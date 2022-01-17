Empty Shelf at a Grocery Store Near You? Tight Inventories, Labor Shortages, Supply Chain Snags, Strong Sales, Soaring Costs

It shows how brittle the system has become in face of every new challenge.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Grocery-store shoppers are sporadically encountering portions of a shelf that is suddenly empty when a week earlier there was plenty of product. There are again social-media “reports” of purchase limits of some items, such as toilet paper (why is it always toilet paper?) at some Costco, or pasta at some Walmart, or beef at some Safeway, or whatever. You can buy all kinds of stuff, but you might not be able to get one or two items that are part of your normal list.
At fault is a combination of problems. Staffing shortages due to the difficulty of hiring people are now being aggravated by omicron, where employees that tested positive have to self-isolate and can’t come to work for a few days. This impacts supermarkets and their suppliers in a big way. Transportation companies, faced with soaring demand, already struggled with driver shortages that was further aggravated by omicron, and further aggravated by the recent snow storms first in the West and then in the East, entailing traffic chaos and closed highways.
For businesses that have been operating on their finely tuned lean-inventory strategies, it has been challenging for the past 22 months to keep the shelves stocked.
And the costs of everything have soared – which generates a phenomenon where inventories, measured in dollars, have risen to new records because the costs of the goods in inventory have soared. But sales are high too as the shift to working from home changed consumption patterns, with grocery stores getting a bigger piece of the pie. And supply, as measured in how many days of sales are in inventory, has plunged. So here we go.
Total inventories, measured in dollars, at food and beverage stores rose to a record $54.9 billion in November, according to the Census Bureau on Friday. This was up 4.1% from a year ago, and by 6.6% from November 2019, driven by soaring costs of those goods.
During the empty-shelves-period in March through May 2020, inventories dropped to $48.6 billion, same as in April 2018. This wasn’t such a big drop, but inventories had been kept so tight on purpose that, when demand suddenly increased, shelves became empty, customers walked out shocked and frustrated, and stores couldn’t maximize their revenues because they were out of product. It didn’t take much of a drop in inventory to accomplish that:
Supply as measured by the inventory-sales ratio was down to just 0.71 months (about 21 days’ supply) at the November rate of sales. The inventory-sales ratio (inventories divided by sales) is a standard metric of supply that cancels out the impact of price increases.
During the empty-shelves March 2020, supply plunged to 0.59 months (18 days’ supply) and then bounced partially back to the 0.70 months range for a few months. Then it ticked up in early 2021 to hover around 0.73 months. But then supply started tightening again and dropped to 0.71 months in August, where it has remained as retailers struggled with epic labor shortages, transportation snags, and supply-chain entanglements as their supplies struggled with the same issues:
Sales at food and beverage stores rose to $78 billion in November, the second highest ever, beaten only by hoarding-March 2020. The driver were price increases and the still ongoing situation of working-from-home that shifted some consumption from the office environment to the supermarket (this chart also includes the preliminary sales for December, which ticked down a tad):
This shows how the brittle the system has become: The supply chains, transportation, and lean-inventory strategies all the way up the supply chain, that worked so well through the Good Times 2019, have created all kinds of havoc when unforeseen factors, one after the other, became economic routine.
Grocery stores have been trying to stock up for 20 months now, to fill the holes and catch up with this historic surge in demand, but every time they make a little headway, new constraints and problems emerge, and they still don’t have enough inventory on hand to get over the hump, and they temporarily and sporadically run out of some items.
The pasta section at my local Wally World has been in decline for weeks now. So, I live in Woodstock GA, where we had 1/2″ of snow and everyone went out and bought what was left of the pasta isle. Virtually nothing was left. Even Orzo, freaking Orzo, was sold out.
People, this is getting bad. Yikes!
Despite all that Wolf has been saying, Fed is still printing money like crazy and at has not slowed at all. So more money chasing fewer goods at a time when fewer people are doing productive work causes High Inflation and Empty Shelves.
Leo1992,
“…and at has not slowed at all.”
Nonsense. The Fed has slowed down as it said it would. On its last balance sheet, Jan 12, total assets were $8.788 trillion, this was DOWN from its Dec 22 balance sheet of $8.790.
If you look at the Treasury additions, you will see the decline. And if you look at the MBS purchase schedule, you will see it too. But you need to know that the Fed buys MBS in the “To Be Announced” (TBA) market, and those trades take 2-3 months to settle, and the Fed books its trades when they settle. I’ve discussed this a million times during the period of quantitative tightening in 2018 and 2019, when the Fed ran down its MBS balance. So with MBS you have to look at the purchases schedule (and it will give settlement dates) to find out what the Fed is doing now, and you’ll see it on the balance sheet 2-3 months later.
Which means the FED will continue juicing house prices until late June, in the face of the biggest housing bubble in history. Dereliction of duty is an understatement.
Wolf, Look at 6 months trend at and tell me honestly if it does not look like a straight line.
Regarding MBS, I would wait and watch.
6-month trend is irrelevant when talking about the taper that was announced to begin gently with purchases after mid-November and whose pace was increased in mid-December. What happened before Nov 15 is irrelevant with regards to the taper.
The system had become too efficient for its own good (and ours). A little redundancy can be a good thing.
Our vehicles, equipment, etc., became so dependent on parts from China that now (as their pandemic worsens due to their reportedly ineffective vaccines, fear of loss of face of their leaders, and so parts of China close) we face our own delays and glitches: e.g., reportedly, most equipment to unload their containers is from China. This will continue indefinitely, maybe for years, as new variants arise.
New constraints and problems don’t EMERGE. New problems are CREATED by governments. This is a long war of attrition to kill the working class.
Authorities will use the problems they themselves created as an excuse to usurp greater powers. That’s why they created the problems in the first place. It’s all about control.
The True Theory of Management: All problems must be identified and managed. Any problems solved results in a need for less managers. Therefore, no problems may be resolved. Any attempt to define new problems will be duly rewarded according to their resistance to solutions. If you manage to understand the logic of this, you’ve now got a problem. Congratulations, you’ve graduated. There is a place for you on the creative management team.
Whenever chicken goes for C$2 a lb at my local supermarket in Toronto Canada, the entire chicken freezer is gutted before noon. The same goes for dishwashing detergent when it goes on “sale” for C$1.88 for a 750ml bottle. It’s crazy.
This used to happen before COVID too. There was a time I couldn’t buy cinnamon at any local supermarket. I would up buying an industrial size container at Amazon. Then it was flour. I think they had a flour sale. Then it was bacon. Granted, they had a few packs left but not the style I usually buy.
The difference is that now Amazon is also often out of stock too.
I live in Roswell ga. and my local Publix was flat out of paper towels and toilet paper. Other items as well. I’m getting that uh oh feeling!
Beam…here in Houston our stores are jam packed with TP! What is short, at least in the local Walmart, is “house brand” yogurt, the Lite variety. So I am forced to buy the premium brand at three times the price.
SW Fla, Publix ditto, Walmart, ditto. Holes and gaps all over the place at a variety of their stores from Ft. Myers to Venice.
Our local Publix was out of ALL chicken this weekend. Today they had legs only.
A week or so ago they had bogo chicken. Lol
I sent my daughter to get some chicken breasts for dinner a few days back. The local grocery store ONLY had chicken gizzards. We ate homemade hamburgers that night…
In eastern Virginia, just north of Yorktown plenty of chicken,, but wet catfood,,, none, not a single can, Wal Mart, Aldi, local grocery store,, zip..
And cat is NOT Happy!!!!
I can hear your cat complaining from here [Puget Sound].
Just wait till the trucking mandates kick in. It’ll be more empty than shelves, by far, cuz many of said conveyors will say ‘Oh F#ck This!!’ and quit .. just from the sheer stress of these onerous Dr.Suess compliances alone..
Wanna eat some cheese?? Learn how to make your own .. from your own goat, cow, yak or whathaveyou.. If you don’t like that example, I have others…
I like yaks.
In the swamp, the situation was serious in some chains and in a few locations. Not all were empty but only the produce section and fresh items were not on sale.
1. During 2020, toilet paper was missing but food was there. Now, 2022, toilet paper is there but food items are missing.
2. The usual blame was on produce truck got stuck up in the snow in I-95. Extreme weather. Some other bigger chains were open and had foods.
3. When its snow, people buy bread, milk and eggs. This time its different.
4. Again, truckers cannot work part time for 40hours. They must be on part time and sacrifice the benefit of free market economy.
5. Driver shortage exists in the whole DC swamp area. However, last time national guards refused the request to drive trucks and buses because buses have stick gear shaft.
6. Schools want to go virtual but parents want to send their children to school because day care is costly. They also cannot go to work if kids are home. Now, schools want to open but no bus drivers. Even county buses are on reduced schedule because of driver shortage.
7. Meanwhile there is health emergency in all the three states nearby in different names.
8. Someone who do not have self control in eating prayed for the food supply to be reduced this 2022 as a part for new year diet plan. Please stop. Its working too much…
I’m not sure how widespread it is, but the clerk at CVS told me someone had purchased a ton of stuff to resell on Amazon. For many AMZN customers, there’s no difference between $10 and $20; they just want the product within a couple of days.
seems logical to me
“Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs” says everyone needs housing and food. A local paper has an article on how to offset the costs of these; struggling to obtain the literal necessities of life has now gone mainstream. I don’t think anything changes until till billionaires and politicians fear lead poisoning.
In Florida when a hurricane is forecast as heading this way, food and bottled water disappear from store shelves. There are lines at the gas pumps as people might rather evacuate than weather the storm. They put yellow plastic tape on empty gas pumps.
In New England they take the bread and milk as soon as a blizzard is forecast. Flashlight batteries disappear as snow and ice might bring down power lines.
Yes, from my (and my friends) European point of view is very, very funny. Almost ridiculous.
I can see you never had a world war at home and your last big one was more than one hundred and fifty years ago.
See the photo I posted below, in reply to your other comment. It was taken by MC01, who published some articles here. He’s Italian and took a bunch of photos of empty shelves in his hometown in Italy and sent them to me. I have relatives in Germany who complained about empty shelves….
So there are empty shelves in Europe from time to time.
I know this is about food, but I’ve seen the same thing at Home Depot with building supplies . The only reason I mention this is because you mentioned pictures and I’ve been having my crew take pictures over the last several months so when I have to explain to my customers why we had to go to three different stores on the same day to get stuff they understand. Let me know if you want to see those pictures. It’s truly amazing what we’re seeing.
What’s very, very funny?
Where are the shortages occurring? I haven’t noticed this an issue at markets I frequent which are local but similar to the Krogers and Safeways of the world. I wouldn’t think CLE OH is on a preferred list for suppliers.
Check some of the comments here.
Yeah, I saw and was replying to the grocery store comments. The supply chain issues for manufacturers etc. I understand. Can some of the tribulations over the supply issue be attributed to those up the “food chain”, if you will, who can take advantage of the perceptions of the great unwashed as to what’s happening given the less than stellar reporting that many in the country consume?
Giant Eagle charges more for pretty much everything which probably lowers demand somewhat. You can make back what you were overcharged with the perks ;)
I’m in the south and Publix this weekend had NO toilet paper. None, cleared out. I tried to find my kosher salt in two stores, no luck. I have been buying our dog food in bulk because it has been in short supply for months.
Things are not right.
I’m in northeast Ohio as well. My girlfriend is a personal chef, so sees the insides of different grocery stores ~8 times per week. We’re talking Heinen’s, Whole Foods, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Meijer. She has recounted some days of empty shelves in a few stores, particularly in produce or dairy, although says it isn’t the norm. Seems like the same store will be fine a day or two later, and the other stores will be fine that same day. So no, not consistent or widespread, but yes, happening sometimes in our area.
This weekend my wife and I emptied the freezer of leftovers / old items and loaded up on individual portions of beef, chicken, fish and frozen berries/veggies. Last month we installed a ULine metal rack in the 2nd bedroom and packed it full of dry goods, beans, flour & unrefrigerated items. Already have water filtration / dechlorinator, emergency food packs, solar lighting and propane cooking on hand. PM’s, crypto and cash as well. Lots of things you can do to prepare even if you’re in a small condo or renting.
Yesterday at Costco with a new look:
they still had all products but at many places the higher storage shelves were empty.
In our industry, metal manufacturing, not groceries… all of our stock outs and shortages can be traced directly to port congestion. Even our domestic suppliers get held up by a component that comes from overseas a few levels upstream. All of that seems to be due to a glut of spending on durable goods from people sitting at home and the stimulus checks.
Can anyone shed light on what is holding up shipments of grocery store products? Is it mostly a trucking thing?
The good news is that we are seeing signs of the crazy winding down. Our late shipment report was over three pages at its peak, and is now down to one page and shrinking. Supplier lead times are slowly returning to normal. If all goes well, we will start reducing overtime and pull back our own lead times to normal levels in March.
Unless the government does something really stupid (fingers crossed) like starting a war, more huge stimulus or more lockdowns, I think we will look back on this supply chain mess with a sigh relief in another six months.
Our prices are as high as they have ever been, but they will begin to fall soon if raw material costs keep on their current path.
Three days ago, Real Vision published an interview between Weston Nakamoto and a truck driver. According to the truck driver, the groceries are getting to the grocery stores, but based on what he hears, they are having trouble finding the staff to move the groceries the last 100 feet from storage to the shelves.
My experience working in grocery tells me that’s not very likely. Those stores aren’t built with huge backrooms to store skids of product. If the freight isn’t thrown to the shelves, it’s on a pallet sitting in the aisles of the store somewhere and customers are tripping over it, or it’s riding around on the one six-wheeler that doesn’t get a stuck wheel.
Particularly with produce, which is where I’m seeing these pictures of whole departments empty… where would all the cases be stored if they were delivered but not stocked? There’s no big refrigerated warehouse the driver can just unload to. You’re not driving a pallet jack into a tight walkin and plopping down skids three deliveries in a row.
I certainly didn’t work at every store, but to me that explanation smells fishier than the seafood case the night before a scheduled deep clean.
wadge22,
“…that explanation smells fishier than the seafood case the night before a scheduled deep clean.”
LOL gonna steal that from you. I’ll have lots of opportunities to use it.
Next elections are certainly going to be up for grabs if people are forced to go on a diet in this country. It ain’t American and the last straw. If fast food and junk food aren’t plentiful, there will be fat-asses hitting the streets in fury and believe me world, we have no shortage of 45+ waists here.
I’m sure the government will want to stock heavy soon and be ready when the new pickups start backing up in the food lines. Nowadays people don’t have no shame waiting for free food smiling at the tv cameras and the kids sitting in the back with McDonald bags saying “we ain’t eating that s**t they’re giving away”.
Right, the economic crisis is due to just-in-time practices that were too brittle to absorb the shocks of a pandemic.
If you are swayed by this argument, I have a bridge I want to sell you.
Anyone who makes his or her career in the financial markets by definition believes in the inherent validity of the West’s economic model. However, for decades the West has been stealing resources and labor from the rest of the world.
Rather than face that fact and its implications, so-called analysts find every other excuse they can dream of to blame for supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, rampant unemployment, asset bubbles, skyrocketing debt, and other harbingers of eminent collapse.
Like the climate crisis, however, Western collapse will play out its logic regardless of what we make of it.
Average global temperatures will surpass 1.5 Celsius above pre-industrial levels by 2025. Just as surely, the West will have to start paying for formerly free resources and labor or go without.
Time to pay the piper. Free lunch is over.
The US consumer has been the backbone of consumption of all the world’s resources. Many people in the world make stuff for us or make stuff for those who make the stuff for us. Or grow food to feed all of those.
Yes it is pretty crazy but without the US consumer the entire world has a bunch of people who have nothing to do.
Why is the US the consumer of the world’s production? Mostly because we have/had space to put all this stuff.. Or we did.. Now one of the biggest growing industries in the US is Self Storage because we have way to much stuff and nowhere to put it..
Things are changing due to demographics and competition for resources (scarcer than you think). They will continue to change but the systems don’t change quickly or easily as planning and development take years. The transition is going to be brutal as along with all this stuff came debt.. We were encouraged to buy it all on time and the space to put it on time and then along came Covid. And Reality!
“However, for decades the West has been stealing resources and labor from the rest of the world.”
Without exception, empires always do that. At the least, the less powerful entities in the world are required to pay tribute (unless they are too distant or irrelevant to maintaining power). The rulers / oligarchs of the empire use various methods to convince the central empire’s population that they are entitled to their standard of living.
Some of the empire’s population are knowledgeable and cynical participants, striving for a big payoff. Others believe that their country or group are unique and exceptional, somehow chosen by God or whatever. Still others are simply ignorant, or willfully oblivious.
So when the empire’s military and economic power decline, and another empire rises, most people are very confused and angry. That’s a good time to not be in the declining empire. Better to be in some non-violent area that stays relatively unaligned, maintains a civil culture, and pays whatever tribute is necessary.
How much do retailers profit on a package of TP? Was wondering if part of the reason for shortages might be it’s a low margin product, bulky, takes a lot of shelf space, weighs next to nothing & has low value for trucking, and gets a lower priority than other higher margin products. I noticed in several stores here in NE Iowa there are no Saltine crackers- except yesterday I saw two boxes of the inedible generic brand with no salt. One might wonder if certain products are being deprioritized.
Everything at supermarkets is low margin. The typical store rakes in just a few percent.
A friend who spent his career in the mega grocery business told me that the big profits in the industry are made at the wholesale purchasing level, not at the outlets.
Once you average everything, supermarkets may be a low margin business, but most American supermarkets use a high-low pricing strategy. They sell some stuff at a loss and have huge margins on other products. A bottle of Coke might cost you $1.49 at the checkout line where price-insensitive buyers grab it right before walking out the store, but a 12 pack of the same product might be $0.99 after making use of all available coupons and discounts.
Well, who needs toilet paper when there is no food. It’s only logical.
At least we had a relatively good excuse. There was a monster Christmas storm leaving us with 18″ of snow and closing all of the passes through the Cascades. The temperatures stayed low for a week. The passes were closed for four days and then some. Needless to say, this sort of slowed things down. I’m still waiting for a few delayed deliveries.
It’s hard to pin this on the government. They did a good job of plowing, dynamiting and what not, but there was a lot of snow.
Shop at a big chain grocery
Only a couple of manned check out lanes open…
the self check out was a waiting line….
the manned checkout lines were backed up the food aisles
and the phone was ringing at the service desk and no one to pick up…
this struck me as PRE PANIC conditions…
not yet, but close.
Imagine the stores not being able to man the mechanism to move the food.
Next is the supply chain back up and spoilage.
Then the suppliers trim back their shipping …and bang, you have shortages and other bad things.
Inflation is a terrible thing…….coupled with COVID …. a very bad cocktail.
I might want to pop out for a few groceries again in April..can you run an update then, please, Wolf?
;)
Hi Wolf,
It’s always a pleasure to read you and yes, I contributed as well :)
I’m Italian and I moved here eleven years ago at the age of 44.
I suppose you won’t be surprised, but many of the problems US is facing are almost non-existent all over Europe.
The empty shelf is a great example. Given my experience, I consider it the obvious result of completely wrong industrial policies perpetuated for many years (I’m not left and I’m not right, I’m agnostic).
US had iper-concentrated its production sites on the hands of very, very companies. Especially raw materials and derivatives. This brings enormous scale economies (and enormous profits) but without the redundancy that the civilized world has, the risks become extremely high.
To add insult to injury, 70% of this economy is just sales and almost everything is produced (at the lowest possible quality, you know that as well) somewhere else.
To tell a long short, in Italy (a great manufacturing country, indeed) they had a certain scarcity on the shelves in the first two-three weeks of this pandemic, only.
Nothing else.
I already know someone will think something like: “How is it possible ? This is America!”
Have a good day and thanks!
Donato,
” … many of the problems US is facing are almost non-existent all over Europe. The empty shelf is a great example.”
An Italian who wrote some articles here, MCO1, took some photos of empty shelves in his town in Italy and sent them to me, including this one which I published a while back:
1) It’s all about higher markup, taking advantage of a bunch of lemmings.
2) Kroger made a new all time high, on the way to $60+.
3) Dollar General calendar : $1, another chain stores : $9.
4) Food & Beverage sales : Mar 2020 a spike to ignore, it’s an all time high.
5) Food Inventory : all time high : not Venezuela or 1992 USSR .
6) NDX monthly : MACD all time high, soon a flip. T&K of the cloud too far apart.
7) SPX monthly with a cloud & MACD : the space between T & K was never as wide, too high above the cloud.
8) Small businesses IWM monthly : MACD flipped.
9) This transitory inflation will soon be over. It’s a dead cat bounce.
10) The Fed kicked Tawana garbage can as far as it could, catching the stench…
lol in the Philippines people don’t use Toilet paper, they wash, certainly better hygiene.
I discovered this many years ago on my first trip there.
This is all a created Inflationary situation due to no Law enforcement as I see it.
Lots of things that are / were illegal seem to now be legal, I guess. We don’t really need a Politician anymore just a Cop a Judge and a jail.
Over my 35 years in business I have the misfortune to deal with many failing business’s, both as customers and suppliers. They often have many problems and struggle on for a year or two before shutting down. One thing is always the same, every problem ( no stocks, can’t pay, bad parts , rush orders) are blamed on some short term circumstance like bad weather, employees out sick, shipping delays, broken machines etc. It is always a series of excuses till the whole Circus collapses. The excuses go on and on until the curtain comes down. For some reason it reminds me of our economy over the last 2 years.
I can’t help but suspect that, once you zoom out from the details and take in the big picture, that this is at least partly a symptom of inflation. Money loses value when prices rise, but also when even if you have money, there’s not as much to buy with it. Either way, money is losing its purchasing power.
Money loses value when inflation is high but people will continue to pay higher prices for some time. Shortages develop when producers see that the government isn’t serious about tackling inflation, they withhold the products as no one wants to exchange real stuff for pieces of paper.
Witness very low housing inventory, eventually no one wants to sell as the value of money isn’t certain given the persistent inflation.
This is a very dangerous situation as it can get out of hand abruptly if the Fed keeps procrastinating.
It’s mind boggling that the Fed is still buying billions in treasuries and MBS through March.
WTF are they thinking if they ever started thinking about thinking?
I was just at the store and there were no empty shelves at all. Everything was fully stocked. I prefer doing my shopping at night.
Ever wonder how Russian shoppers felt before the fall of the Soviet Union – nothing on the shop shelves thanks to central planning. Since the Soviet Union was such a great success we have decided to repeat the madness here with the same results. What you are seeing is the decline and fall of the USSA – well deserved I might add. Another crummy empire with its boot on the throat of humanity bites the dust. Good riddance!
I thought for certain that Joe Bidet and the Democrats were going to fix everything, you know, Build Back Better…Could America have been duped?