thanks Fed. You still plan to normalize rates? Yeah right. Your lying does tremendous damage.
Bobber…
Yep.
People can read markets, but who can read, who can detect that the Fed will ignore their duties?
5%+ inflation……and near zero Fed Funds…never happened before.
IF you were told the Fed would flood the economy with money and not address the coming inflation, one might have heavily bought equities and real estate.
But who could imagine a 27% jump in M2 in less than a year decided by an unelected unaccountable cabal? Who could have imagined the Fed would intentionally PUNISH SAVINGS to fluff markets? Who could have imagined the Fed would lend money (buy MBSs) 3% below inflation?
This is a tragic era…..
The Fed has made water run uphill, for a while….
What value is a government sponsored agency that does the opposite of what it says? I hate to call it lying, but it is. At some point the Fed determined they couldnt pull the economy off life support. They told Goldman. They told Wall Street. The farmer in Illinois didn’t get the message, nor did the nurse in Nevada.
Given the state of affairs, and this headline I just read, I have absolutely zero hope for mankind:
“The value of cryptocurrencies is erupting after El Salvador announced it is now using volcanic energy to mine Bitcoin.
El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele tweeted on Friday at about 1 a.m. local time that his country had minted the first volcano-powered Bitcoin. He referred to the mining operation as the “volcanode” after posting a video earlier this week of what appeared to be rigs at a geothermal Bitcoin mining operation.”
Volcano powered electronic tulips. How cute.
Depth Charge,
The amount of fake BS that crypto promoters are getting into the media is astonishing. This has been the same thing for years. That country needs every bit of power it can generate to keep the lights on in households and companies. But it’s one of the most corrupt countries on earth, and nothing the top guys say surprises me.
Geothermal energy production has been around for a long time. Iceland relies heavily on it. There are some geothermal plants in the US too.
But there is no “harvesting” of volcanic power. You have to build a power plant that uses the heat from the earth to create high-pressure steam that then powers a steam turbine that then drives a generator. And there are all kinds of technical issues to overcome in this setup.
If that country builds one of these powerplants to mine bitcoin instead of supplying that power to industry and households so that the country can develop its economy, that president needs to be thrown into the hoosegow and rot there for the rest of his life.
The wealthy are arguing over the last few morsels – all that’s left from the once middle class. Sickening. They can steal every last penny while impoverishing the masses, but if I so much as utter anything about French Revolution type stuff, it’s deleted and I’m the bad guy. Tell me how anything short of that will change ANYTHING.
Things will change of their own accord. Especially with the rate of cultural change in modern times.
Referring to head-chopping strategies (e.g., French Revolution) for change as the only way in the current context is dangerous, because a lot of stupid people start believing it. And although not always, revolutions consistently produce something worse than before.
If parts of what you assert are censored, it doesn’t imply you are a bad guy. Your other insights and experience can be valuable input to a discussion of macroeconomics.
Part of the problem is the middle class has been robbed of earning interest on their savings since 2008. Prior you got 5% average and on one million $ that was $50,000 a year income. Now at .25% it is only $2,500 a year income. The Fed has forced many to go into the stock and RE casinos to try to earn money on their savings. I can not remember in over 50 years where you could borrow 30 year fixed money for mortgage at 3% with inflation running min of 5%. This is total insanity. When interest rates go up many companies who are loaded with debt will file bankruptcy and real estate will take a min 25% hit from today’s insane prices. When the next bust happens and these 2 asset classes take a severe hit, it will be the very wealthy most effected since the lower 50% have min exposure to these two asset classes.
So which will the Fed fight when they finally get the memo that the entire planet is moving toward StagFlation, via stupidity by the American Fed in which the global Feds have been forced to follow? Will the Fed fight the “Stag” or the “Flation”…place your bets in the market casino accordingly…
I’d guess they continue to actually fight the “Stag” via actions, and they will fight the “Flation” via jawboning.
Note there are really are no know proven tools to fight both at the same time, and thus why so many very smart people have been warning the Fed for many months to dial back already the $120M/month that is now creating global stagflation (4.1% inflation in Germany of all places)
We already know the govt main tool is give out free money and punish productivity. But even weirder, the rumor is that on Monday at 10am EST, the China tariffs might be reduced by 1/3. If this is the plan to decrease prices on China goods, how does this work if China has supply, energy, and shipping issues?
At some point it becomes obvious to the majority that the “Something for Nothing” fantasy was just a silly dream not rooted in the constraints of our limited resource reality.
James….
Entirely agree.
Saving is the avenue that was always open to people as a means of getting on their financial feet.
Now punished…and INTENTIONALLY SO…by a decision from unelected people. This is a TAX, and only Congress can tax, not people who are unelected and unaccountable. Shame!
This is part of why this article points to a large segment of the population can not get ahead.
It seems one segment of the economy can get their hands on extremely low interest rates….and the other pays credit card companies 15%.
When interest rates go up, all these low mortgages will be on properties that are underwater. The low mortgage rates will not do them any good. When the borrower loses their job and has to move they won’t be able to get their original equity back if they sell , so they will be in the same shape as those in 2007/2008 who lost their equity and their credit rating.
“But they own $25,970 in “durable goods,” which the Fed counts as assets, rather than consumables. If you don’t count these consumer goods as assets, the wealth of the bottom 50% shrinks to $21,948.”
That ought to provide for a sumptuous expat retirement, in central africa.
Around 2007 I did some research on the “wealth” of the “Me Generation” (for those who remember that term.) It consisted of 2/3 home equity.
Deflation would kill them, inflation would kill their progeny (the selfie generation.)
Maybe everyone will be eating from Soylent Green vending machines at the portable automated 7/11 kiosk parked next to Logan’s Run honey bucket tent camp and snacking on crickets and snails in between basic income checks needed to fund free personal shart phones while the rich and famous vending machine owners and socialist influencers caterwaul about stonks on reddit and have groceries delivered while wearing sumptuous bathrobes with no panties. . I don’t know.
I love your comment. More of this please.
Idiocracy style vending machines. A prophetic movie masterpiece.
“and have groceries delivered while wearing sumptuous bathrobes with no panties”
Dude, it was one time….ONE TIME…. Jeez…
Otis, I can easily visualize all this actually happening in the near future. Maybe I’m reading too much WS?
Fixing this will tank the value of
Assets which WILL tank the economy. Neither the fed nor our politicians have the will to do so even if they think it is in our long term interest.
Fed will continue this until it breaks.
Dave,
No, it won’t tank the economy. That’s a red herring that is constantly being trotted out and is part and parcel of the doctrine of the Wealth Effect. But it would put the economy on more solid footing and wring out some of the excess risks and leverage.
But yes, if you’re a big asset holder, you’re likely to have fewer billions/millions. But you’ll spend just the same. What drives the economy is spending by the vast majority of the people, not by the 1% of the people.
One for you, a thousand for me and my friends.
Take it and like it..
Notice the fluffing of markets with ultra cheap money is occurring concurrently with massive doling out for social programs, stay at home money, higher food stamp and SNAP, child credits….
This is an eventual disaster for the society.
Democracies (and perhaps Representative Republics) can not last once it is discovered the people can vote themselves money from the Treasury. (DeToqueville)
But it was never imagined that this central banking/Fed gimmickry would
facilitate this draining of national wealth.
MEOP!
You come in this World with Nothing AND you leave this World with NOTHING !
I have held myself to a willingness to go without, in order to have; to keep my eye on my balance sheet; to patiently build wealth; to look at my own choices and failings first; and to have a lack of hysteria toward certain flaws (and sometimes sudden panics and eruptions) in human nature, crowds and the system (while not being a sucker). This, over decades, has put me pretty well above that 50 percent line, with a high everyday quality of life. Failure of various forms is always a possibility, any day. Ultimately it is inevitable. We all have to “migrate” in a sense, but recent life has made this financial and reflective for me, not taking to a cart with starving refugees. Yes, much in this society scaled beyond our direct reach, for better and worse. That someone sits atop that is to be expected. What society hasn’t had elites? Whatever I think, how today am I building my balance sheet? (And yes, I worry about the ability to instantly pickpocket at scale! So figure a hedge!) Then, there is well-earned and plentiful leisure to consider the postings here!
I try to help youths see a path ahead. I went without kids myself, to have this freedom and lightness. Everything costs something. Twas ever thus. Great to be in a system somewhat built around that.
There has to be enough crumbs left over for people to get out of bed and want to do honest work in the economic system. If not you just choose to consume as little as possible and drop out of labor pool.
I think that is one reason border has been wide open for cheap labor last 20 years which has only made the problem worse.
It’s very simple; America has transformed into Brazil.
I just read an article about Saule Omarova…
Anyway, the Wealth Effect has hit home recently. My MIL works as an assistant at a nursing home and does more work than people half her age. She lives very simple, spends very very little. She just found out that her entire apartment complex was sold. She has lived there for 17 years! She did find another place but it is $200 more per month. This is a perfect example of how someone can try their best, yet never get ahead. People on here warned me about apartments being sold and they were right. I’m starting to rethink renting, but not when houses are selling in 3 days and at grossly inflated prices. The problem is, when can we really expect them to drop in price? Will they ever? And, if they do, will lower housing prices be off-set by high interest rates? How the heck does anyone navigate this rigged system?
Eventually the Bottom 50% will implement more methods in order to fix the wealth disparities themselves. These methods will range from genius to brutal. The .01% will basically be immune or untouchable somewhere on a private island or with their own little militias, but the .99% – 10% are gonna have hell to pay. That percentage can easily be tracked down by zip code, at the grocery store, gas pump, or even a soccer game etc. When you let the super-rich run away with everything, the ‘barely’ rich will ultimately receive the heaviest punishment for it
Let’s say the Fed never did what it did. What could have happened? To me worst case scenario would have been that companies starved of capital would have gone belly up, start ups starved of capital would never have gone on to expand or go public. The Fed mission is full employment and controlling inflation. If they had not gone on to QE massively, millions of jobs that now exist may not have existed. It’s easy to point to the negative results of FEd policy and much harder to think the things that could have but did not happen. From the Feds perspective, I am sure it made more sense to enrich the wealthy but also save millions of jobs and worry about the negative consequences later. Which I agree are there. Something has to be done about the completely lopsided results of QE. I just think the Fed is not as evil as some here think
Anton,
“To me worst case scenario would have been that companies starved of capital would have gone belly up, start ups starved of capital would never have gone on to expand or go public…”
Nonsense. That didn’t happen before QE. Good companies can always get funding, they’ll just have to pay a little more; good startups will always get funded. The economic system worked a lot better before QE and before 0% interest rates because there was a price for risk, and capital allocations worked better, and zombie companies were weeded out by the market place.
You think jobs would have been lost and never recovered?. Look at history. After a crash, bad businesses fail, new investment occurs, new people take over, the economy then creates super fast growth. It’s necessary. It’s fair. If it didn’t occur, the busboy would be stuck in his job forever.
Margin debt article please Wolf, new record high….
Old news. Came out 2 weeks ago.
Another Fed Reserve crook getting ready to retire:
“Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida may be the next to “retire” following the revelation that he was trading in and out of millions in securities on February 27, 2020 just one day before Fed Chair Powell issued an (extremely bullish) emergency statement hinting at possible policy action as the pandemic worsened.”
I hear he wants to spend more time with his money…
These quick departures remind me of the Enron situation at the beginning. Although none of these FED guys will go to jail over their theft.
I appreciate Wolf’s article as well as the many intelligent and humorous comments but the nihilism is tiring. We aren’t quite at The End Times yet, there are straightforward policies which would help reverse these crazy Fed actions.
Education is key. Many people have no idea what the Federal Reserve is, they think it’s a federal program, another executive branch department rather than a cabal of huge banks and bankers… a monopoly. When the Secretary of the Treasury is a former Fed Boss, the needs of the majority will be suborned to the wealthy minority. “Corruption is dishonest behavior by those in positions of power.” (Investopedia)
This country was settled by highly religious people who also equated wealth with moral superiority, a WASP disease that infected the general culture. It’s great snake oil for the poor and struggling to conflate money and religiosity with righteousness. It’s also completely untrue. Is our innate respect for the wealthy declining? I hope so, along with my hope that we get a Treasury Secretary that is a dedicated civil servant who will go to battle with the Fed.
Sure….anyone who goes against the fed is labelled a nut job by you lefties.
You want free stuff…you got it.
Now you will pay for it.
The inflation tax is the fairest tax of all. EVERYBODY PAYS.
Your seriousness about rectifying the financial situation is noted.
the fed is totally evil! We let that camel get it’s nose under the tent in 1913. Oh it was just going to lend to banks in trouble who had good collateral. Now 100 years later their supposed to do something about climate change! The super rich had the most to lose in 2008 hence QE.
PPT is PPPT, private plunge protection team. Here we all thought they were using funds to buy stock futures and boost the market at inflection points to preserve the free market institution, and it turns out they were buying stock futures to pad their own accounts. That’s like finding out the Marine Corps is a mercenary organization, or that the Red Cross shows up at disasters selling their aid. Hey wait a minute.
LoL, so much debt, so little chance it will be refinanced with higher interest rates- which of course can’t happen.
Asset bubbles are the hardest, because when they liquidate, well, everyone goes along for the ride.
As for taxes, it will be interesting when the 1% finally has to pay their fair share. But hey, either we begin fixing the entire system, or eventually we get another revolution.
And it won’t be kind, nice or good for the elites….
Excepting those who fled to London and out of the reach of those revolutionary committees. My advice to all remains the same- stay below the event horizon lest it make you the next victim.
As for money, once it becomes obvious to the rest of teh world we will never again choose austerity to slow the decline of the dollar, it will be replaced by something else. Meanwhile, high house prices can be solved by building a ton more of them, or doubling up. Surrounding me are large houses, often with one or two people living in them eg 2900 sq ft for one elderly widow across the street!
What we have is the conflation of a status asset (housing) with retirement savings- so as they depart, these assets will be sold. Plus, what happens if the Chinese decide to sell their massive passive housing holdings here because they will no longer be able to get here and use them?
So many questions that will be answered in the fullness of time….
The government prints money and hands it to the rich AND the rich don’t pay any taxes!
What an amazing deal it is to be in the 1% and the rest of us are just stamped into the ground beneath their boot.
“This was the greatest economic injustice committed in recent US history.”
Not just recent history. Since the early 1980s, when the activist, Greenspan Fed was born, the S&P 500 has compounded at more than 12% annualized – doubling every 6 years – and is up about 65X over that time. Real economic value is now so blurred by leverage and money printing as to be unrecognizable. And that’s just the way the kleptocrats want it.
Yes, the Fed is pouring gasoline on the wealth disparity fire. However, I fear, the planned way out of this will not be interest rate normalization or a cessation of printing, rather it will be an explosion of new entitlement spending. Of course, all that new entitlement spending accrues immediately to the top 0.01%.
This is an inevitable outcome of printing money for the government to spend. Those dollars end up somewhere buying some asset that someone owns. The poor end up buying durable goods and seeing appreciation in the hard assets they actually own- homes and land.
However, you really do need to include in the calculation the present value of Social Security and Medicare benefits since that really is a financial asset. And there are ways to evaluate this with actuarial tables.
Wolf is very good at laying out the data in an easy to see format, and all the posters here are very good at portraying anecdotally these obvious failures in our Gov. I come here daily, scanning the clever posts, and discussion, for answers. The best I have found is ‘this doesn’t end well’….but that isn’t really an answer is it? What I am finally coming to realize is, there are no solutions. This can’t end, until it does, and then I agree, this will not end well. For now however, all I think one can do is join the game, dig in, and get yours. Get all you can, with no regard for reason, sanity or ethics. Not even to get rich, but to stay par.
With no other choices left, and no solution possible, greed has become the only means for survival left.