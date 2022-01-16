A Factor in the Bizarre “Great Resignation” & “Labor Shortage” Phenomenon: The Huge Surge of Americans Starting Businesses

Another testimony of the massive changes in society and the economy. But losing some of the enormous steam.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
New business formations in December, based on applications for an Employer Identification Number (EIN) with the IRS, jumped another 20% from the already high December last year, and by 34% from December 2019, according to the Census Bureau.
The explosion of business applications began in June 2020 when stimulus checks, extra unemployment benefits, PPP loans, and other government moneys washed over the land – and when millions of jobs just vanished. And it continued through December 2021. But the spike has been losing some steam in recent months:
These huge numbers of new business formations every month since June 2020 are a piece of the bizarre puzzle of labor shortages, combined with huge record numbers of people who quit their jobs – a record 4.31 million workers “quit” in the private sector in November, up 30.6% from November 2019 – mostly to take a job with better pay as companies got aggressive in recruiting by offering higher compensation and better working conditions.
But some of them quit for other reasons, including because they’ve had it, and they’ve come up with a plan, and they’ve got the resources, and they struck out on their own and started a new business – not some gig, for which they can just use their Social Security number, but a new business for which they filed an EIN application with the IRS.
For the whole year, 5.39 million EIN applications were filed with the IRS, up by 42% from the last “normal” year, 2019, after a record 4.35 million EIN applications were already filed in 2020. The pandemic years are shown in red:
In other words, 5.39 million businesses were started in 2021 by people, many of whom quit their jobs to do so, and some of them might have gotten started while working from home for their employer, and when they were ready to make the jump, they quit their job and became their own boss.
Between 2020 and 2021, nearly 10 million businesses were started. This is a huge number and a testimony of a massive change in the economy and society – and it explains a portion of the record high “quits” in 2021.
EIN applications that were unrelated to typical business formations, such as for tax liens, estates, trusts, etc., were removed from the data by the Census Bureau.
These business applications are split into categories, based on what the probabilities are of major job creation. Most new businesses will create a job for the owner and maybe for a few other people and never become large employers.
This ranges from an online retailer headquartered in dude’s and dudette’s garage to a mergers-and-acquisitions shop by two lawyers that decided to combine their brains and rake in the big bucks out of their home offices. These small businesses can be exciting and rewarding, and being your worst boss is a great way to go. But most of these businesses will not become big job creators.
Businesses with “High-Propensity of Planned Wages”: The job creators.
The Census Bureau categorizes businesses with a high likelihood of creating a significant payroll as “High-Propensity of Planned Wages” business applications (HBA), based on the information in the EIN application.
In December, there were 137,254 EIN applications that the Census Bureau classified as HBAs, up by 21% from December last year and by 18% from December 2019. For the whole year, 1.77 million HBAs were filed, up by 24% from 2019.
Businesses with “Planned Wages”: They’re scarce.
Within the HBAs is the subgroup of real job creators, those with a planned date for their first payroll indicated in their EIN application. These “Business Applications with Planned Wages” (WBA) have funding and they’re ready to hire and pay wages. These are the businesses that are most likely to grow their payroll and become significant employers.
In December, there were 48,483 WBAs, up 19.6% from a year ago, and up 22.5% from two years ago. For the whole year, 637,669 WBAs were filed, up by 24% from 2019. But this is far lower than in the years 2006 and before:
Where the action is: New businesses with a low propensity to create jobs.
The number of EIN applications by businesses with a low propensity to become significant job creators rose 20% in December from a year ago, and by 43% from December 2019, to 281,126 applications.
For the whole year 2021, compared to 2019, applications jumped by 53%, to 3.6 million.
The number of EIN applications for these types of businesses roughly doubled from 91,000 per month on average in 2007 to 183,000 per month on average in 2019. In 2021, they reached 301,000 on average per month.
In other words, 3.6 million businesses were started in 2021 by people who might never hire anyone else, but many of those entrepreneurs quit jobs to chase after their dream, and be their own boss. That’s where the majority of the massive shift in American society and economy is concentrated – not big well-funded startups:
The surge in applications by these small businesses with a low propensity to create jobs was already on fire in the years before the pandemic. But it exploded during the pandemic (red line in the chart below).
But applications by businesses with planned wages (WBAs) have languished for years far below their levels before the Financial Crisis, and even during the pandemic didn’t return to those levels. Compared to the other categories, they remain small (green line).
Even the HBAs while up sharply during the pandemic, remain roughly even with their levels before the Financial Crisis (purple line).
Applications by retail/ecommerce businesses dominate but are losing some steam. Obviously, the huge spike in applications during the pandemic lockdowns weren’t by brick-and-mortar shops, but by ecommerce operations, using the internet as a global market place, and using platforms such as Amazon, eBay, and others to ply their trade.
In December, there were still 70,827 applications by retail businesses, up 7.1% from a year ago, and up by 52% from two years ago.
Mostly tiny retailers: 78% were businesses with a low propensity to create a significant number of jobs.
For the year 2021, applications nearly doubled from 2019 to 764,000. While still historically high in December, you can see that applications by retail businesses have been tapering on a month-to-month basis since April 2021 (red line).
Professional services – lawyers, IT specialists, architects, engineers, etc. – the second largest category, continue to be red-hot (light blue line), with 51,191 applications in December, up 23.9% year-over-year. In 2021, applications jumped by 40% from 2019, to 474,000.
Among the other largest categories of EIN applications, there too has been some loss of steam on a month-to-month basis though they too remain historically high:
- Transportation & warehousing (green): 40,716 in December, +64% from 2019; +106% for the whole year from 2019. Think ecommerce boom.
- Construction (black): 39,384 in December, +24% from 2019; +30% for the whole year from 2019.
- Administration and support (yellow): 28,582 in December, +35% from 2019; +60% for the whole year from 2019.
- Accommodation and food services (gray): 22,516 in December, +39% from 2019; +75% for the whole year from 2019.
- Health Care and Social Assistance (brown): 23,390 in December, +18% from 2019, +37% for the whole year from 2019.
Striking out on their own was still hot but lost some steam. This comes as entire industries are going through wild gyrations to hire people amid the labor shortages, and companies are using aggressive offers to fill vacant jobs.
But these millions of entrepreneurs now have a business that they need to get off the ground, and they’re passionate about it, and they will be difficult to pull back into the corporate rat-race unless the business doesn’t get properly off the ground – and there will be some of those too.
But this historic surge in new businesses – nearly 10 million in two years – and the millions of entrepreneurs involved explain in part the huge number of “quits” and the labor shortages.
Amazing volatility.
TKS
In the final year of London’s spectacular South Sea Bubble that climaxed in June 1720, there some 450 new companies floated.
And most of the startups with a “high propensity for job creation” will go bust in the coming downturn, laying off everyone and declaring bankruptcy. The 2000 tech bubble bust will repeat, but be even worse this time. So many of these outfits have no revenues, much less profits, and subsist on the idiocy of venture capital. The small independent business with a couple employees is a much more secure livelihood than working for one of those clown shows.
Not at all. What everyone learned is that you need an existing business to take advantage of PPP loans (grants; they were all forgiven). In the next downturn, everyone who started a new business will be flush with cash (no matter whether the business itself loses money or only exists on paper) and we will have the next phase of the crack-up boom.
I didn’t see any age data. Are boomers striking out on their own toward the end of their career? I’m seeing some of that among people I know.
I’m seeing a little of it among my boomer friends, I’m seeing more of it with younger people. But that’s just anecdotal.
Are you sure this isn’t just an artifact of the Paycheck Protection Program?
Free money (forgiveable “loans”) to any small business. But you need a bank account for that, which in turn needs an EIN.
Prince Gbanga,
“Are you sure this isn’t just an artifact of the Paycheck Protection Program?”
Yes, I’m sure.
1. PPP expired on May 31, 2021. No more applications accepted after that. From June 1 forward, the EIN applications had nothing to do with PPP.
2. Even while the PPP was still going on, you didn’t need an EIN. Your SS$ was good enough to apply for PPP.
3. For the PPP application, your business had to be in existence before March 2020. Applying retroactively for a PPP wouldn’t help. And since you didn’t need an EIN in the first place…
4. You don’t need an EIN for a bank account. All you need is a SS#. Lots of small businesses don’t get EINs. I didn’t get one either for the first few years. Didn’t need to. SS#is good enough. I got an EIN when I incorporated the business.
Preempt the next recession. An insurance policy if the gov will offer new PPP loans in the next recession. Politicians will cry : our small business is dying, PPP loans.
There are a lot of changes due to Covid. A lot of big corporations use burn and churn to run fewer employees until they burn out and are replaced. That is only possible if there is a line of new applicants waiting to replace the low wage burnouts on a fast revolving basis. I suspect this doesn’t work when employees constantly have to call in waiting for test results or to recover. These corps saved tons of money running skeleton crews into the ground rather than staffing extra people to cover hours during surges. Businesses used to keep part timers on who could take up extra shifts when a crunch hit. Those part timers had to be given enough hours to keep them around and that meant working with their schedules around school or family or over staffing shifts. I was young when some of these patterns still existed in the bottom levels of the job pyrimid. We likely had a big labor glut after shipping most of our manufacturing overseas so businesses didn’t need to consider employee needs since they could just hire the next unemployed person waiting in line for scarce jobs. Now there is no line of folks waiting to take these positions when the old employees burn out or call in sick. That gave the big corps a massive competitive advantage for labor costs over mom and pop that don’t have a well oiled revolving door, a huge footprint or monopsony power in certain locations. If big corps can’t deliver reliability, quality, extended hours or decent service then mom and pop have a more level playing field.
Throw in some of the shady practices popping up like AT&T sending out 3rd party debit cards with limits and fees instead of refund checks or folks finding themselves paying for ‘subscriptions’ they never signed up for and then can’t even get to a customer service person to correct it and a small local business starts to look better than a David and Goliath situation a lone customer is bound to lose against a big company. If they can even get ahold of them.
Intel is running a television commercial looking for workers.
Young people? They have everything worked out. They are all starting their own Youtube channels and then they’ll watch each other’s content. Easy peasy.
They can always fall back on trading NFTs of jpegs of bored apes.
I see that America’s spirit of independence hasn’t been completely stamped out.
I wonder how much of this is due to the existence of Human Resources. Their mind-control projects are getting deeper and more extensive as time goes by, and their assimilation programming — and conditioning — runs more and more against the grain of normal Americans.
I wish the new employers the best of luck. Hopefully with any luck they’ll take some of their former comrades-in-the-workplace with them in their new endeavors.
The reality is most will not survive and it will not be pretty when it ends.
Have started different small businesses over the years and even excellent ideas that brought in good money all have a life to them. Adam Smith back in the 1776 commented on small shops on commercial rows that come and go. It is much more rapid for those who do not have a store front. No point in wasting time convincing…. At the outset of my business degree the statistics were make known as in 80% of all business fail by year 5 and at the end of year 10 only 1 of the 2 left still exist. It is no different today except that I think maybe 90% are gone by year 5 now. To believe otherwise is wishful positive talk.
Everyone needs to read The Wealth of Nations by Adam Smith; particularly his; Introduction and Plan of the Work, where he sets out, in just two pages, a wonderful description of the difference between savage nations of hunters and fishers, and civilised and thriving nations. Within which introduction, he goes on to make what I believe to be the most profound statement:
“Whatever be the actual state of the skill, dexterity and judgement, with which labour is applied in any nation, the abundance or scantiness of its annual supply must depend, during the continuance of that state, upon the proportion between the number of those who are annually employed in useful labour, and that of those who are not so employed. The number of useful and productive labourers, it will hereinafter appear, is everywhere in proportion to the quantity of capital stock which is employed in setting them to work, and to the particular way in which it is so employed.”
Then look at his last paragraph ending with these, to me quite profound remarks: ” . . . and lastly, what are the reasons and causes which have induced almost all modern governments to mortgage some part of this revenue, or to contract debts; and what have been the effects of those debts upon the real wealth, the annual produce of the land and the labour of the society.”
Reading that Introduction was in large part responsible for my doing my best to set out a set of rules for such investment of capital stock in The Road Ahead from a Grass Roots Perspective. Which in turn led to my paper: Recapitalisation of the Grass Roots Economy.
Wolf, did you also note, as I have; that there is no listing for any “Manufacturing” EIN businesses?
It’s amazing that many people think that less than $20K of stimulus is enough to go start a business.