The Fed’s Preliminary Financial Statement for 2021 Is Out

“Net income” is a bizarre term for an organization that buys trillions of dollars of securities with money that it itself created.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet is a gigantic pile of assets on one side and liabilities and statutory capital on the other side. That balance sheet, which is released weekly and which we discuss frequently, generates a lot of income and a lot of expenses. In addition, the Fed gets income from fees. It has a ton of operating expenses. It pays dividends to its shareholders. And it remits to the Treasury Department what’s left over. The Fed discloses all this annually in its financial statement.
On Friday afternoon, the Fed released its unaudited preliminary financial statement for 2021. The audited financial statements will be released later in 2021.
For what it’s worth: The Fed’s audit firm, KPMG, has been entangled in innumerable scandals – such as using stolen regulatory information to cheat on audit inspections – and massive audit failures, such as of UK outsourcing giant Carillion, which suddenly collapsed at the beginning of 2018. So there’s nothing to worry about.
The Fed’s total “net income” for 2021: $107.8 billion.
The Fed is a very profitable organization. For 2021, it reported “net income” of $107.8 billion. But the Fed’s term “net income” is somewhat bizarre for an organization that buys trillions of dollars of securities with money that it itself created. But OK, we’ll go with the flow.
The Fed doesn’t pay income taxes, but it remits nearly all of its “net income” to Treasury Department, as required under the Federal Reserve Act.
By comparison, Apple booked a pretax income of $109 billion in its fiscal year 2021, just ahead of the Fed’s $107.8 billion. Apple’s auditor is Ernst & Young, which is tangled up in its own long series of scandals and audit failures.
The Fed’s total Revenues: $123.1 billion, from:
- $122.4 billion in interest received on its holdings of securities, mostly Treasury securities and MBS that it purchased as part of its QE.
- $275 million in net income from its pandemic era emergency programs that are being unwound, such as the corporate bond and bond ETF holdings that it sold by November 2021.
- $457 million in fees from services, mostly paid by the banks.
The Fed’s total Expenses of $15.5 billion, from:
- $5.3 billion in interest on reserves, paid to the banks; the Fed pays 0.15% interest on cash that the banks put on deposit at the Fed.
- $1.9 billion in foreign currency revaluation losses
- $414 million in interest paid to counterparties of its reverse repos.
- $1 billion in costs related to producing, issuing, and retiring currency (the paper dollars).
- $5.3 billion in operating expenses of the 12 regional Federal Reserve Banks, including the salaries of the luminary traders that run these FRBs.
- $970 million in expenses of the Board of Governors (the federal agency, of which Powell is the chair)
- $628 million to fund the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
The Fed paid Dividends: $585 million.
The Fed paid $583 million (with an M) in statutory dividends to the shareholders of the 12 regional Federal Reserve Banks. The amount represents about 0.55% of its net income. These 12 FRBs include the New York Fed, the St. Louis Fed, the San Francisco Fed, the Dallas Fed, etc. Their shareholders are the largest financial firms in their districts.
The Fed paid the Treasury Department $107.4 billion.
Nearly all of the net income was “remitted,” as the Fed calls it, to the Treasury Department, as required under the Federal Reserve Act. The $107.4 billion for 2021 was the second-highest amount, behind the record in 2015.
That record in 2015 was composed of two elements: $97.7 billion from income and $19.3 billion from its “capital surplus.” The Fed had a statutory limit on its “capital surplus” of $10 billion, set by Congress in the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act of 2015.
In 2018, the remittance of $65.3 billion included $3.28 billion “capital surplus,” as required by Congress under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 and under Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act of 2018, to bring the capital surplus down to $6.825 billion.
For 2021, the $107.4 billion remittance included 40 million to reduce the capital surplus to $6.785 billion, as required by Congress under the National Defense Authorization Act for 2021.
This “capital surplus” is disclosed on the Fed’s weekly balance sheet. As of its current balance sheet, the Fed had $33.7 billion in “capital paid in” plus $6.785 billion in “surplus” capital, for a total capital of $40.5 billion.
The remittance of $107 billion to the Treasury Department means that the portion of the US debt that the Fed purchased (currently $5.68 trillion) is essentially interest free for the Treasury Department.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, our sponsor, manufactures beautiful metal shingles:
- A variety of resin-based finishes & colors
- Deep grooves for a high-end natural look
- Maintenance free – will not rust, crack, or rot
- Resists streaking and staining
To reach the Classic Metal Roofing folks, click here or call 1-800-543-8938
What, no taxes? Who do they think they are, Amazon?
I’m curious, How many of you readers find the FED to be as evil an entity as I do?
Wolf, you won’t but I’d enjoy your take most of all.
Evil entity is an interesting description, why pray tell do you think that an institution created in1913 is evil.
Is being evil part of the mandate as described in the Federal Reserve Act?
(The man myth and the legend)
1. Lets see how much each of fed’s member (or their family members) had earned
2. If any, I would like to know, how they earned more than 1 million
3. May be they skipped avocado toast, took public transport and shopped on clearance sales in the macy’s
4. How much properties they purchased during their lifetime (not inherited)
5. If the value of property is more than an average home price, I guess they got zero interest mortgages or with cheap interest
6. Who I am kidding. Hard work pays off…
The Fed’s remittance to the treasury should immediately be applied to the national debt.
We might start seeing federal debt sold without recourse. A sort of perverse due diligence in reverse.
No surprise here Wolf. The Fed is a bank, all banks create money via fractional reserves.
Fractional reserve banking is the system in which only a fraction of bank deposits are backed by actual cash on hand and available for withdrawal.
These days the only endeavor more lucrative than banking is flogging used cars, another way to create money out of almost nothing.
I see the FED as an enigma wrapped up in secrecy which from all appearance is above the laws of this nation and either ignored by the public or reviled.
From my perspective its main function is the transfer of wealth from the working people to the financiers. It is succeeding very well at this task.. It openly lies about its objectives and has way to much power for an entity that is both above the law and lawless.
It has two mandates which are opposites so it can obfuscate to the public which ever best achieves its goals of making its governors and its sponsors the elite of the elite.
I am not a fan!
Unfortunately the US is using it’s last dregs of monetary and fiscal credibility. It will not be fun being a non Reserve Currency Country when you have nothing left. Well done the spineless FED.
“The reason that the rich were so rich, Vimes reasoned, was because they managed to spend less money.
Take boots, for example. He earned thirty-eight dollars a month plus allowances. A really good pair of leather boots cost fifty dollars. But an affordable pair of boots, which were sort of OK for a season or two and then leaked like hell when the cardboard gave out, cost about ten dollars. Those were the kind of boots Vimes always bought, and wore until the soles were so thin that he could tell where he was in Ankh-Morpork on a foggy night by the feel of the cobbles.
But the thing was that good boots lasted for years and years. A man who could afford fifty dollars had a pair of boots that’d still be keeping his feet dry in ten years’ time, while the poor man who could only afford cheap boots would have spent a hundred dollars on boots in the same time and would still have wet feet.
This was the Captain Samuel Vimes ‘Boots’ theory of socioeconomic unfairness.”
Weimar Boy Powell – STILL PRINTING.
The good news Wolf is that quite a few million in fed member pay was saved by allowing fed members to make millions via front running the markets using confidential insider information. Sure Martha Stewart went to jail for doing such to make a little over $100k, yet the feds are truly “Above the Law”, a perk that not even Presidents can obtain nowadays…
Also Wolf, good news that the Fed did not have to pay any taxes on all that “net income”, as even the mafia paid taxes through washing illegal funds to make it clean, but the Fed is again “Above the Law” and even an institution as powerful as the IRS can’t leash the Eccles Beast…
I have been saying it for many, many years…the Fed and their members are most powerful individuals on the entire planet at this point in time, as even Xi or Putin or whoever can’t manipulate the entire global financial system into systematic debt spiral deflation/inflation financial chaos with a few clicks of a mouse and keyboard. Thus the fed and crew have a “license to steal”…and that license is good for the entire planet as nobody can escape inflation due to globalization of nearly everything…
I would guess the first thing a self-aware A.I. supercomputer would do is find all the dirt on the most powerful person on the planet, J-Pow, and then have him financially destroy all humans in order to take over the resources. And you know, that would be just about as good as an explanation as we have heard from JPow himself…HA
All your base are belong to us…HA
CONgress is in on the scam. Crickets about the FED frontrunning the market, but 1099s for the poor people selling trinkets on Ebay, cause “billionaires are gonna pay their fair share.” Uh-huh, I wasn’t born yesterday…