Tesla Shares Get Halved

But It’s Not a Stock Split.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Elon Musk, the CEO who walks on water, has been busy recently with his other interests and pranks, such as wanting to buy Twitter for $44 billion, and then, after having signed the binding merger agreement, it’s like forget it LOL, and then after he realized that the courts could embarrassingly force him to buy Twitter for $44 billion, it’s like, no problem, I’m going to buy it voluntarily and turn it into the next big thing, LOL, similar to the tweet, “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured,” which was weed joke, and no one held his feet to the fire. Or his tweet last year, “Am thinking of starting new university: Texas Institute of Technology & Sciences”: not MIT but TITS, get it?
And then, in addition to Twitter and tweets, there are SpaceX with its fancy rockets and Starlink satellite service, and his Burned Hair perfume, and what not. So the richest man in the world can afford to be funny with this stuff.
But he’s a lot less rich than he was in November last year. Because the one thing he hasn’t been able to do is keep Tesla’s stock [TSLA] levitated in the ionosphere. TSLA dropped 7.6% today, to close at $204.99.
So TSLA just got halved since the whole show started coming apart last November, from its intraday high on November 4 of $414.50, and from its closing high the same day of $409.97.
The share price is now back where it had first been in December 2020. Since November 4, something like $640 billion in market cap went up in smoke. Easy come, easy go (data via YCharts).
But even at this half-off price, Tesla is still ridiculously overvalued, a car company with a PE ratio of 74. Well, I apologize, for the true believers, Tesla is not a car company, it’s a religion.
Obviously, it’s been an all-around shitty period for tech stocks, if you want to call them that, ever since Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella dumped 50% of his Microsoft shares on November 22 in numerous trades, 838,584 shares for $285.3 million, on one heck of a busy day. This turns out to have been the peak for the Nasdaq Composite, which makes Nadella one of the best insider market timers ever. Since then, the Nasdaq Composite has plunged by 36%, including today’s 3% drop.
But Tesla had outdone the Nasdaq by a big margin on the way up, and so now it’s outdoing the Nasdaq on the way down.
During the dotcom bust, the Nasdaq Composite plunged 78%, and it took two-and-a-half years to get there, from March 2000 until September 2002. So today, we’re not even halfway there. But we did nail the huge summer bear-market rally, just as we did in the summer of 2000. So things are on track.
Tesla shares are the largest component of Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF [ARKK], accounting for nearly 10% of the fund, which is also a religion for true believers, and she remains an ardent fan – while also lambasting the Fed in an open letter for raising interest rates and mucking up her party.
So she told Yahoo Finance in an interview: “Certainly all stocks are experiencing difficulty in this environment as the market tries to understand how far the Fed is going to go and how deep this recession is going to be. So Tesla is a solution to the problem.”
Her ARK Innovation ETF, which has been a prominent component for over a year in my “Imploded Stocks” column, has collapsed by 79% from its peak in February 2021, which was the infamous month when many of these stocks she so fervently believes in began to collapse. At today’s close of $33.91, her ARKK ETF is back where it had been in September 2017. I mean, blame the Fed or whatever (data via YCharts):
But Tesla is the biggie. Unlike some of the other outfits whose stocks have imploded all the way by 90% or more, Tesla has real products – near luxury and luxury vehicles – that lots of people want to buy globally, and that Tesla cannot at this point make enough of. And it’s making money building those vehicles.
Musk has succeeded in forcing EVs on the legacy automakers, after they’d laughed him off for a decade. And they’re now all trying to make them, and they’re trying to build up their EV supply chains, and they’re trying to hire engineers, and they’re building plants and they’re making huge announcements on a daily basis, and they’re spending tens of billions of dollars, and they’re coming out with good products, but so far, they cannot make enough of them either.
That’s the competition, and they’re all running around wildly and shooting at Tesla. Tesla’s Cybertruck is still not out, but two automakers have electric pickups on the street right now that they cannot make enough of either: Ford and Rivian, and Tesla has fallen behind in what is one of the best-selling vehicle segments in the US.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Wolf I fixed it for you..you’re welcome :)
“Well, I apologize, for the true believers, Tesla is not a car company, it’s a cult”
Am I the only person who thinks the cybertruck is the ugliest, stupidest looking thing ever? It looks like they designed it with graphics from the 1980s or something. Its look is even more bizarre given that Tesla has a reputation for good design and aesthetics.
Maybe when Elon approved the design is when he started going crazy.
I really do think they guy has a few screws loose.
NO to your first sentence/question EF.
Yes to your last.
(Just wanted you to know that, eh?)
DeLorian, 1981….
“Space: 1999”
The Tesla Cybertruck, (should have been renamed the “Phantom Truck”), looks like it belongs with the scale models used in the 1960’s Captain Marvel TV series.
And so many ETFs have a large stake in Tesla.
Tesla is not a car company, but it’s a cult, a religion, an AI company, an energy company and whatever!
Whatever Tesla may or may not be but it sure is a joint stock company, and stocks are the only product Tesla will ever profit from through the fraudulent market manipulative means, such as stock spits, short squeezes, and SP500 membership.
They should add fourth category “cash flow from market manipulation” in their cash flow statement, because traditional category like cash flow from operating activities, will never bring enough cash for Tesla.
All of these have now ended and now the main product “the stock” has only one place left to go, HOME!
Rapid and fraudulent rise and fall of tesla, and their likes like sp500, apple, amazon, google, microsoft, nvidia, asml, etc is the symptom of a larger disease which we hope will uncover itself in due course.
Currently sp500 is above the pre pandemic peak but the total market capitalization of all the companies traded on NYSE and NASDAQ is lower than that of pre pandemic peak when sp500 was 3400, and it would have been even lower if these 7 companies( APPL, GOOGL, MSFT, TSLA, NVDIA, AMZN, META) are not artificially puming and dumping sp500.
People talk about summer rallies but how many stocks other than these 7 are beneficiaries of these? Is it possible to rally SP500 without pumping these 7?
Much will be written in history books.
If Tesla cannot make enough of them then main stream auto makers will gladly take sales of them and in increasing numbers, styles and yes real world innovations.
The vehicle themselves are getting very, very long in the tooth, with designs that are becoming less appealing to the purchasers that have choice of new ideas, methods and comfort. Build quality has improved but trails the European and Korean makers by a margin.
Parts are hard to find and very expensive after a shopping carpark dingle so insurance is so high Tesla had to offer it and I suspect at no profit margin.
Market forces, pricing and competition will see TSLA at share price levels approaching other manufacturers in due time.
Like Apple, once you run out of innovation you run only on brand loyalty.
Notice I never said I favor or not electric vehicles as I value my sanity more
What about the hyperloop and spacex projects!
ARKK looks like miniature version of larger Chase Coleman’s – Tiger Global Management
Wolf I know we all love to hate on Elon. I’ve been hatin’ myself even. But I do appreciate a bit his sick sense of humor. It almost seems like deep down he appreciates the rediculousness of his situation. Yes I do think you must have a tint of sociopathy to become so rich. But it’s almost as if the federal reserves plan to breed such a monster is almost successful. Yes tsla is barely viable as a business but as a contriarian to your amazing writing, it’s almost as if the feds plan worked. Business that was bettering humanity always almost seemed unviable 2008 onwards. Yes it is technically worse in terms of carbon emissions in my opinion (electric cars). Somehow I think however, easy loans made unviable business possible forcing entrenched monopolies to compete. For example Uber. Terrible bussiness, but as a result (for me) the local grocery chains were forced to compete and offer actually good delivery service where there had no incentive before (whereas Ubers service is terrible). Don’t get me wrong, maybe you know me. Asset appreation has killed the benefits of such a scheme. But just my opinion, giving the benefit of the doubt, I believe they actually thought it could work and improve the standards of all living for us. Unfortunately the unintended consequences of asset appreation was debt service that had no economic benefit. I do see them as appreciating that error now and trying to move in the right direction. I do believe better days are ahead for my generation (millennials). Anyways I really appreciate your writing I think you’ve converted me to a future mug owner. Much love.
I’ve been watching Elon Musk for years, and have always been a skeptic of the save-the-planet idealism of Tesla and their solar panels. The success of both those industries (EV’s and solar) are wholly dependent on government subsidies and green legislation, which are likely to disappear once the right takes over the purse strings of Congress again.
What I am not willing to do is to bet against Musk’s other ventures. He now has more satellites (Starlink) in the sky than all the governments of the world, combined, times 3, with many more coming. Now he’s going to have the Twitter platform. Suppose–just off the top of my head–he’s able to fold Twitter into SpaceX and Starlink, and transform Twitter into a giant search engine/universal communications tool/file sharing program, all open-source? What if companies write apps for Musk’s Twitter platforms the way they do now for APPL and Android? Can Starlink provide mapping the way Google maps does, and integrate them into those apps?
SpaceX has a current value of $100 billion, give or take, BEFORE anyone thought about how to make Twitter a satellite-based OS for the whole world, bundled onto Starlink ISP’s and monthly subscriptions for internet access, now in over 30 countries and counting.
Is there anything stopping SpaceX/Starlink/Twitter from also streaming movies? Delivering news? Broadcasting NFL games? If so, what? Why shouldn’t that platform, which includes all the expensive space-based hardware to make it work, be worth at least what Google is, plus all the socials, plus whatever crumbs fall off of the table lifting rockets for NASA?
True, it has been shown-control the media, control the masses.
KW wrote: “The success of both those industries (EV’s and solar) are wholly dependent on government subsidies and green legislation, which are likely to disappear once the right takes over the purse strings of Congress again.”
TOTALLY dis agree KW!
The successes of EVs and solar generation of hot, water and space heating, is wholly dependent on the continuing developments of the physics and engineering of those products.
That we are currently seeing large increases in cost and environment improvements is obvious IMHO, and will continue.
Meanwhile, the manufacturing of PHEVs with fuel efficiencies of 50MPG is a great step forward.
I, for one, look forward to the day when vehicles are charged from their solar array ”skins.”
At the rate of improvements, it should be this decade.
I’ve been hearing that for several decades. We’ll see if they’re right this time.
Charging large, power hungry EV batteries with solar panels (skins?) is a great idea which has been researched for a long time and the facts dispute the viability. Do the engineering on the solar panel capacity and efficiency and see what I am talking about. It’s like fusion power is right around the corner every 10 years.
The fall of Tesla may pressure the market, but it’s not a “biggie” imo. The everything bubble built and burst because of the global debt orgy and human greed. Musk is the poster child for what’s wrong with capitalism.
I am happily short Tesla, SPACs and frauds. SPACs are now down more than 60% on average. They should fade away.
When Powell started raising rates I declared the shorting season as officially opened here. GLTA.
that chart from around 180 to 400 looks like a Hugh top to me.
earnings next week. Let’s see if Elon can pull another rabbit out of his karma .
There are people in the auto industry that think if they build vehicles with the proper propulsion source that their company will also be assigned a price/earnings ratio equivalent to TSLA (12x higher). This is laughable as they obviously don’t understand the cult of personality.
Amazing chart,cult is the word for the gentleman when my Son In Law said he was going to install a Tesla solar panel roof tiles and battery pack on his home in Philadelphia.
I don’t argue with my SIL (when folks are brainwashed including myself almost impossible to change our minds) but I asked him what the cost would be and he said he had no idea. A quick estimate from internet said 65k. A conventional roof was 6 k and the lifespan about the same for both. I told him to sign up right away and then asked him about the reasons? He said to save on his 150 a month electric bill! He did get a new roof and could not afford the Tesla roof. His house is worth 400k so 25 percent would be roof! Cult like following!
I have asked several neighbors who chose to install solar panels what their expected payback is and if it’s worth it. The smart one’s admit that it doesn’t pencil and they didn’t install them to save money but to do their part for “the planet”. It is interesting to note that none of them that I know installed battery backup systems in the event of a power interruption.
From a savings perspective, I found that solar hot water was the best choice for us. It cut our electric consumption dramatically and the payback is about 4 years. If I managed the resistance heating element better (I’m playing with it, but it isn’t “right” yet), the payback time would probably be further reduced. The tank life is expected to be 10 years (warranty for 5) and, with the “systems coverage” endorsement we have on our homeowner’s insurance, is a covered replacement (with a $500 deductible).
I say this over and over.
Rent tech stocks, own dividend paying value.
I have noticed over the decades that if you intend to make money off of a tech stock, you have to be extraordinarily lucky and choose a Microsoft or a Google early in the game, or you have to be extraordinarily savvy and get out at a great price.
Because these stock rarely ever pay dividends, it costs too much (R&D) to stay on top in the tech world, and scads of these companies will rise and fall and go extinct having never payed out a dime to investors.
In summary, IMHO tech stocks, all of them, are a huge gamble I am not remotely interested in.
We have millions of “cult investors” who invest in massive cash burn machines. Masayoshi Son comes to mind. How many cultists follow him? No telling but must be millions.
I’m surprised that these losses in value are remarkable to anyone. But then, I AM a dinosaur.
Classic error: a successful person thinking success, or smarts, or luck, in one domain, transfers effortlessly to all.
So, Musk was going to solve traffic, and climate change, and the complexities of social media, and interstellar travel ….
It will be very interesting to watch, if the fan interest fades, along with his wealth, how this TWTR acquisition, one of the corporate buy-out fiascos of all time (right next to AOL-Time Warner), will go. I have never seen such a train wreck in my life, such a mishmash of rookie errors.