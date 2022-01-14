Oh My, the American Consumer amid the Distortions and Price Spikes of Our Time

“Not seasonally adjusted” retail sales spiked to a record. “Seasonally adjusted” retail sales fell. Both: +16.9% from year ago. What the heck is going on?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
What was in the headlines all over the place is that retail sales in December, including at restaurants and bars, fell 1.9% from November, seasonally adjusted.
What wasn’t in the headlines is that this was up by 16.9% from December a year earlier, which is a huge gigantic jump in sales.
And what wasn’t in the headlines either is that “not seasonally adjusted,” retail sales spiked by 10% from November to a new blistering record of $715 billion, also up 16.9% from a year ago, according to the Census Bureau today (red = seasonally adjusted; purple = not seasonally adjusted):
I see three major complexities in our understanding of today’s retail sales:
- Rampant inflation that increases sales in dollars. In the biggest retail category, auto dealers, accounting for 20% of total retail sales, prices exploded
- Shortages in a few areas, including the biggie, at new vehicle dealers;
- Seasonal adjustments when the pandemic has upended seasonality. Adjusting for this seasonality-gone-rogue is a tricky affair. In late 2021, a complication to seasonality was that people front-loaded their shopping to outrun the expected shortages in December.
But retail sales are so brutally seasonal that not-seasonally-adjusted sales give you whiplash. So I’ll stick to seasonally adjusted retail sales. One exception: nonstore retailers (mostly ecommerce) where not-seasonally-adjusted sales spiked to a huge record, but seasonally adjusted sales plunged. I’ll show both, and you can decide what the heck that was all about.
Retail sales are sales of goods at brick-and-mortar stores and online. Sales of services, such as insurance, healthcare, or haircuts are not included.
That enormous 16.9% year-over-year spike in retail sales in December is a product of huge sales gains during the year, goosed by stimulus money and $4.7 trillion in money-printing since March 2020, by interest rate repression leading to a boom in mortgage cash-out refis that then gets spent, by soaring prices of stocks and cryptos, and by raging inflation as the purchasing power of the dollar goes WHOOSH!
Size of each retailer category by sales volume. Auto dealers and parts stores are the largest retail segment (black line); followed by nonstore retailers, mostly ecommerce, 16% of total retail sales (red); followed by grocery & beverage stores, restaurants and bars, general merchandise stores, building material and garden supply stores, and all the rest, with department stores near the very bottom:
Exploding prices in the biggest retail category hide the decline in unit sales.
New & used auto dealers and parts stores: Seasonally adjusted sales, measured in dollars, dipped 0.4% in December from November, to $126 billion, but were still up by 10.2% from December 2020, and by 20.4% from December 2019, driven by ridiculous price increases in used and new vehicles, and by a systematic prioritization of higher-dollar models:
But the number of new vehicles delivered to end users plunged in December 2021 by 24% from December 2020 and by 26% from December 2019, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 12.4 million vehicles, amid widespread shortages and mind-boggling above-MSRP prices at new-vehicle dealers.
The Average Transaction Price of new vehicles spiked 20% year-over-year to $45,753 in December, according to J.D. Power estimates, driven by ridiculous price increases and the shift to high-dollar models:
The number of used vehicles sold at dealers in December was flat with November but down 5.5% from December 2020. Inventory is now piling up. At the end of December, supply was 20% above average. Potential buyers have finally gotten spooked by these ridiculous prices. But these ridiculous price increases – the CPI for used cars and trucks spiked 37% year-over-year – whipped up the retail dollar-sales at used-vehicle dealers
The other retail categories in order of sales volume.
Ecommerce and other “nonstore retailers”: This is where seasonal adjustments play a huge role. “Nonstore” includes online-only retailers and the online sales of brick-and-mortar retailers, as well as sales by mail-order houses, street stalls, vending machines, etc.
- Not seasonally adjusted, sales spiked by 11.4% in December from November, and by 9.7% year-over-year to a new record of $115 billion (purple line).
- Seasonally adjusted, sales plunged 8.7% in December from November, but still jumped by 10.7% year-over-year (red line):
Food and Beverage Stores: sales dipped 0.5% for the month, seasonally adjusted, to $77 billion. This dip occurred even as the CPI for food-at-home rose by 0.4% for the month. Year-over-year, sales jumped by 8.4%, as the CPI for food-at-home jumped by 6.5%:
Food services and drinking places: Sales dipped 0.8% for the month from the record in November, to $73 billion (seasonally adjusted), up 41% from December 2020, and up 12% from December 2019 – amid big price increases: the CPI for food-away-from-home jumped by 0.6% for the month and by 6.0% year-over-year:
General merchandise stores: Sales dipped 0.5% for the month to $59 billion, seasonally adjusted, for a year-over-year jump of 13.3%, and up 21% from December 2019. Walmart and Costco are in this category, but it does not include department stores.
Gas stations: Sales ticked down 0.7% for the month, from an all-time record, to $55 billion (seasonally adjusted), pushed down by price declines of 0.5% in December from November.
But year-over-year, sales spiked by 41%, powered by huge price increases: CPI motor fuel spiked by 49.5% year-over-year.
Building materials, garden supply and equipment stores: Sales rose 0.9% for the month, 12.5% year-over-year, and 27% over two years, to $42 billion. Note the stimulus-fueled DIY-spike in March that is now ancient history:
Clothing and accessory stores: Sales dropped 3.1% for the month, to $26 billion, but were still up nearly 30% year-over-year, and up by 15% from two years ago:
Miscellaneous store retailers, including cannabis stores: Sales jumped 1.8% for the month, to a record of $15.3 billion (seasonally adjusted), and by 21% from a year ago, and by 33% from two years ago. This category of specialty stores includes most prominently cannabis retailers, but also stores that sell beer brewing supplies, telescopes, art supplies, etc.
Department stores: sales plunged 7.0% for the month, after having already plunged in November, to $10.7 billion (seasonally adjusted). Compared to December 2020, sales were up 22%, but compared to December 2019, sales were down 0.7%, as the demise of this way of shopping, after a brief respite in mid-2021, continues. Sales are down 45% from the peak in the year 2000. For what it’s worth, Macy’s just released another list of department stores that it will close in 2022.
Furniture and home furnishing stores: Sales plunged 5.5% for the month, to $11.8 billion (seasonally adjusted), but were still up 11% year-over-year, and by 20% over two years:
Sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores: Sales dropped 4.3% for the month, to $9.1 billion (seasonally adjusted), but were still up 18% year-over-year, and 38% over two years:
Electronics and appliance stores: Sales dropped 2.6% for the month, after the plunge in November, to $7.4 billion, a pre-pandemic low going back decades. While they were still up 15% from December 2020, they were down 8% from December 2019.
This category includes only brick-and-mortar specialty electronics and appliance stores, such as the brick-and-mortar stores of BestBuy. Electronics and appliances, a vast industry, are now mostly sold online and at brick-and-mortar general merchandise stores (i.e., Walmart) and home improvement stores (i.e. Home Depot) that are not included in this category:
Just to get a handle on how fast home prices are rising in SoCal beach cities, check out 400 Pirate Road in Newport Beach.
It sold in Aug 2020 for 2.8Ms. Now, it is on the market at 4.5M. It was rented then cleaned up and painted. This guy is planning on a gross profit of 100K per month. However, this 100K per month number seems to be back loaded … running higher now than it was last year.
In the 92625 zip code, there are examples of ocean side of PCH single families rising substantially more than that. This makes the 2006 era look mild.
For perspective, the house I bought (new) in Thousand Oaks, Ca in 1985 for $229,000 or so and sold in 1992:
2065 Hopewell Ct, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Off market Zestimate®: $1,346,300
No ocean view
One good earthquake away form $0.
At least it won’t slide into the ocean!
That would equal to roughly a 4.9% rate of inflation compounded annually since 1985. Seems reasonable…
$2201/sqft on a postage stamp lot. YIKES. I paid $114/sqft for my house on 7 gorgeous wooded acres. Granted, I can’t see the ocean from Kentucky, but that’s OK. It’s VERY OK. YOWZA.
Buddy down the street secured a Victorian for $3000 back in 53. Worth $2M today. We reside in the inner-west, Sydney.
I know contortionist’s ready to explain the phenomena with ease..
Bet y’all know a guy too..
Gotta love life!
The fascinating thing about this “Pirate” listing is that the homeowner’s monthly payment is $21K.
But the rental estimate is only $5-6K per month.
So the homeowner monthly payment appears to be 3-4 times the rental payment AFTER plonking down a $1m deposit.
So either this rental estimate is far too low or it’s vastly cheaper to rent a comparable property than to buy this one.
To the untrained eye, that would appear to be a bit of an overvaluation red flag.
What am I missing here?
People think houses only ever go up and are in a terrible hurry to get rid of $’s they can see are being devalued daily…
Interesting
If the owner were called by BLS to give the Owners Equivalent Rent as his inflation input, I wonder if he would use the $5-6K/month?
What a wacked inflation number that gives. I’m sure that’s why housing inflation is done this way. I can’t imagine a house worth $100K renting for $10K/month, but I can see a $4.5 million house renting for $10K while the investor solidifies his business use and waits to flip it.
A few years ago, something like that would have rented for $6K. Today, more like $10 K to $12K … still a big negative.
The way things are going, retail sales will hit new highs in dollar terms but the entire economy will consist of nothing but expensive sacks of potatoes.
Trading spuds or eating spuds?
So…”What the heck is going on?”
Things are starting to slow down as the consumer is getting ready to go on a price too high strike?
or
The screaming headlines of “Retail Sales, expected to dip a toe into negative territory, instead did a belly-flop: -1.9%!!!!!” is just hype and things still are on track for screaming along (with inflation) and the QE funny money is still sloshing around?
And the Fed is going to use the screaming headline to slow down the turtle like tightening into snail like tightening?
2banana,
In case you didn’t catch the significance of the first chart: actual retail sales (not seasonally adjusted) spiked 10% from November to a new record, purple line: And yoy retail sales are up 16.9%. Not much of a slowdown here. Q4 consumer spending is going to be strong. But it will be dented by inflation:
Seasonally adjusted = overtly manipulated.
Without new government stimulus money, will boom turn to bust?
We know that the Fed targets a (arbitrary) 2% inflation rate.
The Fed says it would raise and lower inflation to make that 2% rate a long-range thing.
At 2% (annual rate, compounded daily) one dollar in 1922 would be around $7.50 today.
In 1922, an ounce of gold was $20.66, today it’s $1820, yielding 88 times less gold per dollar. And it would be even less gold per dollar without (arguable) gold market price suppression.
This means that the dollar has suffered at least a 4.45% (compounded daily) inflation rate over the last century.
We should be extremely grateful that the Fed is targeting such a low 2% rate! /s
I keep watching to see how gold and silver are pacing inflation. I mean, that is the idea isn’t it? They are the standard. Boy are they lagging.
Look at the historical spot price of silver up to 1934 and it won’t be a surprise. The gold-silver ratio was arbitrarily set at 16-1 but this didn’t reflect the market price. Gold was fixed at $20.66 but silver was not. The price fluctuated all over the place. I don’t have a long-term chart now but know it fell to about 25c in the Great Depression. Silver coinage frequently had much less proportional “melt value” versus face value.
After the Comstock lode was discovered around 1870, there was such a huge glut that the US government minted hundreds of millions of Morgan dollars until 1904 to soak up the supply and then stored it until the 1960’s.
The price of gold is not cheap. Look at what it buys. It’s relatively cheaper versus two years ago but nowhere even close to historically cheap.
Gold being cheap versus fiat currency doesn’t mean it should be far more expensive versus everything else. The purpose of one form of money (gold) isn’t to acquire other forms of money (fiat currencies) but goods and services people need and want.
The 2% target inflation is still institutionalized plunder of the citizenry and currency holders.
Most people are just too economically ignorant to connect it to the activist government they overwhelmingly prefer which must be paid for, one way or another.
There is never something for nothing.
The dollar is what’s cheap. And getting cheaper by the day, maybe even the hour.
Gold is only one one thing to compare against. Price nearly ANYTHING against a buck, and you’ll find you’d need more simoleons today than last summer.
Precious metals are special because the banks know that the dollar’s jig is up if gold goes through the roof. Banks buy and sell immense amounts of financialized gold to keep a lid on that boiling pot. Banks will regularly unload huge piles of notionalized gold and silver (paper) at the oddest market hours, when few buyers are around to soak it up, causing the price to drop substantially. This is not how rational metals investors operate – but it’s also not precisely what the banks seek to profit from by doing so.
Could we see Au approaching the current value of Bitcoin in a role reversal when the latter goes down to it’s fungible value, which is precisely zero?
If you mean intrinsic (rather than fungible) value, then yes.
Bitcoin suffers from a number of problems, but most innate is the incredible ease at which other, identical Bitcoin equivalents can be reproduced. Does ‘Bitcoin™’ trademark legal protection, if it even applies, serve as adequate means of ensuring monetary value?
Add to that the “counterparty risk” of a failed internet infrastructure and you can clearly see the problems of Bitcoin vs. physically-held monetary metals.
Gold, silver, etc. is not reproducible in so many ways, yet completely produceable when held physically. It’s no great leap of thought as to why it’s the historically favored money.
The value of crypto is not exactly zero!
For example, Musk just twitted that Tesla merchandise can be purchased with dogecoin.
A whistle shaped like Tesla’s Cybertruck costs 300 doge (about $59 in current dogecoin). Or, a commemorative belt buckle to celebrate Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas is 835 doge, ( about $164).
drif-
I/we said INTRINSIC value.
Like the current dollar, there is significant (though fleeting) value to the various currently popular cryptocoins.
By the way, I’ve heard plenty of good arguments about the meaning of the word intrinsic. Another time, and probably another place, are good for arguing this. But for now, let’s just say irreproducible. Gold – the substance with unique properties – where among which mining and refining is production, and virtually everything else is reproduction.
Crunch –
I was just joking about Xavier’s statement that Bitcoin has a fungible value of zero.
There seem to be various definitions of intrinsic value. For investment assets, technical calculations of intrinsic value may involve discounting, cash flow, cost of capital, etc. (the predictive use of various forms of “discounting” is something that I’ve never felt that I adequately understand).
Alternatively, intrinsic value in terms of behavioral psychology is something that is a primary reinforcer. For example, a baby would not react positively to a dollar bill. But later on the dollar bill would be a secondary reinforcer for a child, knowing s/he could acquire things with it.
Back around 2014 I bought a modest amount in Swiss PAMP Lady Fortuna gold bars, with the idea that they have intrinsic value. But the carrying cost, and how I would sell them (liquidity), makes me a little uneasy. They do have some psychological intrinsic value. The bas-relief art of Lady Fortuna with gold coins flowing out of a horn of plenty is beautiful. It makes me want to buy lots more shiny beautiful gold.
I watched professor Steve Hanke again. He reiterated inflation is going to run around this level into 2024 and if Fed doesn’t slow money supply growth it’s going to go longer than that. He said ignore what Fed says and watch what they do.
Demand is imploding with skyrocketing inflation. If prices are going up 20% and wages 5-8% you are screwed, and prices raise ahead of wages.
Measuring unit sales trends is the only way to get a true handle of economic activity. The rest of this is just near hyperinflationary money printing crap.
“Measuring unit sales trends is the only way to get a true handle of economic activity.”
And in general, this is harder info to get (wonder why).
DC and Corps tend to trumpet gross revenue figures (by definition directly inflated by price level) and tend to mute/bury unit production stats.
That’s because DC can print money…but it can’t print a house or a car or a pound of ground beef. It directly controls the supply of the former, often at the cost of destabilizing the supply of the latter.
It really helps to view government as a master forger that can (temporarily) paper over its policy (Iraq/Afghanistan/China etc) and operational (Covid) f*ck-ups by buying itself out of the immediate consequences for the citizenry (who vote).
But it is all balloon animals made by the Elephant Man – the financial pressure relieved in one place gets engorged in other, less predictable (and less responsible) places.
So printed money pays for tens of trillions lost to China, trillions pissed into Middle Eastern sand and billions used to pay CDC employees whose primary focus/skillset appears to be selling real estate/watching porn during work hours, while meat producers get slandered as top hatted, market cornering monopolists (big surprise).
But the shifting of accountability that money printing affords has *always* been a feature not a bug for decaying governments.
JustTruth,
“Demand is imploding…”
Please look at the first chart!!
I think a very important question, which unfortunately the stats can’t answer, is what proportion of sales is people stocking up/becoming producers, as opposed to increased consumption. Because this will cause a drop in future sales. So will sales of better quality (i.e longer lasting) items. So will sales of gardening tools and seeds cause greater value drops in later food sales, because they cut out the middlemen (and often a lot of wastage also).
Anecdotally, a lot of sales to acquaintances of mine, and myself, would cause a significant drop in sales in the near future. It doesn’t have to be, and I don’t think is, just crazy preppers. I think many are naturally stocking up due to supply problems (real or anticipated), and many are changing lifestyles to be more independent of retail.
I’d like to do what you describe with non-perishables but don’t have the space to store it now. Haven’t checked but assume I could cover it under homeowner insurance if something happened to it. Form of retirement planning by pre-paying future consumption.
Then you may have to do what I spent the first four months of last year doing – building more storage!
I agree that prepaying future consumption is the best form of inflation protection.
CPI Used Vehicles: TIAB (To infinity and beyond!)
I wonder if there is a count of used cars in inventory somewhere. I was at a Ford dealer this week. The sales manager told me he would normally have a 90 days supply of cars on his lot, but now has 30 days. The supply of used cars is so low the prices increased. People have money to spend, but it is worth less.
Unit-inventory numbers, new and used coming shortly.
Read Ford market cap hit $100 billion for first time ever. People must think industry is going to drink a lot from government teat as market cap was close to zero about 13 years ago.
My friend showed me photo of a guy she knows new Chevy pickup with payment of $1200 per month.
Those new car sales look very high but once they go through hedonistic adjustments you will see that the prices are actually coming down.
“Hedonistic adjustments” is one of the biggest rip-offs ever devised. The huge majority are unwanted, or worse, mandated. The consumer has no choice in what they are forced to pay for, and manufacturers are actually protected by the Gov’t when they pass the costs of building a “better” product onward.
Technology gets cheaper as it progresses. Automobiles are old technology for the most part. This is why, outside of First World countries, cars actually do get cheaper. And yet the protectionist mindset here in the USA is bound and determined not to allow those less expensive cars, or cell phones, or prescription medicines in.
Take the jobs offshore so things get cheaper, but don’t let the really cheap stuff in, because that would really upset the archaic distribution systems we’re so dependent on.
Used cars are a lot more expensive versus the US in a few countries where I did or do visit, in South America.
The “better” product is a form of planned or mandatory obsolescence. If the monopolists or oligopolists made products to maximize purchaser value, sales would collapse.
This is because of the very high duty on a used car entering the SA country. My ex took a Nissan Versa from Van Isle to Uruguay. They got it in as their own personal stuff but value went up by 250% .
The hedonic quality adjustments are relatively small each year, but cumulative. That normally works out so that the CPI new vehicles had for years been dropping. But they were not prepared to undo these kinds of price spikes from one month to the next.
A few things on the “dip” in December:
1. Everyone I talked to pulled forward their holiday shopping into October/November from December on supply chain concerns. Headlines were constant on supply chain and shopping early, and people did.
2. Omicron headlines were crazy in December. Presumably that led to some pullback in spending – particularly in-person.
3. If you look at the data on a quarterly basis instead of monthly, Q4 looks very strong, after a bit of a dip in Q3, due to Delta.
All this taken with the enormous grain of salt that “real” retail sales are not nearly as strong as the graph suggests. Retail goods inflation is sky-high.
Bank of South Korea raises rates to 1.25%
‘Surging inflation has ramped up pressure on South Korea’s policy makers to take action, as consumer inflation for 2021 as a whole jumped to 2.5%.
That was the fastest pace of price rises since 2011 and a sharper increase than projected by the BOK.’
From BBC
So if SK figures inflation of 2.5% requires a rate hike to 1.25% where should the Fed be?
SKorea actually makes stuff. US makes dollars.
So if SK figures inflation of 2.5% requires a rate hike to 1.25% where should the Fed be?
>>>>>> In Prison <<<<<<<
Amazon.com’s 2020 revenue was $386 billion. Its rise is 9.8% year over year. That suggests to me that the retail sector is percolating along nicely and has room to grow. Amazon itself declares that it is only a small fraction of the overall pie. Walmart, for example, is still a bricks-and-mortar behemoth.
When Amazon.com exceeds Walmart is the day the stock market explodes.
This reminds me of the 70’s.
Our company has some spare cash and since we get nothing in the bank we have been buying way ahead for stock. With prices increasing anywhere from 6% to 40+% on goods we are buying (and some things with crazy lead times), buying now is a great way to make some money (we are also raising our end prices) . Of course buying 2 years worth of inventory does pull forward demand … so at some point there will be a lull in buying – we can’t be the only ones doing this.
THIS is why interest rates need to rise.
When goods prices are going up, and interest rates don’t compensate, people will use cash to stockpile and hoard.
Wolf was wrong – we hadn’t reached the Everything Bubble until people started “investing” (actually speculating – but making huge profits!!) in used cars, lumber, KN95s and long-shelf-life groceries…
NOW is the Everything Bubble.
Perhaps. My shop is always stocked with inventory/supplies that will cover the next few months of operations. Always has been the case. I never bought into this minimal just-in-time nonsense for the sake of cutting inventory carrying costs. Of course, I’m a one person operation and I just like having what I need to go out and complete jobs in a reasonable time frame. If larger businesses revert to this mindset we might see an awful lot of inventory/stock purchased in the next year or two. And then that theory of holding adequate inventory will be jettisoned 40 years later when the post-pandemic kids are running the show. We can laugh now, but my lived-through-the-Depression Nana never abandoned her frugal scrimp-and-save ways. Our kids may laugh at us when we have giant garages stored full of junk (do you have any idea how much it cost in lumber to build this thing???), until the scarcity crisis of 2065 hits and they realize we’re sitting on 17 pallets of vacuum sealed toilet paper.
Since we’re kidding, how odd that a fear of scarcity leads to stocking TP? When the first scarcity scare hit the supermart nearby, catering to a lot of Chinese, it was out of rice, not TP.
Lesson from older folks who remember Mao time: first worry is inputs.
Not just seasonally adjusted but also for trading day variation (weekends, holidays, etc.). That said, even after adjustment, this is an insanely volatile and heavily revised series.
Creating’ inflation!
Across the nation!
The dollar, baby!
Is what I be debasin’!
You may live in squalor!
With a worthless dollar!
But when I raise them rates!
Bears all gonna holler!
Haaaaaoooohhhh!!!
Very funny :]> Keep ’em coming.
The stock market doesn’t seem too concerned about the hypothetical upcoming rate increases right now. It can’t even drop 5% without every dip being aggressively bought up.
Either it’s because real interest rates would remain extremely low even after 0.75-1% of tightening (in which case it’s time to move faster), or hedge fund gamblers are all playing musical chairs during the last few weeks of QE. Either way it’s time for the Federal Reserve to move NOW; it’s insane to be dragging this out for another 2 months.
The threat of the FED interest rate increase that’s supposedly coming is taking the “air” out of many high flying growth stocks. That’s what is dropping in the stock market right now.
Netflix is jumping up their pricing again. 10% increase again after a 10%+ increase last year. From what I read the talk to WallStreet/Market was a copy paste from last year about production costs..blah blah…. suck it. Already have the lowest package with one device at Standard Def. Netflix will occasionally show me how nice HD version is and to upgrade click here. I am staying in the cheapo category. I just consider it my way of keeping the cord a bay and not allowing it to creep back into my life at $100+ month. Frugal Rock
And Netflix stock getting hammered.
Has any one created a chart comparing the time Covid money was “invested” into the public’s hand with the increase? I don’t have the timing or volume info so thought maybe Wolf could satisfy my curiosity.
How do these compare to, say, California personal income tax revenue aggregate and number of people paying income tax.
American consumers: How I learned to stop worrying and love inflation!
Who can complain with charts like that? Up, up, and away we go…