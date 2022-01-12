Most Reckless Fed Ever: “Real” Federal Funds Rate Now the Most Negative Ever

Even most junk bonds have negative “real” yields. And the Fed is still fueling this madness.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
After a year of brushing off inflation as temporary, while inflation spread deeper and further into the economy, and got worse month after month, the Fed is finally talking about tightening. But so far, it’s just talking about it. It’s still repressing short-term interest rates to near 0% – with the effective federal funds rate, which the Fed targets with its interest rate policy, at 0.08%. And the Fed is still printing money hand-over-fist, though at a slightly slower rate than two months ago.
Meanwhile, the broadest measure of inflation, the Consumer Price Index (CPI-U) jumped by 7.04%, the highest and worst since June 1982, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics today. But we cannot compare today to 1982:
- In June 1982, inflation was coming down; now inflation is spiking.
- In June 1982, the effective federal funds rate (EFFR) was 14.2%. Today it’s 0.08%.
- In June 1982, the Fed did not engage in QE; today it’s still massively buying assets.
So now we have the bizarre situation where the EFFR is 0.08% and CPI-U inflation is 7.04%, and the inflation-adjusted EFFR, or “real” EFFR, is a negative 6.96%, the most negative real EFFR in the data going back to 1954:
The “real” interest rate on savings accounts and CDs is similarly negative in the -7.0% range. The real yield of short-term Treasury bills is similarly negative in the -7.0% range. Even the 10-year Treasury yield, now at 1.7%, is -5.3% in real terms.
Even most junk bonds are traded with yields below the rate of inflation. The average BB-rated “real” junk bond yield is -3.3%. Taking more risk, the average B-rated “real” yield is -2.0%.
You have to go to CCC-rated junk bonds – “substantial risk” of default – to get a yield above the rate of CPI inflation. Here’s my cheat sheet for corporate bond credit ratings, and you can see how far down you have to go and how much risk you have to take to beat inflation.
What the Fed is doing is called “financial repression.”
The Fed’s year-long refusal to deal with inflation, while talking down and brushing off this worsening inflation, after having triggered it with its monetary policies, including $4.6 trillion in QE – let’s just stick to calling it money-printing – in 22 months, cements this Fed under Chair Powell as the most reckless Fed ever as seen by the “real” EFFR chart above and by the Wealth Disparity chart below.
The cost of inflation is borne by the working people whose performance raises get eaten up by higher prices, and whose pay increases to deal with inflation get eaten up by higher prices.
But there were huge beneficiaries of these monetary policies: The folks who held the most asset, because these monetary policies had the effect of inflating asset prices across the board, and the wealth of the wealthiest 1% of households spiked, creating the biggest and worst wealth disparity ever to the bottom 50% and even to the bottom 99%, based on the Fed’s own wealth distribution data.
Wealth here is defined as assets minus debts. My Wealth Effect Monitor compares the wealth of the average household in each category. Note how the wealth of the already coddled 1% households spiked starting in Q2 2020 (red line), far outdistancing all other wealth categories, a testimony to the Fed’s effort to enrich the wealthiest the most ever during the crisis – and now the little people now get to pay for it with higher prices that the owners of these assets pass on to them. Here is my “Wealth Effect Monitor“:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, our sponsor, manufactures beautiful metal shingles:
- A variety of resin-based finishes & colors
- Deep grooves for a high-end natural look
- Maintenance free – will not rust, crack, or rot
- Resists streaking and staining
To reach the Classic Metal Roofing folks, click here or call 1-800-543-8938
Most Reckless Fed Ever or Most Worthless? Weimar Powell is sure living up to his predecessors worthlessness, at least the 4 last in charge.
This clown manages to give Greenspan a run for his money…no easy task there to make the guy that argued for there’s no irrational exuberance in the market right before 08 and said it with vulture looking like straight face.
but, but, but this criminal Jerome Powell will be re-elected ??????
LOL, how distorted is all the picture.
The real streets must know who real culprits are ………….
And burn alive Jerome´s head
What kind of advice is J Powell getting from his 150 PHd’s on his staff? Surely they must recognize that hey “you’ve got a problem”
The Fraud Reserve is still buying treasuries & MBS at a $90 billion/month pace as of today.
They are still in “talking about it” mode. QE’s end scheduled for March, maybe first rate increase in March, maybe balance sheet reduction later this year. But nothing’s set in stone until they actually do it. If the markets crashed before then, they could still back off, and the insider-trading scumbags always do everything in their power to prop up the markets.
In a previous generation, FOMC officials would simply take action immediately. They weren’t obsessed with having to give Wall Street 6-month notices of any policy shifts to prevent “market tantrums.”
Previous generation of FOMC officials also weren’t “day trading” on their policy shifts. I mean if you are gonna dump, you might as well do that and then let everyone know of the shifts.
We can blame the Fed but it is really our fault. We, “the little people”, put the politicians in place that made it all happen. No difference between red/blue.
Like the “little people” have any real say in the matter.
To be fair I think Powell is just unusually good at playing politics & being a smooth talker. That’s why in yesterday’s hearings, every lawmaker (winking at their investment gains) in both parties respected him, if not liked him a lot.
I remember back in the days of Ben Bernanke he actually got yelled at during hearings, and that was when inflation was far less of a problem than it is today.
People are given no choice. Both the parties are same. The beauty of Democracy is this that it gives little people a sense of power especially when they vote. But we all know it does not work.
Nothing short of revolution would change the status quo.
The “little people” have never had power and no repeat of a past revolution will change it either. The best option to give “power to the people” is to devolve government to increase accountability and shrink its scope to reduce or end selling favors.
The 800lb silent gorilla in the room is what happens when the retail investor finally realizes that their government bonds are a dwindling asset, and starts dumping government bonds like yesterday’s mashed potatoes? Prices will drop and yields will rise. This, however, will be unacceptable to the FED, and that, my friends, will be when monetary stimulus will go into overdrive. We may get to the point where the only buyer of government debt will be the government itself. If you think inflation is brisk now, you ain’t seen nothing yet.
The main reason CPI decelerated in Dec 2021 was the big drop in crude oil prices. As of today, it’s recovered all of those losses (WTI now at $82+), so if this price holds, it’s at least another 0.2-0.3% contribution to January’s CPI when it’s reported next month.
But the year over year comps also start to get harder: Dec 2020 to Jan 2021 month over month was ~0.4%, so the next reading would need to exceed that to keep annual inflation above 7%.
There’s a general feeling of discomfort when we instinctively reference the CPI to justify monetary policy change.
I do realize it’s the best measure we have,
but there’s no doubt the CPI measure has serious flaws. Wolf has written about it.
Once again, any statistics from the BLS belong in the Sunday funny papers.
With housing costs yet to feed in fully to CPI we are probably going to average minus 7% real rates for entire 2022. Wold bank said gold should be in the $1600s by now, but gold market doesn’t really think real rates are going higher anytime soon. Right now it’s a good business. Dig it out at under $1200 and sell it for over $1800.
Mining companies are making huge amounts of money but their stocks are shunned like lepers. Making money is so passé – the way to go is load up on debt with no hope of ever making a profit. Then watch your stock go to the sky!
Because the Congress critters get wealthier and wealtheir, so why stop? Remember when Bernie Sanders had the lead in the Democrat presidential primaries? Remember how he was taken down?
Never forget that the ONLY mandate the FED really has is to insure the profits of the member banks!!
Banksters got the fully captured SEC to approve their dark pool trading platforms so they and their robots, can front run events they KNOW are coming with their trading obscured from prying eyes.
Problem is with their engineered boom > bust cycles this time, the banksters have to be short the bond markets probably with leverage, or the bond market VALUE diminished with the increase in rates can be a killer. Same with the attempt to let the stupidly over priced stock market down SLOWLY and GENTLY.
“THERE ARE NO MARKETS ANYMORE, ONLY MANPULATIONS!”
Where’s Depth Charge? I can’t do my morning limbo without him setting the bar!
The fed’s MO has always been the same – let free market interest rates make their move and then slowly follow in the same direction until the direction changes. We’re approaching the beginning phase of “slowly”.
One thing I missed the last 14 years is that an economy that can barely grow would get so much stimulus that assets would grow to the sky. It’s not a forever policy, but I thought it had ran it’s course five years ago. I think modern economists will feed the body heroin until it has killed the patient.
Pretty odd to refer to a sin of omission as reckless (not raising FFR, which really has no direct effect on bond yields, or inflation probably). If this is part of a plan to erase the nations long term debt, is that reckless? While I don’t think we will get the same benefits we got in the 50’s, the policy has precedent. Bonds here are more fungible, and rehypothecated more, than the underlying currency. What happens when you can’t buy treasuries on margin (interest rates?) and borrow against your holdings to raise cash, for stocks? What happens when investors hold bonds for the interest payments?
What plan? “Kicking the can” into the future to try to prevent economic and financial collapse?
Making the debt more manageable so that the government can irresponsibly spend even more?
“ The “real” interest rate on savings accounts and CDs is similarly negative in the -7.0% range. The real yield of short-term Treasury bills is similarly negative in the -7.0% range. Even the 10-year Treasury yield, now at 1.7%, is -5.3% in real terms.”
And assuming we peasants achieve a return of -5.3% we look forward to paying income taxes on that gain. How ridiculous is that!
Their presumed argument is that they over did it to prevent a deflationary financial crash (GFC 2008) and depression. They guessed wrong, again.
My inference is that their unspoken justification for current policy is to reduce the unemployment rate among the disadvantaged. Haven’t heard this one mentioned in a while but it was an adjustment to their full employment mandate.
Whether it’s on purpose or incompetence, end result doesn’t change. It’s plain dumb to believe a central planning committee (FOMC) is capable of managing an economy of 330 million to supposedly direct prosperity. No amount of data or theoretical modeling gives anyone the ability to do that. None of these people magically gain additional abilities or access to a deus ex machina upon joining any central bank. There also isn’t a “correct” interest rate any more than there is for the price of popcorn or peanuts.
Long term increases in living standards don’t come from massive malinvestment or from unproductive borrowing and asset bubbles by mispricing risk (interest rates). No central bank can “print” real resources, (skilled) labor, or intellectual property.
It didn’t work in the Soviet Union and it still doesn’t work. The shelves at my supermarket are starting to resemble those of the old Soviet Union – nothing there!
To me the most amazing is the $34,000,000 “needed” to be in the top 1%
Or the $4,000,000 to belong to the top 10%
To me just proof that inflation is much longer high and CPI is the lowest they can get away with. Rule of thumb is prices double every 11 years so about 7% . Last year just a little more, 20+ %
But the real problem is not the increased CPI:
A lot of fiscal laws are still based on $1,000,000 is very rich.
Clearly $1,000,000 is no longer a lot and the game played is very clear: inflation will push all those millionaire taxes down to Joe Average.
And then add the capital gains tax. Your assets need to increase more then just inflation rate. It also need to increase by those taxes just to break even.
The exact amount is a bit fuzzy. Go with long-term cap gains and no state tax and official CPI, your stock only need to go up 8% to break even. Or if you agree real inflation was 20% and you life in California and sell your stock within a year, that stock better went up 20% * (100+35+15+3%+1%) = 32% to break even. Insane indeed.
US and Europe inflation looks on track to peak around Q2 2022. The second half of this year should be a smoother ride.
From a wtf to an EFFR, I like that!
But gosh darn the general public just feels good about getting a raise, ignore the inflation. Living good is when that car salesman can swing a deal to get you into a honking new Ford F-150 with the fancy tailgate.
The working class gave up on saving a long time ago anyway.
Saving now is defined: When the government comes to the rescue and saves me.