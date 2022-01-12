After the Shortage, a Glut? Semiconductor Sales Hit Record for 7th Month. Hundreds of Billions in New Investments Planned

But will there be enough demand in 2023 or beyond for all this new capacity in such a cyclical industry?
Despite the shortages of certain types of semiconductors, overall sales by chipmakers around the world hit a new record of $49.7 billion in November (three month moving average), the seventh record in a row, up 24% from a year ago, and up 35% from two years ago, according to data from the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics. With one month left, the industry has already set a new annual record.
The 23% plunge in chip sales from October 2018 through April 2019, marked in the chart below, was in part due to the collapse in demand for the specialized chips for crypto mining rigs, whose sales had collapsed after crypto prices had collapsed, with Bitcoin down by 85% from $20,000 in December 2017 to $3,200 by December 2018. But now crypto mining rigs are in high demand, along with all types of other semiconductors, and some semiconductors are in short supply, despite booming production.
The data and chart, being expressed in dollars, also shows the impact of price changes of semiconductors that have been rising since October 2020. One of the component in the collapse of sales from October 2018 through April 2019 was a downturn in semiconductor prices.
The US semiconductor industry – companies such as Intel, TI, NVIDIA, etc. – still had 47% of the global market share in 2020, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association’s 2021 industry report, but they’re manufacturing part of their products outside the US, and some of their chips are manufactured by contract manufacturers in other countries.
In terms of semiconductors manufactured in the Americas by all companies, including companies like Samsung with plants in the US: Sales jumped by 28.7% year-over-year in November (three-month moving average) to $11.5 billion. This was the highest year-over-year growth rate of any geographic region.
But all regions showed large growth rates in semiconductor sales:
- Americas: +28.7% ($11.5 billion)
- Europe: +26.3% ($4.3 billion)
- Japan: +19.5% ($3.9 billion)
- China: +21.4% ($16.9 billion)
- Asia Pacific/All Other: +22.2% ($13.1 billion)
Automakers and heavy equipment makers have been hit hard by shortages of some specific chips, and with just one component missing, the vehicle cannot be sold. Automakers have been discussing the prospects of shortages in 2022. Shortages are continuing, and there is no consensus, but it seems that at least some problems will persist possibly into 2023. Many other issues already improved in late 2021 and are expected to further improve in 2022.
The industry is heavily investing in production facilities, including in the US. But it takes years to build and equip these multi-billion-dollar manufacturing plants, and those plants won’t come online soon enough. There is a global drive underway to increase production. For China, semiconductors have become a national priority.
By the end of this year, construction on 30 new plants will have started, according to industry organization SEMI in June. And the amounts are huge. In September it estimated that $100 billion will be invested globally this year just for equipment for front-end fabs, where the silicon wafers are processed, up from a record $90 billion last year.
Governments around the world are pushing for massive investment in semiconductor manufacturing capacity. After the shortages, semiconductors are now considered a globally critical industry.
The four semiconductor giants – TSMC (Taiwan), Intel (US), Samsung (South Korea), and SMIC (China) – have released plans to invest nearly $400 billion in semiconductor plants around the globe over the next few years, according to the Nikkei Asia.
In addition, China, burned by US sanctions on semiconductors, is making a huge push to become 70% self-sufficient in semiconductors.
Given this flood of planned investment in new capacity, research group IDC is now penciling in the potential for overcapacity in 2023, according to the Nikkei. The semiconductor industry is cyclical, as the chart above shows, with demand suddenly plunging, and prices plunging, and huge investment projects being put on the back-burner. And suddenly when demand picks up, and then suddenly skyrockets, supply is constrained, prices spike, and it’s off to the races again.
But the shortages that began appearing in late 2020 are a different ball of wax than the regular supply constraints; and now the investment plans in reaction to those shortages are a different ball of wax as well, far bigger than ever before.
And someday, that boom in demand for crypto mining rigs is going to hit the skids again, or other demand falls off, such as from data centers. And then it’s back to the old cyclicality, with overcapacity and a glut of semiconductors waiting at the other end, once again. But for now, that’s just wishful thinking for automakers that cannot get all the components needed to put their cars together.
– This certainly will help INTEL to recover from its disastrous decision to burn $ 84 billion in share buybacks.
Intel hasn’t been competitive in the HEDT market for the last several years and now the server/cloud business is migrating to AMD after a few years of dragging their feet. Naturally Intel’s response was to adopt an architecture (“big.little”) that allows them to use marketing gimmicks and advertise high core counts and high clock speeds. Conveniently, they don’t highlight for the average Joe that the architecture has two types of cores – some fast, some slow, i.e. you don’t have the advertised N cores at the advertised X clock rate. F*** Intel.
– Once everyone is “Working from home” and has bought a laptop then demand for chips is bound to make a nose dive.
There are still data centers and servers (they’re veritable chip hogs), computers of all kinds, cars (thousands of chips each), appliances, cellphones, crypto mining rigs, industrial products, just about any durable good that gets manufactured has chips in it…. Even the lowly toaster has semiconductors in it.
After the boom, always comes the bust.
Right now, the shortages are predicted to last through next year. However, a global recession is always possible (this reduces demand), especially after coming off the sugar high of all the stimulus money.
With semiconductors, most are simply cheap parts that anyone can make. China has the most success here. This could become a glut, without a recession. This includes simple parts such as capacitors, simple sensors, lights, and the majority of components of a motherboard.
Actual finished high end processors such as the one listed on the specifications of a device (and graphics cards, which are a form of processors) are among the most difficult to things to make on earth. The technologies to make processors are becoming tightly guarded; American, European, and Japanese companies have to work together to supply the necessary technologies to make them. Tawain is the current world leader at bringing them together to make the finished processor; South Korea is one of the runner ups. However, neither of these countries make the essential machinery needed to make processors. Right now, Tawain is helping build additional processor plants in America. China has no hope in the near future of making these processors using homegrown technology. Before relations soured, other countries (mainly Tawain) put some processor plants in China, however, these processors become obsolete. China cannot make, up to date processors and their current factories, will have diminishing capacity as their machinery breaks down. A glut in this category is less likely as processors become obsolete.
There is a middle category which includes, various simple types of simpler processors and other components, such as video display drivers, specialty sensors, and much more. These parts don’t become out of date as fast, but, make little money and there is less effort to build more of these plants to meet temporary demand. There will likely continue to be a shortage here for years to come, for some parts. Cars might be continue to be hit by this. On computers, many of these intermediate components are being replaced or integrated directly into the main processor.
Ram, SSD’s, and mechanical hard drives are their own situation as well, I haven’t payed as much attention to these.
I’d expect, only a recession in Asia or a global recession is likely to cause a glut, except in the low end category.
Probably in under 10 years and in as little as 5 years, the smallest possible transistor size, will be in production cpu’s. Soon after the main cpu, will become stagnant. Soon after this happens, the real glut in semiconductors will begin.
“Right now, the shortages are predicted to last through next year.”
According to who? Everybody is just pulling predictions out of their ass. It was supposed to be over by the 3rd quarter of 2021 according to “experts,” until it wasn’t.
“the smallest possible transistor size, will be in production cpu’s”
It took me a second to realize you were talking about theoretical limits, I was confused by your comment. Anyway, yeah, they have to find a new paradigm, substrate, or both.
I DO NOT trust The Chinese for one bit on all those counts. companies now use AI to optimize their chips and circuits. And yes, China now rules the AI scene (more patents). I simply cannot see them back down on this one. Xi is pumping manufacturing in China in all fields, as if its economy needed more pumping…
I’m not convinced the West is coming out of this one unscathed …
China has the manpower and the brains. And their honor to save face.
My goodness, did you see the Jets that they built? I know it’s all copied pasted on the Americans’, but still, do not underestimate what a people can accomplish when they’re uniting nationally… How about the Apollo missions in the 60s? Wasn’t that in a lot of ways built on the us pride? What could China build on the same principle?
Now I didn’t say that China has the same technology as the West at this moment, but they might (what am I saying) they will steal plans to the new smaller chips infrastructure etc. I’m not confident we will win this tbh.
Where are that American and Europe made chips going to go to be used? In which factories? Apart from cars and planes, where are your new made in Canada toaster going to be made? Do you really think some of our computers will have on it made in the Netherlands? Made in France? By undercutting all our industries for years China has slashed our building capacity. I would love to buy a good drill from Europe say, but ain’t paying those prices! They have us all by the balls and some more.
They get paid first and foretell every other parts of the businesses that use them. For now the safer trade til it’s not. Cramer touted them. I remember AMD at 10! Didn’t hold! Thanks Wolf. Tape looks weird, almost lower lows and highs or long and short til it’s not.