Will Inflation Be Allowed to Run Wild? What a Crackdown on Inflation Will Do to Stocks, Bonds & Housing at these Prices

Wolf Richter with Jim Goddard on HoweStreet.com
With widespread, massive, and entrenched inflation, there is no soft landing.
While watching daily +2% soaring of stocks, with bear markets lasting no longer than 2 days, one may get the impression that stock markets already reached the Moon…
Absolutely not.
DJIA:
YTD +12.98%
YOY +15.38%
On par with REAL inflation.Or even less.
What is the point of all this QE BS ?
I am so not amused that I am switching to Latin:
Parturiunt montes, nascetur ridiculus mus…
This inflation is enough to drive one crazy.
Futures seem to fork just ahead. Go one way, suffer one fate. Go another, suffer a different fate. There appear to be no good ways out of this bind.
This is the great dilemma of capitalism. It is an engine that is prone to sputter and start again. Everyone agrees there is no alternative, but only one has been tried: Communism in its different forms. Perhaps someday a better economic system will rise on the horizon and work more smoothly than capitalism has.