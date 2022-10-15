Tesla Shares Get Halved

But It’s Not a Stock Split.

Elon Musk, the CEO who walks on water, has been busy recently with his other interests and pranks, such as wanting to buy Twitter for $44 billion, and then, after having signed the binding merger agreement, it’s like forget it LOL, and then after he realized that the courts could embarrassingly force him to buy Twitter for $44 billion, it’s like, no problem, I’m going to buy it voluntarily and turn it into the next big thing, LOL, similar to the tweet, “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured,” which was weed joke, and no one held his feet to the fire. Or his tweet last year, “Am thinking of starting new university: Texas Institute of Technology & Sciences”: not MIT but TITS, get it?

And then, in addition to Twitter and tweets, there are SpaceX with its fancy rockets and Starlink satellite service, and his Burned Hair perfume, and what not. So the richest man in the world can afford to be funny with this stuff.

But he’s a lot less rich than he was in November last year. Because the one thing he hasn’t been able to do is keep Tesla’s stock [TSLA] levitated in the ionosphere. TSLA dropped 7.6% today, to close at $204.99.

So TSLA just got halved since the whole show started coming apart last November, from its intraday high on November 4 of $414.50, and from its closing high the same day of $409.97.

The share price is now back where it had first been in December 2020. Since November 4, something like $640 billion in market cap went up in smoke. Easy come, easy go (data via YCharts).

But even at this half-off price, Tesla is still ridiculously overvalued, a car company with a PE ratio of 74. Well, I apologize, for the true believers, Tesla is not a car company, it’s a religion.

Obviously, it’s been an all-around shitty period for tech stocks, if you want to call them that, ever since Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella dumped 50% of his Microsoft shares on November 22 in numerous trades, 838,584 shares for $285.3 million, on one heck of a busy day. This turns out to have been the peak for the Nasdaq Composite, which makes Nadella one of the best insider market timers ever. Since then, the Nasdaq Composite has plunged by 36%, including today’s 3% drop.

But Tesla had outdone the Nasdaq by a big margin on the way up, and so now it’s outdoing the Nasdaq on the way down.

During the dotcom bust, the Nasdaq Composite plunged 78%, and it took two-and-a-half years to get there, from March 2000 until September 2002. So today, we’re not even halfway there. But we did nail the huge summer bear-market rally, just as we did in the summer of 2000. So things are on track.

Tesla shares are the largest component of Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF [ARKK], accounting for nearly 10% of the fund, which is also a religion for true believers, and she remains an ardent fan – while also lambasting the Fed in an open letter for raising interest rates and mucking up her party.

So she told Yahoo Finance in an interview: “Certainly all stocks are experiencing difficulty in this environment as the market tries to understand how far the Fed is going to go and how deep this recession is going to be. So Tesla is a solution to the problem.”

Her ARK Innovation ETF, which has been a prominent component for over a year in my “Imploded Stocks” column, has collapsed by 79% from its peak in February 2021, which was the infamous month when many of these stocks she so fervently believes in began to collapse. At today’s close of $33.91, her ARKK ETF is back where it had been in September 2017. I mean, blame the Fed or whatever (data via YCharts):

But Tesla is the biggie. Unlike some of the other outfits whose stocks have imploded all the way by 90% or more, Tesla has real products – near luxury and luxury vehicles – that lots of people want to buy globally, and that Tesla cannot at this point make enough of. And it’s making money building those vehicles.

Musk has succeeded in forcing EVs on the legacy automakers, after they’d laughed him off for a decade. And they’re now all trying to make them, and they’re trying to build up their EV supply chains, and they’re trying to hire engineers, and they’re building plants and they’re making huge announcements on a daily basis, and they’re spending tens of billions of dollars, and they’re coming out with good products, but so far, they cannot make enough of them either.

That’s the competition, and they’re all running around wildly and shooting at Tesla. Tesla’s Cybertruck is still not out, but two automakers have electric pickups on the street right now that they cannot make enough of either: Ford and Rivian, and Tesla has fallen behind in what is one of the best-selling vehicle segments in the US.

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.







