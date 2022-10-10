There’s Lots of “Liquidity” in the Treasury Market, but at Higher Yields, in this Raging Inflation

Higher Yields Solve “Liquidity” Problems.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET:
There is now a lot of handwringing on Wall Street and in the financial media about “liquidity” in the Treasury market. “Liquidity” means a gazillion things, but in this case, it probably means that there doesn’t seem to be a lot of appetite for buying, for example, 10-year Treasury securities at the current yield, and some of the auctions have seen less than stellar demand, as a lot of the big Treasury buyers have stepped away from the market, including large pension funds and life insurers, particularly in Japan. US banks have stopped adding to their $1 trillion in Treasury holdings. And the Fed is now reducing its $5.6 trillion in Treasury holdings by about $60 billion a month.
So who’d want to buy a Treasury security with a longer maturity at 3% or 4% yield, when CPI inflation is over 8%, with lots of signs that inflation will prove to be dogged, will pop up again just after folks thought it had been vanquished, and will pulls head-fakes on everyone? That’s what inflation did last time it took off, which was in the 1970s and early 1980s. So now, Wall Street and the financial media are expecting a lot of demand for a 10-year Treasury that yields just 3.9%?
There are buyers waiting for the 10-year yield to hit 4.5% before they buy. And once they’re satisfied, more buyers will emerge at 5%. And then once they’re satisfied, there will be more buyers at 5.5%, and once they’re satisfied, more buyers will emerge at 6%….
There is a huge amount of “liquidity” out there, waiting to be deployed in longer-dated Treasuries, and that includes me, but not at today’s puny yields, given where inflation is today and where it may be in a few years, with the real 10-year yield today being -4.5%.
Sure, if you scare investors out of their wits, they will buy 10-year Treasuries even if the yield is just 1%, because they know they’re going to get face value if they hold to maturity, which sounds like a tempting proposition when all heck is breaking loose.
But when all heck is not breaking loose, the equation of yield and inflation matters. And that’s where we are today.
Sure, higher yield means sellers get a lower price.
This is the other side of the coin: Higher yields mean lower prices for the current holders if they want to sell.
If I paid around $1,000 for a ten-year Treasury note in October 2020 at auction with a 1% coupon, I know today that I will get 1% interest per year for another eight years, and then I will get paid face value ($1,000). But inflation is now over 8%, and that 1% coupon will not compensate me for the ravages of inflation. So I might want to dump it. And if I do, I will pocket a big capital loss because the price would have to be low enough to generate the market yield to maturity of 3.9%. Plugging this into an online yield-to-maturity calculator tells me that I could sell my $1,000 bond for $734.
Or instead of taking a 26% capital loss and wash my hands off it, I can hold it to maturity and get $1,000 in eight years, plus eight years of 1% interest payments.
Higher yields solve all “liquidity” problems.
So, I can go on CNBC and complain that there is “no liquidity” in the Treasury market because I cannot sell my 10-year Treasury for a price that reflects a 1% yield or a 3% yield, when inflation is 8%. So there must be a liquidity problem. That sounds good. Maybe I can even persuade the Fed of my point of view to get them to, well, pivot.
Yet, there is plenty of liquidity, but with 8% inflation, the liquidity isn’t at a 1% yield, and not at 3%, and it may not be at 4% either.
The higher the yield, the more buyers show up – the more liquidity appears. And when the yield rises enough, at some point there will be more potential buyers than willing sellers, and amid this flood of liquidity, yields tick down. Higher yields solve all liquidity problems.
Instead of going on CNBC and complaining about not enough liquidity in the Treasury market, folks should go on CNBC and complain about yields being still too low – and prices too high – given the raging inflation.
As the saying goes in the bond market, there are no bad bonds, only bad rates.
Rates are set by auction. So low rates tells us investors are buying up anything longer than 3-year treasuries. It looks totally bonkers for 6-month yeilds to be 4.09 and 30-year only 3.89, but that’s how they see the future — inflation being defeated, and the fed back to being very accomodative.
Personally, I’m sticking with 3-month treasuries until the fed is actually done raising rates. I couldn’t care less about the so-called gurus and their daily predictions.
Laddering might be a good solution – 25% each in 3, 6 9 and 12 month Treasuries. When the 3 month matures, the 6 month is essentially a 3 month, etc.
Why will anyone buy any treasuries at negative yield. No one should when inflation is showing little signs of giving in. Even 6% implies negative yield. But they are buying. This only means that everyone knows that money printers will be turned back on soon and people will get paper dollars directly from government in the future.
Kunal,
On the contrary. What it means is that those buyers think the Fed will succeed in cracking down on inflation with enough rate hikes and QT so that two years from now, inflation = 2%, and then the 6% yield for another 8 years will be a good deal with a real yield of +4% for eight years. THAT’s their calculus. It assumes that the Fed’s crackdown on inflation is hard enough and can succeed in two or three years.
If the Fed pivots to QE, we’ll have inflation out the wazoo, and no one outside the Fed will buy any Treasuries. And that will create even more inflation. Everyone including the Fed knows that. Well everyone, except Kunal.
Well it is Kunal after all…what else do you expect? I am sure in his mind RE is still one of the sure way to beat inflation..
Beautifully put…so to speak.
The situation will get worse, and rates may go much higher than people think.
The Federal Reserve can not suppress inflation on its own at this point with all the cash currently in the system, ever increasing government spending, and rampant supply problems from a myriad of causes.
At this point he Fed clearly will not tell the Federal Government to spend less to assist in the inflation battle (remember they said monetary policy alone couldn’t restart the economy in 2020).
Think of the combination of the following: the Fed hits its current target of 4.6% next year, the interest on current govt debt exceeds $1.2T, other governments continue to be net sellers of their Treasury reserves to support their economies, current govt deficits continue to increase with slowing tax receipts and continued growth of govt spending.
Guven all that, the odds will be great that the US Treasury will be begging the Fed to monetise (buy new issues from prime brokers 3 days after issuance) to absorb all the new issues they will be forced to find a home for.
If the Fed doesn’t stop QT with that onslaught of new issues, they will be forced to continue QT and set up a seperate “Treasury Assistance Account,” or some similar named innovation, to simultaneously buy new Treasury Issues as they sell from their current portfolio.
A new tool in the toolbox.
At that point, perhaps someone will laugh at the Emperor with no clothes.
Since 2020 the national debt has gone up about $7 trillion. There’s your inflation, and it’s gonna take a lot of QT to rein that in. This year congress is printing ONLY $1.2 trillion, but the states add a lot more.
We’ve got a helluva big hole to climb out of. Especially if you consider how it was spent. Very little went to the kind of infrastructure that strengthens an economy. Most of it was spent on paying people not to work. Free beer instead of tools.
Wall Street are not the only ones Halloween spooked about financial liquidity risks/vulnerabilities/shocks:
BRAINARD: EASING PREMATURELY IS A RISK, BUT AT SOME POINT RISKS COULD BECOME MORE TWO-SIDED
BRAINARD: FED IS VERY AWARE THAT UNEXPECTED INTEREST RATE OR CURRENCY MOVES COULD INTERACT WITH FINANCIAL VULNERABILITIES
BRAINARD: FED IS ATTENTIVE TO RISKS OF FURTHER ADVERSE SHOCKS
Brainard can’t bear the inevitable whining, at even a low volume. Brainard = Neville Chamberlain: teeing up for capitulation, appeasement. The road to heck is paved with good intentions.
phleep,
That’s BS. Read the text of her speech before spouting off BS. Tough as nails. But reasonable. What Yort posted wasn’t even from her speech, but a ZH version of a Bloomberg Terminal headline.
Yort,
When the FFR gets to 4%-5%, the Fed needs to hold rates for a while at that level to let markets catch up and settle down. I agree with that. The Fed hiked rates very fast. It’s not a ” liquidity” issue, and Brainard doesn’t say it’s a liquidity issue, but an uncertainty issue. There is a little bit of chaos going on as markets are trying to sort out this big move. So a long pause at 4% to 5% — for a year or two — as QT continues and while watching inflation would be a good thing. If inflation doesn’t abate by then, they can go from there.
Two years of 5 % rates. Well, that sounds like blasphemy for a market that ha the habit of taking money at 0 % for 10 years.
And what about those unicorns getting free money for destroying their balance sheets with bilions of losses?
It would probably be good to have it for two years, but I’m not really convinced that it would be enough. The FED would have to say that it will have this rates for another 10 years (although they will not), just to destroy this idea of the markets of an “early pivot”.
All this prolonged Fed machination created huge constituencies that start squealing in pain for any interruption (rather, re-pricing, pay cut) in their free-riding gravy train. We should stay calm during a period of their prolonged squealing.
Many of these are pension funds and the like, with big sunk costs in treasury securities. I know several bloated, vastly overpaid retirees who deserve nothing better than a diet, and would benefit from it.
Hey Wolf, FYI you got mentioned in the comments on Zerohedge. Article titled here-comes-open-revolt-reeling-europe-lashes-out-fed-bringing-us-world-recession. Ctrl + F, your last name.
Aside from the raging variety, has anyone else noticed instances of stealth inflation? Deeper divots in the bottom of food cartons; more cake-y outers/less figgy centers; thinner sliced slices…I ask this after having dipped a spoon into my favorite hummus just now only to find a huge air pocket where half the contents collapsed by a third.
Yes! Cookie ice cream has more cookie and less ice cream! Trader Joe chicken curry seem to be 60% curry sauce and 40% chicken, by weight! I’ve noticed it on other things, too, but can’t remember specifics off the top of my head. Glad someone else noticed this, since it seems to be a brand new way to rip people off. “Where’s the beef!!” is spreading to more products!
Restaurants are pulling that crap too… shallow spread out plates so the food only looks like a decent quantity. That after raising prices almost 50% and then they bring out the check with suggested tip of 18,20 or 22%. Unreal.
Never thought I would have to understand bonds / securities. With equities in the tank, a 3-4% return (net -5%) seems pretty good….how sad is that ?
Maybe the bond market will actually start working again. Between Greenspan, Bernanke, Yellen and Powell, we’ve monetized “liquidity” into inflated asset prices. Figure at least 50% crash on most everything, especially stocks, bonds, real estate, 90-100% on SPACS, crypto and all the other imaginary nonsense. It’s going to be a long, nuclear winter!
You forgot that Bernanke got his Nobel prize, so he must have done something right. Right?
Don’t know exactly what that is, but after GFC of 2008-2010, the spectre of deflation got everyone scared and they balooned the world economy into this monster, that can be defeated only with sacrifices of virgins (a bloodbath in all markets).
However: does anyone have the balls to do what it takes?
My answer is no, but I’m still waiting for reality to prove me wrong.
So, speculators who didn’t mitigate risk lose 25% of the value of their assets. Decisions have consequences. How is it my problem when I wasn’t involved in your reckless decision making?
Yes, you and Wolf are saying the same thing. He is explaining the thoughts that are causing the whining on CNBC and basically concludes with what can be sumerized as “ignore these whiners.”
He is not trying to make readers agree with them just understand their motivation.
1) OPEC cut production to protect oil prices from the “Transitory Inflation”.
2) Since 2014 the Fed raised rates. JP decided to extract negative rates from the world, but Germany didn’t care. In Oct 2018 US10Y minus DET10Y was 2.8%.
3) After 2021 JP tried again. This time around Madam ECB and US consumers followed his leadership. The high inflation bent their will.
4) US10Y minus DET10 is in a trading range between 1.5% and 2% for a
year and a half, since Apr 2021. But Japan10Y is only 0.25%. US10Y minus
Japan10Y is 3.6%. JP have a lot of work to do with Koruda.
5) One day the ECB and the Fed might be more synchronized. US10Y minus
DET10Y will hover around zero. US & Europe in Harmony with zero Gravity.
6) In weight free environment the Fed and the ECB can raise rates to
a normal level without friction.
7) Do u like JP ==> NO !
Re 1), inflation, the monetary part actually have made oil go down in price if adjusted for monetary inflation.
Adjust the oil price for “US dollar printing” and the price have lagged the last years. Same with other comodities.
The FED better start deflating the amount of money to make prices stop climbing. And no, high interest rates are not the answer, interest generate more money.
What with introducing serial number on all digital stored US dollars? And stop issuing new serial numbers? That would effectively cap the amount of money.
What about interest payments on the debt? At some point the USA will eventually be bankrupt – and I think we’re ALMOST there