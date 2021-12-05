Mayhem Beneath the Surface of the Stock Market

But on the surface, stocks still look hunky-dory.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
It’s amazing how individual stocks, at the tippy-top of the biggest stock market bubble in modern times, are getting taken out the back one by one to be crushed, but without denting the overall indices all that much.
The stock market bubble was driven by $4.5 trillion in QE in the US alone, along with many more trillions by other central banks, and it was driven by interest rate repression, even has inflation has been surging to multi-decade highs, not just in the US but globally, and not just in goods, but now also in services, particularly housing, such as rents.
After a decade of QE being relatively benign on the inflation front, giving central bankers a false sense of confidence, it has finally broken the dam, and inflation is now surging everywhere, and it’s spreading across the economy.
Central banks are now no longer denying it, and some have raised rates, and others have ended QE.
Even the Fed, which engineered this money-printing orgy and is very slow in ending it, is now ending it, and it will be raising rates, and everything is moving faster than expected, and suddenly the orgy is over.
Each stock that crashes has its own story for the crash. What they have in common is that they were all ridiculously overvalued, and investors knew it, and they kept hanging on till the last moment to ride them up all the way, but they were sitting all bunched up near the exits, and when the signal came, they all rushed out together, causing those shares to collapse. But even at those much lower valuations, those stocks are still ridiculously overvalued.
DocuSign, a company that still had a market cap of $46 billion on Thursday at the close of regular trading, valuing the company at 20 times its 12-months trailing revenues, despite having lost money every year of its existence, plunged 42% on Friday during regular trading, after it had announced that its revenue and billings growth would slow as “the environment shifted more quickly than we anticipated.” Shares are down 57% since September 3rd. Yet, shares are still ridiculous overvalued, trading at 14 times revenues.
Housing-sales-related stocks got crushed.
Zillow had some good news, well sorta, on Friday by promising a big share buyback as it is unwinding its house-flipping business and selling the thousands of houses it got stuck with largely to institutional buyers. Upon the announcement, Zillow’s shares [ZG] jumped 10% on Friday, which whittled down their collapse since February to 71%.
Opendoor [OPEN], another algo-powered house-flipper, has collapsed by 61% since the peak in February this year, only months after its IPO via merger with a SPAC in December 2020.
Compass, which bills itself as a tech company but is a real estate brokerage, went public in April 2021. Over the eight months since then, its shares [COMP] have collapsed by 53%. Hapless dip buyers got steamrollered. It lost money every year under GAAP. If a brokerage cannot make money in the hottest real estate market ever, when can it make money? It still has a market cap of nearly $4 billion.
Redfin [RDFN], another real estate brokerage that cannot figure out how to make money in the hottest housing market ever, experienced a crazy 730% spike in share prices from March 2020 to February 2021. Much of that spike has now been unwound, with shares down 60% from the peak. Easy come, easy go.
IPO stocks are getting crushed.
The Renaissance IPO ETF [IPO], which tracks the largest and most liquid newly-listed stocks of US companies and whose biggest holdings are Moderna, Snowflake, Uber, Cloudflare, and Zoom Video, has plunged 24% since the peak in February. But some of its biggest holdings have gotten totally crushed.
Moderna [MRNA] has plunged 38% since the peak in August 2021, including a 31% two-day collapse in early November.
Snowflake [SNOW] is trading at an absurd valuation of 125 times revenues, despite huge massive and increasing net losses every year. It’s down only 16% since mid-November, after having bounced back partially from the 14% plunge on December 1. This is a prime candidate for a massive one-day plunge, followed by dip-buying, followed by dip buyers getting taken out the back and crushed.
Uber [Uber] has plunged 48% since April, which reduced its market capitalization to $70 billion. This is a still ridiculously overvalued global taxi enterprise that is now 13 years old and has lost $36 billion since 2016 under GAAP.
Cloudflare [NET] plunged 28% from the peak three weeks ago. With a market cap of $51 billion, the stock trades at a ridiculous 88 times revenues though the company has lost money every year. So now, shareholders get to look forward to that whiff of disappointment that crushed DocuSign on Friday.
When shares of companies that have been around for years and that have never made money are trading at ridiculous valuations of 88 times revenues, well anything can crush them.
Zoom Video [ZM] has plunged 67% from the peak of $568 on October 19, 2020 to $183.92 on Friday. The descent included a 16% plunge on August 31, followed by a little dip-buying, followed by massive drops. Despite this massive haircut, the stock still trades at a ridiculous 15 times revenues.
The ARK Innovation ETF [ARKK], that chases the latest and greatest high-flyers from online shopping to crypto exchanges, has plunged 41% since the peak in February.
The entire complex of US-listed Chinese companies has cratered.
The structure of how these Chinese companies issue shares in the US has come under attack by regulators in China because it attempts to dodge Chinese laws against foreign ownership. These companies have created separate off-shore mailbox companies in the Cayman Islands or other tax havens, with a contract with the Chinese company. And those mailbox companies issue American Depositary Receipts (ADR) in the US, and holders of these ADRs own the mailbox company, not the company in China.
From Alibaba on down, they have all done this to get around Chinese regulations. And investors have been bamboozled into buying ADRs of mailbox companies.
During the Trump administration and now during the Biden administration, these listings have come under attack from US regulators as well, including because companies fail to conform to US disclosure rules.
These companies are now pressured from both sides to delist the ADRs. And prices have collapsed.
Alibaba issued shares in Hong Kong in 2019 via an IPO, and when it gets delisted in the US, it can continue to trade in Hong Kong. It’s Hong Kong shares dropped to a record low of HK$ 119.40 on Friday. In the US, the ADR plunged 8% on Friday to $111.96, the lowest since April 2017, and is down 65% from the peak in October 28, 2020.
All of them got further crushed on Friday: Pinduoduo (-8.2%), Baidu (-7.8%), JD.com (-7.7%), Nio (-11%), and then there’s Didi (-22%).
Didi, the Chinese version of Uber, listed its ADR in the US via an IPO in June this year at the IPO price of $14 a share. After briefly reaching $18 a share, the ADR has since collapsed to $6.07, down 66% from the post IPO peak. Didi is now trying to figure out how to delist the ADR in the US.
Investors who’ve been trying to out-hold these collapses, or who’ve tried to “buy the dip,” have gotten screwed over and over again.
The price of the Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF [PGJ], which tracks these Chinese ADRs listed in the US – it’s largest five holdings are Baidu, Nio, JD.com, Alibaba, and Pinduoduo – plunged 9.3% on Friday and has collapsed by 75% since the peak in February 2021.
PGJ shows what kind of bubble-nonsense these ADRs were and still are, how they’ve been hyped by Wall Street, and how people who believed that stuff got fleeced, despite some of the head-fake bounces and dip-buying on the way down:
These were a few examples.
The amount of crushing going on beneath the surface has been phenomenal. After the one-day or two-day plunges, there was dip buying, but these dip buyers had to unload quickly, or else they got crushed, and so, if they could, they unloaded to the slower dip buyers, and they got crushed.
Tesla, which dropped 6.4% on Friday, is down nearly 19% from its 52-week high in early November, as Elon Musk has unloaded over $10 billion of his shares over the past few weeks.
The Russell 2000, which tracks small stocks, has dropped 12% from its peak.
Most of this mayhem playing out among these individual stocks and some of the ETFs is band-aided over by some of the biggest stocks that have held up better. For example, Microsoft is down only 6% since mid-November. Apple barely dipped after hitting a new high on December 1. Google is down only 4.9% from its 52-week high in mid-November. And the Nasdaq has only dropped 6%, including the 1.9% drop on Friday. And so on the surface, it still looks hunky-dory.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, our sponsor, manufactures beautiful metal shingles:
- A variety of resin-based finishes & colors
- Deep grooves for a high-end natural look
- Maintenance free – will not rust, crack, or rot
- Resists streaking and staining
To reach the Classic Metal Roofing folks, click here or call 1-800-543-8938
Stonks and crap coins are plunging. Those who listened to the media are the bag holders while a few got rich.
Buy now or forever be priced out!
Bitcorn is down a LOT. And it’s going down more this month. A lot more.
Watch the S&P 500, drop down to at least 4000, and more likely 3800.
The complacency is remarkable.
The central bankers (Fed) have magically created wealth.
Magic is illusionary.
The dystopia is set, IMO.
Stocks appreciations (and perhaps decline) will NOT cover the inflation rate.
Cash, with the meager 1/4 pt raises (if we get them) will not cover the inflation rate.
Let’s not end this yet. We need to borrow more money from future generations so I can continue to enjoy my free ride! The grandkids can work for $34k a year while housing costs $380k. Nothing to see here..
Canadians get paid C$30,000 a year in Toronto, while a condo is over C$800,000 these days.
They’re living off of their houses. What could go wrong?
The Chinese are money laundering in Canada via the real estate market … been going on for some time.
Trade imbalances do have a negative effect.
Wake Up! It’s 2021!
“so I can continue to enjoy my free ride”
Don’t pretend you have any actual control of what has happened and what will happen.
Yes Winston, its not as if baby boomers or those previous were in charge this whole way/ sarc off
The only other stock mania that might be bigger than the current US one is Japan on December 31, 1989.
But even here, it wasn’t as dependent upon a fake economy based upon QE and government deficit spending; both came later.
While P/E ratios were higher or much higher (on average), I’d rate the current US mania as comparable if not worse. The P/E ratio isn’t a good indicator of relative value anyway, since the only reason it has any correlation to stock prices is because the “P” IS the market.
There is absolutely no comparison between the current US stock mania and any other period in the history of this country. The 2000 dot.com bubble is the same mania we are in now, as it never ended. Valuations at the 1929 peak were also noticeably lower plus with no QE, much smaller government, much lower leverage, and the country mostly produced real “stuff” as opposed to much of the hot air currently composing GDP. All other supposed US stock bubbles (such as 1968 and 1973) were nothing compared to this one.
So, what we have now is an absurdly overpriced market supported by the weakest long term fundamentals in the history of the country.
‘much lower leverage’
Especially middle class household debt, that didn’t exist. No credit cards.
Virtually no auto debt. No seven year auto loans.
Having had a front-end seat at the Japanese bubble, I must opine it was perhaps even more dependent on a fake economy, but one more in the character of America’s 2008 real estate bubble on a several-times more absurd scale.
Note that it began rapidly and inexorably to disintegrate from the first trading day of 1990. Will we see the same here after New Year’s day 2022?
Front-row, not front-end. Damn autocorrect
Fundamentals do NOT matter. Where can the money go, now that it has to get out of Govt.Bonds??? IT has no place to park…so equities and Florida real estate it is. (Investors don’t understand or know, how to invest in commodities.) The Govt bond market is 10x the size of the equity market – just a shift in assent allocation and the market explodes to the upside.
Fundamental/Earnings/ etc etc DO NOT MATTER. It is the flow of capital that counts.
It will be interesting to see if the Markets head down hard before the end of December. Most Insiders seem to have moved to the exists already, may be the professionals as well with the usual retail investors left holding the baby ?
“…with the usual retail investors left holding the baby?”
You mean Rosemary’s Baby?
Is not it amazing – everything is soaring and skyrocketing but actually goes nowhere ?
The closest analogy I can think of is:
“A strange loop is a cyclic structure that goes through several levels in a hierarchical system. It arises when, by moving only upwards or downwards through the system, one finds oneself back where one started.”
In the book “Gödel,Esher,Bach:The Eternal Golden Braid” (1979) there are many pictures of such structures-staircases,triangles,waterfalls…
Well,what was optical illusion in 1979 became reality in 2020 and beyond,thanks to Fed Almighty.
That 1.38% 10yr rate is moving oh so fast (in the wrong direction)!
😀
Direction can be both right & wrong simultaneously when one masters the fine art of Doublethink: the acceptance of or mental capacity to accept contrary opinions or beliefs at the same time.
Pull that casually inserted $4 Trillion back, and lets see what real rates are.
Yep, it is.
With all the talk of the greatness of this bubble, do you all think it will end by the FED raising rates and crashing it after propping it u p.o. for 10 years?
Not me!!!
Impressive article. You rattle off stock stats like you have a full research team, or a bloomberg terminal in your head.
That’s why I come here.
Chip implant in the brain :-]
Just kidding. I do have this stuff all over my screen.
MOVE index, ie the VIX for bonds is rumbling.
SPACs make me particularly nervous. It seems like they soften a fair amount of the financial disclosure typically required of a traditional IPO. Perhaps we’ll see large cap over perform for the next few years.
– The weekly Advance-Decline line also gave a warning that “all was not well”. That line remained flat since early june of this year while S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq kept rising.
All the RE companies you listed very much wanted to mimic the technology companies by taking some risk while losing some. However, RE is a different ball game where even 1% loss on the portfolio can translate to millions of dollar of losses. I believe the valuation of all these RE companies will go down until they fix the underlying issue.
DOCU was purely an over-reaction from the market. The business model and adoption of their product is pretty solid and growing. I see the stock going back to around $75 in next couple of months (Note: I own no stocks/options).
Lastly, we all know that there will a market correction in the near future all this fancy companies with extremely high valuation will suffer a lot while companies with strong fundamentals (AMZN, MSFT, AAPL, NVDIA) will maintain its dominance.
At this point, I guess the safest bet is to hold real estate which hopefully won’t go down 40% in a day!
The institutional money runners, AND most importantly, the big banks, have much of their trading done by their robots, which are designed to front in Nano seconds the other robots.
Wonderful on the way up so lets see how it works on a correction to the downside.
Given what you have just said, I would imagine that the last thing an algo would do is dump huge numbers of shares at once. The clever thing to do would be to dump less than 0.5% of the shares in many intervals. Sort of like feeding the seagulls. In fact, doing it right may in fact make it look like a stonk is being BOUGHT, not sold! The “I see value there!” type day trader says “Wow! I made the price go up just by buying them! Bingo! Reddit will love this!” Like seagulls, you’ll soon attract a crowd begging for your stocks! Fighting over them even. Having greater fools like retail traders is an excellent price support.
Oh, wait, that’s what the instos HAVE been doing for years. Sorry to let the cat out of the proverbial bag, lads.
Sayonara, bag holders.
We were due for a recession and covid was going to be the catalyst but money printers saved the day. Now we’re either going to have to fire up the money printers once more and (cut rates?) Or weather a much more violent storm as the high is so much higher now.
The question is, how long can they keep the disco ball turning and shining? Powell and co. Have all had their positions secured so politics aren’t quite as relevant. They might try and hold off for the midterms but I think everyone with half a brain that pays attention knows the bad times are coming and the good times are withering.
Had to laugh at the prodigious use of the word “crushed”. Deja vu all over again. Eerily similar to the Dot-com crash.
Wolf should have added in profitable, dividend paying, long established, gold mining companies to his list of crushed stocks. Easily down 50%!
The problem with the mining stocks is they are making money. In the new economy you need to lose billions in order for the stock to soar. Actually making money is so out of favor!
Yes. And there are lots of stocks — an astounding number of stocks actually — that are down 50%. I focused on the high-flying “tech” space this time.
It’s the word that described best at the time how I felt day after day during the dotcom bust. Stuck in my mind. And today, I let it out a little.
2016-2021.
Disrupting the market.
2022.
Do you make any money?
So, what you are saying is, the fed is allowing the rats to leave the sinking ship?
Completely agree. But what to do? TINA (there is no alternative in the face of so much inflation) still prevents me from moving from significantly from equities to cash. I am currently about 60/20/20 (equities/gold/cash). The equities are mostly not the high-fliers.
I see your reasoning. I am heavier cash. Why?
There are many dynamics that, when a drop spreads across the market, cause all sorts of risk assets to correlate and fall together. This is especially true of equities, with the “easy in, easy out” trading tech everyone has.
There are index funds that span across lots of equities, now very widely held. (Even the S&P 500 is now very heavy in big tech.) There are new sellers dragged in, who are levered, or who must go to cash to meet other obligations or maintain reserves.
True, the dotcom crash was pretty confined to tech stocks. But this time, the nosebleed P/E ratios and asset prices are seen across the board. Hence the nickname some use, “the everything bubble.” If it all goes badly enough, money (issued as debt) is destroyed (defaulted debt) and cash becomes at least temporarily scarce, and desirable again. Credit too becomes more scarce as every defaulter scrambles for it, and burned banks pull in their horns. Even if the printers restart, those caught sufficiently wrong-footed have been cleaned out. It is hard to start over from a cardboard fortress.
There are still plenty of novice “traders” lured by the prospects of easy money. My relatives, at Thanksgiving, bragged as heros. We all know how this ends. But there will be downs, then hope, more buying, bigger downs, then people get really humble. The dot com era is similar. But I don’t yet understand how the fed might prop up equities. They have no tricks left. Could they start buying equities in a new QE ? Bad for reality but no one cares about reality.
I think they will just let the markets settle lower and lower. I’ll bet that every politician and banker in the know has been deleveraging and going to cash for a while now.
In Australia I haven’t seen any politicians selling real estate. I think they own 4 houses each on average. But little Aussie battles might be out of the loop
It’s been more than 30 years and Japan is not back to stock market peak. If you eyeball current trend that it looks like it might take another 20 years. Fifty years is long time to wait.
Tried to look back at market cap to GDP and it looks like Japan got to ratio of 3.5. USA currently is at 2.0. I think 100 year average is in the 0.7 range for USA.
It’s all relative.
If you bought the Nikkei in 2011, you’d be up all most 400%.
I’ve recently waken up to the fact that QE doesn’t seem to correlate as strongly with interest rates as most believe. Why is it that rates decline when QE stops and tend to increase during QE? Quite interesting.
Anyways, my portfolio is just fine. I’ve been buying undervalued companies and holding, and while I am down, I’m glad it’s not like buying into any over valued stocks. With a healthy allocation to cash and a growing cash machine, I deploy slowly.
“I’ve been buying undervalued companies”
What – both of them?
Greed allowed China to build a huge economy in 50 years most of world gave away manufacturing to them ,lent money thru bond purchases ,probably won’t get much of it back bankruptcy or nationalization fools born every day
I read this last week from MarketWatch, – here is the title:
“In his final warning, this stock trading wizard — who made big money in bear markets and crashes — called this market a bubble like no other”
I also believe this too and think that the “screwball” Crypto, NFT, SPAC markets, plus record margin will accelerate this process in a unseen epic way.
I believe that in the USA we have become accustomed to the insanity of high asset prices. It seems inconceivable that we can have an asset collapse like Japan.
Ours is different, but US banks were in big trouble like in Japan at the bust. The US went all in and reflated housing and bailed out banks with customers 0% deposits. Eventually assets have to be supported by income and not fantasy and when that happens things reset to about the fundamental level.
When this is over I don’t think we are going to be saying that our government officials and Fed chairman did a good job.
Watching over priced Stock Queens lose their crown might be bad news. Small caps are saying a shit storm may be coming. I see chart heads on you tube with their multi screen led screens in the background yelling buy,buy while yelling about zones and support, head and shoulder patterns or my favorite the inverse Bart Simpson spike bull hair flag buy pattern. It’s all good going up. I could smear peanut butter on my key board and let my Springer Spainel lick the keys and trigger buys that couldn’t miss on the way up in this Fed QE fueled market. Valuations will matter if the Fed does more than jawbone about inflation. The market and the dollar has priced in the Fed jawboning 10x. The market has also priced in curing c19 5x. We have no cure but what the hell, buy. Lose jobs ,market rallies. Gain jobs
,market rallies. 600 year moon eclipse , SELL. I have a white squirrel that only appears before the market crashes. It can’t be the same squirrel because I have seen “it” off and on for 30 years. A white squirrel was in one of my walnut trees today. I have ended the Spainels market analyst position and have replaced him with the squirrel. Neither give a shit about my move. Peanut butter and walnuts are in their contracts. I really don’t have a clue what’s coming. We will know when we start hearing about something called market fundamentals. I will have to google that.
Oh, I have a clue what’s coming. Fundamentals in all aspects of life are in decline. Lunch today in a mediocre restaurant was $50 for two .No drinks or dessert. Food was subpar, and skimpy, service was poor as the other places we have enjoyed over the years. We are 73 and happy we are headed out vs coming in.
“We are 73 and happy we are headed out vs coming in.”
I feel the same way, though I’m a quarter century younger than you. That’s what the FED and politicians have created – a mostly miserable country. Extreme asset prices benefit precious few, and ratchet up the misery index.
While I’m a saver and doing better than I’d imagine a lot of people, which I am thankful for, the relentless assault by the FED to eat away at – STEAL – my savings via inflation while rewarding disgustingly greedy, fraudulent gamblers has chipped away at my general happiness as I look around in horror at the current system.
There is a special place in hell for the people who have conspired to do this. The homelessness and general decay that are a direct result of these policies is much worse than I ever imagined it would get, and now see an entire country that is on the precipice of failure. In fact, the social fabric is already torn apart.
I don’t know where we go from here, but I don’t think it’s anywhere good. I think it’s a place where these disgustingly wealthy pukes who are running things take a little bit more for themselves, then a little bit more, then a little bit more, all the while smiling and telling us how much they’re helping everybody else – you know, kind of like the FED frontrunning the markets by daytrading their upcoming policies.
Depth
“There is a special place in hell for the people who have conspired to do this.”
Why is the Fed not held to its mandates? I am stunned that for decades yes, then since 2009 no.
Powell says he worries about the “tent people”, but turns a blind eye to the fact there are record job openings, and that the workers/earners/savers of this country are getting slaughtered by his policies. (inflation)
Stable seems now to mean a stable increase in inflation. What?
Stable means “fixed”. 2% rips 22% off the dollar in ten years. 2.5% rips 28%. These are the self authored parameters of the Fed. How can this be, how can it not be questioned?
And moderate long term interest rates…(3rd mandate) moderate meaning “not extreme”, either way, in order to keep a positive yield curve, prevent burdening future generations with massive low cost debt, and maintain a balance between lender and borrower.
But that third mandate is carved from discussion due to the pushing forward of the “dual mandate” mantra.
The great flaw in our system is that the Politicians LOVE the free money, and it is they in Washington who are supposed to be the oversight of the Fed, keep the Fed between the lines. But they enjoy just the opposite.
To know the Fed would not do their duties was to know to be fully invested for the past decade.
To expect the Fed to operate historically, to obey the mandates/agreements/instructions that ALLOW their existence was folly.
Who hijacked the Fed? Cui Bono? Follow the money
The new BBB bill now in work has as its purpose to rip families apart and put everyone on welfare. A Single parent with kids will make more than a nuclear family who plays by the rules. America as we know it will be history.
I will give you a real example of how asset prices drive spending. My friend who is 75 has a pretty good teacher’s pension and social security. She reason’s that since she has secure income she should her IRA stay fully invested in the stock market no matter what.
That has resulted in her having a 7 figure IRA from which she basically spends the required distribution each year. That means her spending from her IRA has been growing at the rate of stock market returns plus the life expectancy kicker of about 6%. Once the stock market unwinds a lot of income is going to go poof and I think that is what the Fed is afraid of.
The Fed lit the fuse when they started down the wealth affect path.
As grotesquely overvalued as the stock market is, it pales in comparison to e-tulips – “crypto” as they like to call it. What an absolute joke of a scam that whole space is.
Crypto IS a bad joke of a scam space. But people sometimes get what they deserve and the outcomes can be harsh. Like people who sell their physical assets, (maybe gold and silver being the first to go) and buy crypto with it.
Aaaaand who is buying gold at the moment? Why the Central Banks, (aka .gov treasury depts not just US, but Poland, Singapore etc.) Govs won’t necessarily outlaw crypto, but can make life very difficult for it. Meaning they will let the crypto scam space slowly fizzle out due to unpopularity. Then .Govs will adopt it for themselves.
“But people sometimes get what they deserve and the outcomes can be harsh.”
True. And sorry to say some of those people don’t just deserve it – they NEED a cold shower of reality. And I’ll have zero pity at the time that shower arrives.
Toonces has been driving for awhile. So many of the hottie small craps have been getting haircuts for weeks. Up next on the chopping block are the chips. The last 52 week high biggies left are HD COST LEN AAPl. There are few soldiers left to hold this up for much longer. Also keep in mind the leveraging of portfolios to buy crypto or houses also crypto has been leveraged. To buy more stocks and crypto ! What can possibly go wrong. Can we say Tether?
What goes up must come down including the American Empire, and very likely the Chinese, built on the sand of borrowing, Empire. One small example, the Chinese high speed rail network loses $24,000,000 a day, every day, now add in all the Evergrand, China Steel, China ship building, and all the SOEs plus everything else we don’t hear about and I estimate China is going broke at about a billion a day. Funny how alike China and America both look from a distance, broke military superpowers both, with shafted citizens on the verge of revolution, they cannot afford a fight over Taiwan, Northrop, Hughes et al would never get paid, nor the Chinese equivalents.
Read Michael Pettis on “The Bezzle”.
Take note:
The cable financial network talking heads will begin the “Santa Claus” rally BS this week….
They have their orders.
If you look beyond the shores of the USA, you will see an interesting phenomena – while American shares have gone up something like 400% in the past 10-12 years…Europe (DAX and CAC) has done zilch. The money is still in the USA and European capital is running out of the EU as fast as it can.
Moreover – the stock market may retrace in the USA, but it is STILL going higher over the next 5-10 years. The reason is simple – EU governments are getting ready to default on sovereign debt – and that means capiltal will run to the USA. Forget picking stocks…follow the indexes – that’s what gives the big picture…
ANd in case you haven’t figured it out – this is a commodity cycle now… food and energy. Investment in energy has been destroyed by the Greens, and that means oil (up 3%) this morning… is going to double. Especially when war kicks off. Then the Greens will have what they always wanted. A world where everyone is freezing to death and no one can afford to drive or get on a plane.
Success!!! (as they say in Amsterdam)
The rally against China isn’t bs. Mad man Xi accumulated the most
powerful nations as his enemies.
Happy you are going to die soon because you paid $50 for a mediocre meal!??
What the hell is wrong with you people?
Quit mainlining doomster porn and get out there and enjoy life.
Find something captivating to do that doesn’t require money in any fashion, and then when money isn’t worth anything, it won’t matter.
The old marxist jingo seems to still apply
They know they are lying,
We know they are lying,
They know we know they are lying
But they still keep on lying.
The old adage that,
People prefer to believe in lies and can’t face the truth seems to be as popular as ever…
There is nothing new under the sun, that’s why they lie and cheat because they know (for the few) that it works everytime….until, of course, it doesn’t but by then they are in such a great position as to not care…
If you can accept that everybody is lying, then you will make a great trader…..especially if you don’t mind making a profit when the Fed (and other central banks) cheat the poor to feed the rich.
“Even the Fed, which engineered this money-printing orgy and is very slow in ending it, is now ending it, and it will be raising rates,”
Unlike Wolf I remain skeptical and will be amazed if the Fed balance sheet is appreciably reduced, and even more amazed if they raise interest rates above 1 or 2 percent.
They are trapped in a hole that they have dug with hubris, smoke and mirrors.
Gilbert
I don’t agree
Rates are going up no matter what the Fed does. Inflation is built into the rate structure. More printing and QE will just make the rates go up faster as the inflation premium soars. No one in their right mind will buy any bond will a maturity of more than 2 years.
right, that’s what people mean when they say that the fed can lose control of interest rates
“they were all ridiculously overvalued, and investors knew it, and they kept hanging on till the last moment to ride them up all the way, but they were sitting all bunched up near the exits, and when the signal came, they all rushed out together, causing those shares to collapse”
Sounds like cryptocurrencies, aka digital tulip bulbs.
To make that more accurate, I should have removed the “and investors knew it” part.
The Fed has conducted a “cattle drive” to stocks and real estate.
But we know how cattle drives end…..
Drunk Cowboys and steak dinners.
Wolf had done all of the heavy lifting documenting the truth in Fed overstimulation and subsequent inflation.
His website is a beacon of truth.
Sell.
Stock prices are driven by EPS growth and other factors. S&P 500 double digit earnings growth continued through Q3.
The 10 year interest rate is about 1.385%. The S&P 500 dividend yield is 1.31%.